Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?

Dec 1, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo

For many mountain bikers, their garage, shed, or living room is filled with more than one bike. N+1, right? There are so many options out there that's it's tough to settle on just one,

For those that haven't headed down the path of hoarding two wheelers, what if you could add a second mountain bike to the fleet? Or for those who have already built up a sizeable collection, what if you had to downsize to just two bikes? How would that affect your choices?

I’ve seen a recent decline in the amount of “do-it-all” enduro bikes out there. The jack of all trades is often the master of none. For some riders, that means downsizing to a slightly more responsive aggressive trail bike that can be pedaled further, faster, and longer, sometimes adding in a budget downhill bike to the garage and a replacement for that gravity addiction.

Others have kept their enduro bikes, which seem to have slowed in progression slightly, or at least their frame features and dimensions, adding an eMTB to explore, commute, or blast out during an hour of parental leave.

Holding steady on wheel size, geometry, and construction, dirt jump bikes have hardly changed in decades and come at a significantly lower cost than a bike with dual shocks, a dropper post, powerful brakes, and electronics gizmos. They require little attention and rarely a costume change - chuck on a helmet and you can ride until the lights turn off at the local park. They’re that simple.

Sub-categories have been narrowed down for simplification:
• DJ (full suspension/slopestyle bikes)
• XC (110mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Trail (111 - 140mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Enduro (141 - 170mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Freeride (171 -190mm rear wheel travel or less)
• Downhill (more than 190mm rear wheel travel)
• eMTB (any travel amount, more than 50Nm of torque)
• SL eMTB (any travel amount, 50Nm of torque or less)

If you could choose any two types of mountain bikes, what would they be?



89 Comments
  • 37 0
 Some missing categories:
Friend's bike and other friend's bike
Rigid DH and Full sus Gravel
F150 Lightning and EMTB
  • 5 0
 Tacoma and Spur
  • 3 0
 Dodge and YT
  • 1 0
 YZ250FX and EMTB
  • 26 0
 Trail/Enduro. But the trail bike is something like a tallboy 120-130mm of travel and the Enduro is 170mm so at the ends of each of their categories.
  • 2 1
 I have a Megatower and a Tallboy and can't imagine having a better combo. This.
  • 2 0
 @nickmorales: That is the same combo I have. If I had to have one bike it would probably be the hightower or the stumpjumper Evo. Been tempted a number of times to just try a hightower.
  • 24 0
 Singlespeed hardtail and a enduro bike.
  • 6 0
 This is the way
  • 2 0
 @howejohn: I pretty much only use two of my bikes (rigid SS - commute and chill rides / hardcore hardtail - everything else)
  • 1 1
 Singlespeed hardtail = XC/trail/enduro bike.
  • 16 0
 Hate to use the term but for me the downcountry/Enduro combo is the sweet spot. Less travel then the average trail bike but more aggressive geometry then XC makes for a lot of fun and them a bruiser enduro for gravity focused days
  • 1 0
 @NERyder Agreed
  • 1 0
 The guy who coined that term was a genius...
Whatever happened to him?
  • 18 0
 Mountainboard and freeride tandem.
  • 4 0
 freeride tandem needs shivers and 24x3 gazzaloddis on sun doublewides
  • 1 0
 You just love watching the world burn don't you?
  • 1 0
 ventanausa.com/el-conquistador
  • 16 0
 I haven't figured out how to limit myself to only 2 bikes so I can't participate in this poll.
  • 14 0
 How can you not have the option of Trail Hardtail in this poll? I mean. cmon
Hardtail 140mm fork + Enduro for the win
  • 2 0
 I agree. I think that's most reasonably gonna cover the broadest range of riding, largely through having a variety of tire choices all the way from Gravel and XC through DH. This pretty well represents my two primary bikes as well. For myself, for the priority of being able to ride outside on trails throughout the winter, I would also have to add a fatbike to the mix.
  • 1 0
 27.5 hardtail with big fork and all mountain 29 (trail?) bike for me. Am for enduroing shit and hardtail for jumps and flow trails. All bases covered Big Grin
  • 6 0
 Nonsense!

