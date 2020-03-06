Pinkbike Poll: How's the Riding Scene Where You Live?

Mar 6, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Photo by Trevor Lyden
What's the view look like out your window?


In many parts of the world, mountain biking is still a fringe activity, a sport with only a few die-hard participants who aren't worried about the strange looks they get when they pedal through town. In other locations, it's an integral part of the community, and you'll see everyone from small children to retirees out cruising around on the trails.

I was lucky enough to grow up in an area with a small but strong riding scene. There weren't many riders my age – I was definitely the dorky kid who got heckled for biking to high school – but those taunts didn't sting as much once I was safely inside the brick walls of my local shop, surrounded by a bunch of like-minded riders. It was like opening the door to a hidden realm, a grease-scented land where it was perfectly normal to talk for hours about spoke lacing patterns, or whether or not disc brakes would ever catch on. Local bike shops often serve as the hubs of a riding scene, a place to hang out, to get trail beta, and maybe even buy a thing or two.

Of course, it's the trails that really cause a scene to grow. Yes, there are plenty of zones out there with lots of riders and sub-par trails, but in an ideal world you'd have it all: world class trails and friendly people to ride them with. As we all know, trails don't build themselves, so if you manage to find a spot that has good people building good trails, well, count yourself lucky.

A booming mountain bike scene isn't without its downsides, though. Crowded trails, overflowing parking lots – watching a spot increase in popularity can be a tough pill to swallow for riders that prefer their rides with a healthy dose of solitude. Social media has made it easier than ever to overshare, and fresh trails can turn into rutted out messes unless some Insta-restraint is exercised.


Tippie was on hand to keep the crowd stoked.
Every riding scene needs a Tippie.


For this week's poll, take a moment to think about the mountain bike scene where you live. Have you found Valhalla, where the trails are perfect, the people are friendly, and drama is non-existent? Or on the other end of the spectrum, do you regularly find yourself wishing you had better trails to ride, and more people to ride with?


How's the riding scene where you live?



10 Comments

  • 9 1
 Poll fail! The combination of different things lumped into each choice makes the results meaningless. To be useful at all, there should be 3 polls instead of one; trail conditions, people's attitudes and level of crowding.
  • 1 0
 Needs to be a decision tree.

Overcrowded? Yes
Good Trails? Yes
Do people know about it? Yes
Getting so overcrowded you can't even ride? Yes
Are you able to make the clowns go away? No
Do you at least have Tippie? No
  • 2 0
 Immediately local to me isn't the best, but there's plenty of great trails within a half hour drive of my place, and even more within 2 hours driving, which will put me right into Squamish/ Whistler
  • 1 0
 my favorite local mountain over the last few years hasn't changed much, not many new trails pop up without being taken down. but it's blown up for some reason.. it used to be an empty parking lot now it's a fight to park your car. you almost get run over by ebikers going uphill then on downhill trails you're almost running over the hikers! it's getting bad for sure, it's really unfortunate because it was an awesome place for riding.
  • 2 0
 I'd say "good". We could deal with a little more elevation but there are a number of trail systems around that are a lot of fun without being crowded and i have a good bike park just over an hour away.
  • 1 0
 East Bay Area of California - I'd rate it as poor. All trails are hiking/equestrian only. Much anti-bike sentiment. No advocacy group can touch the horse lobby.

We ride at night and poach everything, but it sucks to feel marginalized.
  • 1 0
 Need a wider variety of lower elevation trails here. In summer though the possibilities are endless but a lot of the standout trails get hit hard.
  • 2 0
 It's terrible - don't come here.
  • 2 0
 Stand by for butt hurt Ontarians.
  • 1 0
 I live on the North Shore currently. It's pretty incredible.

Post a Comment



