Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?

Jan 21, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Rocky Mountain Slayer 2020
We all know it happens sometimes, but how often do bikes fail these days and why?

Recently a petition was launched to "end the manufacture and sale of built-to-fail budget bicycles". The idea was to clamp down on those bottom-end bikes that aren't serviceable, durable, or even safe.

Needless to say, the comments on the article about it got pretty heated. On the one hand, there's a lot to be said for cracking down on planned obsolescence where it exists or discouraging bikes that are so unreliable and hard to repair that they offer unwitting buyers poor value for money despite the low sticker price. On the other hand, people vote with their wallets and there is clearly a market for bikes that cost less than $200. Some commenters were concerned that imposing minimum standards would raise prices to the point where some couldn't afford a bike at all.

This is all very interesting but, despite what some commenters seemed to think, the petition really wasn't about the kind of bikes most Pinkbike readers ride. Not to sound snobbish, but most people who answered the Pinkbike Community Survey said they spent between $2,000 and $6,000 on their current primary mountain bike, whereas the petition was about sub-$200 bikes with non-replaceable chainrings, poor welds and plastic derailleurs.

Nevertheless, reliability could be a lot better at every price point. Even on high-end bikes, derailleurs break, bearings wear out (and aren't exactly easy to replace), rims dent, tires puncture, shocks fail, forks creak and so on.

More money, more problems? It often seems that way.

In fact if anything, reliability seems to get worse at higher price points beyond mid-level bikes. Bontrager's maxim famously states, "cheap, light, strong: pick two", but it seems that with high-end mountain bikes you only get to pick one.

It's easy to point the finger at the bike brands, and I think there is something to be said for that and a lot more they could be doing. But like with those budget bikes, customers vote with their wallets, and for the keen rider, lightness sells. Most of us want high-performance bikes which are as close as possible to those being raced at the top level. It's almost like using a Formula One car as a daily driver. Put that way, it's perhaps not too surprising things don't always last too well.

I've argued before that realistic weight savings create a tiny benefit, but they're probably still worth pursuing if you're a pro racer where every second counts and your bike is meticulously checked over after every race and any damaged parts are replaced. For the rest of us, shouldn't our priorities be a little different?

Yeti SB150
For a few thousand dollars you can buy something very similar to what the world's best are racing, but if you want your bike to last many years with minimal maintenance, shouldn't we have something more durable?

Our buying decisions say no. Here's a concrete example: RaceFace offer a steel chainring which costs just $20 and lasts longer than their $79.99 aluminum chainring. But with a weight penalty of 89g, the steel version is much less popular than aluminum. Similarly, many long-travel enduro bikes still come with lightweight (e.g. EXO casing) tires, presumably because manufacturers and retailers know they'll sell more bikes if they weigh less. I know a review isn't
complete without a weigh-in and bikes above a certain threshold will get a hard time in the comments. At the end of the day, brands are making the bikes people want to buy.

What do you think?
At one quarter the price, with superior durability and an imperceptible weight penalty, steel chainrings should be on most bikes, right? Apparently not.


How satisfied are you with the reliability of your bike?



Which components have let you down in the last couple of years?

Tick all that apply



Who is mostly to blame for your most recent mechanical problem?



Would you accept a one-kilogram (2.2 lb) weight penalty for perfect reliability?



