Pinkbike Poll: How Much Sag Do You Run?

Sep 17, 2021
by Seb Stott  
Nukeproof Mega 275C

Sag is probably the most fundamental and important aspect of setting up your suspension. In case you didn't know, sag is the amount the suspension compresses under the rider's static weight, usually expressed as a percentage of the total travel. The brilliant thing about sag is that it's transferable between riders of any weight and bikes with any amount of travel. Running 30% sag will give a roughly comparable ride feel for a 120kg rider as it would for a 60kg rider, even though the heavier rider will need roughly double the spring rate (spring stiffness or air pressure) to achieve the same sag. Similarly, if you have twice as much travel you'll generally want to run about twice as much sag (half the spring rate), which means the same percentage sag.

But when it comes to dialling in your particular bike, it's worth being precise with sag measurements because a small change can have a big effect. If you go from 30% to 27% sag, that may sound like a pretty trivial difference but the amount of sag has actually changed not by 3%, but by 10% (3/30). So, the spring is 10% stiffer with 27% sag as it is with 30%; that's a very noticeable change.

ZEP Mountain Bike Camps
Measuring sag when in the attack position is ideal, but measuring it sat in the saddle is much easier and usually close enough for a starting point.

There are two ways to measure sag - either seated or in the attack position. Measuring sag in the attack position (standing on the pedals with elbows bent) is more representative of how you actually ride, but it can be hard to measure sag like this on your own without pushing the O-ring past the sag position as you get on your bike. Measuring sag seated is much easier - just slowly sit your weight onto the saddle, lift your feet in the air briefly, then without bouncing, put your feet back on the ground and dismount, then check the O-ring position. If measuring sag seated, you'll typically measure a little more sag than when standing, but so long as you measure it the same way every time, it's a good reference point.

Another caveat is that with a progressive suspension linkage, 30% sag on the shock correlates to slightly more than 30% of the wheel travel. This is because, with a progressive linkage, the wheel moves further for every millimetre of shock stroke early in the travel than it does later in the travel. It's not worth getting too hung up about this though because, for a moderately progressive bike, the discrepancy between shock sag and wheel sag is only around 2% (30% shock sag correlates to about 32% wheel sag). Also, if you have a more progressive linkage, you might want to run a bit more wheel sag than with a linear one, so setting them up with the same shock sag isn't a terrible starting point.

Something which is more significant but more rarely discussed is friction. When you apply your weight to the bike, the suspension compresses until the force from the spring plus the friction in the shock and linkage is enough to hold up your weight. So if there's more friction, you'll measure a smaller amount of sag with the same spring rate. You can test this by measuring sag in the normal way, then have someone push down on you to compress the suspension beyond the sag point, then have them slowly release that downward force so the suspension extends until the downward force is removed. You'll find that you measure more sag when the shock extends than when it compresses - sometimes a lot more. The difference is due to friction, so this test can be a useful way to compare friction between bikes or identify sticky shock bushes or seals. Friction is even more significant in the fork, which makes measuring fork sag almost useless in my view.

Traditionally, it was often said that you should run about 25% sag for cross-country and about 30% for everything else. But modern bikes generally have more progressive linkages and radically better air shocks with volume spacers to control bottom-out. On the other hand, people are riding shorter-travel bikes much harder than they used to. So, are these basic guidelines still in the right ballpark, or are they way off?

How much rear shock sag do you run for XC riding?



How much rear shock sag do you run for trail riding?



How much rear shock sag do you run for enduro riding?



How much rear shock sag do you run for downhill riding?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


96 Comments

  • 83 0
 I like my shorts/pants to be just above my butt crack, I feel that to be the appropriate amount of sag.
  • 4 0
 Having it at your knees will give you faster cadence and you can take little steps and run like a leprechaun.
  • 2 0
 you also need the cloth belt that dangles like a bad karate achievement too
  • 41 11
 No more free consumer data for the Outside overlords from me....
  • 39 6
 Its not that deep bro.
  • 22 0
 @nskerb: I mean about ~30% deep
  • 9 0
 I prefer to answer opposite of what I do. Corrupt the data!
  • 1 0
 @porkchopsandwich: Random clicks FTW!
  • 23 0
 No fucking clue I run coil
  • 4 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 @spencerbrawn: indeed, lol
  • 1 0
 Serious? Is there a joke here I'm not privy to?
  • 1 0
 @shami: coil shocks don't show sag
  • 11 0
 Sag equation = 100%- (age - (((years riding * rides per week) + beers per week)*100%)) = 30%
  • 1 0
 30%/10% is 3 - guess what also has a set number of3? Yes a triangle. Outside Illuminati confirmed.
  • 6 0
 I shoot for 30% but that's +/- a few %. If it feels right, then that's all that matters. We care too much about numbers lol I had a convo with someone the other day worrying about geo numbers of their 1 year old bike. If you like how the bike feels when you ride it, does it matter if it's 5mm shorter than what you consider "progressive?"
  • 1 0
 Yep, 30ish here too.
  • 8 1
 Shouldn't this be frame specific? Would it be more meaningful to ask "do you run more or less sag than the frame mfg. recommends?"
  • 2 0
 Came here to say that.
  • 1 0
 yeah this is what I was thinking.
  • 5 0
 This might sound ridiculous, but I just use whatever coil spring Craig from avalanche tells me to use.
  • 2 0
 This poll might as well ask how you like your toast.

