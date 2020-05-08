Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?

I started riding years before I had a driver's license, which meant that almost every one of my mountain bike adventures started from my driveway and involved miles of pavement before I could put tires on dirt. I'd pore over paper maps at night (yes, this was in the olden days, back before Siri had all the answers), trying to figure out which powerline access roads could potentially reduce the amount of time I spent spinning away on the asphalt.
Nowadays, I don't have to pedal quite as far to reach my local trails, but I also have a vehicle, which means that there are instances when I'll end up driving to a relatively close trailhead in order to get in a longer off-road ride before the sun sets. The twinge of guilt that I feel when I load my bike onto my van tends to fade away after a couple tacky turns, but it's still something I think about, and I do my best to pedal from home whenever possible.
This isn't meant to shame anyone – I fully understand that work, kids, sketchy, narrow roads, and other factors can all make finding the time and motivation to ride instead of drive to your local trails difficult. After all, when you have a limited window for riding, the last thing you want to do is play chicken with a bunch of drivers who are too busy making TikTok videos to look at the road. Still, if you're driving in circles for 20 minutes trying to find a spot to park at your local trailhead, it probably makes a lot of sense to consider trying to ride rather than drive whenever possible.
It's the idea that there are more people than ever working from home and riding locally that got me thinking about this week's poll question. Has your usual routine changed for the better? Or do you prefer to drive, and keep those knobby tires off pavement at any cost? Have you been able to turn lemons into lemonade by discovering new trails nearby that you'd previously overlooked?
I’m never not amazed at all the roadies I see on the twisty dangerous fatality-ridden mountain roads here in Southern California. You couldn’t pay me enough to ride a bicycle in the streets in Los Angeles.
If you held a gun to my head and told me I had to choose between learning to ride a Rampage line or spend the rest of my life riding a bicycle in the street every day I would choose the former every time.
You realize that most bikers have to "drive" in orders to "bike". Mountain Biking would not be a green sport after all?
All the good trails are 25min to 1hr+ away and then bike parks are 2-4 hrs away. And then it's fun to drive around the state for day trips and then obviously road trips to neighboring states with wold class riding...
BUT, I do have mellow trails within 20-30 minutes i ride. Still, most of the time I'm in a rush to get in a ride so I still drive the 5- 10 minutes over to the trail head, OR during the pandemic I drive half way over and park on a dirt road so I'm not close to anyone and then I ride part way on the dirt road to get to a trail...
OK, so I needed "all of that" as a survey option...
If the roads had good bike lanes, I might do it occasionally (or get a gravel bike to ride chill trails when I was there).
But it’s a winding, blind curve, no streetlight, no shoulder (outside lane lines are literally the end of the pavement, some paint on grass) road, with an asphalt company at one end, so there are big trucks on it regularly.
I don’t mind riding roads. But it would be a death sentence ( Not hyperbole, some guy was hit/killed by a semi truck just down that road 4 years ago) and I’m not about to risk my life for some extra spinning.
The upside?
Covid19 has me working on a little trail at home to satisfy momentary urges for railing a berm.
next best trail system for me is 25/30min away, doing +/-70mph -soooo, do the math on that.
Going up to the state park: Unless I want to do one lap and pedal 30 mi RT getting there, always drive.
