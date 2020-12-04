Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?

Dec 4, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Pivot
Super Boost and Centerlock - you can tick those squares off on your standards bingo card.

2020 was actually a fairly quiet year when it comes to standards in the mountain bike world. There weren't any new axle widths, no new bottom bracket types or crank spindle diameters, and other than a few forks popping up with 1.8” tapered steerer tubes there actually weren't that many standards-related reasons to angrily hammer away at the keyboard.

I'm sure someone out there is currently scribbling away on plans for a new pedal spindle design that's lighter, stiffer, stronger, and of course, not backwards compatible, but until that sees the light of day it's worth taking a moment to appreciate the fact that things seemed to have settled down slightly. There's nothing wrong with new standards when they make sense – I don't have any desire to ever go back to quick release skewers – but I can also understand the frustration that results when changes are made that seem like they were made just to add inconvenience rather then delivering a substantial performance benefit.

Now, just because we didn't see that many new standard pop up doesn't mean there aren't already too many in existence, which was the inspiration for this week's poll. Imagine you're designing your dream bike from scratch. What standards would you go with? A threaded bottom bracket or pressfit? A 148mm rear axle, or maybe 135mm for a little extra clearance? And up front, do you miss the days of forks with 20mm thru-axles, or is 15mm good enough?


What's your preferred rear axle spacing?



What's your ideal front axle size?



Eurobike 2019

What would your ideal headtube standard be?



What spindle diameter should cranks have?



What's your ideal handlebar clamping diameter?



SRAM

What bottom bracket standard should frames have?



What's your preferred rotor mounting standard?



What's your preferred freehub standard?



What's your ideal seat tube diameter?



  • 125 0
 I feel like the answers are going to be skewed based on what each person currently owns...
  • 10 0
 Or do people own what they own because that is the standard they prefer? I know I have a little laundry list of standards/requirements I look at when shopping for a frame.
  • 8 0
 I own boost and super boost and wish superboost would die, although I think it might get pushed as the new standard, probably right after I buy some expensive wheels
  • 3 3
 Only thing I voted for that isn't on my bike is freehub standard. XD is probably the best that's been created at this point. I'm stuck on Shimano HG.
  • 2 0
 100% hell I didn't know how to answer a couple of them. 12 x 150 for dh and 20 x 110 for dh. 15 x 110 for Enduro and 12 x 142 for rear. Some are easy though.
  • 4 0
 Actually, I ride a pre-boost bike, but voted for the boost options because I realize the advantages it provides, and it's now a very well-established standard.
  • 1 2
 @pixelguru: boost for fork. 142 for rear I like nimble. If I went 29er probably boost both too keep them from wobbling too much.
  • 2 0
 I agree although some standards do put me off some brands. Pivot for example. I like the look of them but their use of press fit BB’s just makes them a non starter.
  • 3 0
 I’ve owned most standards but boost, big crank axles, bsa threaded and 30.9 is the best combo so far
  • 3 0
 Possibly but I answered against my current MTB on a few things.
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: sameFrown
  • 3 1
 I have superboost, but voted for boost.
  • 3 0
 @GregorFuk: This is the exact reason I don't ride a Switchblade. I really enjoyed riding it, but I didn't want press-fit. I have a Ripmo instead.
  • 1 0
 Except BSA threaded BB. I bet >80% wish their current bike did have, but have to put up with press fit....
  • 1 0
 @toad321: The "Bike Gods" have a line with my bank, as soon as I spend some money on a "Standard" item they immediately change that standard and make mine obsolete.
  • 1 0
 Exactly. I suggested 1.5 straight steer tube. I'm sure there are only a handful of bikes out there (if any) that use it, but it would give the flexibility of longer travel single crowns, stiffer dual crowns and little to no difference in weight. If we're going for consistency with a standard, pick one that's the most adaptable for different uses. Same goes for the super boost, although I have a bike with that "standard". Threaded BB although I'm currently stuck with a PF bb that makes pulling the bearings for a flush and re-grease nearly impossible without damaging the bearing so I leave them in the frame and flush from the outside.
  • 2 0
 Unpopular opinion here from someone who currently rides Boost rear spacing... Last bike was SuperBoost and it was pretty fantastic. I'm not someone who builds up bikes and swaps wheelsets, etc., so I get that it's sh*t for those folks. Just wanted to say SuperBoost on a trail bike felt really, really good IMO
  • 1 0
 @toad321: " probably right after I buy some expensive wheels"
That's always the way, right?
  • 1 0
 I was mostly with the current trends but I don't feel the 35mm bars are necessary. I have them on a new bike and don't think the world needed thicker ones. Just makes mounting headlights harder. I do want to try the OneUp bars at some point though as they're suppose to give the feel of 31.8.
  • 1 0
 @toad321: Since short chainstays suck and that's becoming more obvious, Superboost will likely go away as that was all it accomplished.

