Pinkbike Poll: Metric vs Imperial - Which Do You Prefer For Measuring Bikes?

Oct 20, 2023
by Seb Stott  
SQlab Sit bone measurement in retail or at home.

Let's be clear. The metric system is better than imperial.

In metric, there are 1,000 grams in a kilogram and 1,000 kilograms in a tonne. In imperial, there are 16 ounces in a pound, 14 pounds in a stone and 2,240 pounds in a ton (which is also 1.12 US tons because America uses its own version of the imperial system).

In metric, there are 1,000 litres in a cubic meter. In imperial, there are 6.22884 gallons in a cubic foot (or 7.48052 US gallons).

It's a mess.


But old habits die hard. Many people, especially in the US and the UK, love to use pre-enlightenment units.

It seems this is slowly changing in the bike industry - you often used to hear bottom bracket heights and chainstay lengths described in inches, but not so much anymore.

We still use a confusing mix of the two systems. For example, you might have a 1.5 to 1&1/8-inch steerer on your 170 mm travel fork; 2.5" tires on your 30 mm rims and 1,000-gram tires on your 30-pound trail bike.

For now, we try to include both in reviews, but which units do you prefer to measure bikes with?

How do you prefer to measure the weight of a bike?



How do you prefer to measure the weight of components (e.g. forks)?



How do you prefer to measure geometry dimensions (e.g. reach or chainstay length)?



How do you prefer to measure tire and shock pressure?



How cold is it outside?





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
260 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test
88505 views
Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event
79840 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta 5 SX - Supercross for a Reason
51545 views
Field Test: Nukeproof Giga 297 - Is Parkduro a Thing?
49874 views
Day 1 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023
49413 views
9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023
46853 views
Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog
45284 views
Final Randoms - Bespoked Show 2023
45075 views

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 For a moment there I thought there was another standard....
  • 2 0
 Parsecs
  • 1 0
 I wish we used the metric system.
  • 1 0
 The imperial mass unit is the slug.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040247
Mobile Version of Website