Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Wash Your Bike?

Aug 3, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
Time to scrape off the mud from qualifying and get things prepped for the real battle that starts Saturday afternoon here in Val di Sole.
Step 1 in clean up: knock off the big stuff. Photo: Dave Trumpore


A clean bike is a fast bike is a quiet bike is a...and so it goes, something like that. Depending on who you talk to, you'll hear more passionate opinions related to how and how often one should polish their bike than on e-bikes and land access in America. Nevertheless, after getting out on the trails, it's inevitable that you're going to need to clean things up at least once in a while to keep your bike operating as it should.

While a lot of it is dependent on where and how often you ride, a periodic washing can go beyond knocking the filth off and prolonging the life of your parts. It's also quality personal time spent with your bike learning its nuances, fine-tuning and inspecting it for any potential issues that could leave you stranded trailside on a future excursion.

Personally, I end up hosing a bike off every ride or three, depending on how mucky it is out. I wipe down and lube the chain every ride. A full cleaning happens about half as often. There are a lot of fancy bike specific products out there I've used that work really well, along with some bottles of what might as well be snake oil, claiming to get the mud off of your bike without having to scrub at all. *I have yet to see one that actually works.

A lot of what I and many people I know use comes down to personal preference or what the bike shop has in stock. It also depends on whether you have access to a water source and where you store your bike. Most of the time, I use whatever degreaser is laying around to scrub the drivetrain and then Dawn dish soap (one $5 bottle lasts a year) and a soft brush on the bike.

How often do you break out the cleaning supplies? Share your tips, tricks, best, and worst advice below.


How often do you typically wash your bike?



  • + 36
 I don't wash my bike bases on the frequency. Rather, I was the bike/s base on the condition after the ride. It also depends on what kind of work I am about to do on the bike.

Summer time mostly just dusty, so I would just spray from spray bottle and wipe.

bottomline, none of the choice of answer above fit me
  • + 5
 I was going to say the same thing. There should be a "whenever it needs to be washed " response.
  • + 1
 Same. I mean if it was sitting unridden for a month, why would you wash it weekly? The poll makes no sense.
  • + 11
 In the UK there is a pathogen which is killing Larch trees. The advice is to wash your bike thoroughly before riding in different areas to reduce the spread of the disease.

scotland.forestry.gov.uk/supporting/forest-industries/tree-health/phytophthora-ramorum
  • + 10
 I massage in mousse before shampooing the seat and hot towelling the headline area. Then I take a hot blade and gently shave off new moulding spikes from the tyres leaving typically around 3mm on the sides and 4 or 5mm on the tops.
  • + 4
 One of the best things I ever did was to stop using soap, just spray it off and use a brush and rag to clean it up. It gets just as clean but it seems to leave the grease alone and I get far fewer of the annoying squeaks that I used to get after washing the bike.
  • + 1
 This
  • + 3
 I wash on an "as needed" basis, or before major maintenance. Dont worry much about dust, but do keep dirt from building up. So depending on weather and season, the frequency can vary a lot. Chain does gets a regular wipe down and lube though.
  • + 3
 I think this is the way to do it if you mostly ride dry conditions, although I would add a quick stanchion wipe before every ride. Maybe I'm just paranoid, but I worry that washing too often could actually push debris into your wiper seals and bearings and may require more frequent service and re-greasing.
  • + 3
 Full suspension gets washed a lot less these days because I ride my hardtail when it's really soggy, maybe once a month or every couple months if it's dry (thank you climate change!). The hardtail will cake up for at least 5-6 rides before it gets a wash, because no pivots.. of course it depends on the kind of mud.
  • + 2
 Hardtail, singlespeed, flat pedals. Pure low maintenance bliss.
  • + 1
 Sadly, it's just not as fun riding a hardtail in the park and on downhill trails
  • + 2
 @MTBrent: low maintenance bliss is where the bliss ends. For everything else its just not that much fun.
  • + 2
 When dirt is built up it gets brushed off with a dry brush.

