Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?

Super Boost and Centerlock - you can tick those squares off on your standards bingo card.

What's your preferred rear axle spacing? 12 x 135mm

12 x 142mm

12 x 148mm (Boost)

12 x 150mm

12 x 157mm (SuperBoost)

Other.

2020 was actually a fairly quiet year when it comes to standards in the mountain bike world. There weren't any new axle widths, no new bottom bracket types or crank spindle diameters, and other than a few forks popping up with 1.8” tapered steerer tubes there actually weren't that many standards-related reasons to angrily hammer away at the keyboard.I'm sure someone out there is currently scribbling away on plans for a new pedal spindle design that's lighter, stiffer, stronger, and of course, not backwards compatible, but until that sees the light of day it's worth taking a moment to appreciate the fact that things seemed to have settled down slightly. There's nothing wrong with new standards when they make sense – I don't have any desire to ever go back to quick release skewers – but I can also understand the frustration that results when changes are made that seem like they were made just to add inconvenience rather then delivering a substantial performance benefit.Now, just because we didn't see that many new standard pop up doesn't mean there aren't already too many in existence, which was the inspiration for this week's poll. Imagine you're designing your dream bike from scratch. What standards would you go with? A threaded bottom bracket or pressfit? A 148mm rear axle, or maybe 135mm for a little extra clearance? And up front, do you miss the days of forks with 20mm thru-axles, or is 15mm good enough?