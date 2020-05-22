Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?

May 22, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Photo by Trevor Lyden

On the surface, it's a pretty easy answer for most people when asked what bike they would choose if they had to pick one to ride for the rest of their life. It's probably the bike they have now that they ride the most, but think about it...it's for the REST OF YOUR LIFE! That's a long time. Every single ride, every turn of the pedals you do, it's your bike forever. And there are no take-backs, borrowing from a friend, or using something different. This is it. You can replace drivetrain components as they wear and service suspension, but the bike and its overall spec must stay the same from here on out.

There are plenty of things to take into consideration when choosing your forever bike. Versatility is key, of course, and then there's durability. Is it practical? Will you move and have different trails to ride? Will you reach a point in life where you want to do things at a different pace? You may think you're going to be riding the bike park at 60 or 70 years old, but let's be real, the only people doing that are the true legends, and even they would probably not be choosing a DH bike if it was their only option.

So, what bike would you choose? It has to be one from the list here and it isn't a weird or custom build or a situation where you can swap out wheels and tires. It's a current year model, off the floor of the bike shop. You're just stuck with what you pick and you're forever going to run what you brung.

If you had to ride one bike for the rest of your life, what would it be?



87 Comments

  • 63 1
 Fully rigid 36er
  • 30 0
 Modern trail bikes in the 130-150mm range are so capable that you can conceivably do anything on them... you won't win any XC or DH races but you'll be able to have a good time on any terrain you find yourself on.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, I'd keep riding the bike I have.
  • 3 0
 Yep, the most versatile mountain bike. It climbs well, descends well, and can still huck it.
  • 1 0
 I would 100% keep my druid. Might rethink the lyrik and dpx2, but that's it.
  • 24 1
 Hardcore hartails, nothing else!!!
  • 3 1
 Hardtails are rad, but get harsher the older you get. Starts to rattle the bones a little much.
  • 2 0
 Yes yes yes STEEL 150mm 29er
  • 17 0
 If the unicycle doesn't win, this poll is rigged.
  • 4 0
 Unicycle is, by definition, no bicycle (bike).
  • 1 0
 There's a poll? Just came for the comments.
  • 11 0
 Hardtail, but with a longer fork than 120. Probably a hardtail 29er, 150mm fork. Oh hey, there's my next bike!
  • 3 0
 Chromag has entered the chat
  • 9 2
 Fat Bike, not even close, and not on the poll. There's snow on the ground & fantastic groomed trails here for 5 months of the year. It's actually great on the trails in summer too if you get your tires set up right, and great for bike backing/load carrying/ trail work. It is conspicuously missing on this poll...you even have rigid clunker, fixed gear road bike, penny farthing, & unicycle on there. Jeez, you even have full suspension broken out by 160mm & 170mm.
  • 5 0
 To be awkward, I'd say 130mm, as long as it's slack enough for the downs, enough seat post for the ups and light enough for the road commute. Change the rubber for commutes and weekend shreds.
  • 6 0
 Obviously my choice is the 2020 bike I currently have, until of course, the mtb industry tells me it's out of date and obsolete in 2021.
  • 2 0
 I don't think they'll wait all the way until 2021 to tell you it's out of date.
  • 4 0
 120mm XC trail because it could almost do everything, especially as I got older. I guess I would try to spread out my enjoyment over a lifetime.

Riding anything else with more travel when I’m old would probably suck.

