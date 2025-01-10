Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Poll: The 2024 MTB Damage Inventory

Jan 10, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  
Rocky Mountain Slayer 2020

Bike maintenance is something of a double edged sword. To some, the act of tuning a bike and keeping everything in working order is part of the joy of the sport, but there are just as many folks for whom the upkeep is a torturous chore. No matter which end of the spectrum you fall on, maintenance is an inevitable necessity.

Adrien Dailly crushed his rim on the very last rock on track going for a big gap and coming up short. The French as a rough week with one broken hand two punctures and this dissipated wheel.
photo

In an attempt to get a sense for how much that maintenance is affecting the average mountain biker, we're launching the Pinkbike Damage Inventory - starting with 2024.


What did you break this year?

Tick all that apply



What did you wear out this year?

Tick all that apply



photo

How many flat tires did you get?


How many rims did you destroy?



How many derailleur hangers did you break?



What was the sum cost of your maintenance / replacement in 2024?

Parts cost only, without labor.



 Does it even count if you have a Fox X2 fail or is it just par for the course?
  • 581
 after the third rebuild the shop convinced me to buy a new shock, they were like, do you want to be here again in a month?
  • 182
 @Highlander406: what did they recommend? (3rd rebuild coming Monday)
  • 4515
 @Highlander406: The 2024+ are fine. Any shop I've talked to locally hasn't warrantied one since customer shocks got replaced with '24s.
  • 171
 @f*ckingsteve: We've done about 10. Definitely better!
  • 165
 @f*ckingsteve: last time mine was done under warranty it was rebuilt using ‘24 parts. Was perfect for 12 months but I shit you not the ride after talking to my mechanic about how he’s not seen any problems with the ‘24 shocks…..squelch squelch squelch….
  • 301
 @Dav82: I mean, they need servicing still, it's not fixing that. If it didn't piss all the oil out then you're fine.
  • 303
 Finally bought a vivid coil instead... what a dreamy difference. Can't recommend one enough.
  • 20
 @f*ckingsteve: of course….but the first warranty rebuild started off with the same squelch which on first advice ‘was fine’ which then developed into oil seeping out. I got it booked in as soon as it started this time. Hoping a service will do the trick and I’ll be good for another year but it doesn’t stop me looking into swapping out.
  • 260
 I sent my 2021 X2 (which never had a problem) in to fox for routine maintenance this year and they completely replaced with a 2024 brand new unit without even asking. Just FYI for folks debating where to send theirs for service...
  • 80
 @baxterbike: same thing! I’ve had at least 4 different X2’s on different bikes and I’ve never blown one out. Maybe I’m just lucky. But I sent in a ‘21 X2 that worked great for routine service at the end of the season and they sent me a brand new one!
  • 20
 I sent my 21 in years after i got it and they replaced it no questions asked with a 24 which has been great.
  • 41
 I found a good deal on a Float X and replaced my X2 this year.
For my bike and riding style, I prefer it… Ripmo V2, prefer lively / poppy tune.

I don’t really know what to do with the X2… cost to rebuild doesn’t seem worth it.

Fox, can I just mail it back?
  • 35
 After 3 rebuilds they gave me the new version last year. It hasn't failed so far. It feels terrible, like the COMPLETELY wrong tune for my bike with no small bump compliance whatsoever, but it hasn't failed. I hate the new X2, they fixed the reliability but made it feel like garbage in the process.
  • 61
 At this point, it's one of those outlier parts that is heavy but NOT more durable. Shame, because X2's ride great. But......some jerk accountant at Fox is telling the engineers they can't afford to retool the factory because it costs too much. Just like RockShox with the Gen 1 and 2 Reverbs, or SRAM with every brake until the Code and Maven. If there's a silver lining, every time this happens a company that DOES make a good product has an opportunity to grow their business. But any decision maker that quashes an in-line improvement to a component should have to ride something gnarly (like Bootleg Canyon or Hangover gnarly) every day with that defective component until the problem is fixed.
  • 108
 @dividebyzero: It's literally one of the most tunable air shocks on the market. Have you played with the settings, like, at all?
  • 10
 For what it's worth, I replaced the X2 with a DHX2 on my Megatower and have loved it. Born again coil convert.
  • 50
 @f*ckingsteve: on the X2 that came with the bike I was running LSC a little past 50% in and it performed great with good sensitivity (when it worked), I ran a little stiffer than what Specialized's calculator said. This new 24 X2 I have to run 2 clicks of LSC from open and the small bump compliance is stiff as a board, no traction at all on trails that I used to have traction, running compression's wide open didnt help it just made the shock bottom out too much. It is nowhere near as active as the old shock and the settings dont help.

There's a video on Youtube showing that Fox added a massive negative spacer to the air can, one that wasn't there in the previous years. That is likely what is killing the small bump compliance for me, I would remove it but I don't have the tools needed to access the negative chamber. The other possibility is that Fox sent me a firm tune instead of the light Specialized tune, but there is no way for me to know what tune they gave since theres no sticker.
  • 20
 I took my customers x2s for service at fox and they just provided me with new x2 no problems so far. Around 6 replaced for free (went to fox) however last time i tried around a month ago they started charging just about above service cost for a new one, all the owner replaced (2024) have been solid…. So far
  • 10
 Nah don’t count man
  • 10
 @dividebyzero: yeah, sounds like the tune might be different for your bike. Fox replaced my 2022 with a brand new 2024 model too (for my Dreadnought V1) and it feels even better than the original but I did drop PSI and increase rebound a little. From what you're describing it sounds like maybe your rebound is too slow. Are you open to experimenting a little? If so, what PSI and clicks from closed are you running for high and low speed rebound and compression?
  • 20
 @AgustinFlores @baxterbike - Had to pay Fox's $175 full-service fee to get my failing 2021 X2 replaced early November. New 2024 X2 is huge improvement so far, but Fox is no longer doing a free "warranty replacement by another name" for failing X2s.
  • 70
 @Dav82: Cane Creek Kitsuma
  • 50
 @f*ckingsteve: the 24 x2 still really aren’t great.
As for recommendations, If you’re on a budget, the vivid has been a great shock. If money is no object I love my ext. the coil has been fantastic but I’ve heard the air can is also lovely. I would also recommend a Kitsumah.
  • 70
 @dividebyzero: vivid way much more betterest than x2. Do try.
  • 11
 Logged in just to upvote this one
  • 425
  • 95
 @DirtMedicationsSon: spelling in logical terminology so hard?
Get past the 6th grade amigo?
  • 419
long like dirt medication poinkers
  • 30
 @Highlander406: true story! Gave up, sold mine as a paper weight and went coil for the win
  • 50
 9/10 times the reason Float X2s fail is because the hard chrome coating on the damper shaft wears, which lets air from the air can bypass the seal head into the damper oil.
The fix for this is replacing the damper shaft with another one which also has the same faulty hard chrome coating. Just for it to likely wear out again in time for your next service.
The 2024 update was a slightly different sealhead design with two o-rings in instead of one. I have service many of these new ones which have also worn out the shaft.

