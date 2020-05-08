Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?

May 8, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Sea Sucker Mini Bomber review


I started riding years before I had a driver's license, which meant that almost every one of my mountain bike adventures started from my driveway and involved miles of pavement before I could put tires on dirt. I'd pore over paper maps at night (yes, this was in the olden days, back before Siri had all the answers), trying to figure out which powerline access roads could potentially reduce the amount of time I spent spinning away on the asphalt.

Nowadays, I don't have to pedal quite as far to reach my local trails, but I also have a vehicle, which means that there are instances when I'll end up driving to a relatively close trailhead in order to get in a longer off-road ride before the sun sets. The twinge of guilt that I feel when I load my bike onto my van tends to fade away after a couple tacky turns, but it's still something I think about, and I do my best to pedal from home whenever possible.

This isn't meant to shame anyone – I fully understand that work, kids, sketchy, narrow roads, and other factors can all make finding the time and motivation to ride instead of drive to your local trails difficult. After all, when you have a limited window for riding, the last thing you want to do is play chicken with a bunch of drivers who are too busy making TikTok videos to look at the road. Still, if you're driving in circles for 20 minutes trying to find a spot to park at your local trailhead, it probably makes a lot of sense to consider trying to ride rather than drive whenever possible.

It's the idea that there are more people than ever working from home and riding locally that got me thinking about this week's poll question. Has your usual routine changed for the better? Or do you prefer to drive, and keep those knobby tires off pavement at any cost? Have you been able to turn lemons into lemonade by discovering new trails nearby that you'd previously overlooked?


How often do you drive to your local trails?



64 Comments

  • 41 3
 Always, trails are 6 minutes by car, and death by texting driver by bike.
  • 11 0
 MTB might have more frequent injuries than Road riding, but Road accidents are more life threatening when a vehicle is involved.. scary.
  • 1 0
 This.
  • 2 3
 If it was that dangerous, then those 6 minute drives would be full of accidents.
  • 4 1
 Facts. I don't know if you heard, but the Pro Cyclist Ben Sonntag was hit and killed about 5 miles away from my house. Road riding is becoming impossible.
  • 1 0
 @Shafferd912:

I’m never not amazed at all the roadies I see on the twisty dangerous fatality-ridden mountain roads here in Southern California. You couldn’t pay me enough to ride a bicycle in the streets in Los Angeles.

If you held a gun to my head and told me I had to choose between learning to ride a Rampage line or spend the rest of my life riding a bicycle in the street every day I would choose the former every time.
  • 7 0
 Answers on the poll are quite limited. I have some nice trail locations nearby, so for trail riding i go by bike, same for dirt jumping spot. but my DH jumps are way to far away for me to reach by bike especially Downhill one Big Grin
  • 8 0
 When you live in the country, 30 min away is "local"
  • 1 0
 Even in more urban areas I’d say anything within 30-40 is “local.” If I’m driving to another region to ride, to me that would be “not local.”
  • 4 0
 At least a 20 min drive for me in every direction, to reach my local trails. After having my 2nd boy 3 weeks ago and this virus situation, I bought a 70AR Travis Rogue Hoe to speed up my backyard trail building!
  • 2 0
 I ride to the trails about 75% of the time. Its only 2 miles to access my network, and I ride solo early in the morning a lot. If I'm riding with friends I typically drive because those rides typically start a little farther away at a different access point.
  • 2 0
 I am carless, so I always pedal to the start of the trails. Or take the train, I went to most of the places in Belgium where there was a race or an organized ride.

