Pinkbike Poll: If Every Ride Was Solo, Would You Still Mountain Bike?

May 1, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Spot Ryve 115 29 review photo by Max Barron


I'm pretty sure that the phrase 'social distancing' would have sounded like an insult only a short time ago. ''He's one of those social distancing types,'' might have been something you'd have quietly said about that odd duck you've seen on the trails for years who's always wearing definitely-not-comical-to-him mismatched riding gear and headphones. And always by himself, of course. He's not even listening to anything, by the way. Those cords are only there to dissuade any unwanted attempts at conversation when the trails are busy. It works.

If you're lucky enough to be able to ride your mountain bike during these strange times, you're probably doing your own version of social distancing. Maybe that means staying out of sweat and spittle range when riding with a friend, or maybe you're sticking to those solo missions until being told that the world is safer. Either way, mountain biking has become a much more solitary activity than many of us would prefer, which got me thinking: What if you couldn't ride with anyone?

I'm talking forever, not just a few more months.

One of the ways I've thought about different types of riders is to break it down into two distinct categories. There are those who love the social aspect of mountain biking; most of their singletrack time is spent with other people, often in groups, and the banter runs before, during, and after the ride ends. They probably need two hands to add up the buddies who're ready to head out at a moment's notice, and is it even a weekend if they didn't squeeze in a silly road trip that involved too much riding, too much alcohol, and not enough sleep?

For them, the social aspect of mountain biking can bring just as many smiles as the trail itself.
SIngle Speed UK 2018 Champs took place at the Isle of Wight this year. Great event loads of beer with like minded colleagues sweet trails and good camping site. Not to mention the weather was spot on too.

And then there are those that think that all that sounds, well, not terrible, but also not that much fun. They don't mean any offense, and they're probably not an a*shole, for the most part. But they're definitely not serious when they say, "Yeah, give me a shout and we'll go for a ride,'' while slowly inching away. They probably have one or two a*shole-ish friends they roll with sometimes but not all the times, and they're more concerned with having a good ride than having good friends along with them. And they didn't hear you say hello because of the headphones that aren't plugged into anything. No offence.

For them, it's the riding itself that brings the most smiles.


Iago Garay and Greg Callaghan cooking off before the fist day of racing


Yes, mountain biking is, of course, not the least bit important during these surreal times of social distancing, shelter-in-place orders, and the actual pain and suffering that's happening. But let's not pretend that it isn't very important to all of us, regardless of if you're a social butterfly or if you've been social distancing for last few decades.

So, in a worst-case scenario, one where necessary social distancing is enforced to the point where your rides had to be solo from here on in, do you see yourself still riding years and years, even decades, into the future? Or does no riding buddies mean no riding?


Do you consider yourself a social rider or an anti-social rider?


If every ride had to be solo from here on in and forever, would you keep mountain biking?




65 Comments

  • 76 0
 Riding with friends is the icing on the cake but riding is the cake.
  • 4 0
 well said
  • 3 0
 sometimes i don't eat the icing on the cake ..depends on the mood!
  • 1 0
 Perfect comment.
  • 2 0
 Is that like whip cream or ice cream on top of warm apple pie?
  • 38 0
 I started mountain biking when I was 16 and 6 months later moved to a town with no other riders, so I learned to ride alone, now I mostly ride with my wife, which feels like ridding alone, but with long breaks waiting for her, wondering if she got lost, but no she had to stop and take pictures of the flowers.
  • 3 0
 hahahah at least you can check on each other
  • 2 0
 The last selection on the left poll is basically me.
  • 3 0
 Wondering if she got lost or hoping?
  • 15 0
 Would be a different story if I didn't have to put my trail dog down last week. Riding "solo" was never really solo with her around, she always kept the stoke high. I haven't found the motivation to ride alone since.
  • 4 0
 Fuck bro, that's awful... real sorry for your loss man.
  • 1 0
 Sorry for your loss. Wish you all the best and hope you can focus on the probably great memories you have of her instead of on the loss, however hard that will be.
  • 10 0
 Riding groups is a young man's/womaon's game. I can hardly find the time to get out with all lifes responsibilities in my mid 30s with 2 kids and bills to pay, much less find time to coordinate with the few friends who still ride and get lucky enough that the planets are aligned such that we both have the same window of time when we could ride. Ride solo or don't ride so i ride solo
  • 5 0
 Wait until your kids grow up, then you will be back riding with your buddies. I am having so much fun trying to keep up with my younger/ faster friends.
  • 2 0
 Or until the kids grow up enough that you can ride with them. I have friends with kids that can ride. It pushes me to ride faster because I'll be damned if they're gonna be faster than me.
  • 1 0
 I just keep at it. Text my riding buddies to see if they are free when my schedule lined up. A lot of times it is no, but occasionally schedules line up, if not I ride alone. No hard feelings all the way around, life is busy, it takes 10 seconds to text someone “ride today at 4?”
  • 1 0
 @Skooks: Half the dudes I ride with have kids almost my age. They shred!
  • 1 0
 Invest the time and show your kids the joys of riding. It's one of the great joys I have had as a parent of two boys, and yes, they will be faster then you....but that's okay.
  • 10 0
 i ride alone 99% of the time
  • 1 0
 cheers mate! for a 12 years and still riding)
  • 3 0
 I'm a lot faster uphill than I am downhill. This makes it *extremely* difficult to find riding buddies in the PacNW where everyone seems to wind it up to the summit one break at a time and then drop in twenty seconds behind the pros.