That said, short CS's do make sense on small bicycles.
  • 42 13
 26"
  • 17 9
 Wave good bye towards the ocean, that ship has sailed.
  • 4 6
 @yinyang: Only if you reside in a bubble.
  • 2 0
 The big brands will continue to make 26" tires, rims and inserts. Fork offsets have shrunk recently so that a "27.5 specific" fork is perfect for a 26" frame. I held my wheel with 26x2.4" tire next to someones wheel with 27.5x2.25" on. Difference was next to nothing. So basically a trail bike that's compatible with 26x2.2" tires should be just fine with 26x2.4. In other words, they still make loads of 26" specific bikes, they just no longer call them as such.
  • 4 0
 @yinyang: ever heard of a dirt jumper?
  • 3 2
 @Neale78:
I must live a big ass bubble.
  • 1 0
 @Fox002: I don't think he has, Im sure he has 1 bike and its a 29er, 1x12 with 35mm bars. All the latest bling, to keep up with "standards"
  • 1 0
 @Fox002: Or kids bikes.
  • 1 1
 @Fox002: y’all are being some pedantic motherfukcers. The existence of the tiny niche of dirt jumpers doesn’t change the fact that you’re actual 26” wheeled real mountain bikes are no longer being designed, manufactured or sold. Nor is any meaningful part of the culture asking for it to be otherwise.
  • 1 0
 I believe 26 rear mullets will catch on
  • 2 0
 @BrambleLee: Just cause it isn't being produced, don't mean its dead. I like to switch it up and get a wild on a 26er because its easier to throw around, not to mention more nimble. I could've sold my 26er years ago, but i kept it for the once in while rides.

Also No need to be rude about it, everybody has their own opinions, when we get all barbaric like you, its gives Mtbers a bad name

Also calling Dirt Jumpers "Tiny, Niche" probably means, you've never ridden one. Too bad, your missing out on all the fun.

Your probably one of those Mtbers who takes everything seriously and never sees the fun in the sport
  • 1 0
 @BrambleLee: My 26" specific mountainbike frame (no dirtjump bike) was built in 2018. When Schwalbe and Continental release new tires, they release them in 26" too. I may not pay enough attention to Maxxis but I think the same goes for them. Not for newcomers like Goodyear maybe, but still for the big brands like these mentioned. As for rims, DT Swiss EX471, some Stans rims, Spank... Sure there may be stuff that isn't available in 26" but so what? Complaining about that would be like the Apple snobs complaining when a piece of soft- or hardware isn't compatible with their macintosh computer. Point is, there is enough stuff being made to keep these bikes rolling as intended.
  • 1 0
 @Fox002: Slope and trials too.
  • 24 4
 This poll is basically „what do you have on your bike right now“. Asking someone what his favorite crank spindle diameter is is like asking what someone’s favorite door knob diameter is. There’s a few exceptions of course (like threaded vs pressfit) but this does seem a bit like a filler article.
  • 6 0
 Not for all. I have 15mm front axle but would like to see more 20mm options and I use Shinamo cranks on all my bikes as they are 24mm.
  • 7 1
 And how come there was no 28.99mm option?
  • 3 0
 @JanB: this. My 2015 Fox 36 rc2 with the 20mm axle was the stiffest feeling SC fork I’ve ridden
  • 1 1
 @ahauck: I had one of those too and forgot to tighten the pinch bolts a couple of times on day rides. You couldn't tell. That said, the torque spec on those bolts is like 1.2Nm or something - basically finger tight. Great fork.
  • 4 0
 It's not an article, it's data collection for the bike industry.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: they had the 29mm option, which was a rounded version of 28.99, although not sure why Sram had to make DUB exactly 28.99
  • 1 2
 @Lokirides: does the industry care what 13 year old schoolboys in English-speaking countries think they like this week?
  • 2 1
 @philbike111: Well, it's so the seals could be 0.01mm thicker than if they used a 29mm spindle of course!
  • 1 0
 @jaame: good point, but i believe they were just lazy to write out the entire number, it seems the effort outweighs the accuracy. lol
  • 1 0
 @philbike111: total conjecture here, but I believe it was too try to protect a carefully engineered vibe (if it's that specific they must have really thought it out!). In practice, it seems to have backfired. Maybe that's just the PinkBike bubble of outrage. Maybe few care and just ride that was bolted into their bike at purchase.
  • 1 0
 Nope I answered what I think is best not what I've got. I buy what's most prevalent because its easier to replace if I break it so I run boost wheels but superboost is a superior standard. Boost was a waste of time no better in any way than 142, the wheels are like 1‰ stiffer and the tyre clearance thing is just bullshit on every level. But I'm a realist none of the bikes or wheels I'd want come with 142 or superboost and spares would be hard to get now so...
  • 12 0
 I choose mostly what is "standard" now Except:

