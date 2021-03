Pinkbike Poll: How Much Time Do You Spend Setting Up Your Suspension?

If the rear suspension feels harsh over braking bumps, which dial do you turn?

These days, most forks and some frames come with setup recommendations based on weight.

Regularly hitting the bump stops? Do you add a spacer or take the beating with pride?

How much effort do you put into fine tuning your spring rate/sag? By spring rate I mean either the pressure in air suspension or the stiffness of a coil spring. I'll set the sag to my preferred percentage then forget about it.

I'll set the sag, then maybe adjust it once or twice from there.

I'll go with the manufacturer's recommendations and call it good.

I'll go with the manufacturer's recommendations then I'll make an adjustment or two if needed.

I regularly adjust spring rates as and when I feel it's too firm or too soft for the conditions.

I spend hours sessioning the same trail, trying different spring rates (bracketing) to find the perfect setup. Responses: 1121 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How much effort do you put into tuning volume spacers/progression? You can substitute ramp-up chamber pressure with volume spacers if that's what you have. I've never changed spacers in my fork or shock - it works fine as it came.

I'm bottoming out too often / never using full travel, but I'm not confident changing spacers so I haven't got round to changing it yet.

My suspension was too linear / too progressive, so I added / removed a volume spacer or two and now it's fine.

I regularly tweak volume spacers or ramp-up chamber pressure to chase the perfect spring curve.

I sometimes add half a Neopos spacer between stages so everyone thinks I'm Nicolas Vouilloz.

I run coil, what's a volume spacer? Responses: 952 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How do you go about tuning your rebound damping? I'll have a bounce, make some tweaks until it feels about right, then leave it there.

I go with the fork/frame manufacturer's recommended settings and they seem fine.

I regularly tweak rebound damping but in a less-than-methodical fashion.

I spend hours sessioning the same trail, trying different rebound settings (bracketing) to find the perfect setup.

I use data acquisition to find the perfect balance. Responses: 879 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How do you go about tuning your compression damping? I set it to fully open and leave it there.

I set it to the middle of the range and leave it there.

I set it to fully closed and leave it there.

I'll have a bounce, make some tweaks until it feels about right, then leave it there.

I go with the fork/frame manufacturer's recommended settings and they seem fine.

I regularly tweak compression damping but in a less-than-methodical fashion.

I spend hours sessioning the same trail, trying different compression settings (bracketing) to find the perfect setup.

I use data acquisition to find the perfect balance. Responses: 853 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Mountain bike suspension is getting ever more complicated. Four-way adjustable dampers with high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping are now fairly common, and most air springs allow the end-stroke progression to be changed as well as overall spring rate. It's not hard to see why - in a previous poll most of you said you wanted all four damping adjustments plus air-volume adjustment.Because all these adjustments have an effect on one-another, the number of possible combinations and the scope to get it wrong is mind-boggling. I personally know plenty of people - many of them good riders - who cheerfully admit they have no idea how to setup their suspension even when it comes to the basics. And it's the basics that count, so I wonder if all the knobs and dials are distracting some people from the most important step: finding the ideal spring rate?The good news is that suspension and bike manufacturers are increasingly making an effort to provide baseline settings for their products based on rider weight - Norco's setup guide is a great example of this. This is usually a good place to start, but in my experience there's often plenty of room to improve from there.Fine-tuning your setup takes time and patience. So I want to know how far down the rabbit hole Pinkbike readers are willing to go towards finding their ideal setup.