Pinkbike Poll: How Much Time Do You Spend Riding Each Week?

How much time do you spend riding, on average, in a given week during your prime riding season? We'll set aside those winter months that you don't want to think about and go for the prime time average.
Conversely, how much time would you like to spend riding each week? Now, don't be unrealistic here and say you want to spend 24/7 on the bike. Just think about if you had all the time you felt necessary to ride until you needed to rest, and what you could consistently maintain. What would be ideal?
That second column is one that I really doubt we'll see too many low numbers, but what is truly realistic?
This Return to Earth challenge is keeping me out every day this month and to avoid monotony I'm doing a little exploring of my close-in trail options which are limited, but frankly more fun than I gave them credit for. Adding a short mid week evening ride to my normal schedule is clearly doable and I plan to do just that when July's 30-day challenge is over.
