Pinkbike Poll: The 2024 MTB Damage Inventory

For my bike and riding style, I prefer it… Ripmo V2, prefer lively / poppy tune.
I don’t really know what to do with the X2… cost to rebuild doesn’t seem worth it.
Fox, can I just mail it back?
There's a video on Youtube showing that Fox added a massive negative spacer to the air can, one that wasn't there in the previous years. That is likely what is killing the small bump compliance for me, I would remove it but I don't have the tools needed to access the negative chamber. The other possibility is that Fox sent me a firm tune instead of the light Specialized tune, but there is no way for me to know what tune they gave since theres no sticker.
As for recommendations, If you’re on a budget, the vivid has been a great shock. If money is no object I love my ext. the coil has been fantastic but I’ve heard the air can is also lovely. I would also recommend a Kitsumah.
Get past the 6th grade amigo?
The fix for this is replacing the damper shaft with another one which also has the same faulty hard chrome coating. Just for it to likely wear out again in time for your next service.
The 2024 update was a slightly different sealhead design with two o-rings in instead of one. I have service many of these new ones which have also worn out the shaft.
Suprisingly the x2s that fail the least or need replacement shafts are the very first generation which have annodized aluminium shafts.
Curious as it is the 'spare' shock for my 2022 Sight VLT but luckily I do not ever have to run it as I have a Super Deluxe Ultimate and a Vivid Ultimate for that bike.
I was slightly suss about the X2 during ride set up (lots of adjustment and none of it seemed to work very well to control the mush sensation and the noise) and the fact that I had exactly zero interest from Buy & Sell when I tried to sell it.
Not bashing just curious as I understand that there are people in the world that do not have at least two bikes and a reserve set of suspension for at least one of those bikes (and before people bash on me - mountain biking/ winter fat biking is my job and I have no other equipment based hobbies/ sports. It is 365 #bikesbikesbikes as far as I am concerned.
Wife - "Oh ya, potentially dangerous, needed replacement immediately... don't worry it was cheap."
Riding friends - "It was just so shiny any beautiful... got a second mortgage so it's all good."
I’ve had so many crashes that I’ve counted myself lucky.
Used to work in a nursing home so seen how bad things can get.
PS: Slamming a few Grolsch's back then rocking wheelies, bunny hops and curb drops on city bikes in Holland was a stupid fun time, highly recommended lol!
what Sram did is kinda cool, they simplified amount of tools you need to service fork / shock / etc...
I bet that post will downvoted to oblivion because of folks who hate sram and 'love to work on their trusty 26 ser'
AND... why have hangers and not also a separate derailleur poll?
The gear box gang keeps saying how many derailleurs they constantly break. It would be interesting to see if that is as big a problem for all the non GB riders??
Like fook mee wut? They poached Levy!! What have they done to him!?
"Some of you are no doubt asking yourself right now: “Wait, isn’t he the mountain bike guy?”
Right you are. He’s a multi-faceted person though who has spent the last year exclusively riding road and gravel bikes and has fallen in love with the drop-bar world, taking on some monster rides along the way and learning what a carb is."
If you don’t care about curly bar cycling, it might not be for you, but it’s cool to see him back in action.
No more raceface rims for me (3rd one where this has happened), hoping the specialized tires issue was (~3 of them) was from a bad batch since I really like the t9 compound front tires.
On the plus side, my floor pump got knocked over and it sheared off a plastic piece connecting the hose to the pump body. It's a really nice Topeak Joe Blow pump with the boost tank that is helpful for setting tubeless tires. I was considering machining a new part but emailed the service link on the Topeak site and it was promptly answered by a company called Todson who does the service for Topeak in the US. Nick at Todson had the exact part and mailed it to me FOR FREE! The pump is back in working order and I am super happy it was repairable (as more things should be).
Our data sheet tells us that.
research/testing by rim brands have said at higher speeds and impacts, cushcore will somehow cause more failures.
1. Brake lever plastic died (randomly) (warranty)
2. Piston unsealed and leaked oil all over the place (needed to get new pads)
3. Hose had a manufacturing error and started leaking (warranty)(new pads again)
4. Bolt holding the brake pads snapped after doing a drop and slamming on the brake, causing me to loose two of the four brake pads on the piston, found only one pad, ride got ruined.
5. Cylinder in lever died (replaced with shimano lever).
Had Magura brakes for years without problems, don’t know what struck this year.
Negative: My enduro bike was stolen a few weeks before the season even started :I
Droppers?
Do broken spokes (my most common) count as broken wheels?
Are pedals drivetrains?
I was sorta hoping for a derailer vs hanger breakdown, and number of snapped chains.
Accessories? Protection?
My last one lasts under 1yr, the one before that was 18 months.
And I’m not some crazy huge guy riding crazy stuff, constantly. I’m ~185lbs at 6’1”, riding mostly blue/black stuff, who rode 65 times last year.
If I’m having issues, I can’t imagine how many CSU’s the people who truly ride a lot more/harder than I do must go through.
