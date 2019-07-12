Pinkbike Poll: How Much Time Do You Spend Riding Each Week?

Jul 12, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Giant Italy 2018 Trance 29 Launch
Long days in big mountains add up the hours and keep the stoke well stocked. - Sterling Lorence photo

How much time do you spend riding, on average, in a given week during your prime riding season? We'll set aside those winter months that you don't want to think about and go for the prime time average.

Conversely, how much time would you like to spend riding each week? Now, don't be unrealistic here and say you want to spend 24/7 on the bike. Just think about if you had all the time you felt necessary to ride until you needed to rest, and what you could consistently maintain. What would be ideal?

Giant Italy 2018 Trance 29 Launch
Epic backcountry rides can run up the hours, but at some point you're going to need to sleep, right? - Sterling Lorence photo

That second column is one that I really doubt we'll see too many low numbers, but what is truly realistic?

How many hours, on average, do you spend riding each week?


How many hours, on average, would you like to spend riding each week?




Posted In:
Other Polls


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
100708 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
86020 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59424 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
56136 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
56072 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
49242 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
47480 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
46796 views

25 Comments

  • + 18
 Yes! I’m first to leave a useless comment!
  • + 7
 third poll how many hours do you spend getting to the trails because it’s not like we all have them right outside our front doorstep.
  • + 3
 Exactly! Besides having a full time job and being a grownup, my trails are an hour from my house!!
  • + 1
 It takes an hour each way to ride to my local trails from my house.
  • + 1
 This is why I moved to where I am
  • + 1
 I'm pretty good. Within 20 minutes I am on four different systems. Within an hour I can ride 150 miles of trail. Four hours to Arkansas and eight hours to Minnesota lift access downhill.
  • + 1
 I'll drive 6 hours for a fancy smancy bike park if the snow would freakin melt already
  • + 7
 So someone’s actually said they’d like to ride less than 1? You’re on the wrong website mate!
  • + 3
 PB is just like TGR the vast majority don't participate they are just seagulls. Fly in, make a bunch of noise, shit on everything and leave.
  • + 6
 Should be a third poll, How many hours would you take off work to ride if money wasn’t an option
  • + 3
 Every single one!
  • + 6
 Does "riding the keyboard" count too?
  • + 5
 I almost added that poll but I held off.
  • + 2
 @danielsapp: Well we need to know.
  • + 2
 I put actual pedal time, not load+drive+ride+drive+unload time, which ads between 2-5 hrs per week. What this ultimately means for me is a couple of ~2hr rides a week. Ideally I'd get another riding day consistently and add an extra riding hour to each outing, or same length rides but add a couple of days.

This Return to Earth challenge is keeping me out every day this month and to avoid monotony I'm doing a little exploring of my close-in trail options which are limited, but frankly more fun than I gave them credit for. Adding a short mid week evening ride to my normal schedule is clearly doable and I plan to do just that when July's 30-day challenge is over.
  • + 4
 Hold on let me check my strava!
  • + 2
 This year marks the second year in a row that I've spent more time digging trails than riding them. It makes me feel both insufferably smug and intensely annoyed.
  • + 3
 Is this poll in regular hours or "Pinkbike Hours"
  • + 2
 How many hours, on average, would you like to spend riding each week?

Hmm... All
  • + 1
 Yeah stupid question..
  • + 1
 Congrats on a valid survey this time around. @mikelevy could learn from this one.
  • + 2
 wow, go out and ride more you plebs.
  • + 1
 Get a job Canuck! LOL. JK. ; )
  • + 1
 Answer #1: Not enough
Answer #2: More
  • + 1
 Since Sunday I have 12 hours on the bicycles. That is enough for me.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038002
Mobile Version of Website