Suprisingly the x2s that fail the least or need replacement shafts are the very first generation which have annodized aluminium shafts.
  • 10
 @baxterbike: going to put it out there, they have that many left over it's cheaper for them to replace than service.
  • 40
 @f*ckingsteve: most clicks doesn’t mean most tunable.
  • 30
 And to all the X2 owners in this comment chain - what is the collective lost riding time due to not having a working shock?

Curious as it is the 'spare' shock for my 2022 Sight VLT but luckily I do not ever have to run it as I have a Super Deluxe Ultimate and a Vivid Ultimate for that bike.
I was slightly suss about the X2 during ride set up (lots of adjustment and none of it seemed to work very well to control the mush sensation and the noise) and the fact that I had exactly zero interest from Buy & Sell when I tried to sell it.

Not bashing just curious as I understand that there are people in the world that do not have at least two bikes and a reserve set of suspension for at least one of those bikes (and before people bash on me - mountain biking/ winter fat biking is my job and I have no other equipment based hobbies/ sports. It is 365 #bikesbikesbikes as far as I am concerned.
  • 10
 @andrewbikeguide: At least for my situation it wasn’t really any longer than normal service from Fox (about 1 1/2 to 2 weeks). I typically service every 3-4 months and even the leaky X2 lasted almost that long. I also have spare bikes/shocks to avoid any riding downtime. Not sure what you mean by mush sensation or noise. My X2 doesn’t make enough noise to notice.
  • 21
 @f*ckingsteve: they still blow up, it just takes slightly longer.
  • 30
 @Dav82: if you aren’t fancy and just want something that rides well and has long service intervals get either the Rs super deluxe or the fox float x
  • 10
 @ridedigrepeat: what did you use before?
  • 10
 Fox replaced my old troublesome X2 performance with a new factory when I asked
  • 10
 Bike magic did some changes in my X2. Two seasons without problems in my Glory.
  • 10
 I have 2 Fox Factory X2s, one on an Enduro and one on a eMTB, and I just consider them a routine service. I overhaul them myself and get a bit over a year on each
  • 30
 I've never had a problem with my x2. I sent it to Fox for updated internals and a travel adjust when I purchased it and it's been great.
  • 11
 @f*ckingsteve: 2024? are fine? give it a few more day jeezzz
  • 10
 @f*ckingsteve: I got unlucky. Had a 2022 X2 with zero problems - and that was running on a clevis! Got a new frame with a 2023, was then replaced with a 2024 (first warranty), it also had problems (warranty again), rode it a bit, took about 6 months and way less than the hours for it to happen again (3rd warranty claim), then they sent it back with some ham fisted approach and the bleed port was leaking (4th warranty claim). Here's hoping it holds this time. Very much tests the patience.
  • 30
 Get a coil...
  • 10
 @DirtMedicationsSon: @DirtMedicationsSon: Say more please. Just sat down with popcorn.
  • 10
 2 for me.
  • 10
 hahahahahaha. win right there!!
  • 10
 @f*ckingsteve: thats a lie...
  • 1403
 It's hard to separate "I had to replace this" from "I wanted to replace this" on my expenditure chart.
  • 390
 This downtube may be approaching its fatigue life. Better safe than sorry. I'd better replace the frame.
  • 70
 yeah, far more improvement replacements, rather than due to damage
  • 300
 My swatbox is too filthy to stuff in an unprotected burrito. Better replace the frame.
  • 612
  • 30
 Depends who I'm talking to:

Wife - "Oh ya, potentially dangerous, needed replacement immediately... don't worry it was cheap."

Riding friends - "It was just so shiny any beautiful... got a second mortgage so it's all good."
  • 871
 I don't see a box for ego
  • 310
 I just break hearts...
  • 260
 It's defaulted to Yes for anyone commenting on Pinkbike
  • 822
 i broke my back 7 months ago still didn't recover Frown But i can finally run and sit without pain so things are getting slowly better
  • 280
 @ddbiked get well soon mate
  • 130
 That sucks on so many levels…hope you make a solid 100% recovery
  • 30
 Stay the course.
  • 30
 In a website about material objects it’s really about keeping the physical self healthy to enjoy our ATB playing ability important. Heal up amigo.
I’ve had so many crashes that I’ve counted myself lucky.
Used to work in a nursing home so seen how bad things can get.
  • 20
 Back surgery for me 3 weeks ago. I don't really think MTB caused it. I hope you recovery fully!
  • 10
 It takes time!! I did mine two years ago and have a few vertebrae fused for my troubles. Probably took 8-10 before I was really up to speed...
  • 601
 I got hit by a car in 2024 so that incurred a lot of extra replacement costs for the frame and other parts. Surprisingly the wheels survived, so kudos to We Are One for making a durable product!
  • 1262
 try to not get hit by a car this year
  • 560
 @theoskar57: Easier said than done, those things are f*cking everywhere
  • 50
 Parts are cheap - were you ok?
  • 83
 To be honest I'm baffled how (from what North American residents are reporting here) riding bicycles in traffic is considered inherently dangerous. Now I also read recently that in Toronto they are planning to remove dedicated bicycle lanes so yeah, it doesn't seem to be getting any safer either.
  • 90
 @vinay: Driver education, training and skill enforcement are garbage over here. People pass around random "do's and dont's" without ever actually reading the driving laws. I spent 2 weeks in Holland with a buddy years ago, and we did a D-Day road trip down to the coast of France, and I can say that 80% of drivers showed good lane discipline over there on the highways, yet over here you're lucky to see 20% have any clue WTF they are doing behind the wheel. Our cars are big and bulky for no reason, the land was settled way much later and our cities were built with huge roadways for cars, the land is vast and there are hardly any passenger train lines so you NEED a car to get around. Plus a lot of our climate gets proper winter, so urban cycling by everyday people is no where near as popular and thus our drivers suck around cyclists. There was a big push for bike lanes in cities and I guess they're figuring out that it's not a working solution.

