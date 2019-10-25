Pinkbike Poll: If The Points Didn't Matter, What Was Your Favourite Rampage Run?

Oct 25, 2019
by Brian Park  
Cam Zink with gargantuan front flip over his canyon gap.


Whose riding did you enjoy watching the most? Points aside, placing aside. Not "who should have won" or "who got robbed." Just what was your favourite run?

Replay below


What was your favourite run from Rampage 2019?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls Red Bull Rampage


20 Comments

  • 16 0
 Brendog was at least judged much more correctly than in the past. I'd only move people around +- 1 spot instead of 5 spots. Probably the best overall judging yet.
  • 4 0
 Least hated rampage ever ftw!
  • 5 0
 Agreed. Semenuk was the rightful winner in my mind, and Rheeder was a close second, but Fairclough's run was easily my favorite. Flipping that canyon was gangster AF. Would have liked to have seen him on the podium and would hate to take Steenbergen off it. Judges had a hard, hard job this year.
  • 1 1
 @JohnnyVV: agreed but I flip flop 1 and 2. Close though.

Really like tmac and godziek too.
  • 8 0
 Brandon’s run was amazing he just never stops progressing, yeah Squampton!.
  • 3 1
 brandons the standard for me. I love watching other guys like brendog go fast and huge, but freeride is so subjective that i tend to be in the brandon camp. I've followed him at coast gravity and he can absolutely fly, tear up tech and throw huge tricks. He's the f*cking don and it kills me to see the disrespect he gets out here.

Also he seems to be a lot more composed/mature in interviews now, dudes grown so much since I first saw him hit joyride years ago.

At the end of the day you can't deny that Semenuk's influence on freeride and slopestyle is unmatched. Everyone started doing gyros and mech brakes at slope, people love nosebonking in rampage now, brett loves the backflip one foot can. lol.
  • 2 1
 @anchoricex: Agreed. Brandon is the best all-around rider on the planet as it is. And his run today was a nonstop bag of awesome tricks. I love Brendog and he's a very likeable person, his run was spectacular, but not as "complete" and varied as Brandon's, IMHO.
  • 8 1
 Tough choice between Fairclough and Lacondeguy. Both had me literally on my feet screaming.
  • 6 1
 To me I think Ethan nell’s run stood out the most. I would have liked to see what Zink could have thrown down.
  • 2 1
 I still think zink should've won the year when he 360'd the massive drop. That was fucking horrifying.
  • 3 0
 Brendog put down a fantastic unique run. Ollie & Deaks killed it on the digging and Matt Jones with the Social updates kept us all in stitches.
Watch the Ride Kong video for quality British banter.
Beer
  • 3 0
 If it's a matter of the relative size of the rider versus the size of the track then Lacondeguy won hands down.

But it's not, so: Fairclough
  • 1 0
 Favorite was Fairclough but no denying Semenuks amazing run and Lacondaguy was fire as well.

Still a bit bummed since judges clearly rewarded tricks more than technical riding (Semenuk clearly had both though). If this big mtn slopestyle is the new norm for Rampage it would be phenomenal if Red Bull would create some technical riding event where the Fairclough, Lund (RIP), T Mac, etc.. could really get rewarded for this type of riding. Clearly PB would be on board with that type of event.
  • 2 0
 Got to give Bienvenido Aguado Alba credit for going for that flip after the sketchy landing on the one right before.
  • 1 1
 Judging was at an all time high this time around. The results speak for themselves. Lacondeguy got the scoring he deserved but that was a hell of a fun ride to watch! Both times!
  • 2 0
 why didnt Johny Salido ride??
  • 5 7
 Deported

/s
  • 4 0
 He went for the burrito, when he should have had a Salido
  • 2 0
 Brendog got robbed