Missing option: oddball
  • 1 0
 This sums up how I feel when my new Texas friends are asking why I'm so slow going uphill... it's just a different culture up there, and I miss it.
  • 2 0
 When I started mountain biking in the 80s I was the only kid in school with a mountain bike, lone wolf from the start, I guess old habits die hard. Now I only ride with a select few people that are on a similar wavelength and fitness.
  • 2 0
 I love the social aspect of mountain biking (though I love solo rides too). I used to surf a lot, and got so sick of the territorialism and grumpiness that's rampant in that community, since everyone's scratching for a scarce resource. I love seeing new and old buddies on the trail and it's often the more the merrier!
  • 2 0
 "that odd duck you've seen on the trails for years who's always wearing definitely-not-comical-to-him mismatched riding gear"

I thought that wearing matching riding kit was a roadie or sponsored pro thing?!? If miss-matched kit stops you from talking to another biker ... that's unfortunate.
  • 3 1
 Could tell this was a levy article and not in a good way. Being a dick and saying no offense doesn’t make you any less of a dick. Maybe if you judged bikes as harshly as you judge people your reviews wouldn’t all be the same tag lines copy pasta’d all over the place.
  • 1 0
 Even though this is pretty off topic...Yeah, kinda gotta agree with this unpopular opinion, he gets the point across. But damn, it's so entertaining. So I'm not gonna stop him. I personally would rather him review people instead of bikes.
  • 5 0
 Its like sex, either with someone or yourself...tell me which is better ?
  • 10 0
 the one with less crying......so usually with someone..
  • 2 0
 Both
  • 3 0
 The more the merrier.
  • 1 0
 Exactly. I'd still ride because I love it, but it would be a drag!
  • 1 0
 Depends what kind of riding. the only time I prefer riding with people is when you hit up a local park and resort and you need to have someone to feed off to turn shit up to 11 and give yourself a few scares... plus get piss drunk afterwards. But for a weeknight ride or adventure ride out in the bush, its just me and my tunes getting away from everything.
  • 2 0
 People still drink when weeds 100% legal? Weird.
  • 2 0
 Riding alone >>>> Not Riding. I like riding with people, but tend to only do it on weekends (so maybe 2 out of my 5 or 6 rides a week). It's not too much of a leap to make all my rides solo.
  • 2 0
 I try to always MTB with friends because its more fun and you have someone there if you eat shit and need help. I tend to road bike solo. That's my avenue to escape and be alone.
  • 1 0
 I'd probably ride my local trails more than I already do, to be honest... Some trailheads look like Walmart parking lots on the weekends. The sport has exploded in such popularity, many small, older trail systems are so overused they're not fun to ride at all because it seems like there's other trail users you need to watch out for around every corner.
  • 2 0
 Been riding solo for the last six or so weeks! Been awesome, never have to argue about which downhill trail we’re gonna do!
  • 2 0
 So Levy, you used "offence" twice in your write-up. Have you also recently adopted a British accent? Or is your ghost writer in the UK?
  • 1 0
 Riding with friends is nice, I love riding with people because I like to share experiences, and I love introducing mountain biking to new people. But riding alone is like therapy to me. I enjoy the alone time.
  • 1 0
 I definitely prefer to ride alone as I get to just get on and ride at my own pace. But since moving from Wellington to NS there’s far fewer people on trails so do end up riding with people more.
  • 2 0
 "I ride alone, yeah,
With nobody else
I ride alone, yeah,
With nobody else
You know when I ride alone,
I prefer to be by myself"
  • 1 0
 All my mates brought road bikes, now getting gravel bikes and adventure bikes (whatever that means) hopefully in a year or so they might stop following trends, see the light and buy real bikes
  • 1 0
 At this point in lock down I’m healthier in my head than I have been for a very long time. A lot of stuff makes sense to me now...I think there’s a spectrum or something?
  • 1 0
 One of the things that initially got my hooked when I started riding was the lack of people the peacefulness in the woods - so hell yes
  • 3 0
 Wait, every ride isn't solo?
  • 1 0
 I ride with my dog 99.9% of the time. I try to go with people but I find that it just easier to go by myself, less stress. Quiet time is good for the soul.
  • 2 0
 I prefer riding solo... getting away from everything and everyone is the best part of riding.
  • 1 0
 Some people like riding solo. Some people like riding in groups. Don't be a dick because some people don't like doing things the same way you do.
  • 2 0
 Used to like riding with friends a lot better, but they all quit.
  • 3 0
 Same for me. Before my 20's I was always riding with friends and had lots of fun. Then they all quit riding and so I was only riding a few times a year for like 7-8 years. Then I started riding alone because I was fed up of waiting for someone to come with me. Turns out that I started to like riding alone much more than with friends. I go where I want, when I want and for as long as I want.
  • 1 0
 @lRaphl: "I go where I want when I want and for as long as I want"
I can't agree with you anymore!
  • 2 0
 I've not ridden with anyone in 20 years or so...so yes.
  • 1 0
 It would be prudent for Pinkbike to at least mention safety considerations in regards to riding solo. Yer on your own!
  • 1 0
 There are ways to mitigate that but you're right. My Garmin InReach Mini is always handy on solo rides where cell service is bad.
  • 1 0
 My option isn't there, which is that I love riding solo but generally don't because I don't want to get hurt alone!
  • 1 0
 If I have waited for my friends to go to the races I've been, I would have never started in first place.
  • 2 0
 If I didn’t ride solo I’d hardly ever get to ride.
  • 2 0
 If I wasnt “scared” of brown bears I wouldnt mind riding alone
  • 1 0
 I love riding solo. I love riding with my buddies. I love riding.
  • 1 0
 I would only ever ride alone if injuries weren't a thing.
  • 1 0
 “If you didn’t ride, I’d be in jail for killing you” - my wife
  • 1 0
 Riding in a group is more of a safety thing for me.
  • 1 0
 100%
  • 1 0
 Yolo solo

Post a Comment