 It's not just the reliability that matters, but the ease of servicing. With many frames, OEM parts such as hubs, even a lot of forks, getting spares is almost impossible. Stuff is just binned and replaced.
  • 2 1
 Completely correct. I had a perfectly good undamaged Shimano SLX 1x11 shifter that the inside just came loose and stopped shifting on. Absolutely impossible to refit the spring without 5 tiny hands to hold all the parts down while tightening the screws so any reusable bits went in the spare parts bin and I got an XT shifter instead. Shimano is the worst for spares.
  • 1 0
 A big factor for me! A good example being a DT Swiss ratchet system. Ease of maintenance was my main decider there. Sure not as many engagement points as a hydra or onyx, but don’t gotta worry about blowing a pawl.
  • 1 0
 @Heywood165: from what you write it's obvious it's not a matter of spares availability. Now a shifter is litteraly a Pandora's box. No big surprise you could not fix it. Have you tried to fix a watch by yourself?
  • 1 0
 @mangochaos: Maybe, but it can be nearly impossible to get the ring gear out to replace the inner bearing, if you run it in a wet place where you get a tiny bit of corrosion internally. I recently had to bin a 240s hub because the ring gear wouldn't come out without tearing the spoke holes out of the flange Frown
This wasn't a rusted out hunk either, it was periodically cleaned out and greased, and looked fine internally.
  • 19 2
 9/10 its the rider, be real people.
  • 3 0
 Ayup ^^
  • 1 0
 Pfft, next you're going to try to tell us that not everyone's a perfect driver
  • 2 0
 Yup. There’s a reason “JRA” is such a common riff amongst bike service folks.
  • 13 0
 I began riding/racing MTB's in the early 90's, the reliability is LIGHT YEARS ahead of what we had just a few years prior. Room for improvement? Sure. I feel most of that room for improvement comes from ease of serviceability perspective.
  • 11 0
 SID bushings looking around nervously
  • 10 2
 Anyone complaining about bikes these days was not around the industry and riding in the early 90's. Bikes today are sofa king good!!! (Just stay away from the battery powered stuff.)
  • 1 0
 Seriously
  • 2 0
 Ahh...the days when you'd hope your cantilever brakes might slow you down or your chain would stay on one of the 3 chainrings. All while bouncing down the trail with 35+ psi in your tubes to have a chance NOT to flat. Those were the days...
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: and the trails were uphill both ways and in the snow... kids these days
  • 5 1
 Being able to rebuild my entire bike is important to me (looking at you Fox suspension with you custom tooling and vacuum pumps) and I'm happy to not use one product if I can't do it myself. Needless to say there is a lot or Rockshox in our house.
  • 5 1
 My Kona forgot to pick me up from soccer practice 3 times last week week - so...unreliable. Probably too busy daydrinking with Kent ruminating about the good ol' days when you could get stoned in the warehouse.
  • 5 0
 What fool said that they would rather not have 2 extra pounds over having perfect reliability?!?!
  • 2 1
 I get my 2 extra pounds from Chipotle rather than my bike so...
  • 1 0
 Complains about 2# for reliability, also complains if there is no water bottle holder
  • 2 0
 Bikes are really good these days. Things break on occasion and that is ok. What really matters is how valid warranties are handled. PB poll on warranty experiences/brand specific would be awesome! And I'm talking valid warranty claims, original owner, proof of purchase, within warranty time frame, intended use, etc.
  • 1 0
 The only consistent failure I've had in the last two years that points to a problem ripe for solving has been derailleur hangars. Sure, some of that is rider's fault, but sometimes when you're racing you just make a bad decision and commit to a line that snags your derailleur.

Most other failures have been predictable or rectified almost immediately (broken carbon wheels = warrantied, spoke failure, etc.). I think bikes are getting pretty great, especially if you take care of them.
  • 2 0
 Whenever I tell people about steel chainrings, they convert. The example is good, but not perfect. Aluminum chainrings are marketed more heavily. Presumably the return is better on aluminum.
  • 1 0
 What does perfect reliability even mean? Replace parts vector they’re broken? Never come in contact with anything on the trail? Never ride when there’s moisture in the air?

Bikes are continuing to get heavier and stuff still keeps breaking and wearing out so…

Overall, my bikes take really good care of me. On the other hand, my local LBS is also very familiar with them too.
  • 3 1
 Wheels.... Man they do not want to stay round under me.... 200lbs and heavy hitting but I would also hope to get more than a season out of some dt 511s...
  • 1 1
 511’s suck. 560’s are much better.
  • 2 0
 I'm 200lbs & stupid too - get FR560's
  • 1 0
 Compared to what we rode in the mid/late 90s, modern bikes are so reliable but then again, I spent much more $$$ on what I ride now. I can't remember the last significant technical issue I had on a bike while on a ride.
  • 1 0
 No issues with my 2010 hardrock specialized that I no longer own. No issue with my Marin Rift Zone 27.5 2 that i've owned for last 11 months. I do have steel bits, ie chainring, cassette, but dont mind.
  • 2 0
 This is why you should buy a bike that people complain about its weight (within reason).
  • 4 1
 SRAM and Fox forks are freaking at the sight of this poll.
  • 2 1
 Creaking too
  • 1 0
 That last questions is great. Based on current answers I’d expect a lot more gearbox driven bikes appearing on wish lists soon
  • 1 0
 I am very satisfied with my reliability because I have spent years figuring out what is reliable and not running the crap that reliably lets me down (pun intended, ha!)
  • 2 1
 Extremely reliable if you take care of them and ride like you have a brain.
  • 2 1
 Bikes have already gotten 3-4lb heavier and reliability hasn't changed. Do better.
  • 2 0
 i hate to point fingers, but... REVERB!
  • 1 0
 I have two sets of wheels for my DH bike and none of the 4 wheels are a complete set...
  • 1 0
 where's the button for bottom bracket?
  • 1 0
 some couldn't afford a bike at all
  • 1 0
 Exactly why I ride a Chromag HT no issues besides the norm wear n tear
  • 1 0
 If they are stuck together with glue... Probably not so. #atherton
  • 1 1
 Basically if you want reliability, you have to pay for it. A lot.
  • 2 1
 Not enough for the price
  • 1 1
 I break a deriailuer every third ride
  • 5 0
 Good grief you broke it so hard it jumbled up all the letters!
  • 2 0
 Bro, do you even set limit screws and b-tension? LOL

