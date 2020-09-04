Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Shuttle or eMTB?

Are you going to use a motor, or, a...motor to earn your turns?

Imagine this: The year is 202X and the world is a very different place. Mountain biking is still a thing, but there are only two ways to the top of the trail: you're either taking a shuttle or an eMTB - in this hypothetical future there's no way to pedal a non-motorized bike to the top.So where does that leave you? Well, you have two options:First, you can shuttle. Hop in the back of the truck and take the ride. Sure, it may involve some logistics, dropping a car at the bottom, an odd rider sitting out, or a dedicated driver, but it'll get you to the top and you won't let your moral obligation to shun the eMTB, which you hold steadfast to from years ago, slip. The other option is to take the eMTB up. It's quick...nearly as quick as the shuttle, and it doesn't take all that much effort, but the bike is a little more cumbersome for the descent. Then again, you don't have to get in the car and hassle with having other people involved in your ride.Which one are you going to choose? It's either one or the other...or you just don't ride anymore.