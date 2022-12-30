Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Frame, Headset, & Bottom Bracket Bearings?

Dec 30, 2022
by Dario D  
With winter in full swing in much of the Northern Hemisphere, those of us in the colder and wetter parts of the world start to dread the wear and tear inflicted upon our bikes, but that may not be the case everywhere.

We often see claims made by manufacturers about how they've "prolonged bearing life by xx%, enhanced shielding technology, and made service easy as pie," but does that actually shake out in real life? Bearing life fluctuates drastically depending on where you live and how often you ride, so it can be hard to pin down the culprit when it comes to premature wear and tear. In my little world, when I was living on California's dry and dusty Central Coast, I'd often go a couple years without having to replace any main bearings. Now that my riding all takes place in and around Bellingham, Washington, those service cycles are a whole lot quicker, often occurring several times in one year. Wet, gritty, cold trails are hell on bearings, but boy are they fun to ride.

Big clean up job at the Norco tent with a dash of new bearings.
It's always good to show that frame some love.

So, given your climate, ride frequency, and number of bikes, how often do you end up having to service the main bearings on the frame? Choose the poll that's applicable to the climate where you live and vote accordingly.

Climate Zones

Dry and Arid (i.e. Southwest, California, etc)
Temperate, Average Seasons (Mountain West, Central Europe, etc.)
Very Wet (Pacific Northwest, UK, etc.)



Riding Frequency

How many bikes do you ride on a weekly basis? (For riders in dry & arid climates)



How many bikes do you ride on a weekly basis? (For riders in temperate climates)



How many bikes do you ride on a weekly basis? (For riders in wet climates)




Bottom Bracket Replacement

How often do you replace your bottom bracket bearings? (For riders in dry & arid climates)



How often do you replace your bottom bracket bearings? (For riders in temperate climates)



How often do you replace your bottom bracket bearings? (For riders in wet climates)




Lower Headset Bearing Replacement

How often do you replace your lower headset bearings? (For riders in dry & arid climates)



How often do you replace your lower headset bearings? (For riders in temperate climates)



How often do you replace your lower headset bearings? (For riders in very wet climates)




Upper Headset Bearing Replacement

How often do you replace your upper headset bearings? (For riders in dry & arid climates)



How often do you replace your upper headset bearings? (For riders in temperate climates)



How often do you replace your upper headset bearings? (For riders in wet climates)





Main Pivot Bearing Replacement

How often do you replace your main pivot bearings? (For riders in temperate climates)



How often do you replace your main pivot bearings? (For riders in dry & arid climates)



How often do you replace your main pivot bearings? (For riders in wet climates)



48 Comments

  • 67 3
 There's no "when they need it" option. Sometimes they'll go a couple years and be fine. Sometimes a couple super muddy days in the bikepark destroys bearings that are only a month old.
  • 3 1
 Beat me to writing this
  • 8 1
 I'm usually not one to gripe about these surveys, but it's kinda pointless if they don't have "when needed" as an option, which would likely account for 95% of responses
  • 10 0
 @Moonie2123: I think it would be pointless to HAVE the "when needed option" since this survey seems to be trying to determine the "when" in "when needed".

Your answer should be an average of "when" it is "needed"
  • 1 0
 EXACTLY!!! I thought the same thing. Living here in Arizona we don't often get a lot of mud and/or water in our bearings. You know when replace them? When they need replaced. Which is typically once every 3-5 years if ya ride an average of once a week.
  • 52 1
 Stop trying to defend headset cable routing, it looks stupid even when implemented properly
  • 23 0
 Seriously, you're not fooling anybody with this shit Outside
  • 3 13
flag usedbikestuff (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I like it. Don’t pretend like it’s the end of the world.
  • 2 0
 Damn, it was a Perry Mason question... "So then would you say that you rarely change your headset??"
  • 3 0
 This is our chance to band together and everyone select 2+ times per year.... we must change this terrible path we are on.
  • 21 1
 Too many questions, I'm out...
  • 5 0
 A good headset and a simple periodic maintenance cleaning will prolong the life of most a headset's for years.

