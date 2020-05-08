Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?

How often do you drive to your local trails? Never - I have trails that start from my backyard.

Always - it would take more than 30 minutes of road riding to reach the trails.

Sometimes. It'd take less than 30 minutes to get to the trails on pavement, but I don't alway have time.

Too often. I should probably ride more and drive less, but I hate riding on the road.

I don't have local trails - I need to drive at least 30 minutes to reach any semi-decent riding.

Never. I take public transportation to reach them.

I started riding years before I had a driver's license, which meant that almost every one of my mountain bike adventures started from my driveway and involved miles of pavement before I could put tires on dirt. I'd pore over paper maps at night (yes, this was in the olden days, back before Siri had all the answers), trying to figure out which powerline access roads could potentially reduce the amount of time I spent spinning away on the asphalt.Nowadays, I don't have to pedal quite as far to reach my local trails, but I also have a vehicle, which means that there are instances when I'll end up driving to a relatively close trailhead in order to get in a longer off-road ride before the sun sets. The twinge of guilt that I feel when I load my bike onto my van tends to fade away after a couple tacky turns, but it's still something I think about, and I do my best to pedal from home whenever possible.This isn't meant to shame anyone – I fully understand that work, kids, sketchy, narrow roads, and other factors can all make finding the time and motivation to ride instead of drive to your local trails difficult. After all, when you have a limited window for riding, the last thing you want to do is play chicken with a bunch of drivers who are too busy making TikTok videos to look at the road. Still, if you're driving in circles for 20 minutes trying to find a spot to park at your local trailhead, it probably makes a lot of sense to consider trying to ride rather than drive whenever possible.It's the idea that there are more people than ever working from home and riding locally that got me thinking about this week's poll question. Has your usual routine changed for the better? Or do you prefer to drive, and keep those knobby tires off pavement at any cost? Have you been able to turn lemons into lemonade by discovering new trails nearby that you'd previously overlooked?