You realize that most bikers have to "drive" in orders to "bike". Mountain Biking would not be a green sport after all?
  • 1 1
 Takes a train!! Yeah when I and 5 friends drive 5 cars to the trail we have a huge carbon footprint for a supposedly green activity .
  • 2 1
 When I was in my 20s I would ride from home in East Vancouver to Mount Fromme, about 60 minutes, I was very fit. Now I always drive. Even if I had an ebike I would probably drive. I do feel guilty when there’s 5 riders and 5 cars. Not sure about car pooling and shuttling with the covid thing.
  • 1 0
 How did you have time for that?
  • 1 0
 @wmoody54: if you mean the 60 minutes one way commute I was single and only on weekends. Now I don’t work so lots of time but the body is weak.
  • 1 0
 @kingbike2: Ah yeah the weekend makes sense. I would love to drive to the trail but the roads on the way are a death trap.
  • 1 0
 Needed a "most of the time" except for pandemic.

All the good trails are 25min to 1hr+ away and then bike parks are 2-4 hrs away. And then it's fun to drive around the state for day trips and then obviously road trips to neighboring states with wold class riding...

BUT, I do have mellow trails within 20-30 minutes i ride. Still, most of the time I'm in a rush to get in a ride so I still drive the 5- 10 minutes over to the trail head, OR during the pandemic I drive half way over and park on a dirt road so I'm not close to anyone and then I ride part way on the dirt road to get to a trail...

OK, so I needed "all of that" as a survey option... Smile
  • 1 0
 Nearest trails to me are about 6-10 miles, and a couple hundred feet of elevation.

If the roads had good bike lanes, I might do it occasionally (or get a gravel bike to ride chill trails when I was there).

But it’s a winding, blind curve, no streetlight, no shoulder (outside lane lines are literally the end of the pavement, some paint on grass) road, with an asphalt company at one end, so there are big trucks on it regularly.

I don’t mind riding roads. But it would be a death sentence ( Not hyperbole, some guy was hit/killed by a semi truck just down that road 4 years ago) and I’m not about to risk my life for some extra spinning.

The upside?

Covid19 has me working on a little trail at home to satisfy momentary urges for railing a berm.
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty lucky. I live across the street from the National forest with a single track trail about 100 yards from my garage. that trail leads to 100's of miles of dirt roads and single track. The only problem is that I live a 7000' and in the winter we sometimes get lots of snow and cold, so I do have to drive at least 30 minutes to get some riding in.
  • 1 0
 I will never in a million years buy a suction cup roof rack products but, I do drive to my local trails --- I ain't F -in up my off road tires on pavement -- it's about 5 miles (one way to the local-est trail I like to frequent).
  • 1 0
 pavement will wear out dirt tires in a jiffy, otherwise, I ride to the local trails more often..

next best trail system for me is 25/30min away, doing +/-70mph -soooo, do the math on that.
  • 1 0
 Almost never cause in the 1:00h or 1:30h to get there(20/25km)I still have fun in some mini mini singles and rural tracks and some fire roads and yes some tarmac,but it depends of the ride ,but I love that “warm up”I like to ride my bike is it 10 or more then 100 km ,some call me crazy because of the bike and the tires but hey just ride your bike
  • 1 0
 I'm a victim of convenience. I have local trails I pedal to, but I've gotten so bored of them because loading up my car with bike and gear is such a chore now, so I don't drive to other trails. First world problems, eh?
  • 1 0
 Get a van, fit 10 bikes with no BS
  • 1 0
 I have a truck and milk crate. I keep all my gear in the crate. Throw the bike in the truck, the crate on the front seat, and I’m off.
  • 1 0
 I have several nice trails like 10 minutes from my house that I drive to a few times a week. Have to get on the interstate or cross a few major roads or I'd just ride my bike to them.
  • 2 0
 Would take only 15-20 minutes to ride to some (of the best!) trails, but I can't take the dog along if I rode their, so driving it is.
  • 4 0
 *rode there* dammit
  • 4 0
 Never. 30 minute ride to the trails from the house.
  • 4 0
 How is 'I ride to the trails' not an option?
  • 2 0
 I was about to say the same thing. I always ride to the trails, but they aren't close to me.
  • 2 0
 missing a category.. rarely? I can ride many trails from my house, but a couple times of month I drive to others I cant pedal to...
  • 1 0
 I'm finding myself driving quite a bit. on the xc bike, its a 20-30 ish minute ride to Cumberland, which is a bit of a pain, but on the enduro bike, there's no way I'm riding up there. I could, but I'm not going to.
  • 3 0
 NW arkansas = Never drive.
  • 1 0
 Always, it would take less than 30 mins of road riding to get there. 10mins by car, and I'd rather spend the time I save on trails than tar.
  • 2 0
 I can't show off the sick Kuat rack on my Subie to the boys over a couple of local IPA's if I ride to the trails...
  • 1 0
 At least 25 minute drive to ride trails. Hope to move closer so I can skip the drive. Waste a lot of time getting to and from the trails.
  • 1 0
 Quick rips: never. 2 mi pedal.

