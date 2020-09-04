Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Shuttle or eMTB?

Sep 4, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Imagine this: The year is 202X and the world is a very different place. Mountain biking is still a thing, but there are only two ways to the top of the trail: you're either taking a shuttle or an eMTB - in this hypothetical future there's no way to pedal a non-motorized bike to the top.

So where does that leave you? Well, you have two options:

First, you can shuttle. Hop in the back of the truck and take the ride. Sure, it may involve some logistics, dropping a car at the bottom, an odd rider sitting out, or a dedicated driver, but it'll get you to the top and you won't let your moral obligation to shun the eMTB, which you hold steadfast to from years ago, slip. The other option is to take the eMTB up. It's quick...nearly as quick as the shuttle, and it doesn't take all that much effort, but the bike is a little more cumbersome for the descent. Then again, you don't have to get in the car and hassle with having other people involved in your ride.

Which one are you going to choose? It's either one or the other...or you just don't ride anymore.

Are you going to use a motor, or, a...motor to earn your turns?

Would you rather shuttle or take an eMTB to the top?

It's one or the other.



122 Comments

  • 74 7
 I picked shuttle, but I like to bolt a bunch of steel plates to my downtube so my bike still handles like shit. It's the best of both worlds.
  • 2 1
 Lmfao the shuttle bus sounds way more reliable
  • 19 2
 I picked shuttle. Even though ebike is probably a better option for bike time:total time ratio. There is something special about the banter in the truck inbetween runs. Uplift days in the UK you’re often with a load of randoms. There is energy. There is apprehension. The excitement. The wet seats lol.

Done plenty of emtb rides, and I love those too, but they are just longer rides compressed into the same amount of time.

Nothing beats the buzz of an uplift day.
  • 7 11
flag amarks720 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Richt2000: That's the exact reason I'd pick eMTB any day over shuttling.
  • 2 1
 @Richt2000: I agree. Uplift days are special because they don’t happen every day. Not at all this year actually. An ebike ride if you own an ebike is just an everyday ride.
  • 1 0
 This
  • 1 0
 @amarks720: everyone’s different dude/dudette. Its great we have the option :-)
  • 1 1
 Can i take the moped to the top and hop on my Slash once there? Is that an option?
  • 1 2
 My new "light" 36+lb enduro bike is fun as but i miss the stability of the 52lb eeb almost everywhere. Everywhere except when i need a big pull or ,obviously, climb up a hill. The light 36 pounder feels sketchy now
  • 2 0
 @won-sean-animal-chin: you wouldn’t like my 38lb ebike then. Definitely to “playful”
  • 50 12
 hahahahah such a good question for the masses. Exposing hypocrisy is my favorite type of lobbed question. "eMTB make you lazy, you don't deserve to mtb!" as they swing a bike over the back of their truck to go shuttling for the weekend. My favorite argument is "eBikes will tear up trails" as if a 14 yr old kid on Mt.Dew didn't just slash that berm harder than any of the 1000 people on the trail before him. At the end of the day, your typical young guy isn't buying an eBike due to price so let the older guy have his fun. I imagine when I am 50+... an eBike will be worth every penny, who I am to judge at 29 what a 55yr old can or can't do. We can focus on better trail education without outright banning or hating eBikes.
  • 14 2
 This here. Also, when I’m 50, I hope e bike tech will be at a point where it doesn’t feel as if you’ve just strapped a sack of bricks to your frame.
  • 2 1
 ^^^^^This^^^^
  • 7 7
 try an ebike at 29 and let me know. They are super fun and provide just as much exercise no matter what the age.
  • 8 0
 But if I'm opposed to eBikes *and* shuttles, there's no inconsistency, right?
  • 3 0
 This is a completely lame question, like "would you rather cheat on cards or roulette".
I have chosen shuttle because I prefer a lighter bike down the hill. Spending some time in the gym one could ride emtb like normal bike for sure, but for an average Joey it is easier to pop and hop on a 10kg lighter bike. But if you ride machine built trails and fast straight lines, emtb is not much worse.
  • 5 0
 @vp27: You guys are soft, sorry. Go check out the Masters category of your next race, those 50+ guys will probably straight up wax your asses.
  • 1 0
 So I can't just ride to the top - imagine having to exercise and be fit enough to accomplish something Smile This is divisive in its deepest form. Welcome to the 'I want it all for free' generation. (Yes that is my generation).
  • 1 0
 shuttle for sure.... ebikes on gnarly descents aren't near as good as "normal" bikes.
  • 1 0
 @enduroelite: yup, that is the limiting factor: weight.

