Pinkbike Poll: Is There a Chain Guide on Your Bike?

Jun 29, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Hey, remember chain guides? Sure, there are loads of pint-sized and near-weightless upper sliders to choose from these days, but the large majority of mid-travel bikes that I see are running guide-less setups, especially the ones that still have their stock spec. A day spent in the Whistler Bike Park will even reveal a few 200mm-travel sleds doing laps without any retention and protection insurance for their drivetrain. And who remembers Cam Zink on his Hyper, sans any type of guide at all, at the Red Bull Rampage back in 2013? Ballsy.


MRP SXg review test
OneUp chain guide review test
These days, it's uncommon to see a full-sized chain guide (left) on mid-travel bikes, but plenty of riders go with a lightweight upper slider setup (right).


But back to cross-country, trail, all-mountain, and enduro rigs. On those types of bikes, clutch-equipped derailleurs and chainrings designed to help keep the chain from bouncing off have made guides an option rather than a necessity for many (but not all) riders. In fact, of the eight test bikes with 1x drivetrains that I have in my workshop right now, just three of them came with an upper guide out of the box. I've had good luck going guide-less, too; besides a small hiccup awhile ago when a stick managed to get between the ring and the chain, I can't even remember the last time I had an issue. That doesn't mean that I won't have an issue, or that it still doesn't make sense to bolt on a 40-gram piece of security, of course.

So, where are you at when it comes to chain guides - if your bike has a 1x drivetrain, is it running a chain guide or are you fine without it?


Does your bike have a chain guide on it?

If your bike has a 1x drivetrain, does it use a chain guide?



46 Comments

  • + 63
 My bike has small upper chainguide with a cool feature that allows you to adjust it sideways with a remote from the handlebars! It even moves enough to move the chain off of one chainring and on to another!
  • + 7
 Dude. Wait... What.. when did this happen.
  • + 3
 Did you say you have two chainrings?! Sh!t just hit the fan.
  • - 6
flag tulipanek (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 woooow let me guess.....umm.....F.D. ???
  • + 3
 @tmadison12: Yup, two chainrings! But get this: My XC bike has THREE!!
  • + 2
 www.pinkbike.com/news/shimanos-wild-new-shifting-chain-guide-first-look.html
  • + 2
 I have dropped or had chains wedge occasionally over the years in rough Enduro races with a 2 x system on a FS bike. The is with the front derr adjusted properly. Still plenty of room for it to bounce around inside the cage itself. Modern guides keep the chain from bouncing up off the guide if set up properly.
  • + 3
 F***ing industry and their stupid new standards! Now my perfectly good bike is obsolete.
  • + 1
 This is future, guys.
  • + 8
 Even NW chainrings wear down. With the low weight and simplicity of modern chain guides, I see zero reason to not run just a bit of extra reassurance, especially if you race. Even several World Cup XC pros run mini chain guides.
  • - 1
 If you are riding to a reasonable level I think a chain guide is a must, I still drop my chain every other ride if I take my guide off and when racing it did drop quite a lot so like you say with modern guides being so well designed you can hardly say it's a big ask to run a guide
  • + 8
 Chain guides are a must, and for most applications I would say bash guards are too. No point in risking your expensive bike bits for just a few grams like that. And if you've ever had a chain drop from the front and catch in your wheel, you know that chain guides can save your body too
  • + 4
 Sorry, I don't know whether my bike is XC, trail or AM (I'm riding a BTR Ranger) so I ticked all three. I'm riding with the One-Up thing with a taco. It isn't just about retention. According to One-Up, it reduces wear on my chainring which seems like a good idea. Same with the taco. I do like to attempt riding over logs without the stupid chainring damage when (not if) I fail. The idea that these products are for "aggressive" riding is silly. Chains and chainrings aren't cheap so it makes sense to protect them against wear and damage even for general riding in the woods.

The poll doesn't cover it, but I'm curious how many people with two rings run a chain guide (like the E-thirteen DRS).
  • + 1
 I used to! ...then switched to 1x with a clutch system - just so much better. To clarify, 10spd sram/race face 30t RF Guide ring (NW), 11/34 10spd cassette, short-cage der. with a clutch. Best setup so far, and never drop chains except if I have a crash maybe. I've broken literally every frame I've ridden (currently on a crash replacement), but this drivetrain is great. Not great range (I walk steep sections) but fun and reliable as hell.
  • + 4
 I would say the ranger climbs like an xc bike but descends like a dh bike Cool so tick em all Smile
  • + 1
 I'm rebuilding my Dawg this evening, and I'm running a 2x with a blackspire stinger guide.
  • + 3
 I run the MRP SXg on every bike I can. The carbon 30-34t is under 100 g, has no moving parts, and not only does it protect the ring and stop drops, the Whippersnapper™ seriously cuts down on chainslap. I'd use it for that reason alone.

