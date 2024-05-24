Pinkbike Poll: If Mountain Bikes Had Never Existed, Would You Still Be a Cyclist?

May 24, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
This Raleigh has lived a life

If mountain bikes had never existed, would you still be a cyclist? Honestly, I'm not totally convinced that I would be.

Though I grew up riding bikes, I never really got over the discomfort of the physical exertion associated with it until I discovered actual trail riding. I wasn't sufficiently enamored by the challenge of riding up hill, or long distances, to go riding of my own accord regularly, until it became clear that there was a thrill to be had at the end of it - like a Type 1 thrill - none of that Type 2 codswallop. It was an easy way to release adrenaline, and the pain of going up hills was worth it. My love for mountain biking grew out of the ever-present possibility of progression, riding new trails and features, or riding old trails in ways I hadn't previously considered.

I have of course used the bicycle as a tool for commuting to work or the pub, but I never really considered that sport - it was more just a means to an end. During a two year stint of training, I did resort to road cycling, and have even recently dabbled in a bit of gravel riding, but neither deliver anything near the satisfaction levels of ripping down trails.

If mountain bikes had never existed, I'm not sure I'd have taken up any of the other cycling disciplines as a sport, or with anywhere near the levels of enthusiasm I have for mountain biking. And that's not because the opportunity wasn't provided - I come from a family of cyclists (mostly road) and was afforded plenty of opportunities to try it all.

I feel differently now, of course. I developed a much better appreciation for cycling for the sake of cycling. And, if mountain bikes ceased to exist tomorrow, I would still ride bikes. Ahem. Gravel ones with suspension forks.

What about you? Does generic cycling do it for you, or would whitewater rafting / freeskiing / ice climbing / insert other high-risk sport here / have become your special interest if mountain bikes had never been invented?


If mountain bikes never existed, would you still be a cyclist?



