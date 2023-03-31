Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Ride Instead of Drive?

Mar 31, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
This person gets a free pass for driving to the trailhead.

Spring is in the air in the Northern Hemisphere, or at least in the parts where it's not currently snowing, raining, or tornadoing, which means more and more riders are heading to the trails. And by heading I mean driving, at least based on how busy the parking lots around me have been lately. I'm always surprised by how reluctant mountain bikers are to ride to the trails, even if they only live a few miles away. Granted, if you don't drive you won't be able to show off that snazzy lifted Sprinter van, or the rooftop tent on your Tacoma, so I guess there's that.

It's almost as if there's a collective amnesia that causes mountain bikers to forget that their bikes are also a means of transportation, rather than solely being expensive toys to ride around in the woods. In many cases riding doesn't take that much longer than driving, but it does require committing to not immediately reaching for the car keys when it's time to ride.

I'm not oblivious to the fact that in some areas trying to ride to the trails simply isn't worth it due to the amount of traffic and a lack of bike-friendly infrastructure – playing in traffic is often more dangerous than mountain biking, especially considering the inordinate number of distracted drivers out there.

Eurobike
I wish more parking lots looked like this.


What about other tasks, though? Do you commute to work? Ride a bike to the grocery store? A cheap commuter bike is a great complement to that fancy (or not-so-fancy) mountain bike. It can take a conscious effort to commit to running more errands by bicycle, but trust me, it's worth it. Putting the obvious environmental benefits aside, getting out of those metal and glass boxes is good for the brain – my thoughts are always much less scattered, my frustration levels much lower after a little spin around town.

We've done variations of this week's poll question, but I'm always curious to see where the general sentiment of Pinkbike's readers lies. At the end of the day, if I'm able to convince even a few people to ride their bikes more often and drive their cars less I'll consider this small soapbox rant successful. For the record, I do occasionally drive my car to go riding, but try my best to ride whenever possible, especially if the trailhead is less than 5 miles away.

How often do you ride a bike for tranportation / utility purposes?

Select all that apply.



What types of bikes do you regularly ride (other than a dedicated mountain bike)?



What prevents you from riding instead of driving to the trailhead closest to you?



20 Comments

  • 5 0
 Come on, every time you do a poll the poll is not done right.
Why can we only choose one other type of bike we use?
Why is there no option to see the results to the last question if you use the bike to get to the trails if you don't want to click a wrong answer?
  • 2 0
 Like most Americans who live in Euclidean zoning neighborhoods, commuting or running errands by anything other than a car sucks. I love my house and the area I live, but would love if retail and other services were woven in a little better rather than sequestered in clumps miles away. Thus, I am compelled to drive most places.
  • 1 0
 Basically never. The joys of living in bumfuck nowhere is that everything's either in walking distance, or driving distance. On the plus side, getting to trails is a case of 'exit garage door, turn left... or right,' which is nice.
  • 1 0
 My issue is that is the lack of infrastructure for safely storing my bike once I get somewhere. I want to ride a nice bike and enjoy my time on it but the chance of it getting stolen to messed with is too high for it to have the same utility as a car. The only time I've ever found success commuting on my bike is when it goes into my office with me and is secure.
  • 1 0
 Swiss person here who doesn't own a car:

What is a trailhead? If i ride from home, there is nothing like a trailhead - i just ride on existing paths and trails that just start from random places.
If i go somewhere specifically, e.g. Lenzerheide or Davos etc., i wouldn't call the mountain station of the gondola a trailhead.

Yes, we are very lucky here in Switzerland to have hiking trails that mostly are legal to ride here in Switzerland.
  • 1 0
 I live a 10 minute bike ride from work so try to ride as much as I can. I drive more often than I'd like because the mountain bike trails are nearby but in the opposite direction to work, ie I can get a good ride in before work but it can be inconvenient to ride rather than drive if I want to get a decent ride in without being late to work
  • 3 0
 What prevents you from riding instead of driving to the trailhead closest to you? Nothing - all rides are from my doorstep.
  • 1 0
 Yeah. There seems to be a weird assumption that no one rides to the trail head. The third question is only soliciting answers from people who always drive to their local riding area. That's the only time I do regularly ride instead of drive when both are an option.
  • 4 0
 I ride an old hardtail MTB with a rack to commute. Not included in type.
  • 2 0
 Yeah there defo needs to be a ‘pub bike’ option
  • 1 1
 Mtbers are among the least environmentally conscious outdoor enthusiasts. Change my mind.
Not just talking about “carbon footprint” from buying/mfg our bikes. But more like idling diesels at the TH, trash, and trail etiquette.
  • 1 0
 The second question needs checkboxes, not radio buttons. There is a lot other than mountainbikes I'm riding, but I only clicked the unicycle. Even though a unicycle technically isn't a bicycle.
  • 2 0
 So where's the option on the last one for people who just want to see the results?
  • 1 0
 How far up mountain highway does one realistically need to live to ride Fromme from their house? The answer might surprise you...
  • 2 0
 Needs a none for other types of bike.
  • 1 0
 Why isn’t there a poll question about how often we ride to the trail instead of driving?
  • 1 0
 For the type of bikes question, the question is stated as plural, yet only one bike type can be chosen.
  • 1 0
 Once a week (or more) is the best you can do? What about 80% or more, always, or I don't own a car?
  • 1 0
 Needs hybrid/city bike for other type of bike.
  • 1 0
 Does an Ebike count as "riding" or "driving", asking for a friend.





