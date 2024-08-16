Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?

A little scary? Yes. A lot of fun? Also yes. Vittoria's Peyote XC tire.

Trail Bikes Are the Ideal Candidates for Trying Different Tires

There's a huge difference in rolling speed and weight between something like a Maxxis Forekaster and a HighRoller III.

Lighter, Faster Tires Won't Work For Everyone

Is your mountain bike tire choice practical, aspirational, or delusional? Practical: my tires were selected based on the type of terrain I typically ride.

Aspirational: I run tires for the terrain I want to ride, even if that means they're overkill for most of my rides.

Delusional: I run semi-slicks front and rear in the middle of the winter inflated to 40 psi.

How did you choose your current MTB tires? They're what came on my bike.

I've been running the same tread pattern for years - why change?

Someone recommended them to me.

I overanalyzed a bunch of reviews.

They were on sale.

I tried a bunch of different options and these work best for my needs.

How do you check your tire pressure? With my carefully calibrated thumb

The gauge on a floor pump

A digital gauge

As long as they're not flat I don't care.

My tires are tubeless, so I don't need to check the pressure. Right?

