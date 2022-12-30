Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Frame, Headset, & Bottom Bracket Bearings?

With winter in full swing in much of the Northern Hemisphere, those of us in the colder and wetter parts of the world start to dread the wear and tear inflicted upon our bikes, but that may not be the case everywhere.

It's always good to show that frame some love.

Climate Zones

Dry and Arid

Temperate, Average Seasons

Very Wet

Riding Frequency

Bottom Bracket Replacement

Lower Headset Bearing Replacement

Upper Headset Bearing Replacement

Main Pivot Bearing Replacement

We often see claims made by manufacturers about how they'vebut does that actually shake out in real life? Bearing life fluctuates drastically depending on where you live and how often you ride, so it can be hard to pin down the culprit when it comes to premature wear and tear. In my little world, when I was living on California's dry and dusty Central Coast, I'd often go a couple years without having to replace any main bearings. Now that my riding all takes place in and around Bellingham, Washington, those service cycles are a whole lot quicker, often occurring several times in one year. Wet, gritty, cold trails are hell on bearings, but boy are they fun to ride.So, given your climate, ride frequency, and number of bikes, how often do you end up having to service the main bearings on the frame? Choose the poll that's applicable to the climate where you live and vote accordingly.(i.e. Southwest, California, etc)(Mountain West, Central Europe, etc.)(Pacific Northwest, UK, etc.)