The bare minimum to be happy in life is a Pumptrack bike (DJ or BMX), a trailbike, and an Enduro bike.

With such a 3-bikes quiver, you can be somewhat happy, but you should expect to wake up at night, thinking about how awesome your life would be if you also owned a modern hardtail. To keep things real from time to time...
  • 2 0
 Push that enduro bike closer to the downhill or freeride end of the spectrum and I'll vote for this option.
  • 1 0
 @BarryWalstead:
Agreed! I am thinking about something like a 180/170 enduro bike, with real tires and inserts. Smile
  • 5 0
 Where is the hardtail or hardcore hardtail option?

I refuse to select XC for that, as a long travel hardtail, with a 61degree hta is absolutely not an XC bike.


Plus, what if you like two of the same type of bike rather than different types?
  • 8 0
 Fatbike...???
  • 3 0
 Feel you man, for northern people, Overforked Fat Bike + Enduro/Freeride is a nice setup for riding all year long !
  • 1 0
 I don't like my fatbike but I ride it in the winter cause I don't like being fat
  • 5 0
 This poll sucks. My real answer is bikepacking hardtail and overforked mid-weight downcountry.
  • 5 1
 No specific HT options?

Come on, PB, know your audience!!

Seven different options each for DJ and Freeride (even one for Unicycle!), but no HT?

** rolls eyes **
  • 2 0
 Trail and downhill for me.

Trail and enduro seems interesting, but too close as there is so much crossover pedaling performance be those categories.
And XC and enduro are also tempting to better bookend things.