PS: Slamming a few Grolsch's back then rocking wheelies, bunny hops and curb drops on city bikes in Holland was a stupid fun time, highly recommended lol!
  • 51
 @vr6ix: don’t be fooled, dutch drivers are one of the worst i’ve encountered in europe, in other countries in europe they make fun of “yellow platers” hogging always hogging the left lane without a clue. besides of course complete lack of situational awareness and without their traffic lights and infrastructure, they get completely lost. most of my friends get run over at least once a year here, luckily they lowered the speed limit to 30kmh in the cities, so the injuries aren’t life changing.
  • 120
 @theoskar57: rumor has it dutch license plates are originally white, but you get a yellow plate when you fail your driving exam.
  • 20
 Oh this was like 15 years ago at this point, but, as a first-time Canadian traveler in Europe, the contrast in city layouts and driving behavior was eye opening. I'm sure it's all gotten much worse on both sides of the Atlantic since then lol!!!
  • 30
 @NWintheUSA: Thanks for asking. Yeah I've made basically a full recovery now. Had a bad concussion for about 8 weeks and did some PT beyond that. I got super lucky, it could have been way, way worse.
  • 10
 @Kainerm: You could argue that to be true, as almost everyone fails their first attempt of the driving exam.
  • 6014
 the most expensive part of any maintenance is new tool set that is needed for either Shimano BB or fox fork/shock, because they keep constantly changing them.

what Sram did is kinda cool, they simplified amount of tools you need to service fork / shock / etc...

I bet that post will downvoted to oblivion because of folks who hate sram and 'love to work on their trusty 26 ser'
  • 230
 Shimano has the old and new thread in (BSA) cup tools, but that's it. For press-in BBs, the tooling is the same for Shimano and SRAM. Punch and a dead blow mallet to remove the old cups, bb press or old headset press to put new ones in. Shimano has stuck with a 24mm spindle for decades and SRAM now uses a 29(ish) mm spindle. Both are fine. Both are reliable. Both require minimal tools.
  • 150
 What Shimano BB's are you buying? Their threaded cups have been the same two spline sizes for almost 10 years.
  • 60
 Edit: Forgot about XTR being 39mm diameter, so three.
  • 10
 Precisely why I just do lower/can services now myself and leave the damper teardowns to the guys that have the tools and dynos, and get a custom tune in the process if needed (especially if it's Fox)
  • 271
 No place for droppers and dropper levers? Two dropper posts died due to cartridge failing, can’t find replacement cartridge so now I have two expensive paperweights. Three dropper levers died on me, all on different bikes, two related to the pivot of the lever and one on the barrel thread cracking.
  • 157
 I'd say those get filed under suspension, but can add a separate category down the line.
  • 52
 You know cartridges may be rebuildable with assorted o-rings?
  • 90
 This! Needed a dropper post checkbook for worn out parts!

AND... why have hangers and not also a separate derailleur poll?

The gear box gang keeps saying how many derailleurs they constantly break. It would be interesting to see if that is as big a problem for all the non GB riders??
  • 20
 Sounds like you got some strong thumbs
  • 20
 @Dario-DiGiulio: I hope not. I don’t want my dropper to go up and down over bumps on it own
  • 50
 @Dario-DiGiulio: this applies only for the old reverbs
  • 212
 Going back to Seb’s earlier article, bikes are just more durable. When I started MTBing back in 1992, you’d break something nearly every ride. I was fortunate enough at the time to live about 30min from the Bike Nashbar store, and you could buy their returns at a crazy discount, decent wheels were $15-20 tires were $5-10, so while it was a hassle, you could blow stuff up and replace it cheaply enough. I recall a particularly rough month when I was there once a week to buy a new rear wheel. Now, parts last a lot longer, but are exponentially more expensive.
  • 100
 If i didn't do lift assisted DH tracks in full protective gear, my bike stuff except drivetrains would last 10x as long.
  • 70
 My answers make it look like a pretty bad year, but actually it's because my bike got to about 5 years old and things got a bit tired - most stuff is fairly bomb proof. Considering I've done a week in the Alps and a couple of "proper" enduro races, and the only real failure was a stick turning a mech inside out I cannot complain. It's just a good thing I don't have to lift the bike onto a roof rack...
  • 40
 Agree. I had zero flats and tacos in 2024. I’d love to see a survey from the mid 90s compared to this one.
  • 211
 Wait, Does that say Mike Levy?
  • 91
 It is not right that comments cannot be made on outside articles. We cannot stand for this injustice!
Like fook mee wut? They poached Levy!! What have they done to him!?
  • 40
 @konadan: huh, so he's still on Outside after all
  • 110
 Levy has gone full lycra! I blame the old 2020 downcountry field test. It was the start of his conversion...

"Some of you are no doubt asking yourself right now: “Wait, isn’t he the mountain bike guy?”