62 Comments
  • 66 1
 I consider myself a risk taker and adrenaline seeker but not crazy enough to do road bike, I'm not on that life risking level.
  • 5 0
 I tried owning a curly bar bike and sold it a year later, too many mirrors brushing my shoulder
  • 23 0
 I feel much safer doing an eight foot drop at the bike park than riding to the closest grocery store.
  • 3 0
 I’ve added one to my stable. The adrenaline of a car door adjust is on par with a blind drop with a stationary object on the other side.
  • 3 0
 This would be funny if it weren't 100% true.
  • 6 0
 Road cycling: all the risk and misery of mountain biking, without the adrenaline rush or fun
  • 1 0
 Agreed, and it's the control of that. With mountain biking, you have control of all the risk and results. Road biking, you have none of the control of the risk or results.
  • 1 1
 I used to live in a place that had great bike paths and bike lanes and I could commute with minimal traffic. It was great. I hear now the bike paths are over ran by the homeless and I'm not sure if dodging traffic or needles is more scary.
  • 3 1
 @arrowheadrush: someone who's never hit 55+ mph descending a mountain road.
  • 2 2
 @ReformedRoadie: a roadie and not being able to take a joke, name a more iconic duo
  • 2 0
 After I got hit for the second time commuting my wife made me take out a big life insurance policy. Funny how she added a bulldozer blade to the front of our minivan around the same time. Hmmm.
  • 39 0
 I feel like this is like when your wife asks if you would still love her if she was a worm.
  • 2 0
 And if you answer no, she asks why you don't love her. I always tell mine I love her more then grilled cheese. Just a bit more though, don't want it going to her head.
  • 17 1
 Define “cyclist”. I’d still commute. I might bmx. But I’d climb, surf, trail run, and/or ski before I would consider picking up a road bike on a weekend.
  • 1 0
 A bmx rider is a cyclist aswell in my book. It has all the components of a bike...
  • 10 0
 Does BMX not count?
  • 4 0
 Bmx since about 1982, mtb from mid 90's
  • 2 0
 It sure does....
  • 1 1
 @karaoke: yep biCYCLE motocross at least loosely qualifies as cyclist whether anybody likes it or not. Not so sure about pump track riders.
  • 1 0
 @hohmskullkrishten: I'd say it gets cred for being an Olympic sport, but then...so is breakdancing now.
  • 2 0
 I learned to bunny hop on a BMX as a boy, over stacks of bricks in the back garden. It's a skill you never lose.
  • 6 0
 These polls are often a primer for product announcements you guys are chewing on. Are mountain bikes about to be banned worldwide?
  • 2 1
 Ride Bikes Every Day
  • 8 0
 If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bike.
  • 1 0
 Gino D'Acampo!
  • 4 0
 Road ride is great for when you only have half an hour on a weeknight and no trails near your house, its better than nothing for sure. Once you have been pushing around the enduro rig for a while, switching to the road bike feels fast af
  • 1 0
 Nothing beats the feeling of all of your power going into forward motion and the speed that you can cruise on a road bike... but the chance of getting mowed down by a distracted driver is what has kept my road bike hanging in my garage for a few years now.
  • 7 0
 Moto
  • 2 0
 Honestly if it was safer to road ride, I would have one. The more I age, it would be nice to take some of the beating off my body, but I guess the flip side is getting railed by a car and being a vegetable the rest of my life.
  • 6 0
 If you were a hot dog, would you eat yourself?
  • 5 0
 I know I would
  • 1 1
 Classic Will Ferrel
  • 1 0
 For me bikes were first for play, then also for riding to my friend’s house, and then for riding to uni and then to work. 95% of my lifetime’s commuting has been by bike. I don’t road ride for fun as I find car drivers erratic and dangerous (I drive too but I think riding a bike changes your perspective).
  • 1 0
 I started riding offroad as a teenager on a 700C city bike complete with mudguards, dynamo lights etc. Trails, jumps etc. Needless to say it took a beating - would probably have stayed on it longer, but think my parents got fed up with the constant repairs and got me a mountain bike. So yeah, I'd still be cycling even with no mountain bikes - I'd be 'mountain biking' on a tarmac bike!
  • 4 0
 PB really forgot BMX and Dirt jumping exists, 100% I'd still do it
  • 1 0
 I had a bike before mountain bikes existed, I rode a road bike on trails and gravel before I had a mountain bike. I only started mountain biking after doing some touring on some bridleways and paths in UK.
  • 2 0
 I was burned out from road racing so I bought my first mountain bike in 1985 as a break from the training. Of course I ended up racing mountain bikes.
  • 4 0
 Braappppp
  • 3 0
 Well I do have a BMX background…
  • 1 0
 Riding mountain bikes has given me a greater appreciation for other types of cycling, but if they'd never existed I would not have discovered that appreciation, most likely.
  • 2 0
 I was already a cyclist when I saw my first MTB in 1986.
  • 2 0
 Are we counting trials at mountain biking?
  • 2 0
 *as
  • 2 0
 Ermmmmm #bmxbackground??????
  • 2 0
 I would absolutely have a BMX background.
  • 1 0
 I'd just be a flat bar, front suspension, soft tail, large tire, gravel rider.
  • 2 0
 Riding good gravel is fun as
  • 1 0
 A weird perverse world where mtbs don't exist is a world I don't want to live in! That being said, I'd probably ride bmx.
  • 1 0
 Hooked on bikes since I learned to ride and that was long before mountain bikes were a thing.
  • 1 0
 had i not wasted so many years on road bikes i would have stuck with a fixie.
  • 1 0
 "Looks like a madone" - only if...
  • 1 0
 Thank God for Mountain Biking. This is what I love to do.
  • 1 0
 If Pinkbike had never existed, would there still be a comments section?
  • 1 0
 I grew up on road bikes so I probably would be doing that
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah, bc BMX!!!
  • 1 0
 "No, I would have found other forms of recreation to get out in the woods"
  • 1 0
 My mind just can't handle long straight roads
  • 1 0
 Not interest in shaving my legs
  • 1 0
 I'm a cyclist who happens to focus on mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Yes, I would still be racing BMX at 60
  • 1 1
 Yes, but not a road cyclist.