**FULLY BIASED BECAUSE IT'S MY BABY** Wink
  • + 1
 Best chainguide available.
  • + 2
 Wolftooth NW ring on my hardtail XC bike but also 26mm wide rims and a rider who smashes it into everything at full speed on the trail, I'm sure a clutch derailleur would eliminate the need for my chain guide, but its an xx rear mech and i'm not in a hurry to spend $200 when I can spend $30. Chain will still get thrown from the bike at least once a ride without the guide, does even with the guide but a half pedal stroke and we're back in business.
  • + 1
 Of course. Wink

A guide and bash protection is pretty much mandatory in the desert. It's a must for racing too - it's amazing how many people come to our booth at an event like Sea Otter looking to buy guides and saying "I've never dropped a chain before but it's happening every single DH run!" Any combination of high-speed, brake bumps, frame flex, worn ring, loose clutch, and backpedaling will get ya!
  • + 1
 Broke the guide on my DH bike a few years ago. Ran without a few runs by necessity. No problems what so ever and have yet to throw the chain, with narrow wide ring and clutch derialer. This includes 10 days at Whistler and the equally rocky and rough local trails. Only run a bash now. Pedals noticeably better without the lower roller. Only run a bash on my Enduro rig too.
  • + 2
 Is it worth it for a trail rider to have a bash guard in addition to a basic chain guide? I have a new RM Instinct bike custom built and have pondered the need for a MRP Bashguard as well.
  • + 3
 All my bikes have some sort of guide, at least on top. Nothing worse than chuckin' a chain.
  • + 1
 No guides on any of my bikes which run clutched mechs. Can't remember dropping a chain on any of them. Transition Double runs an old XTR M970 and spits the chain all the time.
  • + 0
 If you run a Shimano 1x front chain ring with those big squared off teeth and you ride hard on harsh terrain you will drop your chain. I bought one ups little chain guide and have 0 drops on the front. I never had the issue when I was running raceface narrow wide so in my personal experience Shimano's answer to narrow wide isn't as good.
  • + 1
 Absolute oval with a granny. No guide no derailur . If i wanna drop er to granny i use my foot. Dropped chain once so far. My old race face Nw started drop chains at around the 4000km mark.
  • + 1
 No guide and never had a drop with Sram GX in rough terrain. I did bend a chainring in half within the past 2 years, however.
  • + 2
 Removed the guide part of my e13 bash/guide as a statement because I like to live life unrestricted...
  • + 2
 My chain kept falling off anytime I'd hit jumps. Threw a chain guide on and haven't had issues since!
  • + 1
 Where's the option for "My road bike has a chainguide." CHECK!

www.reddit.com/r/peloton/comments/8r4m27/aqua_blue_sport_owner_blasts_teams_3t_bikes_on
  • + 2
 Chain guides on all the bikes, the sxg has the bonus of a bombproof bash and no extra drag.
  • + 1
 I have an advanced chain guide. It comes with trigger buttons that even allows me to guide the chain onto other spockets. It's insane how far tech has come
  • + 1
 Had to answer 4 times 'cos my bike does xc trail allmountain/enduro & DH
  • + 1
 Well, front derailleurs works as chainguides? My trail and enduro bikes have 2 chainrings so...
  • + 1
 I want to run a chainguide/bash guard but my XL Sentinel is already 36.3lbs in race guise...
  • + 2
 1 ring setup never lost the chain. That is not an issue for me.
  • + 2
 Have a FD...
  • + 1
 Debating if I should put one on my singlespeed...
  • + 0
 I dont run a chain guard because a chain guard would be more expensive than a new sprocket! Why would I bother
  • + 1
 Guards might be more expensive than one ring, but if you ride somewhere where you strike often, a guard could save you continued replacements. When you look at replacing 5-10-15 rims over the life of a guard....the make plenty sense.
  • + 1
 my bike has aids, not guides.
  • + 0
 One Up top -n- No Taco!
  • - 3
 Is this the Krusty Krab?
  • - 2
 I have a bash guard!
  • + 1
 Nice
  • + 0
 You mean one that is so snug against the chain that it keeps it from falling off too?

Post a Comment



