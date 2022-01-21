Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?

We all know it happens sometimes, but how often do bikes fail these days and why?

More money, more problems? It often seems that way.

For a few thousand dollars you can buy something very similar to what the world's best are racing, but if you want your bike to last many years with minimal maintenance, shouldn't we have something more durable?



complete without a weigh-in and bikes above a certain threshold will get a hard time in the comments. At the end of the day, brands are making the bikes people want to buy.



What do you think?

Our buying decisions say no. Here's a concrete example: RaceFace offer a steel chainring which costs just $20 and lasts longer than their $79.99 aluminum chainring. But with a weight penalty of 89g, the steel version is much less popular than aluminum. Similarly, many long-travel enduro bikes still come with lightweight (e.g. EXO casing) tires, presumably because manufacturers and retailers know they'll sell more bikes if they weigh less. I know a review isn't complete without a weigh-in and bikes above a certain threshold will get a hard time in the comments. At the end of the day, brands are making the bikes people want to buy. What do you think? At one quarter the price, with superior durability and an imperceptible weight penalty, steel chainrings should be on most bikes, right? Apparently not.

How satisfied are you with the reliability of your bike? Very satisfied. I give it abuse and it comes back for more.

Moderately satisfied. If I look after it, it looks after me.

Not very satisfied. It breaks more often than it should.

Very dissatisfied. I look after it properly but the reliability just isn't good enough. Responses: 998 Faves: 0 Comments: 0