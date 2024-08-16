Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?

If the Pinkbike comments section is any indication, it's become something of a badge of honor to run the heaviest, stickiest, most aggressive tires possible, and to speak with an air of disgust about low tire pressures and flimsy sidewalls. “If I even look at an EXO casing tire it goes flat.” “I'm so hardcore that I need to run DH casing tires and inserts on every bike I own.” “20 psi? Pfft, that's what children run.”
Sound familiar? I'm pretty sure Henry Quinney's ears just perked up – he's on the record stating his desire for tires that weigh 1600 grams. (I'll save you the Googling – that's 3.5 lb of rubber per wheel
). Now, I'm all for burly, grippy tires when the conditions and terrain warrant, and I've run DH tires on trail bikes without giving it a second thought. However, I have a feeling that a sizeable portion of the riding population may be missing out on the benefits of lighter, fast rolling tires, especially those riders on shorter travel trail bikes.
The pitch for experimenting with different tires sounds like a late-night informercial. “Want to save weight instantly? Want to go faster with minimal effort? Call 1-800-XC-TREAD now for 20% off your first order.” The thing is, those benefits aren't overblown – swapping to lighter tires with a less aggressive tread pattern immediately changes the way a bike handles. Trail Bikes Are the Ideal Candidates for Trying Different Tires
I'm not suggesting putting 600-gram XC rubber on a DH bike and seeing what happens – the results of that experiment are pretty predictable. However, for riders on trail bikes, those do-it-all machines with 120 – 150mm of travel, that's where things get interesting. Installing a lighter tire with less tread can make a massive difference. It's common to install snow tires on cars and trucks when winter arrives; why not try something similar with your bike? Trails across the Northern Hemisphere are as dry and dusty as they get – now is the perfect time to try to gain some speed and save some weight. Yes, it does cost money, and yes, tires are expensive, but it's a lot less than springing for fancy carbon wheels or a whole new frame, and the results may be even more noticeable.
All that said, if you're constantly plagued by flats and can't seem to keep a tire on the rim no matter how much pressure you run, well, this may not be the right track to go down. But if you can't remember the last time you had a puncture, and don't usually find yourself on rides where the difference between success or doom relies heavily on having as much traction as possible, some experimentation may be in order.
There's a huge difference in rolling speed and weight between something like a Maxxis Forekaster and a HighRoller III.
I've been testing the new Trek Top Fue
l recently, part of what brought this topic to mind. It's a bike that can have multiple personalities depending on the spec, especially when it comes to tires. I recently took it out for a solid all-day ride that covered a wide variety of terrain and ran it with Maxxis Rekons front and rear. That's one of my favorite all-round XC tires at the moment, with enough tread to keep things from feeling too sketchy, but a fast enough rolling speed that it doesn't feel like there are lead weights attached to each wheel. The same goes for the new Vittoria Mezcal – that's a little faster rolling than the Rekon, and not quite as surefooted in looser terrain, but it's still impressively versatile considering the tread pattern.Lighter, Faster Tires Won't Work For Everyone
Rider weight, terrain, and riding style all play a role in what type of tire you can get away with. I'm on the lighter side of the spectrum for my weight, and tend to have more of a smooth vs. smashy riding style, so I can get away with running a lighter duty tire without worrying too much. I've sprinkled multiple caveats throughout this article in the hopes of avoiding being cursed by hundreds of riders fixing flat tires by the side of the trail, but it's worth mentioning again that choosing the ideal tire can be a tricky balancing act. Get it right, and you'll have the ideal blend of fast rolling speed with enough traction to stay on the trail (most of the time).
Experimentation is the name of the game here – bring a pump and a tire gauge with you on a ride or two and see what different tire pressures feel like. 30 psi in your Minions may have a nice ring to it, but a clever phrase isn't really the best way to determine the ideal bike setup. If you decide to try something a little less burly than what you typically run, trying a lower profile rear tire is a good place to start. That way you'll still have plenty of grip up front, and can benefit from the faster rear tire without needing to drastically alter your riding style.
Note: To any MTB product managers reading this, this isn't an excuse to spec flimsy, hard tires on enduro and e-bikes. Those are the bikes that deserve the stickiest rubber and tough casings, and we'll continue to complain when they're not spec'd accordingly.
Which is to say: delusional.