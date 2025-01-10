Pinkbike Poll: The 2024 MTB Damage Inventory

Bike maintenance is something of a double edged sword. To some, the act of tuning a bike and keeping everything in working order is part of the joy of the sport, but there are just as many folks for whom the upkeep is a torturous chore. No matter which end of the spectrum you fall on, maintenance is an inevitable necessity.In an attempt to get a sense for how much that maintenance is affecting the average mountain biker, we're launching the Pinkbike Damage Inventory - starting with 2024.