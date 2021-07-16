Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Repair Your Mountain Bike Gear?

Jul 16, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


Even though part of my job involves testing the latest and (supposedly) greatest mountain bike gear, I still have a stockpile of items that see regular use despite being multiple seasons old. Things like shoes that fit too perfectly to retire, knee pads that have saved my bacon on dozens of occasions, rain jackets that have kept me dry through multiple Pacific Northwest winters; the list goes on.

I started thinking about this topic the other day as I opened up a fresh tube of ShoeGoo in an attempt to eke a few more miles out of a shoe with a delaminating sole. As the toxic fumes wafted through my basement hideout, I started wondering what other riders do when their gear starts to get tattered and worn. A little time with a needle and thread can go a long way, and you don't need to be a professional seamstress to patch a rip or a blown-out seam. The fixes don't need to be pretty either, as long as they work – the goal is to revive an item's function, and fashion can take a backseat.

I'm far, far from the world's best sewer, but I can muddle my way through basic repairs thanks to all the practice I got fixing torn ski pants and jackets during my ski bum days. Back then, duct tape was the first step, and when that inevitably failed it was time for a better fix. Now, if a strap rips off a pack, or I tear a hole in the side of a favorite pair of shorts I'll at least try to repair it.

That brings us to this week's poll question - how often do you repair your mountain bike gear? In this case, gear is a blanket term for everything from shorts to shoes to backpacks. Basically, the non-bike components that you regularly use while riding.

Rapha's recently released mountain bike apparel even comes with a repair kit that has adhesive patches to help extend the lifespan of their clothing. Given the price of mountain bike clothing, that's a nice little touch.



How often do you repair your mountain bike gear?



Do you know how to sew?



46 Comments

  • 79 0
 I have some old 5 10 shoes that are indestructible and then I have owned an Adidas acquired pair of 5 10's that were not so indestructible. Moral of the story... The big brand acquisition did not take my product to the next level as anticipated and actually cost more that my original product.
  • 3 0
 @GarytheDestroyer, I had a pair of Freerider pro's, pre-Adidas era. And they lasted lover four years. I now ride in a pair of Sam Hill's, which are now over 4 years old. They are just finally coming apart at the toe cap a bit. Just like my Freeriders eventually did. So, personally I haven't seen any significant change in quality personally. But, I will agree that the price is getting a little steep.
  • 25 0
 Subtle Smile
  • 11 0
 Freeriders really are the perfect metaphor for the outside acquisition
  • 2 0
 I believe a lot of the quality issues that came up with 5.10s were because post-acquisition they started using "environmentally friendly" glue which was garbage. (This is what a 5.10 rep told me at their Crankworks booth.) Having shoes that fall apart and end up in a landfill doesn't seem like the most environmentally responsible approach, but that's what Adidas wanted to prioritize. The rep was apologetic, but that's what the corporate overlords decreed.

Making this a parable of the PB/Outside merger is honestly too obvious to bother with...
  • 8 0
 @IntoTheEverflow: probably too subtle… I think it flew over a lot of heads.
  • 1 0
 Hahahahahahaha
  • 27 0
 Surprised nobody has angrily requested a PB poll regarding their hurt feelings about the Outside acquisition...

#you'llstillcometopinkbikethough
  • 1 0
 The Pinkbike company is not happy with me--that's okay, I'll still keep reading that garbage.
  • 4 0
 Hard to break habits, hard to reprogram yourself to read vital instead of Pinkbike when taking your usual shit
  • 5 0
 This poll is just preparation for “the 5 best sewing kits” listicle that will appear on Outside+ next month.
  • 2 0
 They should do a poll on which site we all move to next after the paywall goes up.
  • 18 0
 Outside: "Based on your comments section our board has become concerned that your users are a bunch of dirtbags who won't appreciate our upcoming story '5 must-have jackets over $300.' Please confirm/deny."
  • 19 0
 Kaz, blink twice if outside is making you write this.
  • 8 0
 I repair the soles of my shoes every 5-10 days.
  • 1 0
 This deserves all the upvotes
  • 6 0
 I've brought my 5Ten Kestrels back to life a few times with contact cement.
  • 2 0
 My Shimano shoes delaminate roughly 1x every year. Bring them back for warranty and start the clock over again. 10 years running now. Cause Shimano's glue is only marginally better than shoe goo and they refuse to acknowledge and solve the problem.
  • 6 0
 Needs a other option: I keep riding it after ripping
  • 1 0
 exactly. i have some super worn-out torn-up gear but what's the point in wasting time repairing if it will just get wrecked in again.
  • 4 0
 Only participating if I receive compensation. Seems fair in light of the impending paywall.
  • 7 3
 By answering this poll you’re giving them data that will later be monetized
  • 16 7
 Right, I’m sure Singer Sewing Machines are eagerly awaiting the results.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: It's about time people stood up to Big Cobbler
  • 3 0
 Pro tip: the old gore Tex jacket that isn't cutting it anymore for skitouring and hiking is plenty good enough to go goof around in the woods and crash into dirt piles ...
  • 1 0
 I love the Speci Body Geometry Grail gloves, the best...but worst quality. You almost immediately have to sew the gel padding in place and the cover on top of it. I'm on my 3rd set and all of them have the same issue as all the reviews on Speci's website so I start sewing.
  • 3 0
 "Rapha's recently released mountain bike apparel..."

This sounds very much like an Outside quote...
  • 1 0
 for tech wear I'm fully willing and ready to bust out the needle and thread to mend up holes and tears. For some stuff (promo tshirts, I've got a million) I'll bust out the machine to tailor them down to fit
  • 4 1
 Funny, my shoe glued ME7s died on my last night.
  • 2 0
 My ME7's recently took their last gasp too. The unholy conglomerate of a year's build up of Shoe Goo, contact cement and Super Glue finally gave out letting it's sole go free
  • 1 0
 Following thorough market research , Outside's new subscription-only feature service starts with the survivalist inspired ....'Sewing for Mountain Bikers'
  • 1 0
 Not so secret secret. You can get your mountain bike shoes resolved by a climbing shoe cobbler. My flat pedal shoes can uselly withstand 4 resoles.
  • 1 0
 What are people using to fix holes that can't be sewn or aren't along a seam? Is there some kind of "melt-able" material that you can iron onto a garment to patch a hole?
  • 1 0
 Boogers and gum from the sidewalk
  • 3 0
 Shoo Goo is pure gold on my shoes - also E6000 - that stuff is NASA shit.
  • 1 0
 I used Shoe Goo thru many years of skateboarding. But here in recent years, for my mtb shoes, I've switched to Gorilla Glue Clear Grip. Sticks better, for longer. And it dries crystal clear. So you don't have to worry about excess as much. .
  • 1 0
 All my repairs are done with duct tape.
  • 1 0
 How often do i sew?
I'll sew you
  • 1 0
 never. i dont buy brands that rip, tear or blows out.
  • 1 0
 If I'd have to repair anything, it'd be on the Outside Wink
  • 1 0
 I have someone who can sew - certain things - for me... =]
  • 1 0
 5:10's quality has gone DH..More shoe goo than shoe by the end of season.
  • 1 0
 No more free consumer data for the Outside overlords from me....
  • 2 2
 Results of the poll via a paywall coming to you in the near future.
  • 2 2
 Shame on you, TS ! You should ban yourself !
  • 1 1
 After Every Paywall !

