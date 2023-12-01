Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?

Sub-categories have been narrowed down for simplification:

• DJ (full suspension/slopestyle bikes)

• XC (110mm rear wheel travel or less)

• Trail (111 - 140mm rear wheel travel or less)

• Enduro (141 - 170mm rear wheel travel or less)

• Freeride (171 -190mm rear wheel travel or less)

• Downhill (more than 190mm rear wheel travel)

• eMTB (any travel amount, more than 50Nm of torque)

• SL eMTB (any travel amount, 50Nm of torque or less)



If you could choose any two types of mountain bikes, what would they be? You must be logged in to take this poll. DJ and XC

DJ and Trail

DJ and Enduro

DJ and Freeride

DJ and Downhill

DJ and eMTB

DJ and SL eMTB

XC and Trail

XC and Enduro

XC and Freeride

XC and Downhill

XC and eMTB

XC and SL eMTB

Trail and Enduro

Trail and Freeride

Trail and Downhill

Trail and eMTB

Trail and SL eMTB

Enduro and Freeride

Enduro and Downhill

Enduro and eMTB

Enduro and SL eMTB

Freeride and Downhill

Unicycle and Downhill

Freeride and eMTB

Freeride and SL eMTB

Downhill and eMTB

Downhill and SL eMTB

Responses: 1473 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

For many mountain bikers, their garage, shed, or living room is filled with more than one bike. N+1, right? There are so many options out there that's it's tough to settle on just one,For those that haven't headed down the path of hoarding two wheelers, what if you could add a second mountain bike to the fleet? Or for those who have already built up a sizeable collection, what if you had to downsize to just two bikes? How would that affect your choices?I’ve seen a recent decline in the amount of “do-it-all” enduro bikes out there. The jack of all trades is often the master of none. For some riders, that means downsizing to a slightly more responsive aggressive trail bike that can be pedaled further, faster, and longer, sometimes adding in a budget downhill bike to the garage and a replacement for that gravity addiction.Others have kept their enduro bikes, which seem to have slowed in progression slightly, or at least their frame features and dimensions, adding an eMTB to explore, commute, or blast out during an hour of parental leave.Holding steady on wheel size, geometry, and construction, dirt jump bikes have hardly changed in decades and come at a significantly lower cost than a bike with dual shocks, a dropper post, powerful brakes, and electronics gizmos. They require little attention and rarely a costume change - chuck on a helmet and you can ride until the lights turn off at the local park. They’re that simple.