Is your suspension linear, straight progressive, progressive/linear/progressive, digressive/progressive, progressive/digressive? How progressive/digressive is it and in which part of the travel? Do you over pressure to prevent bottom out? Do you run a lot or a little little fork sag that you have to balance by adjusting the rear? Do you run really heady or really light damping? Are you boosting big jumps on smooth trails or staying on the ground on rough trails?

Do you get my point? Every bike and rider is different. 30% is often a good starting point for tuning, but a specific sag percentage rule is a little silly. Do some back to back runs and figure out what works best then write down your PSI.
  • 1 0
 about 24ish on my nukeproof mega(2020 275) since the standard shock tune is pretty shit in terms of mid stroke and low speed compression if your around 90kg. Its a blunt instrument but until i dump the shock for something better air pressure is all ive got in terms of adjustment.
  • 5 0
 If you have got an RS Superdeluxe i would recommend trying out the megneg, makes a huge difference in midstoke support. (throw all spacers out of the positive chamber)
  • 1 0
 That bike is inherently f*cked up to make a shock feel good. You're either running way too little sag to get good midstroke or running correct sag and blowing through travel until you hit a wall. Ask @skerby
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: Ive never had particularly harsh bottom outs at 30% sag but i do find it uses up way to much of travel on the face of bigger jumps which results in the bike losing most of its pop and feeling pretty dead. On smaller jumps its fine being fairly lively and poppy but as things get bigger and time spent on the takeoff of the jump gets longer the worse it gets.

