Pinkbike Poll: How Much Time Do You Spend Setting Up Your Suspension?

Mar 12, 2021
Mountain bike suspension is getting ever more complicated. Four-way adjustable dampers with high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping are now fairly common, and most air springs allow the end-stroke progression to be changed as well as overall spring rate. It's not hard to see why - in a previous poll most of you said you wanted all four damping adjustments plus air-volume adjustment.

Because all these adjustments have an effect on one-another, the number of possible combinations and the scope to get it wrong is mind-boggling. I personally know plenty of people - many of them good riders - who cheerfully admit they have no idea how to setup their suspension even when it comes to the basics. And it's the basics that count, so I wonder if all the knobs and dials are distracting some people from the most important step: finding the ideal spring rate?

Cane Creek Kitsuma review
If the rear suspension feels harsh over braking bumps, which dial do you turn?

RockShox Lyrik
Fox 36 2019
These days, most forks and some frames come with setup recommendations based on weight.

The good news is that suspension and bike manufacturers are increasingly making an effort to provide baseline settings for their products based on rider weight - Norco's setup guide is a great example of this. This is usually a good place to start, but in my experience there's often plenty of room to improve from there.

Fine-tuning your setup takes time and patience. So I want to know how far down the rabbit hole Pinkbike readers are willing to go towards finding their ideal setup.

Regularly hitting the bump stops? Do you add a spacer or take the beating with pride?

How much effort do you put into fine tuning your spring rate/sag?

By spring rate I mean either the pressure in air suspension or the stiffness of a coil spring.



How much effort do you put into tuning volume spacers/progression?

You can substitute ramp-up chamber pressure with volume spacers if that's what you have.



How do you go about tuning your rebound damping?



How do you go about tuning your compression damping?



 Best feeling in the world is adjusting your suspension until you become lost and now it rides like a brick. Only heard of friends doing that...
 lol!
 I buy whatever has the most knobs and leave it at the factory settings other than tokens. I take all the tokens out and am saving them up for something nice.
 fauxcoin?
 This dude gets it
 I frankly like to spend more time riding but will carry a shock pump every 10th ride or so and just play around a little
 Spring rate poll needs an "I ride air suspension and use a standard air pump for setup, therfore my actual spring rate is +/- 5% of what I think the gauge said. Nevermind after it heats up during a long descent. f*ck it, SCRAMBLED." option
 I have a note on my phone with my settings tied with trails I like, and when I make a change I'll go to each of those trails to test how it feels, took me about a month on my bike to get settings I liked but I have't made a change in about 2 months. Looking to remove a volume spacer soon though so let's see.
 @Seb Stott Missing an answer in the list of options, applicable to pretty much every question:
I know how I like my suspension to feel in various situations. I adjust it at the start of a ride to suit todays riding, and then I leave it for the rest of the day"
 The only time I’ve ever felt the need to change rebound beyond what the manufacturer recommends is when doing dirt jumps on my enduro bike
Meanwhile, it blows my mind that companies are selling any rear shocks with no compression adjustment, that’s the adjustment I want to mess with every 2 rides, those are the dials that actually need to be changed on a regular basis, not the rebound I settled on 2 years ago
 Getting the right settings on suspension is harder than it should be. I'd find it easier to tune my suspension if manufacturers used less 'clicks' with a noticeable difference between each. I have a pair of Suntour Aions like that and I got them perfect in no time.
 I fuss with it for about 5 minutes before my first dirt ride of the year after watching videos and reading guides. Go for one ride, and feel confident in how much "better" it feels. Then, I record my settings somewhere with the intention of adjusting and comparing.

Then, I promptly forget all of it and just ride all year without touching them again.
 I have two bikes with the Cane Creek DB so I use the app and spend a lot of time. And then I spend time afterwards fine tuning. I love those shocks but it's a pain in the ass when you change locations. Forks go full fast and full soft until I get to that point. DH bike might be the easiest one. It's set for Silver Star and coil so it doesn't lose air and it's a single location
 I ride a hardtail. It takes me between five to ten minutes to set up my fork and I set it based on the manufacturer's recommended settings and set the rebound in the middle between fast and slow. The best suspension you have are your arms and legs.
 Definitely change my tune for wet/dry and warm/cold conditions. Mostly tune my rear shock for bottom out control and rebound control, so I dont get bucked off a big jump, Then the fork I tune to bottom out control and soften as required for grip when it gets wet.
 New bike, I set to manufacturers suggestions, and then bring the pump the first few rides. I'm I'm on a new 120mm bike & I'm debating adding a spacer to the shock for some more ramp up. Never done that before. Smile
 Adjust air pressure to manufacturer recommended maximum, and then add 20%. Because I'm just that fast. And I only ride machine made greens.
 Pumping, tweaking nobs, bottoming out, suspension, bouncing springs..... all fun after dark. Oh whoops I didn't realize this thread is about shock setup.
 Question: "If the rear suspension feels harsh over braking bumps, which dial do you turn?"

Answer: all of them and pray for the best
 First! I mess with my dials ands bunch then go back to what the maker said to do.
 2 days. 1st day recommended settings and some laps 2nd day fine tune with shockwiz Done! I totally recommend shockwiz for those you have lots of knobs.
 At some point, everyone should get a custom Avalanche fork cartridge and rear damper. You won’t be disappointed. Craig can work some magic with his tunes.
 Hey boomers, quit complaining about your “harsh” suspension. The purpose of MTB suspension is to maintain traction, not to keep your dainty forearms from occasionally flexing.
 I just copy Gwins settings. If they are good enough for him they'll do for me.
 I actually adjust my friends fork em. When they're I turn up their compression. They do the same to me. Its fun. Especially when they mess with your rebound
 I tinker all the time and can never seem to find a way to smooth out braking bumps.
 Increase front rebound, decrease rear rebound, increase high and low speed compression slightly when going to the bike park.
 I spend a few hours with a Shockwiz sessioning same course. Both for fork and shock.
 I turn up all the dials to 11. Is there any other way?
 I spend hours bracketing and adding / removing spacers , clicks here and there

Then ride the descents with my lock out on
 Me with a cheap coil for: :o
 *fork
 Tweak rebound if its a chunk or flow trail, otherwise its all good
 My rebound nob spins freely so I'm working on reaching infinite rebound
 imgur.com/a/VSW32JS

  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
