21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite

Oct 24, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Take a run through the custom goodness from the 21 competitors and then vote for your favorite.

Emil Johannson's Trek Session






Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session






Bienvenido Aguado Alba's YT Tues





Thomas Genon's Canyon Sender







Brett Rheeder's Trek Session








Cam Zink's YT Tues

Kyle Strait's Commencal Furious

Vinny T's Scott Gambler

Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Reed Bogg's Trek Session




Graham Agassiz's Evil Wreckoning




DJ Brandt's Commencal Furious




Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler




Reece Wallace's Giant Glory





Tyler McCaul's GT Fury




Tom van Steenbergen's Hyper DH Bike




Ethan Nell's YT Tues

Kurt Sorge's Polygon Xquarone

Johny Salido's Transition TR11





Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz




What's your favourite bike from Red Bull Rampage 2019?



40 Comments

  • 11 0
 Just imagine if Americans weren't allowed to vote for Brett Rheeder's bike....
  • 3 2
 The one thing Americans like more than the old 'Red,White and Blue' is good ol' Camo. The orange stickers are genius, looks like all your 'Camo' hunting gear with the Orange on it, so ya'll dont shoot each other in the face when ya'll go duck huntin.
  • 7 1
 I cannot see Rheeder's bike. unless he will ride down the mountain on a set of orange fox stickers? Thats all I can see in the picture Smile Smile Smile
  • 6 0
 What happened to Brendans purple bike?
  • 2 0
 So im not going crazy
  • 1 0
 ---
  • 3 1
 He woke up and realized it was not 1993...
  • 5 0
 Word is his custom painted aluminum bike didn't survive when he cased his canyon gap. So his mechanic built up the carbon frame he rode at MSA. www.pinkbike.com/news/video-final-practice-hits-at-red-bull-rampage-2019.html
  • 10 5
 That polygon bike is gross looking, orange and marlin had a deformed baby that's what you get
  • 2 0
 get outta here, coolest bike there dude!
  • 3 0
 I'm really not sure about the oversize tubes of the carbon bikes, they look kinda like toys. It's emphasised scrolling pictures going from Tues to Furious
  • 3 0
 So many cool bikes! ????

We all win.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, they're all pretty darn nice.
  • 3 0
 The people that voted for Sorge's abomination are a special breed.
  • 1 0
 my #1 pick....
  • 2 0
 I can't get over the fact, that Vinny T sounds like a cast member from The Jersey Shore.
  • 2 0
 Thats not even brendogs bike...
  • 2 0
 it is now, check the case on the canyon gap from today's highlights.
  • 1 0
 Zink's YT on third place so far, seriously? With these blinding yellow and blue tires? ;-)
  • 2 0
 gotta say scott killed it with the new Gambler Drool
  • 2 0
 Will hyper ever release that dh bike? I wonder if Zink misses it
  • 2 0
 Emil's Swedish airforce edition is awesome.
  • 1 0
 Evil with 160mm raer travel? Looking forward to see how the bike will hold up.
  • 1 0
 Boggs with the non-black wheels really stands out for me. I miss the days of coloured rims.
  • 3 2
 Rheeder for the win - both for paint, and for the podium.
  • 1 0
 Wreckoning.... the W is silent.
  • 1 0
 Error on DJ Brandt's Commencal Furious pictures
  • 1 0
 Zink, Strait or Vinny T. But since I have to pick, Straits furious.
  • 1 0
 Simple man here... I see chrome rims, I hit vote.
  • 2 1
 Lacondeguy’s Tues. Because 26”.
  • 1 0
 Brendan, Canada ,what's that about ?
  • 1 0
 I have a feeling
???? Trek Session
???? Trek Session
  • 1 1
 Gotta go with Rheeder... those details.
  • 1 0
 Evil *Wreckoning
  • 5 5
 Get the camo out the sport: this isn't duck hunting!
  • 1 0
 camo..really.
  • 1 1
 Semenuk Twix bar.
  • 1 4
 That Evil won’t even make it to the top of the hill before it snaps, let alone down it.
Weak pieces of shit.
  • 1 2
 still no hardtail? ok
  • 1 0
 Russ Morrell represent.

Post a Comment