1.5" steer tube - Easier to make a straight tube. Less headset confusion since the top and bottom bearing can be the same.
24mm crank spindle - This provides the largest ball bearings for use with....
T47 BB - threaded like BSA but bigger, allowing for bigger ball bearings and more bearing options.
  • 6 0
 The disappearance of 1.5 steerers was a silly and short sighted move with today’s slack enduro & eBikes really being able to take advantage of that stout steerer. Tapered offered basically no advantage other than compatibility with old stems.

Now we have the “Stiffmeister” and new 1.8 tapered forks doing what 1.5 already did 15 years ago.
  • 2 0
 @ninjatarian: And you can bet your firstborn that the bike industry will avoid straight 1.5 steerers like the plague and force some stupid new 1.8 standard for the sake of incompatibility.
  • 1 0
 Agreed T47 and 34.9 seat tubes are 2 standards that actually make sense from a design standpoint and are not just forced obsolescence... which is why they will never catch on
  • 1 0
 @ninjatarian: actually tapered shafts are stiffer than straight ones though they have a bit if straight on them.
  • 9 1
 The bigger 34.9mm seat tube inner diameter is the way forward because you can't tell any difference by looking at it, it probably weighs a bit less on alloy frames, and it offers less flex for long travel droppers. Definitely better than 31.6mm. Oh yeah? Believe that.
  • 5 0
 Agreed. Droppers can be more robust if they have more space to play with.
  • 1 0
 Yeah but have you ever compared dropper post weights between sizes? The 34.9 weigh significantly more than 31.6.
  • 2 0
 @GBeard: Oh right I didn't think of that. Anyway it must surely be worth it if you want 200mm of drop or more?
  • 3 0
 @jaame: I wouldn’t know, I’m short.
  • 1 0
 @GBeard: Just spitballing: Maybe that's because they probably make the internals the same to save money across diameters. They still need those internals to be secure in the tube on 34.9(a relatively small market portion), so they just let the walls be thicker.
  • 1 0
 As far as I’m concerned they should be making seat post diameters as wide as they can possibly fit. They’re still the Achilles heal of mtb’s regarding reliability.
  • 1 0
 Eightpins!!! ????
  • 1 0
 Isn't 34.9 the outer diameter?
  • 1 0
 @Wamprat: Since I have gone to low-cost dropper posts designed to be maintained at home I have had no issues in over 3 years. Previous to that my KS and RS seat post were terrible. I am a fan of keeping their weight down.
  • 1 0
 Bikeyoke have said multiple times that they think 200mm+ droppers in 31.6 are not a great idea. They will eventually bow to market pressure, but 34.9 is definitely the way to go for long, reliable droppers.
  • 1 0
 @ptrcarson: You may be correct. I’ve only used Thomson for the last few years ????
  • 1 0
 @Wamprat: I just think with droppers they are going to need maintenance. Buy the one that makes it easy at home then the maintenance is 10 mins in the garage rather than two weeks and shipping.
  • 10 0
 Nothing needs to change.. even 30mm cranks are stupid as cranks haven't broken since isis..
  • 7 0
 Seriously...why would people want smaller, more poorly sealed bearings? I suppose if combined with a T47 frame it's OK, but there is nothing wrong with a 24mm spindle in a BSA frame. 24mm spindles can handle everything Chris Froome and MvDP throw at them, they should be fine for us.
  • 2 0
 Apart from that misadventure of Gwin's, but let's put that aside.
  • 4 0
 The fact that you say chris froome and not andreu lacondeguy is worrying. However yeah, either way 24mm is fine.
  • 1 0
 @mnorris122: Agreed. Tiny bearings bad.
  • 7 0
 Can we get PB to have a podcast or article with some engineers who bike and can discuss the merits of all these? From a strength to weight to efficiency to cost lets here the pros and cons? I answered the questions but I am no engineer and a lot of my knowledge is second hand ie. 30mm spindles are stronger, 1.5-1.8 steerer tubes are just as strong but lighter, 157 hubs are stronger, 35mm bars are stronger...yada yada yada.