But I prioritize downhill performance and want that (maybe more downcountry trail bike) all around trail bike do everything feel, then full on optimal downhill performance, pedaling be damned!
  • 4 0
 Surprised with all the XC answers, didn't know there were that many LOSERS on PB. Jk I own an XC bike too, just too lazy to ride it
  • 2 0
 I see some heavy debates coming. Does a rigid gravel bike fit into the XC category? That's a "mountain" bike, right? For this N+1 only equaling 2, I'd say for 2.5 there should be a gravel bike as an acceptable addition.
  • 6 0
 Fingerbike and Peloton.
  • 1 0
 As an XC/Downcountry and Enduro bike owner I'm not going to pretend any other combo could possibly be better. (I've also got a couple curly bar bikes, a trusty singlespeed commuter, and motorcycle to complete the 2-wheeled collection).
  • 1 0
 What's an enduro anymore? I've never known what a freeride bike is. I'd love a 140/150 do-most-of-it-all trail bike that pedals well and is fun on smoother stuff and a 160/170ish bike that is park friendly but can get up a hill without making me hate my life. Whatever that is, I want it. And a hardtail. And beach cruiser. A steel rigid thing with chris king parts for fashionable pub runs or the once a year I ride gravel.
  • 6 1
 Enduro and Gravel
  • 4 0
 Where is the Hardcore Hardtail and Freeride/DH option?
  • 4 0
 Allmountain + Trail-Hardtail
  • 4 2
 why in gods name would you want an enduro bike and an XC bike. An XC bike is just a shittier version of an enduro bike you nerds
  • 1 0
 Enduro-ish hardtail (Chromag Rootdown with 160mm Lyrik) for the non-snowy months and just about to transition onto the fatbike (Norco Bigfoot ), now that the snow has arrived here.
  • 1 0
 Enduro full suspension and enduro hardtail that I pretend is a 'more xc option for mellower days' even though it still weighs 37 lbs, has a 170mm fork and climbs as bad as the full-suspension.
  • 1 0
 Can't bear the thought of only having two bikes. I don't buy expensive bikes so I can have the right tool for the job. I currently have 6 bikes,4 are used at least twice a month.
  • 1 0
 Long travel enduro bike, road race bike. All I need. My XC only gets used for XC racing. I can give that up. Gravel bike is only used for commuting occasionally, but I prefer the road bike for that anyway. So, that's it.
  • 1 0
 I currently own a 120mm rear suspension trail bike and a 165mm Enduro bike and I am seriously thinking about getting something in between, a 140-145mm all mountain machine and I will be complete...I guess?
  • 1 0
 I have a Revel Ranger pretty XC style and a Revel Rail29 as an efficient enduro (air shock, 160mm fork) and it's literally perfect for everything. XC races to Whistler bike parks, these two bikes cover all my needs.
  • 3 0
 Hardtail listing ? Or does that come under xc
  • 1 0
 Dirt jumper and 140-forked hardtail for me. DJ for the obvious, and hardtail for everything else, from gravel, to trail riding, to XC racing, to shuttle days.
  • 2 0
 Ahhh…the Cartesian product
  • 2 0
 Raaw Madonna for big days out, Airdrop Edit MX for uplifts and bikeparks
  • 3 0
 Also missing trials
  • 1 0
 I currently have an enduro bike but I'd like to have a short travel trailbike 130mm ish and a 180mm freeride bike !
  • 2 0
 Lack of a hard tail option is a massive fail.
  • 2 0
 Didn't have my penny faring and dh uni!
  • 1 0
 Hmm... is the new V6 Nomad Enduro or Freeride and what's the real difference these days?
  • 1 0
 You forgot the best sidekick choice: AMHT, you know, the one that covers bases for DJ, XC, Trail, Enduro, Freeride, and DH.
  • 1 0
 Hardtail (x2) and full suspension ebike here. All I need for my riding areas.
  • 1 0
 Wide range integrated gearbox equipped downhill eMTB. With steep enough seat tube for pedaling and long dropper post.
  • 2 0
 mountain bike and bar bike
  • 3 0
 Trail - gravel ...
  • 3 2
 Anyone who selected XC in any list or variant should have their choices void for the poll as XC is never the right answer.
  • 3 0
 Enduro + Gravel
  • 1 0
 Proximity to amazing trails makes me fortunate enough to select DJ and Freeride.
  • 2 1
 Bikepacking + Enduro. One for the trails, one for camping and short town trips.
  • 2 0
 No hardtail option? For years i had a hardtail and trail or enduro bike.
  • 1 0
 Enduro and Fatbike ideally for two bikes. My current 3 bike stable is DH, 140mm trail bike, and a rigid fatbike.
  • 1 0
 Single speed and SL E bike - keep em guessing
  • 1 0
 Down country and a 160 bike
  • 2 0
 #DOWNCOUNTRYAINTDEAD
  • 1 0
 120mm xc and 170 mm enduro would be my ideal 2 bike
  • 1 0
 Completely gonna ignore BMX?!
  • 1 0
 overforked trail + rigid fat (geared in winter, single-speed in summer)
  • 1 0
 XC and gravel, if I could only have 2 bikes
  • 2 0
 Downcountry and upduro
  • 1 0
 Just an Arrival with all the linkages and suspension
  • 2 0
 Trail + Gravel
  • 1 0
 2016 Kona Explosif + 2022 Giant Trance-e advanced 2, perfect boomer combo!
  • 1 0
 Road/gravel & enduro is the way.
  • 1 0
 Where is the "No one on PB only owns 2 bikes" option?
  • 1 0
 Trail and a gravel bike with an extra set of wheels with road tires.
  • 2 1
 Gravel and downcountry
  • 2 1
 Emtb&emoto
  • 1 0
 XC and Road
  • 1 0
 Fat bike?
  • 1 1
 Great Poll. Now, where is the 2023 Advent?????
  • 1 0
 I'm betting it starts monday or tuesday so they can shrink the prize list
  • 1 1
 Wait, downcountry wasn’t on the list. DC + EN.
  • 1 2
 Trail (S Works Stumpy) SL emtb (Fuel EXe) perfect combo!







