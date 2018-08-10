USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: How Well Do You Know Your Mountain Bike History?

Aug 10, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
March 1989 Yeti Catalog Scan
Team Yeti, circa 1989

Mountain biking has a rich history, full of all sorts of colorful characters and wild technological developments, but it takes time to really become familiar with all the people, places, and things that have shaped the sport over the last forty years or so. How much you know about the sport often depends on when you started riding; for me, names like John Tomac, Ned Overend, Paola Pezzo, and Missy Giove take me right back to my first rides in the mid-90s, when I'd eagerly devour ever single mountain bike magazine I could find, soaking up as much knowledge as possible.

I'm sure there are plenty of riders out there who don't recognize those four names, which is unfortunate, but not entirely unexpected – after all, the history of mountain biking isn't a topic that you'll typically learn about in school. Even if you do want to learn more about the sport, it's still not really that easy. Yes, the internet is a huge help, but mountain biking such a broad topic that it can be hard to even know where to begin.

A throwback to freeriding's glory days - the Wade Simmons signature model Rocky Mountain RM7.

It's easiest to start by delving into the portion of the sport that interests you the most, whether that's downhill racing, dirt jumping, or something more technical, like the history of mountain bike suspension. Before long you'll find yourself sucked into a world of arcane knowledge, filling up on tidbits of information that only the most passionate bike dork could relate to.

While knowing that Nico Vouilloz won 10 world championship titles during his career, or that V-brakes debuted in 1996 won't make you a better rider, it's still helpful to have a least a rough idea of how mountain biking got to where it is today. At the very least, all those facts can serve as fuel for roadtrip conversations – arguing about who is actually the greatest rider of all time is a perfect way to make those dull miles go by a little bit faster.



How well do you know your mountain bike history?

Select all that apply.



9 Comments

  • + 17
 If you really want to know how well we know our history, give us a quiz and then share the results!
  • + 2
 "I'm old enough to find it odd and amusing that a recent Pinkbike Chain Guide poll listed Mr. Dirt"

RIP "Earthquake" Jake Watson
  • + 1
 I know that when bikes were heavy, bad geo, bad component narrow bars with long stems with bar ends they were awesome to ride in there time. As the years go by they are still awesome to ride.
  • + 2
 There should be an option for "I'm a geek about bike tech and love mountain biking but I don't care about any kind of bike racing"
  • + 1
 i have a yellow RM7 hanging in my garage Smile

as much as i dislike RM its a cool piece of mtb history!
  • + 3
 The best
  • + 1
 the only right answer is "just ride my bike"
  • - 2
 IDGAF
