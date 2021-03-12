Pinkbike Poll: How Much Time Do You Spend Setting Up Your Suspension?

Mountain bike suspension is getting ever more complicated. Four-way adjustable dampers with high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping are now fairly common, and most air springs allow the end-stroke progression to be changed as well as overall spring rate. It's not hard to see why - in a previous poll
most of you said you wanted all four damping adjustments plus air-volume adjustment.
Because all these adjustments have an effect on one-another, the number of possible combinations and the scope to get it wrong is mind-boggling. I personally know plenty of people - many of them good riders - who cheerfully admit they have no idea how to setup their suspension even when it comes to the basics. And it's the basics that count, so I wonder if all the knobs and dials are distracting some people from the most important step: finding the ideal spring rate?
These days, most forks and some frames come with setup recommendations based on weight.
The good news is that suspension and bike manufacturers are increasingly making an effort to provide baseline settings for their products based on rider weight - Norco's setup guide
is a great example of this. This is usually a good place to start, but in my experience there's often plenty of room to improve from there.
Fine-tuning your setup takes time and patience. So I want to know how far down the rabbit hole Pinkbike readers are willing to go towards finding their ideal setup.
39 Comments
I know how I like my suspension to feel in various situations. I adjust it at the start of a ride to suit todays riding, and then I leave it for the rest of the day"
Meanwhile, it blows my mind that companies are selling any rear shocks with no compression adjustment, that’s the adjustment I want to mess with every 2 rides, those are the dials that actually need to be changed on a regular basis, not the rebound I settled on 2 years ago
Then, I promptly forget all of it and just ride all year without touching them again.
Answer: all of them and pray for the best
Then ride the descents with my lock out on
Maybe this got a little bit out of hand.
Post a Comment