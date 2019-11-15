Pinkbike Poll: The Great Chainstay Debate - What's Your Preferred Length?

Nov 15, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
Greg Minnaar V10
Greg Minnaar's stretched out Santa Cruz V10.

What's the ideal chainstay length? It's no secret that mountain bikers love to argue on the internet, which means there have been countless heated debates on this very topic, with the 'shorter is superior' crowd on one side and the 'balanced is better' camp on the other. The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the rear axle plays a crucial role in how a bike will handle, but it turns out that there's not one magic length that will work for all riders in all situations.

Shorter chainstays can make it easier to snap a bike through tight corners and lift the front end up into a manual, just like longer ones can add additional stability at speed, but there's not an exact science as to how a bike's chainstay length is decided upon. In the end, it's really up to the frame designer to decide what will best suit the bike's intended purpose. The length is also dictated to some degree by the suspension design and travel amount of a bike - it's a lot easier to create a hardtail with a super stubby back end than it is a DH bike with big wheels and loads of travel.

Having different chainstay lengths for different frame sizes makes a lot of sense, since only increasing the length of a bike's front center for different sizes can affect the balance of the bike. 420mm chainstay may feel great on size small bike with a 430mm reach, but they may not be as ideal on an extra-large bike with a 510mm reach. More companies are starting to change the chainstay lengths of their frames for each size, and there are others that offer frames that allow the chainstay length to be adjusted via a flip chip, but it's still not the norm.

Trek 2016
Trek's Stache 29+ hardtail has adjustable dropouts that can shrink the chainstay length all the way down to 405mm.

But does that mean a tall rider won't like a bike with short chainstays, or a short rider won't be happy with longer chainstays? Not exactly – at a certain point it becomes a matter of personal preference, which is one of the reasons there are so many opinions.

For this week's poll, imagine you were designing your ideal mountain bike. For the sake of simplicity there's no category for this mythical bike – enduro, trail, XC, it doesn't really matter – let's just say it's a bike that you'll be using to go up and downhill on a wide variety of terrain.

First, find the section that matches your height, and then select your preferred chainstay length in the poll below.



Rider Height: 155 - 164cm // 5'1” - 5'4”

What's your preferred chainstay length?




Rider Height: 165 - 174cm // 5'5” - 5'8”

What's your preferred chainstay length?




Rider Height: 175 – 183cm // 5'9” - 6'

What's your preferred chainstay length?




Rider Height: 184 – 191cm // 6'1" - 6'3”

What's your preferred chainstay length?




Rider Height: 192 - 201cm // 6'4" – 6'7”


What's your preferred chainstay length?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Poll


43 Comments

  • 18 0
 My preference would be reading the rest of the field test, specially when you test the Pole. Don't mind that you snapped the frame either. Just send the articles. Chainstays are cool if they are long enough for my foot size 11 doesn't hit the RD. So from 445mm and above,
  • 2 0
 Yes please.
  • 2 0
 where does all this talk of the pole frame snapping come from?
  • 1 0
 @vapidoscar: I second that.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Goes to Pole's website and you will see one case of it.
  • 1 0
 It all depends on a bike. Good luck riding XCish bike with long chainstay, I can guess owners backwheel, airtime figures and style points right away. Good luck riding geo more extreme than DH bikes on a trail bike that cannot be fed enough kinetic energy to fly off small marbles with these stays. There is a reason why I use the term Jerrymetry... if you want to feel confident riding steeps with rocks in the straight line then all the power to you Smile
  • 19 2
 Need a "I don't care, I just ride my bike" option.
  • 1 0
 You said it Ralph!
  • 2 0
 Alternatively: "I have no idea how long my chainstay is but my bike rides just fine."
Shocking to me anyone thinks they've spent enough time on enough bikes with differing stay lengths to have an opinion that is granular to five or six millimeter increments (other than say, a professional bike reviewer).
  • 1 0
 but, but .. what is the chainstay? Wink Smile
  • 14 0
 i want a girl with short skirt and a long jacket
  • 1 0
 Love Cake.
  • 7 0
 The more interesting question would have been: "What is your preferred ration of front center over rear center of the sagged bike?"
  • 1 0
 Yes. CS length on it's own is irrelevant.
  • 1 0
 @fartymarty: I wouldn't say irrelevant per se, but it is certainly dependent on what kind of riding you want to be doing. Much like wheel size I guess. 29er is definitely faster, and I think long chainstays are too... But 275 or even 26 and a short back end is better for jumping and such IMO.
  • 3 0
 I remember when super short chainstays were the fashion, and flat bars!!!
Funny how we pretty much always come back to around 440mm and riser bars.

