Pinkbike Poll: How Well Do You Know Your Mountain Bike History?

Team Yeti, circa 1989 Team Yeti, circa 1989

A throwback to freeriding's glory days - the Wade Simmons signature model Rocky Mountain RM7. A throwback to freeriding's glory days - the Wade Simmons signature model Rocky Mountain RM7.

How well do you know your mountain bike history? Select all that apply. I know it all - from Joe Breeze to Nicholi Rokatkin, coaster brakes to electronic shifting, I'm familiar with all facets of the sport.

I don't really pay that much attention - I just ride my bike.

I know the basic story, and am familiar with some of the big names in the sport, but that's pretty much it.

I'm an expert on DH racing history.

I know a moderate amount about DH racing history.

I know a little bit about DH racing history.

I'm an expert on XC racing history

I know a moderate amount about XC racing history.

I know a little bit about XC racing history.

I'm an expert on the history of freeriding

I know a moderate amount about the history of freeriding.

I know a little bit about the history of freeriding.

I'm an expert on enduro racing history.

I know a moderate amount about enduro racing history.

I know a little bit about enduro racing history.

I'm an expert on the history of mountain bike technology.

I know a moderate amount about the history of mountain bike technology.

I know a little bit about the history of mountain bike technology. Responses: 423 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Mountain biking has a rich history, full of all sorts of colorful characters and wild technological developments, but it takes time to really become familiar with all the people, places, and things that have shaped the sport over the last forty years or so. How much you know about the sport often depends on when you started riding; for me, names like John Tomac, Ned Overend, Paola Pezzo, and Missy Giove take me right back to my first rides in the mid-90s, when I'd eagerly devour ever single mountain bike magazine I could find, soaking up as much knowledge as possible.I'm sure there are plenty of riders out there who don't recognize those four names, which is unfortunate, but not entirely unexpected – after all, the history of mountain biking isn't a topic that you'll typically learn about in school. Even if you do want to learn more about the sport, it's still not really that easy. Yes, the internet is a huge help, but mountain biking such a broad topic that it can be hard to even know where to begin.It's easiest to start by delving into the portion of the sport that interests you the most, whether that's downhill racing, dirt jumping, or something more technical, like the history of mountain bike suspension. Before long you'll find yourself sucked into a world of arcane knowledge, filling up on tidbits of information that only the most passionate bike dork could relate to.While knowing that Nico Vouilloz won 10 world championship titles during his career, or that V-brakes debuted in 1996 won't make you a better rider, it's still helpful to have a least a rough idea of how mountain biking got to where it is today. At the very least, all those facts can serve as fuel for roadtrip conversations – arguing about who is actually the greatest rider of all time is a perfect way to make those dull miles go by a little bit faster.