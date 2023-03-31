Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Ride Instead of Drive?

This person gets a free pass for driving to the trailhead.

I wish more parking lots looked like this.

How often do you ride a bike for tranportation / utility purposes? Select all that apply. Very often. I ride to get groceries or do other errands once a week or more.

Very often. I commute to work by bike once a week or more.

Sometimes. I get groceries or do other errands by bike at least once a month.

Sometimes. I commute to work by bike at least once a month.

I rarely get groceries or do other errands by bike.

I rarely commute to work by bike.

I never get groceries or do other errands by bike.

I never commute to work by bike. Responses: 305 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What prevents you from riding instead of driving to the trailhead closest to you? Distance. It'd take too long for it to be worth it.

Danger. There aren't any bike lanes, and too much traffic for me to feel safe.

Time. I don't have a minute to spare, so I want all my time on a mountain bike to take place on the dirt.

I just don't like going places by bike.

I'm not sure. I've never tried to ride instead of drive.

Nothing, I'm just kinda lazy and I like driving. Responses: 201 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Spring is in the air in the Northern Hemisphere, or at least in the parts where it's not currently snowing, raining, or tornadoing, which means more and more riders are heading to the trails. And by heading I mean driving, at least based on how busy the parking lots around me have been lately. I'm always surprised by how reluctant mountain bikers are to ride to the trails, even if they only live a few miles away. Granted, if you don't drive you won't be able to show off that snazzy lifted Sprinter van, or the rooftop tent on your Tacoma, so I guess there's that.It's almost as if there's a collective amnesia that causes mountain bikers to forget that their bikes are also a means of transportation, rather than solely being expensive toys to ride around in the woods. In many cases riding doesn't take that much longer than driving, but it does require committing to not immediately reaching for the car keys when it's time to ride.I'm not oblivious to the fact that in some areas trying to ride to the trails simply isn't worth it due to the amount of traffic and a lack of bike-friendly infrastructure – playing in traffic is often more dangerous than mountain biking, especially considering the inordinate number of distracted drivers out there.What about other tasks, though? Do you commute to work? Ride a bike to the grocery store? A cheap commuter bike is a great complement to that fancy (or not-so-fancy) mountain bike. It can take a conscious effort to commit to running more errands by bicycle, but trust me, it's worth it. Putting the obvious environmental benefits aside, getting out of those metal and glass boxes is good for the brain – my thoughts are always much less scattered, my frustration levels much lower after a little spin around town.We've done variations of this week's poll question, but I'm always curious to see where the general sentiment of Pinkbike's readers lies. At the end of the day, if I'm able to convince even a few people to ride their bikes more often and drive their cars less I'll consider this small soapbox rant successful. For the record, I do occasionally drive my car to go riding, but try my best to ride whenever possible, especially if the trailhead is less than 5 miles away.