I remember buying my Mega XL TR275 way back when, I wanted the 440mm chainstays and I was going to run 26" wheels (I am 6ft1).
I was told I was crazy, mad, bonkers and why not buy the Mega TR which had 430mm chainstays as it would be better and running small wheels on a 275 would not work as the BB was so low.
I still ride my MegaTR 275 with 26" wheels, 165mm cranks, -2 angleset and a 160mm fork.
Wait... that is pretty much where bikes are now, just the seat angle is 1 degree steeper Smile I was not mad, just ahead of the game. haha

26 is still the most fun too, which is what this bike is about, nobody has changed the local walkers paths and trails around the cliffs to open up and berm the corners for those big wheels...
  • 3 0
 As someone who wants to show off my internet engineering PHD, in just going to add 10mm to whatever the holy trinity of bike geniuses (Leo from Pole, Paul Aston and Chris Porter) say is best.

Anything else is unridable
  • 1 0
 Depends on the bike and the demands of the trail. As a tall rider, climbing with a high seat over a short chainstay can suck. But ripping through tight turns is great. A little more stability on longer stays in the rear end would be nice at times, but then you sacrifice the nimbleness of being able to bunny hop and pop over stuff. It's always a compromise. Sometimes I hate my chainstay length, other times I love it.
  • 1 0
 My Yeti SBC6 which has the longest chainstays of any bike I've owned also corners the best of any bike I've owned. My only grumble is that the reach could be longer for the size large I'm riding but I'm not getting an XL as he HT is massive! The newer yetis have short chainstays and I'm not sure I want that anymore...
  • 1 0
 Surely the vast majority of us aren't informed enough to make a proper decision (myself included), all we have to go on is market trends and what reviews say which is their opinions and not our own.
Most of us only have our current bike and maybe a few bikes before to judge on and without trying the same bike with different chain stay lengths we can't put anything down to purely chain stay length.
I would like more bikes having adjustable dropouts so we can try different lengths on the same bike and then form a more informed opinion, also gives more flexibility for peoples preferences and to balance it with the front centre.
  • 2 0
 Adjustable! My Stache and XTC frames both have sliding dropouts to change the effective length, and a bonus is easy single speed capability.
  • 6 1
 420
  • 2 0
 How can anyone who is not an experienced bike test rider answer this? The title should be: Your preferred chainstay length based on what you read on the internet.
  • 3 0
 yeah wait, what‘s a chainstay?
  • 23 0
 it's that little plastic piece that goes over your front chainring that makes the "chainstay".
  • 2 0
 @rocky-mtn-gman: so does that mean the lenth will help the seatstay
  • 3 0
 Pick a chainstay length and be a dick about it...
  • 1 0
 Pick a dick and be a chainstay a put it.
  • 1 0
 Not something I really consider, as like many its not a make or break issue when picking a bike. Most people can't afford to dismiss a bike because of stay lengths.
  • 2 0
 i want a kona with the chainstays of a hill climb moto and headset cups like dolly parton.
  • 2 0
 My considered opinion is that the three bikes I own is not a large enough sample size to form an opinion.
  • 1 0
 CS length should be a proportion of wheelbase vs proportion of height. The CS length I like on my trail bike is not the same as I like on my DH bike that's 50mm longer.
  • 3 1
 What's a chainstay is the ONLY answer possible in these cases Smile
  • 2 1
 This is too much tech for those who just want to ride a bike and chill with friends.. who cares about that ?
  • 2 0
 My answer would be one that is balanced with front center lenght.
  • 2 0
 This poll does not make much sence without specifying the bike type.
  • 1 0
 I like a fc-rc ratio of 1.7 on my hardtail, similar ratio as a lrg yt capra at 1.75. Hardtail is 430 cs and capra is 435 cs.
  • 2 0
 Whatever the length is on my Pole Evolink, it's perfect.
  • 1 0
 Depends entirely on the front centre length. Gotta be balanced.
  • 1 0
 As long as a 29" wheel won't fit I'm happy as a sandboy.
  • 1 0
 Get back to the Field Test!
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the sock length article!
  • 1 1
 Short enough that I can wheely and huck things easy on the trail Wink

Post a Comment



