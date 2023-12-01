Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?

For many mountain bikers, their garage, shed, or living room is filled with more than one bike. N+1, right? There are so many options out there that's it's tough to settle on just one,
For those that haven't headed down the path of hoarding two wheelers, what if you could add a second mountain bike to the fleet? Or for those who have already built up a sizeable collection, what if you had to downsize to just two bikes? How would that affect your choices?
I’ve seen a recent decline in the amount of “do-it-all” enduro bikes out there. The jack of all trades is often the master of none. For some riders, that means downsizing to a slightly more responsive aggressive trail bike that can be pedaled further, faster, and longer, sometimes adding in a budget downhill bike to the garage and a replacement for that gravity addiction.
Others have kept their enduro bikes, which seem to have slowed in progression slightly, or at least their frame features and dimensions, adding an eMTB to explore, commute, or blast out during an hour of parental leave.
Holding steady on wheel size, geometry, and construction, dirt jump bikes have hardly changed in decades and come at a significantly lower cost than a bike with dual shocks, a dropper post, powerful brakes, and electronics gizmos. They require little attention and rarely a costume change - chuck on a helmet and you can ride until the lights turn off at the local park. They’re that simple.
Sub-categories have been narrowed down for simplification:
• DJ (full suspension/slopestyle bikes)
• XC (110mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Trail (111 - 140mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Enduro (141 - 170mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Freeride (171 -190mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Downhill (more than 190mm rear wheel travel)
• eMTB (any travel amount, more than 50Nm of torque)
• SL eMTB (any travel amount, 50Nm of torque or less)
Friend's bike and other friend's bike
Rigid DH and Full sus Gravel
F150 Lightning and EMTB
Whatever happened to him?
Hardtail 140mm fork + Enduro for the win
The bare minimum to be happy in life is a Pumptrack bike (DJ or BMX), a trailbike, and an Enduro bike.
With such a 3-bikes quiver, you can be somewhat happy, but you should expect to wake up at night, thinking about how awesome your life would be if you also owned a modern hardtail. To keep things real from time to time...
Agreed! I am thinking about something like a 180/170 enduro bike, with real tires and inserts.
I refuse to select XC for that, as a long travel hardtail, with a 61degree hta is absolutely not an XC bike.
Plus, what if you like two of the same type of bike rather than different types?
Come on, PB, know your audience!!
Seven different options each for DJ and Freeride (even one for Unicycle!), but no HT?
** rolls eyes **
Trail and enduro seems interesting, but too close as there is so much crossover pedaling performance be those categories.
And XC and enduro are also tempting to better bookend things.
But I prioritize downhill performance and want that (maybe more downcountry trail bike) all around trail bike do everything feel, then full on optimal downhill performance, pedaling be damned!