Probably going to get a custom tuned Fox X2 or something of similar ilk with a resonable amount of adjustability so it can be dialed into my liking
  • 1 0
 @optimumnotmaximum: 100%. Difference is night and day.
  • 2 0
 2019 Trek slash owner here. For hard braking and corners, there is a very noticeable difference between running 30% sag and something like 33% sag. It's crazy how much better that 5-10 psi less makes that bike feel.
  • 4 0
 When I met the Mrs she ran zero sag , now it’s at least 50% & the rebound is so slow too .
  • 2 0
 Mine is 175psi. I’ve no idea what % that is, but that’s where I’ve found it feels best. Started at manufacturers recommended and then went plus or minus from there (I forget which). But 175psi.
  • 1 0
 It is absolutely pointless knowing this without knowing the fork/shock model and rider weight too. It's a pretty meaningless metric without knowing this. You should set the pressure which feels right for you and the riding you're doing, what sag that happens to be is neither here nor there.
  • 1 0
 Set front to 20% or so, set rear to manufacturer recommendation or 30%. Ignore sag from there and tune the bike in. I don't know or care what my sag is, I just know that my rear is about 10psi higher than whatever gave 30% sag and I never used sag on the front of my XC bike.
  • 1 0
 I've always been told 33% for aggressive enduro/DH and dutifully obeyed...until this year. Bought some different coil weights and actually experimented a bit and found I prefer a much stiffer set up than recommended. Settled on about 26% sag vs the recommended 30-35% for my bike; cost me a few hundred buck to try the different set ups but glad I did it tbh....maybe worth a try for other peeps as well.
  • 2 1
 I dont know, I have a coil with a sprindex and sometimes I run with a rucksack and sometimes only the small bottle. Set it once around 30 but I if I take a shit this will vary too.
  • 6 3
 I honestly cannot understand how can people "ride dh" and have no idea how much sag they use/have...
  • 11 1
 Run what ya brung
  • 12 1
 grip it and rip it baby no time for numbers
  • 2 0
 rental bikes, or just that actually measuring coil shocks is a hassle and a half
  • 2 3
 @mtbida: if you dont own a dh bike you shouldnt really answer this question. renting a dh bike once in a while isnt riding dh...
  • 3 5
 @ridealltheb1kes: i dont think you can rip with a bike that is not set up properly
  • 4 2
 People who don’t know there set up usally rip hard
  • 3 4
 @pablo-b probably those that realise sag is meaningless
  • 2 1
 If it moves and doesn't bottom out too much,she's good to go!
  • 2 1
 @mtb-scotland: Im not saying there is an ideal sag value, Im saying not knowing the values is crazy...
  • 1 0
 @freeridejerk888: this is sooo true - the most impressive things I have seen in person on with guys that have no clue how their bike is set up....the opposite is very true also
  • 1 0
 It's all relative. You should be able to sit on any bike and know if it's reasonably sprung for your weight. Talking about a couple percentage points of difference in sag is at least a little bit silly since drinking half of your water bottle will shift it. Do people change their settings at the beginning of every single ride? I sure don't.
  • 1 1
 @pablo-b: why is it crazy. What information is sag giving you?
  • 1 1
 Totally agree on fork sag is useless infact it will now than likely confuse you in fork set up i like to set up based on frequency of the air spring first then bring any hsc lsc last. Rear sag is a definite value to consider.
  • 4 0
 Missing option for 'frame manufacturers recommendation'
  • 2 1
 Nah it’s there. Just click on 30%.
  • 1 1
 Fork makers recommend 15-20% front sag, and the general rule of thumb from editors is 30% rear (shock) sag, so actually 32-34% wheel sag, depending on how progressive the suspension. This is for flat ground, of course. Once you're on a steep trail and on your brakes, your weight shifts forward considerably. This increases front sag and decreases rear sag until you are even at... 25% wheel sag F&R! So all these "rules of thumb" and recommendations are really trying to fudge-factor their way into giving you balanced suspension when you need it the most.
  • 2 2
 Who knows? I run a coil that didn't even come with the frame. I ride it until the spring starts rattling then give the collar 3-15 turns and keep riding. I rarely check the fork until it gets close to bottoming and then I squint to read the little label on the inner leg and pump it back up to my weight setting. I carry a shock pump on every ride but only use it about 3 times a year. The only thing I care about is having rebound set to medium slow (avid FF watcher).
  • 1 0
 I run coils too and have no idea. They just work.
  • 2 0
 I can't believe I wasn't fast enough to get in the first shorts/pants joke... I must need more sag.
  • 3 0
 i need an alternative for bragging about riding a hardtail
  • 1 0
 I went with "I have no idea". Surely if a steel hardtail is "springy" then there must be sag too. No idea how to measure it. As for the tires, I think I have about 1cm sag but as I run an insert (procore at about 5bar or so) I can't say full travel is when the tire hits the rim. Anyway, I think "I have no idea" is always the best answer for these polls.
  • 1 0
 I like air shocks because getting special springs made to get the right sag was getting expensive. Would have been cheaper, and healthier to loose weight I suppose.
  • 1 0
 I'm very heavy and only have air shocks, and with riding gear, my weight and the weight of the bike itself I tend to run 30% ish as getting much below that is tricky.
  • 1 0
 20-25% sag on rear 20% on front. Always. And 29-30 psi in front tire and 30-35 psi for rear. There are no right answers just right for the rider.
  • 4 0
 Damn you must be hucking big. Or you are a big boy.
  • 2 0
 My hardtail saw this article and told me: "let's make some pancakes and have a beer Buddy".
  • 1 0
 I measure my sag with a laser, then weight the result to compensate for humidity altitude and temperature.... then I have a beer and just ride
  • 1 0
 start at 30% rear then adjust accordingly. Personally I find my bike wallows a bit with more than 30% sag, but it's all subjective.
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately, the older one gets, they tend to have more sag.
  • 2 0
 are we still talking bikes ?
  • 2 0
 USA Old Man pants:

East Coast: they get pulled up higher as the years pass
West Coast: they ride lower and lower as the years pass
  • 1 0
 I'd say about mid thigh, but the older I get, the closer to my knees it gets...
  • 1 0
 The leverage ratio of my bike means 25% is the best all around. So that’s where I put it and it works the best.
  • 1 0
 Curve, I should say.
  • 1 0
 I only ride park, having coil both sides my sag fluke around 30% +- depending gear, food, etc

Basically set and forget
  • 2 0
 At my age, everything sags +30%
  • 3 0
 69.420% sag
  • 1 0
 I like mine equivalent to my older brothers JNCO's
  • 1 0
 42.0% keeps me in the green zone.
  • 1 0
 I have a Stumpjumper evo so 90% lol
  • 1 0
 i've got a horse buried out back. wanna go beat on it?
  • 1 0
 There should be an "I have a hardtail" option
  • 2 0
 I only ride park
  • 1 0
 I'm 30 but wear 34...I leave no sag to anyone
  • 1 0
 Ah yes I know down to the exact percentage what sag I run
  • 1 0
 'Some' should be an option...
  • 1 0
 My weight plus 30. Idk the % on that. On a delta link
  • 2 1
 This is super interesting in all but......who the fuck cares.
  • 1 0
 No sag here, I am twight as a smoke and a pancake!
  • 1 0
 Me running 17% sag on my shock.
  • 1 0
 I start sag at 30 PSI and drop pressure until she really starts to squirm.
  • 1 0
 All of it.
  • 1 0
 Balls deep in sag.
  • 1 0
 About mid-thigh
  • 1 0
 sweet spot at 28.99%
  • 2 1
 Whooooo fucking cares!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



