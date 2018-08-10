Pinkbike Poll: How Well Do You Know Your Mountain Bike History?

Mountain biking has a rich history, full of all sorts of colorful characters and wild technological developments, but it takes time to really become familiar with all the people, places, and things that have shaped the sport over the last forty years or so. How much you know about the sport often depends on when you started riding; for me, names like John Tomac, Ned Overend, Paola Pezzo, and Missy Giove take me right back to my first rides in the mid-90s, when I'd eagerly devour ever single mountain bike magazine I could find, soaking up as much knowledge as possible.
I'm sure there are plenty of riders out there who don't recognize those four names, which is unfortunate, but not entirely unexpected – after all, the history of mountain biking isn't a topic that you'll typically learn about in school. Even if you do want to learn more about the sport, it's still not really that easy. Yes, the internet is a huge help, but mountain biking such a broad topic that it can be hard to even know where to begin.
It's easiest to start by delving into the portion of the sport that interests you the most, whether that's downhill racing, dirt jumping, or something more technical, like the history of mountain bike suspension. Before long you'll find yourself sucked into a world of arcane knowledge, filling up on tidbits of information that only the most passionate bike dork could relate to.
While knowing that Nico Vouilloz won 10 world championship titles during his career, or that V-brakes debuted in 1996 won't make you a better rider, it's still helpful to have a least a rough idea of how mountain biking got to where it is today. At the very least, all those facts can serve as fuel for roadtrip conversations – arguing about who is actually the greatest rider of all time is a perfect way to make those dull miles go by a little bit faster.
RIP "Earthquake" Jake Watson
as much as i dislike RM its a cool piece of mtb history!
Because history is a cycle and what happened in the past, will happen in the future.
If people would know cycling history or even mtb history, they would understand that nowdays we are shoveled up out throat the same stuff again and again, every few years. Backpack yes. Backpack no. Bottle yes. Bottle no. 1X revolution (they had 1x38 since the 70's at least) Disk brakes on road bikes (50's) Hydraulic forks and brakes (at least 50's) etc. etc. Except that what used to be a 15-20 year circle is not becoming 2-3 years.
I can wait for the FD to come back, after the current cycling boom is over and people will ride for real again.