Going up to the state park: Unless I want to do one lap and pedal 30 mi RT getting there, always drive.
  • 1 0
 Always unfortunately. Any decent trail system is far enough from Calgary that even an ebike battery would run out before hitting a trailhead.
  • 2 0
 What I am gathering from this pole, is the vast majority of PB users have their priorities messed up.
  • 2 0
 What if you had an eBike? Would this change?
  • 2 2
 Yes, I would gain on weight. But seriously, I know a guy who rides insane amount of km on eBike and recently started doing road, because he cannot keep fitness only by riding ebike no matter how long/hard.
  • 3 0
 @lkubica: Could he not just ride with less assistance most of the time? for me it is being able to take out a bigger travel bike and still be able to pedal uphills.
  • 2 1
 @lkubica: BS. You can work just as hard on a ebike if you choose to. You just get more distance and/or speed covered from your output.
  • 1 0
 @gnarnaimo: I do agree to a certain extent, depending on if your bike handling skillz can keep up with the speeds. Otherwise its likely less effort to go your normal speed. You can however likely ride more miles so it could be somewhat equivalent. I don't think its ever 100% like-for-like but by no means is an e-bike all of a sudden zero exercise.
  • 1 0
 @yupstate: I think it can be 100% if you want it to be (and like you said have the skills to handle climbing at higher speeds). Lots of variables, but to say you cannot keep your fitness because you are riding an ebike is either ignorant or an excuse.
  • 1 1
 @lkubica: um... Then he should stop using an ebike...?
  • 1 0
 Town trails are more fro gravel riding. For real MTB riding, gotta drive everytime.
  • 1 0
 dang you guys are lucky. 25 min drive to the closest trails, 45–80+ min to the good stuff
  • 1 0
 It takes over 30 mins of highway driving to get to any of my "local" trails. Frown
  • 1 0
 When I go riding alone or with other adults, I ride to the local trails. When I bring the kids, I drive.
  • 1 0
 Austin, TX has well over 100 miles of trails in the city limits, so I almost never drive.
  • 1 0
 I live in Whistler so this phrase applies to pedalling, bike park, dirt jumps, pump tracks......
  • 2 0
 Never? BS.
  • 3 0
 I answered never because it was the closest option. I probably drive to trails 5% of the time as there is a glorious trailhead that is a 5-10 minute backroad pedal from my house.
  • 2 0
 @gnarnaimo: To your LOCAL trails is an easy never for me. I throw bikes on the rack to head to trails in neighboring communitys sometimes or on a rare shuttle day but unless I'm offering the vehicle usually ride to that also... but am lucky to live in a community with some fantastic biking minutes from my door in all directions. I mean... Rossland sucks... don't come here. Go to Squamish.
  • 1 0
 @snl1200: Squamish also sucks, the island is worse.. You know..just avoid B.C.
  • 1 0
 @snl1200: Damn. I consider anything within a 20 minute drive to be "local". It'd be nice to have some trails that I could pedal to right out of the garage. I'm jealous.
  • 1 0
 Never again,not allowed in UK now.
  • 1 0
 Min of 30 mins to 4 hours to drive to trails I want to ride.
  • 1 0
 Always from the front door, sometimes on an ebike- go do the math!
  • 1 0
 Always, trails are at least an hour away by car.
  • 1 0
 I live in the trails.

Post a Comment