How much is the bike industry marketing bullsheet and how much has data and research to back it up? I may not like the answer but I am asking the question.

Any engineers in the comments?
  • 1 1
 30mm spindles are stronger/stiffer, but that also means the bearings are smaller and less robust, decreasing bearing life.

But I agree. Usually very things in life are just clearly better for everything. Most of these standards are likely the same way. You gain something (stiffness), but trade away bearing life (or something else).

Would be nice to get more engineering responses about what is likely “best” for most scenarios. I’d find that very interesting.
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: its the bike industry looking for money, if you really think about it, we haven't really had that big of an advancement without trading out something for it. Not to mention the money it costs to buy the thing
  • 2 0
 @philbike111:

I’m not quite as cynical about it, but I get your point.

That said, bikes have improved, and there have been many incremental improvements.

Thru axles are just better, micro spline and XD offer a wider range of gear ratios (9-10t small gears vs the 11t of HG), shocks have more bushing overlap, frames are stiffer, and generally things are breaking less.

Not to mention geo changes.

So I don’t think it’s all “just because it’s different and I can sell something new”. Although that’s totally a thing as well.
  • 9 1
 Strange how 30mm spindle and BSA are in the lead.... which is among the worst combinations possible!
  • 2 0
 Today in "don't believe everything you read on the internet"...
  • 1 0
 not sure what you mean, I run a Raceface SixC crank, with BSA30 BB
  • 2 0
 @philbike111: Very limited bearing size VS big axle.
  • 1 0
 @philbike111: bike shop guys will tell you, we replace more bearings on bottom bracket standards with large diameter axles fitted in small frame holes
  • 1 0
 @pbuser30972: oh, well ive had mine on for about 4 years, and it still running good, haven't had to replace anything... yet. Anyways ive used quite a bit of different, i've had a good experience with all of them besides DUB, had a BB failure two days in
  • 1 0
 Yep, let's not let PB commenters be in charge of frame/crank specification.
  • 1 0
 @philbike111: plenty of people have 0 issues but as someone who's worked in bike shops for 20 years, bigger axles with smaller bearings lead to a higher percentage of failures with the bearings and a much higher percentage of people who do have issues. Weirdly I'd have expected dub to be really bad for bearings but so far haven't seen that many, still relatively new I suppose though, tike will tell.
  • 6 2
 Too bad it is Pinkbike asking rather than the Bike Industry.

Crank spindles -car engines use 24 mm drive shafts - why do more?
Down with press fit - period
Everyone is engineering more flex into their bars after we went to 35 mm - the industry created a problem they then had to solve...............
Boost was enough..........
Pinkbike you forgot the 1 inch headset on a steel frame -bring back the MAG 20 TI !
  • 1 0
 Wouldn’t be surprised if Pinkbike sells/shares the data from these surveys. In this rare instance, I hope it is shared so companies stop producing garbagio
  • 1 0
 12x142 was fine too. Think most people voted boost not out of need but because that is what they have now and want to be able to swap out wheels. I am still on 142 and that is part of the reason I am hesitant to buy a bike... still waiting to see which way all kinds of these standards go to have a relatively future proof bike.
  • 9 0
 XD drivers, why?
  • 2 2
 Because microspline is shit and fails and we want 10 tooth cogs obvoiusly
  • 3 0
 Haha. Good one Pinkbike. You’re asking like the “industry” is going to listen at all. They’ll just keep creating bullshit and calling it a “standard” because 1. That’s how they get money, by selling stuff to us we don’t need by saying we do need it. And 2, people will buy it because they have been told they need it.
  • 1 0
 This is 100% facts, companies will keep creating new standards saying that the version they made is more efficient and lighter and probably stiffer
  • 4 0
 To everybody that thinks boost is the best standard, read your comments from five years ago here:

www.pinkbike.com/news/sram-announces-new-hub-standards-boost-148-and-110-2015.html
  • 1 0
 99.99% of us wouldn't notice the difference between boost and non boost. Now that boost is here I think people are just voting for it not to change again. That's why I voted for boost anyway.
  • 1 0
 Lols
  • 4 0
 this is a bit mindf*cky because are my answers really what I want/think is ideal, or is it just what the industry has told me works well/what I'm used to?
  • 4 0
 I would really love to see all bikes with thru axle, it's so much more easier to replace the wheels without messing brake alignment
  • 5 1
 I answered "Other" on all of them. As a professional in the bike industry, new standards = money in my pocket.

