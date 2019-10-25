Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Poll: If The Points Didn't Matter, What Was Your Favourite Rampage Run?
Oct 25, 2019
by
Brian Park
Whose riding did you enjoy watching the most? Points aside, placing aside. Not
"who should have won"
or
"who got robbed."
Just what was your favourite run?
Replay below
What was your favourite run from Rampage 2019?
Cam ZInk
Bienvenido Aguado Alba
Kurt Sorge
Andreu Lacondeguy
DJ Brandt
Reece Wallace
Thomas Genon
Graham Agassiz
Emil Johansson
Reed Boggs
Vincent Tupin
Kyle Strait
Carson Storch
Ethan Nell
Szymon Godziek
Tyler Mccaul
Brendan Fairclough
Tom van Steenbergen
Brett Rheeder
Brandon Semenuk
Responses: 606 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Racing and Events
Polls
Red Bull Rampage
Must Read This Week
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
85813 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
81721 views
Final Results - Rampage 2019
80278 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
53187 views
Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes
47464 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
44717 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
43219 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
43083 views
20 Comments
Score
Time
16
0
alexisfire
(1 hours ago)
Brendog was at least judged much more correctly than in the past. I'd only move people around +- 1 spot instead of 5 spots. Probably the best overall judging yet.
[Reply]
4
0
anchoricex
(50 mins ago)
Least hated rampage ever ftw!
[Reply]
5
0
JohnnyVV
(42 mins ago)
Agreed. Semenuk was the rightful winner in my mind, and Rheeder was a close second, but Fairclough's run was easily my favorite. Flipping that canyon was gangster AF. Would have liked to have seen him on the podium and would hate to take Steenbergen off it. Judges had a hard, hard job this year.
[Reply]
1
1
onemanarmy
Plus
(19 mins ago)
@JohnnyVV
: agreed but I flip flop 1 and 2. Close though.
Really like tmac and godziek too.
[Reply]
8
0
Noname13
(1 hours ago)
Brandon’s run was amazing he just never stops progressing, yeah Squampton!.
[Reply]
3
1
anchoricex
(56 mins ago)
brandons the standard for me. I love watching other guys like brendog go fast and huge, but freeride is so subjective that i tend to be in the brandon camp. I've followed him at coast gravity and he can absolutely fly, tear up tech and throw huge tricks. He's the f*cking don and it kills me to see the disrespect he gets out here.
Also he seems to be a lot more composed/mature in interviews now, dudes grown so much since I first saw him hit joyride years ago.
At the end of the day you can't deny that Semenuk's influence on freeride and slopestyle is unmatched. Everyone started doing gyros and mech brakes at slope, people love nosebonking in rampage now, brett loves the backflip one foot can. lol.
[Reply]
2
1
cool3
(37 mins ago)
@anchoricex
: Agreed. Brandon is the best all-around rider on the planet as it is. And his run today was a nonstop bag of awesome tricks. I love Brendog and he's a very likeable person, his run was spectacular, but not as "complete" and varied as Brandon's, IMHO.
[Reply]
8
1
kdstones
(1 hours ago)
Tough choice between Fairclough and Lacondeguy. Both had me literally on my feet screaming.
[Reply]
6
1
srsiri23w
(1 hours ago)
To me I think Ethan nell’s run stood out the most. I would have liked to see what Zink could have thrown down.
[Reply]
2
1
anchoricex
(50 mins ago)
I still think zink should've won the year when he 360'd the massive drop. That was fucking horrifying.
[Reply]
3
0
Dropthedebt
(46 mins ago)
Brendog put down a fantastic unique run. Ollie & Deaks killed it on the digging and Matt Jones with the Social updates kept us all in stitches.
Watch the Ride Kong video for quality British banter.
[Reply]
3
0
Torrr
(58 mins ago)
If it's a matter of the relative size of the rider versus the size of the track then Lacondeguy won hands down.
But it's not, so: Fairclough
[Reply]
1
0
ppp9911
(13 mins ago)
Favorite was Fairclough but no denying Semenuks amazing run and Lacondaguy was fire as well.
Still a bit bummed since judges clearly rewarded tricks more than technical riding (Semenuk clearly had both though). If this big mtn slopestyle is the new norm for Rampage it would be phenomenal if Red Bull would create some technical riding event where the Fairclough, Lund (RIP), T Mac, etc.. could really get rewarded for this type of riding. Clearly PB would be on board with that type of event.
[Reply]
2
0
Heckler44
(55 mins ago)
Got to give Bienvenido Aguado Alba credit for going for that flip after the sketchy landing on the one right before.
[Reply]
1
1
n1ck
(4 mins ago)
Judging was at an all time high this time around. The results speak for themselves. Lacondeguy got the scoring he deserved but that was a hell of a fun ride to watch! Both times!
[Reply]
2
0
WillWood2005
(54 mins ago)
why didnt Johny Salido ride??
[Reply]
5
7
Dropthedebt
(51 mins ago)
Deported
/s
[Reply]
4
0
mammoth01
(46 mins ago)
He went for the burrito, when he should have had a Salido
[Reply]
2
0
blackapturphotography
(17 mins ago)
Brendog got robbed
[Reply]
5
9
shredthegnar79
(1 hours ago)
Brendog got robbed, as usual. If Lacondeguy had landed that flatspin it would have been over IMHO.
[Reply]
