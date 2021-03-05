Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Decide Which Discipline to Race?

Mar 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Sam was on fire today while he and Richie pushed each other to their absolute limits
Enduro clearly has appeal for downhill crossovers like Sam Hill. What about those of us who are more... average?

As enduro has grown over the last decade and bike companies continue to pour money into that corner of the market, downhill seems to be taking the backseat, especially at the grassroots level. These are changes most of us can point to anecdotally, but I wanted to find some numbers to see exactly what is happening.

In terms of racing, it’s not hard to see why enduro is so popular. It’s a participation sport, whereas downhill is more of a spectator sport. Enduro is approachable in that anyone who has a trail bike can sign up, while downhill races can be pretty intimidating for those who don’t have a dedicated downhill bike. And then there’s the time element: You put in all the prep work, travel to a downhill race, practice the course, get all the lines dialed, fly out of the start gate… and then it’s over in 3 minutes. I completely understand how for a typical rider, it's probably appealing that enduro offers more racing for the entry fee and effort.

I don’t have a problem with downhill racing. Far from it. I think downhill racing is crazy fun, and in order to keep the World Cup level robust, we need to support grassroots and feeder downhill series' so up-and-coming racers can work up to the big leagues, and so there's even such thing as up-and-coming downhill racers.

Still, there's an undeniable shift. Back in 2014, in the early days of the EWS, downhill racers outnumbered enduro racers in a Pinkbike poll. That changed dramatically by 2020, when apparently every Pinkbike commenter, their neighbor, and their dog self-identified as an enduro racer.

But these are all just my opinions, so let's hear from you. Do you race enduro? Downhill? Both? Why?


Do you race enduro or downhill?



Do you have access to regional enduro racing?



Do you have access to regional downhill racing?



If you race primarily enduro, why?



If you race primarily downhill, why?



What do you wish your region had more of?



What affects your decisions around racing? (Answer all that apply)



How close do you live to the nearest lift-access bike park? (Driving time)



What could make you change disciplines? (Answer all that apply)



If you started racing enduro in the last few years, what's the story?



I'm more of an enduro person, myself. Did the floral Crocs and I-don't-know-how-to-be-in-public expression give it away?


32 Comments

  • 6 0
 It seems like XC and DH racing formats are easier to organize as you don't have as many checkpoints/timing stations to put people to monitor. I find racing enduro is more fun and in general the format attracts more entries when the races have been offered but there is often a lack of volunteers to assist.
  • 2 0
 True, we had Enduro races here with 600+ riders on 6 stages, that is like 6 mini DH races on the same day to organize.

To organize myself I like the simplicity of a Dual Slalom.

And massive thanks to everyone organizing any sort of race!
  • 4 0
 I am a firm believer that downhill is a necessary disciline for the sport in many ways, but few people should actually race it seriously (or exclusivley), the bikes are expensive and quite impractical, the courses are quite demanding and the actual time spent on the bike is little. I would probably sign up for a local, non-pro DH race if there were races on courses that were more chill, accesible and cheap to participate. All races in my local area are quite serious and tightly scheduled, if someone just set up timers and charged a couple bucks at the local trail head, as-many-laps-as-you-want-best-time-counts format then I would probably race DH on a weekly basis.
  • 3 0
 Everyone should have a weekly Race series close by.. over here that is XC where you can basically race local most weekends.

But something more gravity would be better Wink
  • 3 0
 My "other, let you know in the comments" comment, is that to view the results of each question you have to click on an irrelevant answer. So like for many of the PB polls, I choose the most unlikely answer.
There needs to be a view results without clicking an answer function

How about a button "none of the above, but I still want to view the poll results"
  • 1 0
 This is a really good point and potentially invalidates all previous polls.
  • 4 1
 XC doesn't exist? There are two Enduro races an hour away in different directions, but a dozen good, technical xc events. Ride them on your trail bike, they are still good fun.
  • 1 0
 This wasn't about XC, it's about the affects of Enduro and the other gravity sport...DH. XC sees plenty of entrants and most likely isn't in question as DH is.
  • 1 0
 I would totally race DH but most of the trails on the east coast are more suited for enduro and trail bikes. I’m hoping to get a DH bike in the future but until DH races get cheaper, I can’t see myself transitioning from full enduro to a mix or full DH.
  • 1 0
 I just don't get why we always speak for racing while 99% of the riders don't race. What would we race? 29ers are 0.5% faster, so perfect for racing and so on, and so on. While I only ride because it's fun, gives me the most joy in the world and I love being in the mountains and playing in the woods. So what would I race? Absolutely nothing. But I would throw a leg over a DH bike the moment you ask, because I'm sure it's super fun to ride one.
  • 1 0
 I grew up racing XC, road and track. I've tried a few enduros and they're fun.....but the entry fees are prohibitive and getting competitive times means taking a lot of risks. I've got enough scar tissue/memory loss etc. from racing road (cars are the MOST dangerous feature on a racecourse) that I don't see the value in taking those kinds of risks when I'm 20 years past thinking I have the goods to go pro.

That said, enduro has led to the development of bikes that are awesome. Near XC bike climbing-decent for a bike park day. It's the discipline that reflects how riders want to ride......at least if you have some mountains nearby.
  • 1 0
 Enduro is just like riding with your friends. Racing just the same but with formalised times. And I'm not prepared to do the mental work required for downhill competition anymore.
  • 1 0
 What affects your decision around racing? **Day the race is on. I do not race on Sunday for religious purposes, which means that if there are 2 day enduro stage races I won't do them.
  • 1 0
 Decision of racing: push my riding beyond my confort zone, and riding unusual trails (blind) with lots of people doing the same stupid (amazing) stuff ;l
  • 1 0
 I dont race DH because I dont want to break my XC bike. Its a Full suspension so still good enough for not coming in last in enduro.
  • 1 0
 I race downhill (even though I'm shocking butters at it) because it feels like the pinnacle of the sport. The chance to go the fastest you possibly can. And I love that.
  • 1 0
 Enduro bikes for all that I need (DH races and some enduro races). I search polyvalence and the enduro bike give me this perfectly!
  • 1 0
 moved from gravel racing to enduro and I learned that I suck at enduro lmao. got 55/68 last race in Vail Lake (Cat 3 Beginner). Gwin was there which was cool
  • 1 0
 Don’t race because I can ride the same trails for free or I could if there wasn’t a lockdown ????

They cost far too much to enter
  • 2 0
 I just wish there were more DH parks and Enduro races near me Frown
  • 2 0
 I only race the scooterists to the skatepark
  • 1 0
 "Having the skills to not be too embarrassed" hit really close to home regarding why I don't bother dh racing.
  • 1 0
 Bet your wife doesnt say your embarrassing the family when you come in 3rd to last.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, even at 62 I wanna race but can't seem to get fit enough or injury free to wanna enter a race
  • 1 0
 Racing Enduro lets me drink beer with my friends during the day and my fiance thinks I'm getting exercise.
  • 1 0
 You should definitely check out cyclocross.
  • 2 0
 Because Sam Hill!
  • 1 1
 Seems like PB is using another article to collect data to sell to sponsors.
  • 1 0
 Some of these need to allow multiple answers...
  • 2 0
 Not fair guys, not fair.
  • 1 0
 Sad XC noises.
  • 1 0
 4x forever

Post a Comment