Ebikes handle like shite, so I choose shuttling because on the way down I’d rather peddle a bike that doesn’t ride like it has a bag of rocks tied to the frame.

Of course this Pinkbike scenario is not close to realistic, I nearly always ride my bike uphill, rarely shuttle, so kind of a straw man post.

My wife has a Pivot Shuttle ebike, essentially a Mach 5.5 with a motor and battery. It’s a great bike and a really good ebike, but I have nonneed to ride it; she rides it to stay up with me Smile

You can tell when Pinkbike is getting bored, silly posts to get peoples riled up. Silliness.
  • 1 0
 @SlodownU: It's not about being soft it's about physical limitations. I'm 31 and years of rucking in the military and then fighting wildfires has left me with knees much older than the rest of my body. So sure I'm soft but I fairly certain there will come a day that an ebike is the only way I'll still be able to ride.
  • 28 3
 The point where pedaling yourself isn't allowed anymore is probably the point I'll stop riding bikes
  • 30 10
 Never seen an e-bike that wasn't shuttled to the trail in the back of truck. Regardless of how often you hear it, leaving the truck at home is not a real thing with current battery capacity.
  • 6 2
 For me it is in Utah, but ya I get your point
  • 3 3
 I don’t think that’s what they were getting at. Think they meant shuttle DH laps on an e bike vs a shuttle vehicle to take you to the top of each run.
  • 1 0
 See lots of guys here riding from town and having a great time....What you say is no different than a regular mountain bike in the back of a truck. BTW, Norco VLT are 640 Watts and you can get an extended battery to get it close to 1000 Watts. As time goes on, capacities will increase as well with new tech.
  • 21 5
 I'll admit I was a grumpy anti-ebike rider for a long time. However when posed with this question I definitely like the idea of one. I'd much rather ride my bike than drive my truck if it means I can cram in a bunch of laps in a short time window, plus less people shuttling means less cars on the road.
  • 16 9
 did a 14K' day for my 40th birthday, all ebike all the time.
  • 19 3
 E-bike for commuting, regular mountain bike (or any kind of pedal-only bike) for recreation and fitness.
  • 7 7
 @graniteandrew: At 40 best to avoid the stairs and take all elevator all the time too, wouldn't want to pull a hammie.
  • 9 8
 @graniteandrew: well you really didnt do 14k then. the motor did. still, 14k is still a lot and you must be in good shape cause even 7k is very hard in a day, but it is different.
  • 7 5
 The downside though is having to ride that fat pig of an e-bike back down = not fun.
  • 3 2
 @rzicc: Anyone who's done it, knows that descending 14K' is work, and pedaling it, even assisted is also work. Though, tbh it only took me 6 hours, and I was back home before bedtime playing with the kiddos with energy left to enjoy my day, and I did a nice little 5k' up & down the next day. Guess its a preference difference between people who like to shred and people who like to exercise.
  • 7 3
 @islandforlife: You either haven't ridden one or ridden a crappy one. Norco Sight VLT is out of this world----planted, nimble, corners like a dream and smiles for miles.
  • 2 0
 @islandforlife: I don’t just ball at the upfront cost and the weight, but also at the thought of having to spend a not I considerable amount of money 2-3 years down the track just to keep it going when my battery is shot, and maybe the motor too. I wonder what used ebike prices will hold up like. I wonder how many people will get caught out on what they think is a great deal only to find out they need to spend another £800 on a new battery just to enjoy it how it was intended.
  • 1 1
 @graniteandrew:

Actually, you didn't; the bike carried you over.

On your 41, use an electric on your wife too and then pretend you're a $ex G.O.D. #upliftspiritoftheday #yeeeaaahbuuooy

