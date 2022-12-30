Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Frame, Headset, & Bottom Bracket Bearings?

We often see claims made by manufacturers about how they've "prolonged bearing life by xx%, enhanced shielding technology, and made service easy as pie,"
but does that actually shake out in real life? Bearing life fluctuates drastically depending on where you live and how often you ride, so it can be hard to pin down the culprit when it comes to premature wear and tear. In my little world, when I was living on California's dry and dusty Central Coast, I'd often go a couple years without having to replace any main bearings. Now that my riding all takes place in and around Bellingham, Washington, those service cycles are a whole lot quicker, often occurring several times in one year. Wet, gritty, cold trails are hell on bearings, but boy are they fun to ride.
So, given your climate, ride frequency, and number of bikes, how often do you end up having to service the main bearings on the frame? Choose the poll that's applicable to the climate where you live and vote accordingly. Climate ZonesDry and Arid
(i.e. Southwest, California, etc)Temperate, Average Seasons
(Mountain West, Central Europe, etc.)Very Wet
(Pacific Northwest, UK, etc.)Riding Frequency
Bottom Bracket Replacement
Lower Headset Bearing Replacement
Upper Headset Bearing Replacement
Main Pivot Bearing Replacement
48 Comments
Your answer should be an average of "when" it is "needed"
Simply remove the stem, drop the fork remove bearing cartridge from the cups and wipe clean using isopropyl- alcohol and clean rags/ paper towels to help removal of old grease and dirt....apply a thin layer of fresh waterproof bicycle grease to the the bearings and cups; reassemble, and go ride!
The only bearings I’ve replaced in the last 4 years were BB, and only because they were creaking in the shell. The bearing elements were fine. I never pressure wash bikes. Only use the garden hose as much as needed to get mud off.
Real answer for 99% of people
-As needed.
I don't think I've ever replaced an upper headset bearing in my life.
Bottom headset bearings usually go 2-3 seasons before getting pitted and crunchy
Bottom brackets go 1-2 seasons depending on how abused it gets (im a big guy)
Frame bearings about 2-3 seasons.
Wheel bearings 2-3 seasons.