Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Decide Which Discipline to Race?

Enduro clearly has appeal for downhill crossovers like Sam Hill. What about those of us who are more... average?

I don't race, but I still want to be part of the poll

No, it's nonexistent around here

No, it's too far

Yes, but it's a long drive

Yes, within a few hours of driving

Yes, at my local trail system(s)

No, it's nonexistent around here

No, it's too far

Yes, but it's a long drive

Yes, within a few hours of driving

Other (but I'll let you know in the comments)

I get plenty of racing for my entry fee

The entry fee is right

I have races in my area

I have the bike for it

It's the most fun

Other (but I'll let you know in the comments)

I get the right amount of racing for my entry fee

The entry fee is right

I have races in my area

I have the bike for it

It's the most fun

Other (but I'll let you know in the comments)

Whether I know the trails

Having the skills to not be too embarrassed (or not)

Having a downhill bike (or not)

Getting the most racing for my money

Doing what my friends do

So far I don't even know how long it would take to drive there

Other (but I'll let you know in the comments)

The amount of riding in a race weekend

My friends are all switching

I am not interested in racing any discipline

XC or other discipline for life

I haven't raced enduro, but I'm interested in trying

I didn't race before, but enduro seemed like a good way to start racing

I still primarily race another discipline, but I dabble in enduro

I raced another discipline, but now I've gone full enduro

I'm more of an enduro person, myself. Did the floral Crocs and I-don't-know-how-to-be-in-public expression give it away?