By now, I thought everyone already understood who electrics users are. They are the pretenders...yees, PRETENDERS!, they like the ideea of mtb-ing but they don't want to put the effort in. I am not saying you don't consume callories or you can't get tired on an electric, as you can and will, of course. What I am saying is that electrics are mostly sought after and used by pretenders and wannabes.
Beside being a shame to the spirit of mtb-ing and a actually an offense to the mountain itself, the thing that bothers me the most is the snug attitude..like "yeah big buuuoy, we're rideeers"; actually, you're not, not even close. That is not mtb-ing and that's not a bike. It has propulsion, it has a motor, it's a pedally moped for off-road. Mtb-ing is something totally different and exactly because you can't tell the difference between mtb-ing and electrics riding, you'll never trully understand what it is and why mtb-ing is so special. Of course, you and all the others like you.
The good thing was, untill now, there was not a way for all of you to get on a mountain. Now, unfortunatelly, there is..and that's a damn shame. #idiocracy as it happens ppl, as it happens.
  • 1 0
 @amstx: I have (2020 Range) and the DH portion of the ride is not near as fun as compared to my normal bike.
  • 1 0
 @eugenux: Use the damn eBike filter because your spewing nonsense. I ride all the bikes, eBike, Dirt Jump, and mountain and all are fun in there own way. I’ve been riding a long time and what your saying is just plain hate and prejudice
  • 14 3
 How about a poll whether Pinkbike should just create another totally separate website for all e-bike related content, the same as they do for all things road bike? They could call it Pink-e-bike and those that are interested could enjoy themselves there.
  • 4 7
 already done, as all you have to do is click a button and you have your specialized web site with no content you don't want to see, but you keep coming back, hmm closet e-biker, I think so!! Ha Ha
  • 4 1
 @norona: That's not how consent works. How about the all the e-bike content only appears when you opt in by clicking the "I'm into e-bikes" button. Or better yet, you could just go to the dedicated e-bike webpage.
  • 2 0
 @norona: naw, they set up this article so that even is with the ebike filter would have to scroll past it
  • 2 0
 Dave Norona, solely responsible for 30% of the contempt towards e-bikes.
  • 1 0
 @DirkMcClerkin: yup.... total shill of a rider. Will promote anything for a buck. I had to unfollow due to his 2 pages of "sponsor" hashtags and lame content.
  • 10 2
 Do like the e-bikers around here and do the 20min climb on an e-bike because they're "over 30 years old", or "once had an injury" or any of the other endless surrender monkey excuses not to put in work.
  • 5 0
 "I used to be a ripper like you, then i took a pebble in the knee"
  • 2 0
 @ORAORA: Haha, it's true it's always a knee thing. When I shattered my patella Dr prescribed pedaling as rehab ffs.
  • 3 2
 Easy to say when you're not in their position.
  • 2 0
 @haen: True, it's rough being 30 and having had an injury in your lifetime. Moment of silence.
  • 1 1
 So the MTB is about work for you? For me and people I know it was always about fun. To each his own, I suppose.

I have nothing against puritans like you trying to atone their sins and "earn" their fun, but please leave the normal people out of your sad little cult.

I knew the US is a country founded by religious fanatics. Is Canada just as bad? You always have to feel you "work" for everything to feel good about yourself? Sigh.
  • 7 0
 Coming from someone who was left paralyzed from mountain biking (C6 Spinal cord injury) but is lucky enough to walk let alone bike again (with one working hand and most of left side still weak/paralyzed), there's an untapped market for folks like myself rather than focusing on "lazy riders that are just not strong enough." If 75% of my left leg wasn't "turned off," I'd be peddling all day. It's those moments where you just need that extra kick over an obstacle when climbing or else I'll tip over (and cannot catch myself because my right leg is only at about 50% of original strength.) With that being said, I have not tried an e-bike yet, but with bikes like the Turbo Levo SL, it's cool to see the progression of them and what they might be in the future for folks like myself. We are not all trying to be moped riders uphill.
  • 7 0
 Lap with a shuttle company: ~$20
Self shuttle with eMTB: $12,000 + eSHAME

I may change my tune as age and injuries keep stacking up, but in the meantime I'm happy to leave the advances in accessibility technology to those who need it.
  • 1 1
 12 k ebike ??? Wha ?
Not every dentist rides S WORKS brah...
  • 5 1
 2010 Toyota Prius shuttle vehicle, had 4 beating hearts + bikes hitting laps about 2 weeks ago. Cuts the average MPG from ~45 to ~40. Even with an eBike the shuttle trails would be a long ride to the top.
  • 2 0
 This is awesome. I've got a hitch rack on the back of my econo-box too.
  • 1 0
 @mobiller: two on the tray, two on the roof, four seats in the car. shuttle vehicle doesn't have to be a truck
  • 4 1
 I am honestly astounded by the number of people who would prefer to shuttle than pedal an e-bike to the top... I don't own an e-bike, but I can't imagine preferring sitting in a car to riding your bike if it means getting just as many laps in.
  • 8 4
 Skewed data collections that will lean toward pro ebike as if you have an ebike content filter on your profile this poll is hidden. Heads up, this is fake polling
  • 4 1
 To be fair, yes, you're right, we did actually plan this at the last Illuminati AGM
  • 6 2
 You missed the "neither, I'll just do the same loops I did on my normal bike at almost the same speed and get fatter" option.
  • 4 0
 getting downvoted but this is how most people in my area use their ebikes...
  • 1 0
 That would be "XC racing".
  • 3 1
 I live and ride on Vancouver Island, so there's not many places shuttling is feasible anyways. Right now, the only way to the top of most of the good stuff is unassisted leg power, but there's a few really remote places where eShuttling would be an option without tweaking people too hard.
  • 2 0
 At first i thought i'd have to let go of my "moral obligation to shun the eMTB" because i ride everyday and i didn't think i'd be able to arrange a shuttle daily. But, in this new hypothetical world there will be hundreds of people needing shuttles and therefore many will seize the biz opp and there will be commercial shuttles at basically any common spot.

