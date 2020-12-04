Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?

2020 was actually a fairly quiet year when it comes to standards in the mountain bike world. There weren't any new axle widths, no new bottom bracket types or crank spindle diameters, and other than a few forks popping up with 1.8” tapered steerer tubes there actually weren't that many standards-related reasons to angrily hammer away at the keyboard.
I'm sure someone out there is currently scribbling away on plans for a new pedal spindle design that's lighter, stiffer, stronger, and of course, not backwards compatible, but until that sees the light of day it's worth taking a moment to appreciate the fact that things seemed to have settled down slightly. There's nothing wrong with new standards when they make sense – I don't have any desire to ever go back to quick release skewers – but I can also understand the frustration that results when changes are made that seem like they were made just to add inconvenience rather then delivering a substantial performance benefit.
Now, just because we didn't see that many new standard pop up doesn't mean there aren't already too many in existence, which was the inspiration for this week's poll. Imagine you're designing your dream bike from scratch. What standards would you go with? A threaded bottom bracket or pressfit? A 148mm rear axle, or maybe 135mm for a little extra clearance? And up front, do you miss the days of forks with 20mm thru-axles, or is 15mm good enough?
That said, short CS's do make sense on small bicycles.
1.5" steer tube - Easier to make a straight tube. Less headset confusion since the top and bottom bearing can be the same.
24mm crank spindle - This provides the largest ball bearings for use with....
T47 BB - threaded like BSA but bigger, allowing for bigger ball bearings and more bearing options.
Now we have the “Stiffmeister” and new 1.8 tapered forks doing what 1.5 already did 15 years ago.
How much is the bike industry marketing bullsheet and how much has data and research to back it up? I may not like the answer but I am asking the question.
Any engineers in the comments?
But I agree. Usually very things in life are just clearly better for everything. Most of these standards are likely the same way. You gain something (stiffness), but trade away bearing life (or something else).
Would be nice to get more engineering responses about what is likely “best” for most scenarios. I’d find that very interesting.
I’m not quite as cynical about it, but I get your point.
That said, bikes have improved, and there have been many incremental improvements.
Thru axles are just better, micro spline and XD offer a wider range of gear ratios (9-10t small gears vs the 11t of HG), shocks have more bushing overlap, frames are stiffer, and generally things are breaking less.
Not to mention geo changes.
So I don’t think it’s all “just because it’s different and I can sell something new”. Although that’s totally a thing as well.
Crank spindles -car engines use 24 mm drive shafts - why do more?
Down with press fit - period
Everyone is engineering more flex into their bars after we went to 35 mm - the industry created a problem they then had to solve...............
Boost was enough..........
Pinkbike you forgot the 1 inch headset on a steel frame -bring back the MAG 20 TI !
While the often quoted notion, sometimes in defense of new standards, "modern bikes are much better than some years ago because of many improvements" bla bla is very true, I would like to know, is the jump from 142 to 148 rear really that relevant after all? Or is it mainly the geo, better suited components for the riding style, ...? in a thorough study it should be possible to single out important and not so important parameters.
Meanwhile I'm off buying the latest and greatest I can afford, just like everybody else
Example: majority answered' 15 x110 mm boost front hub ' '12x148 mm rear hub'.
I can't ride downhill on a 15mm axle(boost) or 12x148mm. What is this 148 mm rear hub spacing, just get the 12x150 mm.
What's the big deal... it's only 2 mm's difference.
12x150 has proven to be a great standard . It's been around for 13 years or more.
Nobody had issues or what so ever. Totally just a rip off 'New better standards'.
Everything is getting more expensive, and you get just a bit better bike parts.
BUT the price is 50 % higher or at least 30 %.
One big change that I could see as realistic is the potential drop in prices -- If frame and component standards didn't change as often, would that drive the demand and price down? If so, would that open up the sport to a more diverse group of riders in regard to socioeconomic status? Could this then provide a greater pool of qualified, capable, and enthusiastic individuals who could then help push the industry forward?
Full disclosure -- I'm not an expert on any of this, I just had some random thoughts and ideas. I'm curious to see if anything I just rambled on about makes sense to anyone else.
Every time I buy a new rim I have to grab my goddamn drill and a 8mm bit so I don't have to mess with that outdated noodle roadie sh*t presta valve.
It's off my chest, thanks for listening.
Dropper posts are getting 200+mm travel. Therefore 34.9mm dia please
148mm rear hub seems like a good balance between 29 wheel spoke angle and heel clearance.
Press fit BB's can creak, keep it threaded for now.
Centrelock rotors are just higher tech with the aluminum core, have better heat dissipation, and less prone to bending from impacts.
XD driver is a dogs breakfast with combination of slots and threads. Shimano microspline is cheaper and simpler to make, and offers a 10t cog.
Buying a bike and/or parts is not a problem, getting what you want and specifically what you want in a timely fashion can be and usually is a huge chore.
My own experience has always been having to compromise for whatever bike or parts are available at the LBS and rarely does what is available 100% coincide with what I want. Standards are just one more issue to add on to the dilemma. So standards mean didley If I can't even get what I want to start with.
Perhaps this my biggest Peeve with PB or other bike news sites I visit. 90% of the bikes, parts and accessories reported on, reviewed or promoted is just not available on a consistent basis at my LBS and I live one of the more prominent MTB locations in the world. Can only imagine what it is like for those off the beaten track.
Same goes for 1.5 inch head tubes - no short stem possible.
Happy the 1.5 is gone and the 35mm handlebar has not really cought on yet. Bigger is not always better.
Case in point? 24mm shimano (steel) axles last, 30mm aluminium axles are eaten by their (undersized creaking) bearings once there is just the slightest bit of misalignment in the bearing assembly.