Drivetrain is cleaned / relubed every ride

Few times a year cassette/chainring get tossed in dishwasher (usually when wife is away to minimize the discussion on the benefits)
  • + 6
 When I look at it and the dirt disturbes me.
  • + 2
 My bike is like a cat,it is always clean an nice but never take a shower,,,hahaha. I clean forks&shock and drive train almost every time I ride,and clean the rest of the bike (vinyl cover)with a wet rag. Every 4 month all bearings are check and clean.
  • + 2
 During the winter I definitely wash it more to get all the mud off but during the summer I just leave it. Its just going to get dirty again so as long as my suspension and bearings are okay then its chill
  • + 4
 Depends. Maybe once every week or two if conditions are dry. Every ride if it's muddy.
  • + 1
 There is a difference between cleaning for the sake of cleaning and cleaning for the sake of maintaining. Then not cleaning it at all is as bad as the first one.
Clean it too often then put it away wet in your damp garage: you’re doing more harm than good, hope you like buying new bearings and your bike falling apart.
Never clean it cus you’re a bro and cleaning bikes sucks: hope you like buying new bearings and your bike falling apart.
Wanna spend less money on wrecked bearings then you need to make it clean and free from moisture. Dirt is a moisture sponge not a barrier. Moisture wrecks stuff. Equally if you clean it till you can see your face in it but put it away wet (did you really floss dry those linkages?) in a damp environment that moisture is just sitting there trapped where you don’t want it.
And then even if that bro layer of bro dust is all dry then you put it in your damp garage...you get the idea.
Dirt isn’t necessarily the problem. Heroin is a problem. And moisture.
  • + 2
 I'll clean my service my linkage bearings monthly, but have found that incessant water washing has led to more problems in areas that are sealed or semi sealed
  • + 1
 Disregard my typos, but you get the picture
  • + 2
 I agree. I have had a couple headset bearings seize from hosing down my bike. My usual tactic now is to let the dirt dry and wipe it off, but I generally avoid the hose. I clean and lube my chain every ride, though.
  • + 1
 @DMal: same things that I do. Clean derailleur mech and drivetrain every ride, brakes as needed, and brushes/cloth to wipe everything else down.
  • + 2
 Seals, stanchions, and drivetrain after every ride with a dry rage. Bike wash spray on frame when it’s dusty every week or so, then a gentle wet brush/rinse if muddier.
  • + 2
 *rag
  • + 4
 My bike? Once a month -ish.

My drivetrain? Every ride.
  • + 1
 Wash based on need really. If it is really dry for an extended period of time then, then I just wipe down every onelce and a while.
  • + 1
 I picked "after every ride" only because there's no "whenever it gets dirt on it" option. I go way too far with cleaning my bikes.
  • - 1
 Wash your bike every day, even if you haven't been for a ride.

What's that?
Your bike has suddenly developed a creak/click/knock/other random noise?

No problem Sir/Madam/Other, I can strip your frame and replace your dirty old bearings in a jiffy, for a small (/large) fee.

Seriously though, I wish folks would just ride their bikes and then wipe the stanchions before they put them away. That's all you need to do. Washing is only necessary if the bike is caked from going out on a very muddy ride (which, in my opinion should be avoided as FS bikes don't like getting wet at all)

My personal FS bike gets ridden 3X a week (dry weather only for the FS) and then brushed with a stiff brush and the stanchions get a wipe before I put it away. It doesn't make any noises and everything is smooth. I only have to replace the bearings once every 18 months.
  • + 1
 I wash my bike almost every ride and there's not a single squeak or creak on it. Nor have I ever had one develop due to washing.

Do you know people who wash with degreaser?
  • + 1
 Retallack had Muc Off to use and then I bought some. Bike is quiter overall and shifts better with a weekly spray-off. Consider me a convert.
  • + 3
 Don’t destroy the PLOD (Protective Layer Of Dirt)
  • + 3
 The old dirt insulats the bearing from New dirt. Leave it alone
  • + 2
 I use three baby napkins to wash my MTB after every ride. :-)
(This is the advantage of riding in Athens) .
  • + 2
 A clean mountain bike is one of the saddest things I can imagine.
  • + 1
 Once a year at the end of the riding season before it goes away for the winter
  • + 1
 Come on PB! Where's the common sense answer? When it's muddy!
  • + 1
 Why is there no option 'when it's dirty'?
  • + 1
 Caustic sweat. Every ride.
  • + 0
 I don't wash my bike because I'm worried I will fry the batteries.
  • + 1
 lol
  • + 0
 No option for industrial dishwasher once a week?

Post a Comment