So i may continue to shun e-bikes... I'm proud of myself...
  • 6 5
 @toast2266 I don’t know about anyone else but my Meta power handles great. The new range I’ve had the opportunity to ride a few times also handles great. So not sure what you’re basing that on or if you’re a hater just pulling shit out of your ass.
  • 5 5
 Aye, my merida is pretty damn good, gonna be slackening the front end out a touch but the weight isn't really noticeable, I can jump it with more confidence as its more stable in the air.
  • 3 0
 It's early days in this poll, but it's surprising to see them neck and neck.

Question for PB poll overlords, do people who have ebike content filtered out see this poll?
  • 1 3
 ebike content is not filtered by very many, the haters love to hate, its why they are constantly hanging around and commenting. It's a classic case of, their life sucks, so they project hate....e-bikes are just what they can hate here.
  • 1 0
 Yes, I have e-bike content filtered and this still shows up.
  • 2 0
 When I demoed an e-bike I managed to beat the shuttle truck to the top off the hill almost every time. e-bike on climbing trail vs shuttle truck on brownout effectively decommissioned FSR, I would take the e-bike every time.
  • 5 1
 Pinkbike is really trying to push the ebike content so much that they're trying to take normal biking away from us.
  • 3 2
 I would rather E-Bike than Shuttle.

1. Better for Environment
2. Less time stuffed in a car
3. More time on bike
4. Mores areas to access and lap
5. Even if it is assisted you are earning your turns with a pedal up
6. Don't need a truck and/or multi bike rack
7. Can go it alone
  • 1 0
 I've tried e-mtb and as they stand, i just don't enjoy it nearly as much as my normal mtb rides. It's not an ideological thing, i don't care what other people ride, i just don't want it for myself. I see the appeal of getting more laps too but what good is doing double the saddle time if i don't enjoy it half as much.. If and when trailbikes with e-motors reach the 15kg mark, i may be changing my opinion.
  • 1 0
 If it is the only 2 options I have to get to the top I will choose a shuttle everyday of the week, but in reality my loner ass will be pedaling to the top because a lack of friends and a vehicle. (Im not a fan of e bikes thumbs down to em)
  • 4 4
 Have to say i'm being slowly converted to e-bike, so many trails in Scotland that have been made available to me with the ebike, still a bit of weight issue though bunny hopping the drains but has enabled me to venture out further
  • 2 3
 eMTB builds upper body strength. You'll see.
  • 5 0
 @Geochemistry: I've seen it, we've all seen it. These days they are at every trail head. "Fit" isn't the general description we'd use.
  • 5 1
 Hmmm...my TR11 or some janky ebike. I'll bring the gas money.
  • 4 0
 Cmon PB.....Shuttle!!! music on the way up, a proper bike on the way down
  • 3 0
 If you don't have the tunes on blast while you're on the eBike, are you really electric?
  • 2 0
 @danielsapp: Ha! But true, they do seem to often have a portable speaker blasting music into the woods...
  • 5 1
 HTFU and earn your turns.
  • 4 0
 Where is the I just pedal to the top regardless of shuttle access.......
  • 3 3
 I have to say I can see the benefits of EMTB (pedal, not throttle). I don't own one but a friend has a few 150-160mm dual suspension E bikes. Tried em out a few weeks ago.

You can climb SO MUCH faster, even on the flat undulating trails that motor is always pushing. It's a blast.

Down's aren't as much fun, it's a lot of bike to move around. But you actually have fun on ups, so it's a wash.

But the benefit is, you can ride 2-3x even more trail since the ups are draining you 2-3X less.

Also great to tow the kiddo's to the top of the trails.