Right you are. He’s a multi-faceted person though who has spent the last year exclusively riding road and gravel bikes and has fallen in love with the drop-bar world, taking on some monster rides along the way and learning what a carb is."
  • 61
 Levy stood from ashes !
  • 51
 @jalopyj: Levy contains multitudes
  • 10
 @jankropik: too soon
  • 30
 @konadan: He left you for a gravel bike, get over it already.
  • 11
 @chakaping: Thats fine, he can ride whatever he pleases. The offense here is the fact that they dropped the bomb, and we could not comment. Imagine what we all missed out on! The comments have been possibly the best aspect of this site over the course of 20+ years, but Outside CEO is slowly killing that freedom. It is a sign that soon pinkbike will fade into the blurry garbage background that is the Outside collection of zombie media sites. Hopefully Escape Collective can do better soon. We can only hope.
  • 111
 Not sure where to post this, but if anyone has been missing Mike Levy, he has been on the last two episodes of the Velo Podcast, being labeled as the host in the description of the more recent.

If you don’t care about curly bar cycling, it might not be for you, but it’s cool to see him back in action.
  • 90
 Raceface arc rims with spokes pulling through at the spoke nipple and specialized tires where the nobs rip up at the casing after 3-4 rides was very frustrating.

No more raceface rims for me (3rd one where this has happened), hoping the specialized tires issue was (~3 of them) was from a bad batch since I really like the t9 compound front tires.
  • 30
 Dented my second ARC35 rim this year beyond tubeless capability. To be fair they are quite light but not suited for gravity applications.
  • 91
 Raceface rims are made of a cheese marketed as an aluminum alloy. Specialized tires are Russian Roulette. A good one lasts a long time, but the odds of peeling shoulder knobs completely off is high. DT rims and Maxxis or Vittoria tires should keep those issues at bay for your 2025.
  • 10
 @wyorider: I really like the performance of Butchers, but yeah durability issues will likely push me back to Maxxis this year
  • 12
 @wyorider: +1 for DT Swiss
  • 10
 @SickEdit: Quite light. Ive got bikes that are lighter than those rims. I think they are made from lead
  • 10
 @CM999: Do you know a 35mm inner width aluminium rim that's lighter than ARCs (555g for 29er)?
  • 102
 How did so many people not get a single flat last year?? Even with double down casing I still got 5. It's probably that I ride way harder than everyone else and certainly not that I suck at line choice and need to lose weight.
  • 30
 Exo+ and a chonky mutha here…apparently always lucky.
  • 111
 Where are e-bike motors on the list? How many people have had them fail? Seems high amongst my mates and I
  • 150
 industry doesn't want people to know. Remember only 2 yrs for warranty (motor and battery)
  • 30
 Got to leave that off the list or the industry would boycott pb
  • 30
 My dad (by all definitions not a hard rider, and only takes bike out in nice summer weather) had to take his €8k turbo Levo to the dealership the last two seasons due to motor issues.
  • 40
 I thought this was a mountain bike website?
  • 10
 Legit question and the main reason I wouldn't buy one. A guy I know who puts in a lot of miles had a motor replaced 5 times in a year. They are not designed for wet climates
  • 60
 Most annoying was the tiny but critical plastic part in my nice 2-year-old Scott helmet that was unfixable despite several attempts. It connects the parts that squeeze when you tighten the knob in the back to the rest of the helmet above your ear. Tried melting it back together. It's all part of one big plastic piece so LBS couldn't get it as a spare part.

On the plus side, my floor pump got knocked over and it sheared off a plastic piece connecting the hose to the pump body. It's a really nice Topeak Joe Blow pump with the boost tank that is helpful for setting tubeless tires. I was considering machining a new part but emailed the service link on the Topeak site and it was promptly answered by a company called Todson who does the service for Topeak in the US. Nick at Todson had the exact part and mailed it to me FOR FREE! The pump is back in working order and I am super happy it was repairable (as more things should be).
  • 10
 I’ve had a Joe Blow pump for 23 years now. I’m surprised yours broke at all. At first I was worried that the $30 I spent for it back in 2002 or so was excessive. Turned out to be some of the best money ever spent.
  • 92
 We stopped using cushcore and we Damaged probably 7x less rims.
Our data sheet tells us that.
research/testing by rim brands have said at higher speeds and impacts, cushcore will somehow cause more failures.
  • 30
 Since you have the data, do you mind sharing some context: are you a rental business, racing team..? Did you change tire casing, how much pressure did you go up?
  • 11
 Nice. I also enjoyed the one about a girl and 7 dwarves.
  • 91
 more interesting: what did the pinkbike crew smash?
  • 614
 The like button on all of our lovingly made YouTube videos.
  • 51
 Unlucky year for Magura MT7, they broke down on every single ride I’ve done with my enduro bike, previously never had any issues.

1. Brake lever plastic died (randomly) (warranty)
2. Piston unsealed and leaked oil all over the place (needed to get new pads)
3. Hose had a manufacturing error and started leaking (warranty)(new pads again)
4. Bolt holding the brake pads snapped after doing a drop and slamming on the brake, causing me to loose two of the four brake pads on the piston, found only one pad, ride got ruined.
5. Cylinder in lever died (replaced with shimano lever).

