21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
Oct 24, 2019
by Sarah Moore
Take a run through the custom goodness from the 21 competitors and then vote for your favorite.Emil Johannson's Trek Session Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session Bienvenido Aguado Alba's YT Tues Thomas Genon's Canyon Sender Brett Rheeder's Trek Session Cam Zink's YT Tues Kyle Strait's Commencal Furious Vinny T's Scott Gambler Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden Reed Bogg's Trek Session Graham Agassiz's Evil Wreckoning DJ Brandt's Commencal Furious Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler Reece Wallace's Giant Glory Tyler McCaul's GT Fury Tom van Steenbergen's Hyper DH Bike Ethan Nell's YT Tues Kurt Sorge's Polygon Xquarone Johny Salido's Transition TR11 Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz
40 Comments