Now everybody take turns throwing a punch at the strawman!
  • 1 1
 @reindeln Do you make more of your money selling complete bikes? or through parts / service?
  • 4 0
 Who the actual efff drank the cool aid and clicked 35mm bars? Please stand in line to receive your well deserved punch in the face. Thank you very much.
  • 1 0
 exactly, it was tested and there isn't even that much more stifness. Besides looks, I don't think there's a reason to spend the additional cash
  • 1 0
 @philbike111: I've always been told that it was entirely looks. Some people tried to argue that you can make a lighter bar because it's just as strong with a thinner wall, but the only people I listen to are the ones that say it's based on looks.
  • 1 0
 @philbike111: only bought 35 to get the oneup bars. Money wasted.
  • 2 0
 Just because a standard is the most popular, doesn't mean it's the only one that "should stick around." As a super boost 12x157 proponent, I know it's going to lose out to 12x148. But a number of bike makes have found it works better for their designs, and I doubt they would use it if it didn't have advantages to their design. They designed the bikes and know more than armchair bike designers. I like press fit too, although nothing against threaded. But we all know threaded will be "most popular". So what. That doesn't mean PF should be ditched. I never have had any problems with it and I'm sure it saves weight or makes some designs easier.
  • 5 0
 Just pick your preference and be a dick about it.
  • 5 0
 My favourite standard is a consistent one
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure how many people in the industry need to hear this.... but most of these standards mean absolutely nothing to 99% of riders. Perhaps this is of benefit though so they can continue to market them with exaggerated benefits.
  • 5 0
 The bike industry clicked on 'other.' everywhere
  • 1 0
 It's true - PinkBike Polls are the bike industry's Bohemian Grove.
  • 1 0
 I really don't care what standard is on my bike. if I have to replace something I just replace it with whatever fits on that bike it's pretty simple. I think the Man issue is the lack of education people working in bike shops have when you're trying to buy a certain part. Maybe there should be a data system made for whatever standard is on a bike you just look it up, just like an auto store. maybe I've just come up an idea for a little business
  • 1 0
 Honestly that is the big problem, try working in a bike shop and keeping up with what's compatible with what and the manufacturers don't help at all. It's not education its bike companies just don't publish it or even seem to know themselves sometimes. I've called orbea last week to find out what wiring cable I need to fit THEIR light to THEIR ebike with everything including serial number of the bike and they can't even tell me so I have to order 2. It's a nightmare and customers have no clue what they have and just say I need a seatpost, you ask what size and just get a black expression back. Then when a new standard comes out and for a little while only 1 company makes it and when they start failing you can't get the part because they put all their effort into new stock not spares and no one else makes it yet so the other suppliers can't help. And it's even worse right now because everyone is out of stock of everything because global pandemics turn everyone into cyclists apparently.
  • 2 1
 I have bikes with BB30, BB92, BSA Threaded, 31.6 and 30.9 ST diameters, 142, 148, and SB 157, 51mm and 44mm offset 29er forks.... it sucks balls. Nothing is compatible, all because I like different bikes for different reasons. But... it is what it is, my quiver is fun and diverse.
  • 2 0
 Agreed! A bike that gets you smiles & miles, is a good bike.
  • 1 0
 I mainly chose what I have on my bike. It works. The ones where I have an opinion is threaded bottom bracket. I don't like the pressfit because it meant some extra tools that are a bit more pricey than a bb wrench. I didn't have an opinion on freehub choice. What I would like to see is a single freehub. It was nice when they were all hg. Now if you want to change drivetrains you have to factor in the cost of a freehub. Especially if you're switching brands. It's not expensive in the grand scheme of things, bit its an extra cost.