Had Magura brakes for years without problems, don’t know what struck this year.
  • 40
 Last year I replaced my always failing MT7s with Formula Cura 4. Best decision I ever made.
  • 10
 After 3 years I had one master loosing pressure For replaced under warranty and been perfect ever since Sometimes is just back luck
  • 20
 My bike came with MT5s. I’m not a fan. I somehow cracked the plastic on the lever — maybe by tightening them too much? They replaced them, but that was never anything I had to worry about with Shimano or SRAM levers. Multiple bleeds necessary. The levers themselves are an ergonomic nightmare — can’t seem to get the right fit.
  • 10
 Interesting. I've also had a mt7 at the shop with a leaking hose - never seen that anywhere else. Magura has a very responsive and good support. However, I did need to talk to them much more often than any other brand that came through the shop in much larger volumes.
  • 30
 In 20 years of riding hydraulic disc brakes, I've never had a hose fail. Until I got MT5 brakes. I went through 3 hoses (failing at crimps). They have tons of power and are very reasonably priced, but they were the most unreliable brakes I've ever had. Good riddance.
  • 10
 @nathanawebster: They are powerful — but about zero modulation and a constant wandering bite point. I’m glad it’s not all in my imagination — there are issues with this brake.
  • 21
 @TheR: wandering bite point on magura means air in the system, mt7 are some of the most reliable and consistent brakes i've ever owned, and there's plenty of modulation, not Hope like but still a lot, seems like a set up/user error issue here, not perfect brakes, but not even like that
  • 20
 @nicoenduro: Yeah, I’ve bled the brakes a couple times. Always works for a little bit and comes back. As for modulation, it could be I’m doing it wrong, but these brakes seem either on or off. Could be the mt7s are better in this regard? Bottom line is that these brakes have given me fits that Shimano and SRAM never have. I can see how some people might like them — they’re not completely without redeeming qualities, and maybe some people fit the ergonomics, but I think this next season I’ll move to something else.
  • 50
 Positive: This year I had absolutely nothing that needed maintenance or adjusting on my enduro bike this year

Negative: My enduro bike was stolen a few weeks before the season even started :I
  • 80
 I broke my chairs armrest while commenting. does that count?
  • 52
 Great idea, but I'd love some more detail. Is the axle a frame, drivetrain, wheels, or other? I'd vote "frame hardware". What about damage beyond repair?
Droppers?
Do broken spokes (my most common) count as broken wheels?
Are pedals drivetrains?
I was sorta hoping for a derailer vs hanger breakdown, and number of snapped chains.
Accessories? Protection?
  • 30
 I’d love to see how many people are dealing with creaky CSU’s.

My last one lasts under 1yr, the one before that was 18 months.

And I’m not some crazy huge guy riding crazy stuff, constantly. I’m ~185lbs at 6’1”, riding mostly blue/black stuff, who rode 65 times last year.

If I’m having issues, I can’t imagine how many CSU’s the people who truly ride a lot more/harder than I do must go through.
  • 20
 You reminded me that I just replaced my uppers. Guess I had gotten so used to the freaking after more than a year haha
  • 10
 I think they just dont use enough glue when they build them, and if you replace it they just sell you a new one that has the same problem. This guy figured out an actual fix. I did this several years ago and no creaks since: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFvPNWAH6Kg&pp=ygUPQ3N1IHJlcGFpciBmb3Jr
  • 10
 I killed 3 CSU's in 12 months. 1 Fox 36 this year, 1 Cane Creek Helm this year and a Fox 36 the previous fall. I'm a measly 145 lbs, but spent lots of time in Sedona on these forks.
  • 20
 Try using green loctite 640.
  • 70
 Both stickers on my Fox 38 were broken (scratched) last year. Sad times
  • 70
 I don’t see the “Wallet” section!
  • 30
 After years of no issues on shimano xt 11spd, switched to deore wide range 11spd and the longer cage mech. Wrote off 3 mechs in pretty quick succession, including one completely in half.
After years on exo/virtstar with inserts, swapped to light casings and ditched inserts. Three punctures on one ride and tyre scrapped. Full retro experience.
Lesson? If it works leave the f alone
  • 10
 Same. M8000 for years, very smooth shifting. Some hickups sometimes, which almost send me in to the store to buy AXS, if I had any money for to buy stupid shit. But to own a AXS I would spend 300% more time on my drivertrain than I do no, just because of charging the battery. On an e-bike on the other hand! AXS can connect to the e-bike battery, intruiging my lazyness.
  • 10
 All current Shimano mechs are made of Swiss cheese. I’ve broken a Deore 11 speed and a Deore, SLX, and XT 12 speed.
  • 61
 Multiple rear rims destroyed yet no flat tires. Not sure what that says about how I ride
  • 10
 same here! i completely obliterated my rear synthesis rim racing monster DH race... but conti tire was fine lol, rim can be opened up to form the letter "C"
haha
  • 20
 Until I got farther through the pole, I had forgotten about the wheel I broke. Lasted two seasons and a few tires, but the crack finally gave up holding air. I couldn't believe it. And it was replaced under warranty.
  • 10
 Modern dual ply tires are just that tough now. I run Cushcore front and rear on my big bike just to prevent dinging another rim.
  • 10
 I assume that means pressure too low. Was this with Cushcore or other?
  • 40
 There is only one unpopular yet easy answer to the rim hitting g the ground: the tire pressure is too low.
  • 53
 You should be asking people if they broke Derailleurs and not derailleur hangers, or both. Hangers are usually strong and thick now to increase rigidity to improve shifting performance, so now exposed derailleurs are the weak spot back there. I've destroyed 4 derailleurs on my e bike but was still using the original hanger until I recently replaced it. I kept it as a backup which I'll probably never use. because it's always the derailleur that breaks now.
  • 30
 Totally roached a derailleur this year too.

Was having issues, but then someone landed/crashed into the drive side of my bike, killing it off completely.
  • 30
 I broke 2 deore 12 speeds in 2 days, so many sticks and debris in the trails after Helene. Everything needs raked but there's still tons of saw work to do first. Cheapo derailers are the name of the game around here for a while...
  • 20
 @LDP12:
Surprisingly, out of the 3 total derailleurs I've killed, only that last one this year was caused by an impact.

My Microshift Advent X I think got shaken to death. Same with my Shimano Deore 11 speed (the newer M5100 one). The clutches and pivots went on both of them, but the Shimano lasted longer (~700 miles vs like 250 miles, as the Shimano one I could service the clutch).

But I do live in fear of a random stick taking out mine :O.
  • 20
 I've spent a lot this year to get my 2017 YT Capra CF Pro set for a few more years to come - frame bearings, drivetrain, rotors, and all the frequent stuff like tires/pads/grips.