Yes, I still hate when I get passed by an EMTB'r but I can see the point. More power to em!
  • 1 0
 What I hate most about getting passed by an E-biker is when the seat’s too low. Could y’all at least have the decency to blast past me with proper leg extension!
  • 1 0
 Oh, more power is coming. That is inevitable.

3x more laps, check. 3x more trail maintenance needed? By some magical voodoo, apparently no.
  • 3 0
 I ride XC and enjoy riding the up as much as the down. The survey is missing the ride up hill option.
  • 1 2
 That's the ebike option. Put the assist on the lowest setting or turn it off if you want.
  • 2 0
 @dlxah: For me, an e-bike does not make sense for XC riding.
  • 3 3
 It seems like a lot of the reason why North Americans struggle to see the appeal of e-bikes has to do with terrain. You guys have big mountains for sure, but the Alps are steep. Where I live at 1800ft I look pretty much straight up at the mountains, bikes are allowed on almost all walking trails and there are a lot of them! Basically every trail in my valley below 8000ft is rideable it's just a question of getting up there, and the upper trails have the best view. Now I'm all up for a big pedal but it's rare that I have the time or the legs to do 5000+ ft of climbing in a day. Imagine you live here...is e-biking still cheating?
  • 2 0
 How is "Imagine a world where you can have a pedal bike but you aren't allowed to pedal it uphill" not too stupid a hypothetical to pose?
  • 2 0
 The novelty of drinking beers, blasting music and cramming all of your homies into the back of a beater lap after lap after laop will never die. Shuttle laps all day baby.
  • 2 2
 100% Shuttle.....you cant drink beer and smoke herb going back up on your eMTB. My buddy's truck is the ultimate shuttle vehicle....mainly because I don't have to use my truck...LOL! Also eMTB is only cool if your disabled or old and cant ride a normal human powered bike.
  • 2 0
 If there's a path for an e-mountain bike to get up, or a shuttle to drive, I'll pedal my bike up that path! There's no such hypothetical world...
  • 6 4
 Emtb because shuttle wouldn't reach the majority of trails I'd want to ride.
  • 3 0
 ummm... downcountry anyone ?
  • 5 3
 E bike only for the fact you can still blast up after work for a solo lap......or i guess 2.
  • 2 0
 Not that it's my thing, but 6 laps is the shuttle truck norm for after work ride around here.
  • 7 4
 Somebody's running out of poll ideas ..
  • 6 0
 Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck, or a hundred duck-sized horses?
  • 2 0
 @micahaalders3: The people need to know
  • 1 0
 @micahaalders3: both prospects are terrifying. But I'm thinking the horse-sized duck will be slow and possibly its hollow bones will buckle under their own weight
  • 1 1
 It would be really interesting to know if everyone who votes for shuttling or would not ride has tried an e bike? The same for the people who would not shuttle, have you tried it?
  • 2 2
 Shuttle. Climb days are climb days, shuttle days are shuttle days. Either way I'm not on a goofy overpriced electric bike. Dont care what other people choose to do though.
  • 2 1
 I ebike myself and my 7 yo son up 4500ft of climb using a towwheee from our house.....Way better exercise than shuttling and more time in the woods!
  • 3 0
 What an oddly contrived premise for a poll.
  • 3 0
 Put the pedal option in, let's see how that one goes.
  • 1 0
 Almost picked shuttle then remembered I can still slam beers on the way to top because I don't have to do much work on the e-bike.
  • 1 0
 ebike, but with the battery run flat. I love suffering... or can I get shuttle to the bottom & ride up? yeh I'm twisted..
  • 2 0
 I’m with Reese Wallace. No Pleign, no gain!
  • 5 2
 fuck ebikes
  • 2 0
 I mean, I'd prefer to be in shape enough to just ride to the top.
  • 1 0
 I usually ride my ebike to the top with my acoustic MTB on my back, then swap when I get to the top
  • 2 0
 Battery dies day is over then you are stuck with a 45 pound piece of shit
  • 1 0
 fuk e bikes.how many times are we going to do this. its not mountain biking
  • 2 2
 E-mtb > being stuck in a crowded van with a bunch of sweaty people, especially atm. But chairlift > e-mtb any day
  • 1 0
 @phxaz128 any insight on this question?
  • 1 0
 EEE z are good .EEE z are Ebenezer good
  • 1 0
 20 goto 10
  • 7 10
 Just pick one is a disingenuous question. Implies that an e-bike is a direct substitute for shuttling. A trail that genuinely requires a shuttle is too big to do more than one lap on an e-bike.
  • 6 6
 I love my e-bike
  • 3 4
 Why?

Post a Comment