  • 1 0
 I just want cranks that I don't have use a pry bar to remove. Large spindles mean small bearings, which mean BB's that wear out and need replacing sooner. Coincidentally, the brand that has large spindles also has cranks that often need pry bars to remove. Yeah SRAM, I'm talking to you. Never had to replace a Shimano BB and if I did, I can take the cranks off without brute force and bloody knuckles and profanity.
  • 1 0
 I prefer any standard that lets me transfer parts over to a new frame. However, the industry is all about planned obsolescence. Two standards that the majority of companies should adopt are a SWAT container on the frame, and also a standard rear derailleur hanger. However, I know that will be a cold day in hell before that happens.
  • 1 0
 yep, we all know each company got to have their own little specific parts that cost anywhere from 50 to 1000. They're just looking for our wallets, they're gonna put a high price on anything they can, its always maximize profit not happiness.
  • 1 0
 BB spindles can be what ever size 24mm or higher. Just threaded.....Always regardless of size. The larger diameter BB's can go with a larger thread. I think I heard whispers of Philwood or King testing out a larger diameter threaded last year sometime maybe?
  • 1 0
 I'm happy with most changes but would be happy if IS brake mounts and shims made a return. Impossible to make badly and once those are set nothing needs touching again until the pads are gone. Post mount and flat mount are a garbage alternatives for cack handed mechanics. Only Hayes cross hair makes those remotely acceptable compared to IS.
  • 1 0
 Lol @ everybody just choosing what they own. We need a thorough investigation on what standards have actually changed over the last years, and what definitive benefits new bikes have as result.
While the often quoted notion, sometimes in defense of new standards, "modern bikes are much better than some years ago because of many improvements" bla bla is very true, I would like to know, is the jump from 142 to 148 rear really that relevant after all? Or is it mainly the geo, better suited components for the riding style, ...? in a thorough study it should be possible to single out important and not so important parameters.
Meanwhile I'm off buying the latest and greatest I can afford, just like everybody else Smile
  • 1 0
 Unpopular opinion here from someone who currently rides Boost rear spacing... Last bike was SuperBoost and it was pretty fantastic. I'm not someone who builds up bikes and swaps wheelsets, etc., so I get that it's sh*t for those folks. Just wanted to say SuperBoost on a trail bike felt really, really good IMO
  • 1 0
 Can we talk about derailleur hangers? That's one standard in the making that should definetly become one: Sram's Universal Derailleur Hanger. Not that derailleur hanger broke so easly nowadays but just for ease of availability.
  • 1 0
 Well majority of the people who answered are Enduro riders.
Example: majority answered' 15 x110 mm boost front hub ' '12x148 mm rear hub'.
I can't ride downhill on a 15mm axle(boost) or 12x148mm. What is this 148 mm rear hub spacing, just get the 12x150 mm.
What's the big deal... it's only 2 mm's difference.
12x150 has proven to be a great standard . It's been around for 13 years or more.
Nobody had issues or what so ever. Totally just a rip off 'New better standards'.
Everything is getting more expensive, and you get just a bit better bike parts.
BUT the price is 50 % higher or at least 30 %.
  • 1 0
 I believe the answers were skewed by what the majority of riders own. That's not necessarily a bad thing -- in fact, if the majority of us own bikes with the most commonly voted standards, that must mean they're good. That said, we wouldn't be where we are today if standards never changed, and people/companies never pushed the limit. An idea that crossed my mind -- what if we simply stuck with the standards we see now for a while, or at least longer than we have been? What would the effect of that be?