The investment felt a bit crazy when looking at super-reduced prices for new bikes. But I couldn't find a worthy successor for a do-it-all bike that's capable of handling the best days of intense park/enduro riding in the mountains but still fun and light enough for more mellow local trails/touring. I hope future bike development will shift back its focus from what's most efficient in racing to maximizing fun riding on all kinds of terrain.
  • 31
 Busted spokes, that's about it. No bearings as I maintain them with fresh waterproof grease every year. No broken suspension outside of an old Monarch that farted out some seals and got stuck down, normal for those.
  • 40
 Crashed into a tree and gave myself a hernia with a saddle to the gut back in the summer. Does that count?
  • 21
 No rims for me this year.

But spokes. Man, the spokes. I’m replacing my third in less than a month tonight.

(WAO carbon wheels on their 4th year, I’m pretty sure this is the sign that the spokes have reached their fatigue limit, and are snapping. I’ve already ordered a full set of replacement spokes to install, just haven’t received them yet).
  • 21
 Most frustrating item for me was stuck down Fox 38 Factory fork mid ride… Replaced with brand new 180 cartridge and 1st ride, stuck down again from grease blocking negative air ports under piston head…Major design flaw!!!
  • 10
 Snapped the lowers of a Fox 40. Seen those forks take such a level of abuse, and far worse crashes with no damage. I threw the bike away from me as I went down, and wasn't on the bike as I hit the ground, and my lowers were snapped in half at the arch. Collarbone also broke. Finally back on the bike like I used to be after 3 months
  • 10
 2 rear rims, a stem cracked and gouged a bar up pretty bad, bent seat rail, destroyed a Eliminator rear tire, couple of wobbly Maxxis tires, 2 snapped GX Eagle chains, bent hanger and rear mech, snapped hanger, few sets of brake pads, some little plastic piece fell out of my MT7 brake levers. Not a real bad year honestly.
  • 40
 My heart goes out to those with 10+ flat tires. May 2025 be your year of less flats
  • 60
 Seems like a self inflicted wound. If you're getting that many flats you're using the wrong tires for your needs, running too low pressures, or are just willing to take the risk.
  • 21
 I'm kinda bummed that I accidentally answered 0 for rims destroyed. After answering that I broke myself off in the first question. And had forgotten that I blew the wheel out in that crash that also caused a concussion. Only after giving all answers. Oof... (im more concerned about my helmet upgrade this year than my maintenance costs)
  • 10
 Didn't break anything, but replaced an impotent dropper post (stock on Kona), degraded rear Code R brake, warped rotors, chainring bolt that went missing, and singled-sided lockon grip that throttled.

