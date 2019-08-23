Pinkbike Poll: Is Dual Slalom Still Relevant?

Aug 23, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Recently, I got into an argument about whether anyone actually wants to watch or race dual slalom or not. I argued that old school dual slalom - flat turns and a few berms - is one of the best events for spectators and racers alike. My opponent argued that the numbers simply aren't there—sometimes when we run dual slalom stories you can hear the crickets in the comments.

Things got mean, I said some things, he said some things, that I'm simply an American, nostalgic for the days of a national slalom series, and the sport has moved on. There's no arguing that I'm an American, but I will argue that dual slalom, and especially flat grass turn DS, is still awesome, can still be relevant and that I'm hardly the only one that thinks so.

15 years ago, dual slalom was the rage. If there was a DH race in North America, there was likely a DS race as well. The tracks for DS were grassroots - a couple of small berms, some rollers and doubles, flat grass turns with flags, a pneumatic BMX style start gate, and a finish line. It was probably a 30-second run top to bottom, at most. Tracks were easy and cheap to build (making one on most any moderate slope in an afternoon with some friends and hand tools was possible) and almost anyone could race them. It was a "run what you brung" and you'd never be surprised to see a dark horse on a dirt jump bike best a pro on a specially built slalom rig.

Pros and amateurs would race the same track, many times on the same day, and part of the allure was the fun spirit of the event. Things were relatively low risk and someone racing DH wouldn't hesitate to compete as the likelihood of a weekend ending crash was somewhat low.

Times changed and 4x started to push out DS at a lot of events, especially the higher-level races. Sure, it provided good head to head racing, exciting moments for televised coverage which was a driving factor, but it was, in my opinion, too much. Racers were forced to choose between DH or 4x many times because they were afraid of getting hurt and the courses were unrideable by many below an expert level. The courses were also too expensive and time-consuming to build. Not the worst thing if you're looking for a televised spectacle but, in terms of relatability and accessibility, 4x has never been attainable.

Rider introductions during round 4 of the 2017 4X Pro Tour at JBC Bike Park Jablonec Scotland Czech Republic on July 15 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Similar on paper, but in reality, worlds apart. 4x involves elaborate courses, more specialized bikes, and higher risk than DS.

Now, both DS and 4x still exist, but I'd argue that neither are what the pioneers imagined. Each is in competition with the other and both are more focused on being an event with television coverage than an event that people actually want to race. 4x courses are few and far between, and DS courses nowadays are overbuilt, focused on being yet another event at an already busy Crankworx, etc... Now, there's no denying that a perfectly sculpted DS course is a work of art, and it can provide good spectating, it's just not good old-fashioned, unpredictable dual slalom.

In its more grassroots form, dual slalom is a great form of competition. It's a pure, head-to-head, skilled drag race. It's great because no matter how bad the course is, the racing is going to be good...all of the riders are riding on the edge. Flat turns make things unpredictable and the consequences of going over the limit are usually washing out a front wheel. There are storybook upsets where the best rider can lose to an underdog and the race isn't over 'til it's over. It's any person's sport and it's absolutely still relevant.

I will argue that if we went more back to the roots of dual slalom where courses were simplified - tracks that could be built in a day and raced more by the masses, more people would want to not only race but also watch dual slalom, making it not just relevant but rad.

It's clear how I feel about this, but what's your take? Take the poll and discuss in the comments below.

Is Dual Slalom Still Relevant?







27 Comments

  • + 16
 Don’t care if it’s relevant, it’s super fun. Keep the DS dream alive!
  • + 1
 The majority of racing disciplines across all sports are head to head. It's the easiest thing to spectate cause you can always see who's winning and most of the viewing allows you to see almost the entire course. They're fun as hell to ride as well. Also making DS courses takes up about the least amount of space other than a pump track, or dedicated jump line, so they're really well suited for many municipal bike parks that have a little elevation. Also dual suspension dual slalom bikes are fun as hell to ride on regular trails that don't require a ton of suspension travel.

As much as I love 4x as well (I think the old tracks that had rock gardens in them were better) it seems like many tracks aren't designed for close racing or tons of passing opportunities.

#longliveDS
  • + 11
 More relevant than an ebike race on a MX track - but I guess pagers are technically more relevant than an ebike race on a MX track.... Such is life .....
  • + 4
 One of my favorite forms of racing (to race and watch). Always a fan favorite, crowds and cameras can see/view the entire course. That said, I think a combo of new and old-school in the same course is usually spot on. For some reason, UCI just didn't like DS and that is where 4X came about for the most part. 4X can be exciting to watch if the course is correct. However, too often if boils down to who gets to the first turn first or who can take out the other riders and stay standing.

My two cents...
  • + 4
 BRING 4X AND DS BACK TO THE UCI!!! Both of those events are great for spectators. Unlike XC, enduro and DH where you can only watch one section
  • + 4
 I raced DS in college - there are several collegiate courses around the Midwest - and it was a huge part of why college was so much fun.
  • + 1
 I would say it’s been longer then 15 years that dual Slalom in its old form of two separate tracks. Dual took over late 90s early 00s then 4x killed that off around 2004ish. Then 4x died off in popularity as soon as slopestyle ruled. Ebb and flow. But old school dual Slalom is my jam. Love to race it.
  • + 5
 The "no" voters, will be hanged on the wall in Gilead.
  • + 1
 Here’s an idea: put 2 rows of slalom poles into a sloping grass field, make 2-3 jumps out of boards and pallets, bring 3-4 cisterns filled with water to make that field moist and keep it this way. Bring a DJ, DH bike, Ebike, whatever, The only restriction is that tire knobs cannot be longer than 3mm... this will be a good show.
  • + 1
 All that's needed are well built, progressive tracks, that aren't too easy. Races that are alongside at least some of the WCDH rounds wound be awesome.
  • + 5
 #LONGLIVESLALOM
  • + 0
 Make it more appealing to the video game crowd. Give riders skins, guns, and dance moves. Then other kids will watch the best video game players play their game of dual slalom. Am I getting this right?
  • + 1
 for anyone looking for a DS event this fall...https://www.facebook.com/events/365600594151015/
  • + 1
 DS FOREVER #SLALOMLIFE

It's fun as hell to race and I'm not that competitive. 1 beer between each heat from semis on....
  • + 1
 The first rule of arguing with Brian Park is you dont argue with Brian Park. Wink
  • + 1
 The Cane Creek Dual Slalom event is always the raddest time with killer racing. Do more of this. REEB Ranchin’ rowdyness.
  • + 2
 If they’re all on drugs , no
  • + 17
 I think they use bikes
  • + 5
 @jimobox you sound like you should do some drugs.
  • + 2
 Drugs are good mmmkay!
  • + 1
 Comment with the most upvotes at +12, 250 responses to the poll, I guess nobody's listening. Makes me sad.
  • + 2
 Fits well as a fun amd not.too serious side attraction at other events.
  • + 2
 A lot more exciting than most of the xc content
  • + 3
 Not sure why you getting the neg props. Your statement is true.
  • + 1
 What about ebike DS but go up the course
  • + 1
 more exciting than pump track to watch
  • - 1
 ::chirp:: ::chirp::

Post a Comment