One big change that I could see as realistic is the potential drop in prices -- If frame and component standards didn't change as often, would that drive the demand and price down? If so, would that open up the sport to a more diverse group of riders in regard to socioeconomic status? Could this then provide a greater pool of qualified, capable, and enthusiastic individuals who could then help push the industry forward?

Full disclosure -- I'm not an expert on any of this, I just had some random thoughts and ideas. I'm curious to see if anything I just rambled on about makes sense to anyone else.
  • 1 0
 I miss the Schrader-Presta poll..

Every time I buy a new rim I have to grab my goddamn drill and a 8mm bit so I don't have to mess with that outdated noodle roadie sh*t presta valve.

It's off my chest, thanks for listening.
  • 1 0
 Single crown forks still suffer from creaking CSU's. Therefore 1.8" lower is better.
Dropper posts are getting 200+mm travel. Therefore 34.9mm dia please
148mm rear hub seems like a good balance between 29 wheel spoke angle and heel clearance.
Press fit BB's can creak, keep it threaded for now.
Centrelock rotors are just higher tech with the aluminum core, have better heat dissipation, and less prone to bending from impacts.
XD driver is a dogs breakfast with combination of slots and threads. Shimano microspline is cheaper and simpler to make, and offers a 10t cog.
  • 1 0
 THE BIGGEST pain in the ass is the bottom bracket fiasco how many freaking standards do we need - Just pick something and then do it correctly. Everybody is against press fit, but the problem isn't press fit, its the manufacturers doing horrible jobs producing frames with the properly sized and aligned bottom bracket shells. It is no better with crappy misaligned BSA frames. For those that aren't aware of why you BB creaks, or you keep wearing out BB's prematurely check out Hambini on YouTube. He shows a lot of crappy frame manufacturing, and gives great presentations on why BBs creak and wear out quickly.
  • 1 0
 Standards are definitely needed. But I would trade having standards for availability of well almost anything at a LBS on a consistent basis.

Buying a bike and/or parts is not a problem, getting what you want and specifically what you want in a timely fashion can be and usually is a huge chore.

My own experience has always been having to compromise for whatever bike or parts are available at the LBS and rarely does what is available 100% coincide with what I want. Standards are just one more issue to add on to the dilemma. So standards mean didley If I can't even get what I want to start with.

Perhaps this my biggest Peeve with PB or other bike news sites I visit. 90% of the bikes, parts and accessories reported on, reviewed or promoted is just not available on a consistent basis at my LBS and I live one of the more prominent MTB locations in the world. Can only imagine what it is like for those off the beaten track.
  • 6 2
 20mm front axle needs more votes!
  • 1 0
 And maybe also be more specific? 20x110 old or 20x110 boost?
  • 2 0
 People voting prob came to the sport long after it disappeared...
  • 2 0
 Agreed. Seeing 15mm beat 20mm makes baby Jesus cry
  • 1 0
 Pretty telling that PB users prefer their 31.8mm bars over 35mm when the price to switch is low and steerer tube compatibility is high. 1.5 straight head tube would offer more head angle tuning
  • 2 1
 You cannot run a 30mm stem with 35mm handlebar. The 35mm bar solved nothing since there was no problem with the 31,8mm bar to begin with.

Same goes for 1.5 inch head tubes - no short stem possible.

Happy the 1.5 is gone and the 35mm handlebar has not really cought on yet. Bigger is not always better.

