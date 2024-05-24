Pinkbike Poll: If Mountain Bikes Had Never Existed, Would You Still Be a Cyclist?

If mountain bikes had never existed, would you still be a cyclist? Honestly, I'm not totally convinced that I would be.Though I grew up riding bikes, I never really got over the discomfort of the physical exertion associated with it until I discovered actual trail riding. I wasn't sufficiently enamored by the challenge of riding up hill, or long distances, to go riding of my own accord regularly, until it became clear that there was a thrill to be had at the end of it - like a Type 1 thrill - none of that Type 2 codswallop. It was an easy way to release adrenaline, and the pain of going up hills was worth it. My love for mountain biking grew out of the ever-present possibility of progression, riding new trails and features, or riding old trails in ways I hadn't previously considered.I have of course used the bicycle as a tool for commuting to work or the pub, but I never really considered that sport - it was more just a means to an end. During a two year stint of training, I did resort to road cycling, and have even recently dabbled in a bit of gravel riding, but neither deliver anything near the satisfaction levels of ripping down trails.If mountain bikes had never existed, I'm not sure I'd have taken up any of the other cycling disciplines as a sport, or with anywhere near the levels of enthusiasm I have for mountain biking. And that's not because the opportunity wasn't provided - I come from a family of cyclists (mostly road) and was afforded plenty of opportunities to try it all.I feel differently now, of course. I developed a much better appreciation for cycling for the sake of cycling. And, if mountain bikes ceased to exist tomorrow, I would still ride bikes. Ahem. Gravel ones with suspension forks.What about you? Does generic cycling do it for you, or would whitewater rafting / freeskiing / ice climbing / insert other high-risk sport here / have become your special interest if mountain bikes had never been invented?