Riding anything less right now would probably suck.
  • 4 0
 After a few years any broken parts on a full suspension are discontinued, see it all the time, broken at weld on chainstay, rocker link cracked, try get a replacement part 3 yrs down the road, therefore hardtail with 140mm fork.
  • 3 0
 Since "standards" keep changing, I gave up on MTB a couple of years ago and now I just have a DJ bike which I use as a free ride lead sled. It is quite tedious but I guess it works. I believe a 150mm Hardtail would be the ultimate shred machine, alas, no option given.
  • 1 0
 Oh man, I do love my ex-"Sick" Marino bike. Aggressive Hardtails are such a blast, haven't ridden my FS enduro much since I've gotten that bike...
  • 2 0
 being out on bikes is fun, enduro is sweet for fitness and a fun day in the woods with friends, but nothing beats the feeling of riding a world cup dh bike to me. as impractical as it is a lot of the time, nothing is more fun to me than bombing down trails on a world cup spec dh bike and I'm unwilling to give that up.
  • 4 2
 My YT Capra is my lord of the rings 'one bike to rule them all' steed of choice. It takes me DH/ XC/ FR/ and even took me on a bike pack adventure multi day epic riding the whole South- West Coast path (North side).
Does fackin everythin i enjoy about riding.
Job done.
  • 7 1
 Doctahawk does not appear to be on this list
  • 6 0
 Elliptical bike
  • 3 0
 DJ all the way! Makes a driveway fun. Cheap to keep running. Can commute or ride dirt. Not ideal for anything other than fun, but fun is all I want...
  • 2 0
 A gravel grinder would be rad. so versatile in all facets of life. Can still go get sketchy on the trails and make runs to the market and around town comfortably. I vote unicycle
  • 2 0
 Gravel Grinder is not really right for the Salsa Fargo, but thats the most versatile bike, for doing nearly everything, even with a 100mm fork, and you can do everything, trails, commuting, hauling.
  • 4 1
 I’m 73. Still riding enduro style bikes,hope to for a few years more. I’ve got to say e-bikes are starting to look damn good!!
  • 1 0
 Respect!! I hope I’m still shredding big bikes at 73!
  • 6 0
 KTM 350 XCF
  • 1 0
 I tried to upvote twice. My buddies all are on 350s now. I still dig the 300 2 smoke. But damn it, 350s are so smooth power
  • 1 0
 @sunringlerider: It really is between two bikes these days. 300 2 stroke or 350 4 stroke. Both are amazing on singletrack.
  • 1 0
 @Sycip69er: this is very true. Not many 450s in the woods much.
  • 1 0
 Back in the day we only had one bike each. Fully rigid Rocky Mountain Blizzard. I used that bike for everything from North Shore shredding to multi-day bike-packing to every day commuting. Put some Tioga city-slickers on it and it made a very serviceable road bike. These days I am pretty happy to have a nice full-suspension mountain bike and a dedicated road bike tho. Which one would I pick if I could only have one? It would definitely have to be the mountain bike!
  • 1 0
 Ti downcountry hardtail w/ a dropper post and proper tires please. Fun on most trails except the super gnar, but not a total slog if you have to pedal 10km to get to the trails, or want to go ride some gravel or go bikepacking.
  • 7 3
 WHERE IS THE CYCLOCROSS OPTION?????
  • 5 3
 I couldn't agree more! Nothing beats a cross bike on singletrack for a sketchy and wild time!
  • 1 0
 @BigLips93: luxury! Try unicycling
  • 8 3
 The Grim Donut
  • 2 0
 130/140mm rear + 150-160mm on front
29" inch or 29/27.5 mix will be best choice for anyone
as you can see in tab that is true!
  • 3 0
 170/180 Enduro with an extra wheelset für climbing or touring. At least I will stay fit.
  • 3 0
 I have a 170mm Specialized Enduro and it works pretty dang good on everything but the gnarliest of uphills.
  • 5 2
 Whichever holds the most water bottles.
  • 5 2
 The eMoped answers are just trying to troll everyone. Don't fall for it.
  • 2 0
 As good as my 2020 Mega 290 climbs has me thinking I could get along with it on some long days for the DH reward.
  • 4 1
 No point trying to have just one bike simply because they ALL break
  • 2 0
 Uh, really, I just can't do it. BIG BROTHER needs to just assign me a Bike for Life, and then I'll live with it.
  • 2 0
 I would choose an aggressive hardtail for sure. I'd be more than happy being stuck with my Chromag Rootdown forever.
  • 3 0
 So ... 180mm full suspension is not an option anymore?
  • 1 0
 Am I allowed to have a shuck pump? My enduro bike has been taking care of me on XC rides through quarantine with the suspension pumped up super stiff
  • 2 0
 Who are the other 2 Klunkerz? Let's roll!
  • 2 3
 For the rest of my life? Probably a 130mm 27.5 trail ebike (yes I said ebike) with modern geo so that I can still ride when I’m old and keep up with my kids as they get faster.
  • 2 1
 70 is 20 yrs away! :-(......
Not wanting to pedal much @ 70yrs old.
Ill have to go with the motorbike, so hate away......
  • 3 2
 My ex wife. She was a real pain to live with, full on “Karen” everyday but man could she ride.
  • 1 0
 Yes your right about that Smile
  • 3 1
 Where the hell is the FAT bike option ? ;-)
  • 1 0
 I'll take my endurbro 150mm hardtail anyday. But seriously why isn't this an option???
  • 1 0
 Oh man I just stood up and everything went snap, crackle and pop. Can I change my answer to eMTB duallie please.
  • 2 0
 Surly Krampus
  • 1 0
 I wish I could be happy with one bike!
  • 1 0
 where is a Standard "rigid" Option?
  • 1 0
 The one I’ve got... where was that option?
  • 1 0
 140-150mm rear travel with 160-170mm fork
  • 1 0
 I ride in the uplift, then shred on the way down..
  • 1 0
 Single speed voters...who hurt you?
  • 1 0
 Enduro Hardtail with 140 - 160mm Fork, nothing else.
  • 2 0
 crf450rx
  • 1 0
 My 180 / 180 Slayer isn't an option?
  • 1 0
 Full suspension slope bike
  • 1 0
 Pivot Firebird all the way
  • 1 0
 CrossDuro reverse mullet or GTFO
  • 1 0
 Where is the 140mm full sus penny farthing option?
  • 1 0
 Why the 140? Y’all realize that won’t last on long park days?
  • 1 0
 Tandem, the rest of your life is a LOT of work
  • 1 0
 I reject the premise of the question!!!!
  • 1 0
 I can't click on multiple options. Something's wrong with the survey!
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz 5010, 130mm full suspension
  • 2 4
 Since I'm pushing 50 and they are talking about 'for the rest of your life', the full suspension eBike option sounds like a solid choice to me.
  • 1 0
 No
  • 1 0
 Too late
  • 1 0
 No 150 option.... lol
  • 1 0
 Aggressive Hardtail
  • 3 5
 Don’t necessarily like ebike but I cannot see myself pedal up unassisted at 70 Years old
  • 2 3
 150 to 170mm e-mtb for sure.
  • 2 5
 Electric Druid @ 16kg thanks
  • 2 5
 Full sus ebike, assuming I was actually allowed to ride it on trails.

Post a Comment