Case in point? 24mm shimano (steel) axles last, 30mm aluminium axles are eaten by their (undersized creaking) bearings once there is just the slightest bit of misalignment in the bearing assembly.
  • 1 1
 @Helmchentuned: 1.5" head tube + tapered steerer would be the winning combo among current/past designs.
  • 2 0
 What is the advantage of 35mm bars? The only real benefit I see is that you can remove the bar easier without taking the stem top plate off completely.
  • 2 0
 Looks more beefy.
  • 1 0
 I've been told it's because 31.8 looked out of place with large modern tubing. 35 has the appearance that matches oversized frame tubes.
  • 2 0
 Vibration something something flex something compliance something something
  • 4 0
 carburetors and leaded fuel for life!
  • 2 0
 Yeah! And what was wrong with steam and coal power?
  • 4 0
 I still don't get the 15x110 standard and the 12x148. So gimmicky!
  • 1 1
 Wider Tires, without having it rub against the frame/fork. It also allows for a stiffer, stronger, and more efficient wheel
  • 1 0
 @philbike111: the extra stiffness 3mm of spoke bracing makes almost no difference, hence superboost a truly dish less rear wheel
  • 1 1
 I rode a Trek Remedy 29 when they first came out with boost rear but kept 15x100. I thought it handled weird. The next year with 15x110 it felt like it should. That was my opinion before the industry told me I needed 15x110.
  • 1 0
 Now that most/many have gone with droppers, seatpost diameter seems like an easy one to standardize. A larger diameter post would help with the dropper mechanics and post stiffness.
  • 1 0
 I don't swap parts between bikes very often so I don't really care as long as it's readily available if I need a replacement and doesn't need expensive or hard to find tools to go with it.
  • 1 0
 The only one I truly feel strongly about is handlebar clamp diameter. I've tried 35mm more than once and it has always been noticeably uncomfortable.
  • 1 0
 Agreed I accidentally ended up on 35 and went through 3 bars before finding one that wasn't uncomfortably stiff
  • 2 0
 Where's the Fauber crank option? People prefer large axle with small bearings (30mm) morons
  • 1 0
 I think the reason there weren’t many new standards this year is because we have found out what works best. And I that’s evolution!
  • 3 0
 Alliteration and assonance, nice
  • 1 0
 How about the standard where the average bike price doesn't increase 100% in a 10 year time span? This forced obsolescence BS has ruined the sport.
  • 2 0
 The fact that even pinkbike doesnt know that you also need a 20x110 BOOST option shows how buggered up this has become!
  • 2 0
 It'd be cool if any option other than BSA Threaded was just a shortcut to deleting your account.
  • 2 0
 And here I am with my stupid 15x150 / 12x177 full sus fatbike that has 26 Fat and 27.5+ wheelsets...
  • 1 0
 At this point, just leave it all alone and we'll be good. enough super boost, 29.5", 36er, 35.55mm clamps, etc. It's all good right now.
  • 1 0
 Serious question, is anyone actually bending 24mm cranks? I can't imagine how hard I would have to case something for that to happen.
  • 1 0
 The right answer, based on the questions is...."There are no Standards", except maybe what Thorjensen replied "Round wheels!"
  • 2 0
 I don't think consumers are the ones who get to define the "standards"....
  • 2 0
 You get a vote with your wallet, if you don’t like new standards getting pushed don’t buy the bikes with them
  • 1 0
 @toad321: soooo any pointers on where I can buy a new non boost frame?
  • 6 3
 Centerlock all day.
  • 3 2
 I don't understand how anyone wants to mess with 6 little bolts, finding their Torx key, fiddling with all these parts after lining up the rotor, including the little lock spacers, and then cutting their knuckles on the rotor at least twice in the 5 minute process when your Torx slips. When it could be a matter of one splined tool, little force required, easy alignment (this can be done with the wheel vertical), in just 10 seconds? I get that one manufacturer started this and other were reluctant to go along, but WHY would anyone want 6 bolt?
  • 1 1
 @joostd: Because it's easier to machine a hub and make a rotor with 6-bolt (more options) and the center lock if not done correctly can develop play. Seen it with several high end hubs/rotors. It is a nice system...when don correctly. That said, we have endless other bolts on our bikes, six little makes no real difference.
  • 1 0
 @joostd: agreed. I think it's better in literally every way.
  • 1 0
 Rotor bolts are the only thing I use a power tool on. My little Makita impact driver makes swapping rotors very quick and nearly foolproof.
  • 1 0
 Has anyone said "none of them, let's get a whole fresh new batch so it pisses everyone off." yet?
  • 1 0
 I doubt anyone really gives a shit, we just don't like stuff changing all the time
  • 2 0
 We should burn the pressfitters for their sins
  • 1 0
 Why not mentioning 157x12 (the regular version, without the uneven flanges and wider BB)
  • 1 0
 People will pick what they have because no one is going to purposely vote to make their current stuff obsolete.
  • 2 0
 How about we start by erasing the word 'standard' from the bike industry.
  • 2 0
 whoa what a surprise everyone hates pressfit BBs
  • 1 0
 standards...i hate them that much that i have 3 bikes with the same standards Smile )
  • 1 0
 I want a new wheel size, 29 has been around too long and it is too small for my 6`8"..
  • 1 0
 Engineering aside, I vastly prefer the number 142 to 148 or 157. Say it: 142. It's the best, isn't it?
  • 1 0
 I like two wheels that turn and take me up and down
  • 1 0
 I'm trying to figure out how to put a rear hub on the front.
  • 2 0
 check out the OG Surly Pugsley Fork....9x135 QR...Fat Front...
  • 2 0
 It has been done before. I’ve seen people build steel rigid forks spaced at 135mm. That way they can run two SS rear hubs with two different size freewheels. If you want to change gear ratios easily and quickly just swap wheels.
  • 1 0
 @srsiri23w: I keep getting dropped chains with those front-mounted rear hubs. I do prefer the simplified shifter cable routing.
  • 1 0
 Should include fork offset too?
  • 2 0
 Round wheels
  • 1 1
 Everyone who answered 30mm bottom bracket spindle and bsa threaded is a moron who wants dead bb bearings every few months.
  • 1 1
 Standards should be standard. In the bike industry. Standards change. Total bull shite.
  • 1 0
 Dear XD driver people, why?
  • 1 1
 Why these pools? We are riding what the industry dictates.
  • 1 1
 Basically everything on here is everything Santa Cruz already does.

Post a Comment