Bought 145mm Pinnd cranks, 31.8 Enve stem and Spank Spoon 60 handlebar, Shimano Linkglide drivetrain to replace worn NX, BikeYoke Revive dropper, 220mm rotors, and Dominion brakes. Upsized rear wheel to 29, after the 27.5 one wore out, and swapped grips out to old ODI Rogue dual-lock-on grips.
  • 10
 I cracked a carbon rim in two places, split a seat tube on one bike. I next tore the whole derailleur hanger and dropout assembly off the rear of an aluminum downhill frame and shredded the derailleur in the process with. RIP Shimano Zee derailleur and shifter. Then it gets better, I split a carbon saddle and crushed a handlebar too. Rough year! Those are the main things for me and I escaped from every incident without injury! I'm lucky but down a bike now.
  • 10
 After three years I had to change spindle on my Hope Evo Crankset. I went for Superboost this time. The fact that you can change spindle on a Hope Evi crankset for just €60 is pretty nice.
It was Hambini that pointed out that aluminium against steel bearings will lead to increased wear, which is why he uses two plastic washers between the bearing and spindle - at a price of €30 a piece. I think I prefer metal against metal. Plastic is so Shimano.
  • 10
 I absolutely mangled a derailleur (albeit a shimano acera) which snapped the hanger and the pieces of the derailleur got pulled up by the chain (as i was pedaling at the time) into the cassette, snapping a tooth off the cassette, bending a few links in the chain, the latter two I did not realize, and the chain and cassette both needed replacing months later, and because of the way they were messed up, the hanger was bent again and I needed another new one.
  • 10
 2024 was the first year in a very long time that I didn't break anything or flat because I only had one bikepark trip and unseasonably wet summer meant that i barely got to ride my MTB because the conditions were unsafe. I spent more tiem riding road/gravel than MTB.
  • 10
 I wasn't sure whether to include my myriad warranty replacements since you could argue they didn't "break" or "wear out", but just didn't function properly. I had warranty replacement of a SRAM GX T-Typer cassette due to mysterious issue while back pedaling in gear 3, replacement of OneUp V2 dropper due to poor bushing performance (the V3 has been better), swapped TRP brakes after months of niggling issues (Hayes have been better), and had the glovebox storage hatch replaced on my Santa Cruz after it stopped closing properly. Props to Fat Tire Farm in Portland, OR for making all those replacements quite effortless.
  • 30
 At first glance I thought this article was about bike companies that went belly up in 2024.
  • 31
 Heavier bikes, less breakage. All of my damage this year was on the XC bike. One torn tire, on broken saddle, one sprained finger.
  • 10
 Separating out pedals, cables and housing, suspension service and brake bleeding would be informative. And, helmets, knee pads, shoes, goggles/eyewear and gloves, etc. would be an interesting other poll.
  • 30
 Myself.... Every year it's my new years resolution not to smash myself, haven't managed it yet.
  • 41
 Thanks to CushCore this was my first very rocky park season with no flats or wheel damage.
  • 21
 We changed Away from cushcore and we Damaged considerably less wheels this last year - so has many DH teams. If you run tyre pressure that is to low in the first place, cushcore will help if you ride slow. through the Thousands of laps we did, cushcore did more damage to wheels - i dont know technically why but It's the same finding behind Rim brands denying warranty if cushcore was used.
  • 10
 @mtbtrekracer: Thanks for the info. I definitely want to look into this.
  • 10
 I feel like tires have come a long way.
It may have been a very muddy year around here, but my outer tires look quite fresh while ‘ve been through a drive train, some bearings and a few sets of brake pads.
  • 20
 I thought this was going to be a list of companies that went bust, sold for cents in the dollar etc.
  • 41
 I only broke one frame last year. It was a good year.
  • 30
 Does Medevac count as cost for maintenance? Asking for a friend….
  • 20
 i broke cranks? steel insert disloged and left my pedal all rattly. thanks polygon
oh and the rear of my GT RTS
  • 10
 Holy shit! GT RTS... I broke two of them in 1995
  • 10
 @Btrails: yeah, they seem pretty fragile. Where did you break yours?
  • 10
 It turns out that trying to use gravel-specific tyres on pavement results in lots of punctures. You'd think I'd have learned by now.
  • 20
 Smashed my ego when I crashed in front of my friends thinking I had the skills of Remy Metailler.
  • 20
 Separated my shoulder a week ago. This really sucks. On the plus side, no damage to my bike!
  • 20
 I crashed into a rock wall and cracked my full face helmet. Saved my life, but I need a new helmet.
  • 20
 I checked both nothing and myself because I’m still having post concussion symptoms 16 months later lol
  • 10
 Three XT derailleurs. I made the mistake of leaving the standard 12s Deore XT drivetrain on the bike I use the least... The cassette is fantastic though.
  • 10
 Pelvic Floor Dysfunction. Fun injury. Taking me forever to recover via Physical Therapy. Wish I had known how to prevent this earlier on. Tip of the year - STRETCH lol.
  • 10
 How are high percentage of people wearing tires, brakes, drivetrain, etc, but only spending 100-300 on maintaining their bikes? I spend more than that shipping of parts.
  • 31
 Suspension please! I broke a lot of that
  • 210
 @sewer-rat : I broke a lot of wind last year.
  • 70
 @CornPop: same... should be riding a GasGas lol
  • 31
 Just a frame. Rip v4 Nomad - she was fun.
  • 40
 Did mine in in 2023! Such a good bike. www.pinkbike.com/photo/27674027
  • 90
 @dirtnapped: were you trying to make a Gen 2 Privateer 161? Bc that front triangle is a dead ringer for it.
  • 30
 @freestyIAM: I knew I should have patented the design!
  • 30
 @dirtnapped: love how wheels/fork/everything else remained normal
  • 20
 @nickmalysh: it was wild. Fork was 100% fine. Front wheel was bent way out of alignment, but shockingly didn't buckle. Believe it or not, this was one of the OE e13 wheels that everyone loves to hate on/supposedly made of cheese. 2nd owner, with me putting a season and a half on it before this happened (can't fault e13 one bit, best $50 I ever spent on a wheel).
  • 10
 @dirtnapped: wow, did you ride into a tree? Or severe nose case lol? Chainstay snapped on my last one. Before that the seat tube cracked. Those were also alu. No wonder sc stopped making alu frames! At least this one is being warrantied with a cc v6. What a fun park bike that was though - jumped so well.
  • 20
 @milanboez: yeah, hit a tree going about 25 mph. Got really, really luck with it. Can't blame SC in the least for it!
  • 17
  • 10
 Kinda surprised at the number of frame breakage responses here. A frame breaking is a serious safety concern up there with a helmet failing in my view.
  • 33
 Second Year in a row breaking a dereileur for me! and technically its two because the one on my DH is bent but I just wont fix it. Can't wait for the atherton gearbox bike !
  • 10
 Running tyre inserts have saved me a small fortune in rims and tyres. Not glamorous but a favourite product.
  • 46
 First first time ever I haven't killed any rims for year gone. While on aluminium I'd dent to point of needing replacement in 4-6 weeks (fortunately I know how to build wheels...), but since going to weareone unions, I've only trued the rear once in 18 months. Legitimately life changing for me!

Drive trains seem softer than ever and wear super fast.

My suspension never really gets much of a chance to wear out too much, fork gets lowers done ever other ride and full strip 4-6 rides. Ccdb coil has been my faithful shock for over 10 years now, been on 5 frames, been converted to metric (via a 10mm internal plastic spacer), properly designed parts really do last. (Under serviced at only 3 in that time, never once has it blown up)
  • 60
 Are you seriously dropping your lowers that often? Kind of like changing your oil every 2k miles (3k km) that's just overkill!!
  • 25
 @wyorider: it's really not, fork performance does fall off that fast, if I had more patience I'd do it after every ride. To me, it really is that noticeable.

As for your comparison, it proves my point, if you take a ej208 for example, and run the high flow pink oil filters 2-3k miles is the recommended oil change. We're not dealing with run of the mill rubbish forks here, but performance focused products, they need performance focused maintenance.
  • 62
 @Thegrumpymechanic: every ride. Wtf dude. Thats just insanity…and so wasteful.
  • 32
 @wyorider: That's how often some of the pros have it done in races.
  • 41
 @wolftwenty1: it's the truth of the matter. Suspension needs servicing as often as you can manage to keep functioning how they are supposed too.

Reality of the matter is that wet linear sliding bushing performance falls off super fast. Especially as contamination gets introduced. Compound that was the pathetic amount of oil they run in order to keep weight down. What do you think that 5-10ml of oil +150mm away from where it's needed is actually doing? A small amount after rebuild, less and less every suspension cycle.

While best we available is linear bushes, it's VERY far from what's possible.

From experience working in the industry over 10 years, there's people out there putting more chainlube on than oil that I'm using on my fork....
  • 20
 @Thegrumpymechanic: so just oil…no seals…?