After years on exo/virtstar with inserts, swapped to light casings and ditched inserts. Three punctures on one ride and tyre scrapped. Full retro experience.
Lesson? If it works leave the f alone
haha
Was having issues, but then someone landed/crashed into the drive side of my bike, killing it off completely.
Surprisingly, out of the 3 total derailleurs I've killed, only that last one this year was caused by an impact.
My Microshift Advent X I think got shaken to death. Same with my Shimano Deore 11 speed (the newer M5100 one). The clutches and pivots went on both of them, but the Shimano lasted longer (~700 miles vs like 250 miles, as the Shimano one I could service the clutch).
But I do live in fear of a random stick taking out mine :O.
The investment felt a bit crazy when looking at super-reduced prices for new bikes. But I couldn't find a worthy successor for a do-it-all bike that's capable of handling the best days of intense park/enduro riding in the mountains but still fun and light enough for more mellow local trails/touring. I hope future bike development will shift back its focus from what's most efficient in racing to maximizing fun riding on all kinds of terrain.
But spokes. Man, the spokes. I’m replacing my third in less than a month tonight.
(WAO carbon wheels on their 4th year, I’m pretty sure this is the sign that the spokes have reached their fatigue limit, and are snapping. I’ve already ordered a full set of replacement spokes to install, just haven’t received them yet).
Bought 145mm Pinnd cranks, 31.8 Enve stem and Spank Spoon 60 handlebar, Shimano Linkglide drivetrain to replace worn NX, BikeYoke Revive dropper, 220mm rotors, and Dominion brakes. Upsized rear wheel to 29, after the 27.5 one wore out, and swapped grips out to old ODI Rogue dual-lock-on grips.
It was Hambini that pointed out that aluminium against steel bearings will lead to increased wear, which is why he uses two plastic washers between the bearing and spindle - at a price of €30 a piece. I think I prefer metal against metal. Plastic is so Shimano.
It may have been a very muddy year around here, but my outer tires look quite fresh while ‘ve been through a drive train, some bearings and a few sets of brake pads.
oh and the rear of my GT RTS
Drive trains seem softer than ever and wear super fast.
My suspension never really gets much of a chance to wear out too much, fork gets lowers done ever other ride and full strip 4-6 rides. Ccdb coil has been my faithful shock for over 10 years now, been on 5 frames, been converted to metric (via a 10mm internal plastic spacer), properly designed parts really do last. (Under serviced at only 3 in that time, never once has it blown up)
As for your comparison, it proves my point, if you take a ej208 for example, and run the high flow pink oil filters 2-3k miles is the recommended oil change. We're not dealing with run of the mill rubbish forks here, but performance focused products, they need performance focused maintenance.
Reality of the matter is that wet linear sliding bushing performance falls off super fast. Especially as contamination gets introduced. Compound that was the pathetic amount of oil they run in order to keep weight down. What do you think that 5-10ml of oil +150mm away from where it's needed is actually doing? A small amount after rebuild, less and less every suspension cycle.
While best we available is linear bushes, it's VERY far from what's possible.
From experience working in the industry over 10 years, there's people out there putting more chainlube on than oil that I'm using on my fork....
I’m genuinely curious now…
Raw strength & stiffness numbers: www.pinkbike.com/photo/27962336
I also broke a new Cane Creek Crownrace that I had to salvage by grinding away the aluminium flakes. It is usable, but ugly. Never tighten steering bolt unless you are certain everything is in place.
I broke some DT Swiss nipples just by turning them. Made of Swiss cheese, I suppose. I had just enough extra nipples in the package that came with the rim. But nobody on this side of the milky way has that external torx tool that DT Swiss now uses. I just used a spoke from the other side of the nipple to guide it in.
Shimano derailleurs seems to just work, yet not work. I look forward to my future AXS derailleur.
Oh, and I broke a shock pump! I had to grind away so much of the nut to fit it on a Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate schrader valve that it fell apart in my hands after the second time I used it. The Super Deluxe seem to loose air over night. Suspicious.
Besides, the benefits of gearboxes aren't just increased reliability over exposed derailleurs. You get a centralized lower center of gravity and less Unsprung mass, and a quieter and smoother bike with gearboxes. They also look better. You can also lay your bike down on the right side instead of potentially bending your rotors when you have to lay it on the left side to protect your exposed derailleur.
Not based upon bias, all facts Jack.
RE: "Some people just need to pick better lines" This is the right perspective.
rider bashes their derailleur into a rock: "we need to get rid of derailleurs and all use gearboxes"
rider bashes their fork into a rock . . we don't denounce our Zebs
A start would be a poll that asked relevant follow ups. If you say you broke a wheel: ask if it's front or rear, ask if the rim was carbon or aluminum etc. If you say you broke a frame: ask if it's carbon or aluminum, ask what model year, ask if you were at a bike park when it broke. . .
We know it's not a scientific poll but it could be improved.