Simply remove the stem, drop the fork remove bearing cartridge from the cups and wipe clean using isopropyl- alcohol and clean rags/ paper towels to help removal of old grease and dirt....apply a thin layer of fresh waterproof bicycle grease to the the bearings and cups; reassemble, and go ride!
  • 4 1
 now, think of doing that with the handlebar in the way, and the cables as well, working your way around everything, isn't stupid af?
  • 2 1
 @NicolaZesty314: Are you defect in improvising using a simple rubber twisty tie or nylon strap, securing to the frame then to proceed with maintenance procedures ?
  • 8 1
 There should be a 'never' option. Also, yeah, too many questions. Results aren't gonna mean much.
  • 4 0
 That's covered by the 'I didn't know they were replaceable ' option. Maybe there should be an option for 'when my riding buddies can hear me coming before they can see me'.
  • 1 0
 I know they are replaceable, but haven't replaced them. Not really good options to select here.
  • 5 0
 Never need to replace them because I service them regularly. Chris King with serviceable bearings.
  • 2 0
 I came here to say this. At least for my headset.
  • 1 0
 Exactly, I have never replaced them, but I do open them up every year...
  • 4 0
 They switched the order (dry and temperate) for the last question, so those of us who were following a pattern of questions will skew the results.
  • 5 0
 Rarely replace unless they fail but I do clean and grease a few times a year. Pivot bearings tend be a yearly thing for me.
  • 3 1
 I was going to replace headset bearings when I got a new fork last month then found out they aren't removeable. I'm going on three years and all the pivot bearings seem to be fine/smooth. I'm in a dry climate and don't rinse the bike down often. I do take the frame apart, clean away dirt from the pivots, and put on a small layer of grease for protection.
  • 1 0
 " and put on a small layer of grease for protection." You filthy bastard !
  • 2 0
 Your headset bearings aren’t removable? What kind of bike is this?
  • 2 0
 @RednBlack802: gotta be a Klein
  • 3 0
 WTF bike has fixed headset bearings? That genuinely sounds impossible.
  • 2 0
 I bet if you don't ride in wet environments it really depends on if you are a bike washer or not. If you ride in the dry and you have good bearings they should really last for a crazy long time if you don't force water into them.
  • 3 1
 Everyone I know who roasts bearings also pressure washes their bike.

The only bearings I’ve replaced in the last 4 years were BB, and only because they were creaking in the shell. The bearing elements were fine. I never pressure wash bikes. Only use the garden hose as much as needed to get mud off.
  • 2 0
 I live in what's supposed to be a desert (it hasn't felt that way for the last month). Dust is my enemy and trails are closed when its wet. Refreshing the grease is usually enough-so 2 or 3 years'ish?
  • 1 0
 BC West coast rider. Average 3x a week. Headset Bearings once every 2 years Bottom Bracket every year Frame Bearings every 2 years. Was riding a 6 year old Giant reign before and just picked up a Spire. Curious to see how often I will need to replace bearings.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbikes gotta set these polls up better lol

Real answer for 99% of people

-As needed.

I don't think I've ever replaced an upper headset bearing in my life.
Bottom headset bearings usually go 2-3 seasons before getting pitted and crunchy
Bottom brackets go 1-2 seasons depending on how abused it gets (im a big guy)
Frame bearings about 2-3 seasons.
Wheel bearings 2-3 seasons.
  • 4 0
 Need to option for when it blows up
  • 4 0
 How often do I replace them or how often do they need replacing?
  • 3 0
 If you service your bearings then why would you need to replace them????????
  • 2 0
 If (that's one for the Spartans out there)
  • 1 0
 When they need replacing. When they need replacing. When they need replacing. When they need replacing. When they need replacing. Oh and UK....very wet, that tickled me! The sun does come out once or trice a year.
  • 1 0
 In 7 years riding my 2015 Specialized Enduro i replaced the linkage bearings and the bottom bracket once, when i noticed they were already stuck. And yeah i pressure washed it occasionally.
  • 3 1
 All bearings every year (~150 riding days). If you don’t do it they will fail when it’s inconvenient.
  • 1 1
 Headset baseplates made out of aluminum are usually toast at the end of the season on the MTB. The lower headset bearing tends to go south if there is water ingress that ends up sitting on top of it.
  • 1 0
 There’s no I run Chris King headsets and Bottom Brackets and they get moved to new frames every 2 years and still going strong
  • 1 0
 My experience has veried widely based on brand. Some pivot bearings only last a few rides on certain brands. My giant is 5 years in and still running smooth.
  • 1 0
 Praxis bb the only option for my Dmr cranks as one side is 28 mm the other 30mm. 3 years, 3 bb in the UK. Great crankset, shit bb
  • 2 3
 @Bike shops: how often does a customer come in with an issue that could be fixed with a simple bearing replacement and you don't mention that and instead have them replace the whole part?
  • 1 0
 Because they don’t carry bearings mate! Too hard to measure and order it from QBP! Gotta replace the whole thing
  • 2 0
 We won't have this problem if our bearings were externally routed
  • 1 0
 It’s usually minimum of once a year for all of the above for me (BC west coast)
  • 1 0
 Jesus Christ @pinkbike I had to touch my screen more times than a session at PornHub for that poll…