I’m genuinely curious now…
  • 10
 @wolftwenty1: I've done that a plenty when living in Whistler. Lowers every week, just changed oil, cleaned, greased, the fork was happy and so was I Smile Takes a few minutes if you aren't swapping seals..the most time consuming part is taking off and reinstalling the brake I would say Smile
  • 20
 @wolftwenty1: not every time for what's it's worth, some times they're perfectly fine to keep running on a but more.
  • 10
 @Thegrumpymechanic: have you tried Motorex Supergliss or upgrading fork seals? Even using a fender can keep dirt and dust off the wipers and lengthen intervals between service.
  • 10
 Off the bike for 3 months this summer and still selecting every option… smh
  • 10
 Where do pedals fall into this poll? cockpit or drivetrain? I managed to mangle a couple beyond repair this year.
  • 20
 i ran over my bike and broke my fork, tough pill to swallow
  • 20
 Only harder pill to swallow is a concrete pill!
  • 10
 Broke the spindles clean off on two sets of Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals. Fool me once...
  • 10
 I broke my spine which kinda put a damper on breaking bike parts this year Smile
  • 10
 So many people are lying when they didn't pick that they wore themselves out last year.
  • 10
 Not even a college entrance exam yet people are cheating on the flat tires question
  • 10
 I snapped off and replaced two $7 shimano derailleur clutch levers! Such an odd occurrence
  • 20
 File Under: I happily volunteer to be a data mining test subject
  • 10
 Crappy rear wheels and low tire pressure are not that good when it comes to long term durability aparently
  • 10
 broke my collarbone was the worst of last year. So no snowboarding for a while yet
  • 10
 Didn't even realize, no flats this year at all, not even on the innertubes on the DJ. Very grateful for continental tires
  • 12
 Anybody know if Rockshox covers the end of a Super Deluxe Ultimate blowing completely off the shaft? That will greatly affect my final answer.
  • 11
 Thru axles, rear hub shell axle, followed by frame thru axle. Steel is the way to go, especially on 50+ lb bikes
  • 10
 @jgusta The MTB industry nearly universally spec's 148x12 XC rear hubs on 50, 60lbs enduro e-bikes. I don't think they are paying that much attention.

Raw strength & stiffness numbers: www.pinkbike.com/photo/27962336
  • 25
 I broke the lockring that hold the chainring in place on the Hope Evo crankset. It needs 60 NM and I must have given it 61 NM. It still does its job strangely, but sometimes the chainring is loose. I ordered a new lockring for €5.80. Total cost is €40 to have it shipped to Norway. f*cking Norway.

I also broke a new Cane Creek Crownrace that I had to salvage by grinding away the aluminium flakes. It is usable, but ugly. Never tighten steering bolt unless you are certain everything is in place.

I broke some DT Swiss nipples just by turning them. Made of Swiss cheese, I suppose. I had just enough extra nipples in the package that came with the rim. But nobody on this side of the milky way has that external torx tool that DT Swiss now uses. I just used a spoke from the other side of the nipple to guide it in.

Shimano derailleurs seems to just work, yet not work. I look forward to my future AXS derailleur.

Oh, and I broke a shock pump! I had to grind away so much of the nut to fit it on a Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate schrader valve that it fell apart in my hands after the second time I used it. The Super Deluxe seem to loose air over night. Suspicious.
  • 20
 Knocks on wood.
  • 10
 How is everyone riding an entire season without getting a single flat?!
  • 20
 DH casing tires, inserts and proper psi.
  • 31
 DH tyres in blues graded as blacks
  • 11
 define flat though, Lots of us had flats via needles or thorns etc.but as far as a tyre pinching or tearing... hardly any single we stopped using cushcore!
  • 10
 Hope you're monetizing this data collection by selling it to brands.
  • 10
 Fortune favors the prepared mind. Take care of your $hit!
  • 10
 Bented pedals in tree stump? Where it counts? My foot wants to claim it!
  • 10
 0 flats in WA all year, 1 ride in BC and 1 flat...
  • 10
 I must be really hard on stuff lol
  • 10
 These polls always reinforce how incredibly average I am.......
  • 10
 I broke my thumb. It cost me 6 weeks of MTBing.
  • 10
 Where is the "a tree" option in the first question?
  • 44
 Poll not doing gearbox fans any favors...
  • 49
Besides, the benefits of gearboxes aren't just increased reliability over exposed derailleurs. You get a centralized lower center of gravity and less Unsprung mass, and a quieter and smoother bike with gearboxes. They also look better. You can also lay your bike down on the right side instead of potentially bending your rotors when you have to lay it on the left side to protect your exposed derailleur.
  • 51
 @hohmskullkrishten: derailleur components worn out was what it asked. I go through 3 chains a year and a shifter cable. And clicked that because things wore out. Drive train components will also wear out with a gearbox. Cables, shifters, chain/belt. The hanger question is a better barometer of the answer you seek. Some people just need to pick better lines
  • 21
 @hohmskullkrishten: are you bias? (Clearly).
  • 35
 @n8shearer: That actually isn't what you asked about. You asked about nothing. You made a wrong claim and I shot down your claim completely and have additional reasons why gearboxes are superior.
Not based upon bias, all facts Jack.
  • 10
 @n8shearer: how you maintain your drivetrain can have a huge effect on this: which the poll cannot really account for. Some people wax their chains and lovingly wipe them down with microfiber cloth after rides. Others only add chain lube when it makes noise.

RE: "Some people just need to pick better lines" This is the right perspective.

rider bashes their derailleur into a rock: "we need to get rid of derailleurs and all use gearboxes"
rider bashes their fork into a rock . . we don't denounce our Zebs
  • 22
 I don't buy plastic frames so they don't break as easy
  • 10
 I wish there was a way to truly compare carbon frame failure rates to aluminum.

A start would be a poll that asked relevant follow ups. If you say you broke a wheel: ask if it's front or rear, ask if the rim was carbon or aluminum etc. If you say you broke a frame: ask if it's carbon or aluminum, ask what model year, ask if you were at a bike park when it broke. . .

We know it's not a scientific poll but it could be improved.
