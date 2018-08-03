Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Wash Your Bike?

Step 1 in clean up: knock off the big stuff. Photo: Dave Trumpore
A clean bike is a fast bike is a quiet bike is a...and so it goes, something like that. Depending on who you talk to, you'll hear more passionate opinions related to how and how often one should polish their bike than on e-bikes and land access in America. Nevertheless, after getting out on the trails, it's inevitable that you're going to need to clean things up at least once in a while to keep your bike operating as it should.
While a lot of it is dependent on where and how often you ride, a periodic washing can go beyond knocking the filth off and prolonging the life of your parts. It's also quality personal time spent with your bike learning its nuances, fine-tuning and inspecting it for any potential issues that could leave you stranded trailside on a future excursion.
Personally, I end up hosing a bike off every ride or three, depending on how mucky it is out. I wipe down and lube the chain every ride. A full cleaning happens about half as often. There are a lot of fancy bike specific products out there I've used that work really well, along with some bottles of what might as well be snake oil, claiming to get the mud off of your bike without having to scrub at all. *I have yet to see one that actually works.
A lot of what I and many people I know use comes down to personal preference or what the bike shop has in stock. It also depends on whether you have access to a water source and where you store your bike. Most of the time, I use whatever degreaser is laying around to scrub the drivetrain and then Dawn dish soap (one $5 bottle lasts a year) and a soft brush on the bike.
How often do you break out the cleaning supplies? Share your tips, tricks, best, and worst advice below.
42 Comments
Summer time mostly just dusty, so I would just spray from spray bottle and wipe.
bottomline, none of the choice of answer above fit me
Drivetrain is cleaned / relubed every ride
Few times a year cassette/chainring get tossed in dishwasher (usually when wife is away to minimize the discussion on the benefits)
Clean it too often then put it away wet in your damp garage: you’re doing more harm than good, hope you like buying new bearings and your bike falling apart.
Never clean it cus you’re a bro and cleaning bikes sucks: hope you like buying new bearings and your bike falling apart.
Wanna spend less money on wrecked bearings then you need to make it clean and free from moisture. Dirt is a moisture sponge not a barrier. Moisture wrecks stuff. Equally if you clean it till you can see your face in it but put it away wet (did you really floss dry those linkages?) in a damp environment that moisture is just sitting there trapped where you don’t want it.
And then even if that bro layer of bro dust is all dry then you put it in your damp garage...you get the idea.
Dirt isn’t necessarily the problem. Heroin is a problem. And moisture.
My drivetrain? Every ride.
Your bike has suddenly developed a creak/click/knock/other random noise?
No problem Sir/Madam/Other, I can strip your frame and replace your dirty old bearings in a jiffy, for a small (/large) fee.
Seriously though, I wish folks would just ride their bikes and then wipe the stanchions before they put them away. That's all you need to do. Washing is only necessary if the bike is caked from going out on a very muddy ride (which, in my opinion should be avoided as FS bikes don't like getting wet at all)
My personal FS bike gets ridden 3X a week (dry weather only for the FS) and then brushed with a stiff brush and the stanchions get a wipe before I put it away. It doesn't make any noises and everything is smooth. I only have to replace the bearings once every 18 months.
Do you know people who wash with degreaser?
