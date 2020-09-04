Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Shuttle or eMTB?

Imagine this: The year is 202X and the world is a very different place. Mountain biking is still a thing, but there are only two ways to the top of the trail: you're either taking a shuttle or an eMTB - in this hypothetical future there's no way to pedal a non-motorized bike to the top.
So where does that leave you? Well, you have two options:
First, you can shuttle. Hop in the back of the truck and take the ride. Sure, it may involve some logistics, dropping a car at the bottom, an odd rider sitting out, or a dedicated driver, but it'll get you to the top and you won't let your moral obligation to shun the eMTB, which you hold steadfast to from years ago, slip. The other option is to take the eMTB up. It's quick...nearly as quick as the shuttle, and it doesn't take all that much effort, but the bike is a little more cumbersome for the descent. Then again, you don't have to get in the car and hassle with having other people involved in your ride.
Which one are you going to choose? It's either one or the other...or you just don't ride anymore.
Are you going to use a motor, or, a...motor to earn your turns?
Done plenty of emtb rides, and I love those too, but they are just longer rides compressed into the same amount of time.
Nothing beats the buzz of an uplift day.
I have chosen shuttle because I prefer a lighter bike down the hill. Spending some time in the gym one could ride emtb like normal bike for sure, but for an average Joey it is easier to pop and hop on a 10kg lighter bike. But if you ride machine built trails and fast straight lines, emtb is not much worse.
Ebikes handle like shite, so I choose shuttling because on the way down I’d rather peddle a bike that doesn’t ride like it has a bag of rocks tied to the frame.
Of course this Pinkbike scenario is not close to realistic, I nearly always ride my bike uphill, rarely shuttle, so kind of a straw man post.
My wife has a Pivot Shuttle ebike, essentially a Mach 5.5 with a motor and battery. It’s a great bike and a really good ebike, but I have nonneed to ride it; she rides it to stay up with me
You can tell when Pinkbike is getting bored, silly posts to get peoples riled up. Silliness.
Actually, you didn't; the bike carried you over.
On your 41, use an electric on your wife too and then pretend you're a $ex G.O.D. #upliftspiritoftheday #yeeeaaahbuuooy
By now, I thought everyone already understood who electrics users are. They are the pretenders...yees, PRETENDERS!, they like the ideea of mtb-ing but they don't want to put the effort in. I am not saying you don't consume callories or you can't get tired on an electric, as you can and will, of course. What I am saying is that electrics are mostly sought after and used by pretenders and wannabes.
Beside being a shame to the spirit of mtb-ing and a actually an offense to the mountain itself, the thing that bothers me the most is the snug attitude..like "yeah big buuuoy, we're rideeers"; actually, you're not, not even close. That is not mtb-ing and that's not a bike. It has propulsion, it has a motor, it's a pedally moped for off-road. Mtb-ing is something totally different and exactly because you can't tell the difference between mtb-ing and electrics riding, you'll never trully understand what it is and why mtb-ing is so special. Of course, you and all the others like you.
The good thing was, untill now, there was not a way for all of you to get on a mountain. Now, unfortunatelly, there is..and that's a damn shame. #idiocracy as it happens ppl, as it happens.
I have nothing against puritans like you trying to atone their sins and "earn" their fun, but please leave the normal people out of your sad little cult.
I knew the US is a country founded by religious fanatics. Is Canada just as bad? You always have to feel you "work" for everything to feel good about yourself? Sigh.
Self shuttle with eMTB: $12,000 + eSHAME
I may change my tune as age and injuries keep stacking up, but in the meantime I'm happy to leave the advances in accessibility technology to those who need it.
Not every dentist rides S WORKS brah...
So i may continue to shun e-bikes... I'm proud of myself...
Question for PB poll overlords, do people who have ebike content filtered out see this poll?
1. Better for Environment
2. Less time stuffed in a car
3. More time on bike
4. Mores areas to access and lap
5. Even if it is assisted you are earning your turns with a pedal up
6. Don't need a truck and/or multi bike rack
7. Can go it alone
You can climb SO MUCH faster, even on the flat undulating trails that motor is always pushing. It's a blast.
Down's aren't as much fun, it's a lot of bike to move around. But you actually have fun on ups, so it's a wash.
But the benefit is, you can ride 2-3x even more trail since the ups are draining you 2-3X less.
Also great to tow the kiddo's to the top of the trails.
Yes, I still hate when I get passed by an EMTB'r but I can see the point. More power to em!
3x more laps, check. 3x more trail maintenance needed? By some magical voodoo, apparently no.
