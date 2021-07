It's great to have a water bottle, but how much value would you put on it?

Imagine you could have the reliability of a gearbox without the weight, efficiency and shifting-under-load problems.

Bike designers have to compromise somewhere. I'm sure we'd all love a super-light, ultra-reliable bike with space for five water bottles. But if you had to put a price on these things for your main bike, how much would you be willing fork out?To make things simpler I've gone with US dollars, but it's a ball-park-figure kind of question so don't worry too much about currency conversions.I look forward to reading a million paywall comments below.