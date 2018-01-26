Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?

We have a Skype meeting every day with the Pinkbike tech editors from around the globe. It normally starts off amicably, then descends into a battle about geometry, bike weight, gearboxes, and who would win racing scenarios even though we are all past it– basically arguing who would be the fastest loser over a lame course.
A recent weight battle during one of our meetings got me thinking about how important weight really is. Mountain bikers, and especially PB readers and commenters are very performance focused, but unfortunately, there are few things on a bike that can genuinely be proven to be better in one way or another, one of the few solid metrics we can fight over is weight. In fact, it is the only one: geometry, suspension setup, tire choice and all of the other variables are dependent upon opinion, riding style, trail choice, speed over fun or vice versa.
So, as I was being laughed at for riding a 36lb steel bike with downhill casing tires up road climbs, I realized that it seemed normal to me to ride a bike between 33-38lbs: downhill bikes or enduro/trail bikes built with droppers, big cassettes and my usual choice of DH rubber. Looking at my last few test bikes they have weighed in at 34.13lbs / 32.8lbs / 37.1lbs / 35.6lbs / 31.1lbs. The three bikes under 35.6lbs were not shod with downhill tires and would have gained a few more ounces if I changed their shoes.
Jack Leading's downhill bike probably wasn't one of the lightest on the circuit, to begin with, and is easily the heaviest with the added lead ballast. Supposedly it's close to 50lbs, but Jack had his best season to date and finished 36th overall in the UCI World Cup.
XC riders are looking to save every gram, but Nino Schurter has won every major race over the last two years without
the lightest bike on the circuit. Some downhill racers are even adding lead to their bikes to go faster, admittedly no race winners have been seen doing this, but these guys aren't doing it for attention.
After spending hours and hours riding eMTB's over the last year, I found it is like training in the gym, and it's free to boot; if you ride a 20lb hardtail as your only bike, it will feel normal on every ride. If you ride a 30lb full suspension bike for a few weeks, when you go back to your 20lb-er it will feel lighter and you will be able to move it around more easily. The same applies when going from a 50lb eMTB back to a coil sprung, heavy-tire shod, Pinion-driven, 37lb German tank, it feels light and 'flick-able,' and damn, I hate that F-word. The first time you ride the 50lb-er though, it feels horrible, after a few sessions strength increases and more importantly timing changes. I don't feel any discernible disadvantage riding the eMTB and can still endo around corners, ride technical sections and bunny hop - picking it up and over fences or fallen trees still sucks, though.
So to me, weight is never a deciding factor, unless it is when changing to something heavier and stronger. I also find that any time I have ever chosen a bike part to save weight, I usually break it, if somebody tells me how amazing their new lightweight component is, I will probably break it. Maybe I just need to ride better, or less, or on smoother trails. My safety limit for a bike seems to be over 33lbs.
Lastly, I ain't racing up any hills, or against any riders that haven't been stuffing croissants and espressos into their faces with me in a café pre-ride. My focus and enjoyment when riding comes from the feeling and performance riding technical and downhill trails.
2nd - who the fk cares?
1st - literally everyone but you
2nd - literally everyone but you
We only use kilos when selling drugs.
kg -> lbs: double it and add 10%
Nonsense Mr. Rogers!!!!
I love it tho and can see it now! The next Enduro-trend!
160mm bike - check
Convertible fool face helmet - check
Knee pads - check
Integrated tools all over yer damn bike - check
Weights taped to yer frame to prove yer not a “casual all-mountain rider” but a genuine bad-ass endurobro/gal who’s so damn fast and so damn serious they have to prove they don’t give a fk about weight and it’s win or crash trying - double fkn check!
Feel free to reply with innuendos.
But seriously, If it were as simple as the heavier bike feeling better, you could simply strap weight onto her trail bike to make her happy.
It's the geometry, travel and everything else about the DH bike that makes it feel more stable. A light DH bike is even better. If you get knocked out of shape, you can actually pull the bike back under you. This is really obvious when watching kids ride. With a higher bike to body weight ratio, they can't recover well when shit gets out of hand. The bike is too heavy to muscle it around.
There is no advantage in heavier bikes. Some people argue that they feel more stable, for example, in rockgardens, but you can achieve the same stability effect on a light bike simply bike entering the rockgarden faster. Here's the physics: p=m*v , p is linear momentum, m is mass, v is velocity.
Plus, on a light bike, you can manual, bunny-hop, endo, turn and corner easier. All of those allow you to go faster and/or smoother, so I dont understand why anyone wouldn't want the lightest bike possible.
Suspension allegedly performs better if there's a higher sprung to unsprung mass ratio (i.e. a heavier frame).
Hmmm... seems about right.
BTW I used to run what I "thought" was a solid 160 F/R setup that was 26.9 lbs. Then I put on some stronger bars. After that I went to more durable tires. That caused me to start cracking my carbon rims. Those needed more protection so had to add some more stuff. Etc, etc, etc.... End game 31 lbs and I am going faster than ever both up and down.
Past that, it's either bollocks, or the kind of diminishing returns nonsense that includes titanium hardware on a bike ridden by a fat out of shape oaf.
Of that last statement, I bring everything but the Ti goods.
If strength, durability, etc are all the same I would ride a freaking 10lb bike if I could. I remember going from a 34lb beast to a 28lb bike and I would drop another 6-10lbs easy if I could and not have a bike that would be constantly broken.
Cheap, Light, Durable... Pick two.
Given how many pinkbike users are endurbros who tend to shuttle, heavy stability outweighs (pun intended) light and twitchy rides.
Example. My old DS race bike was a hard tail and weighed in at 35lbs. My current bike build has 150/160 travel and will be plenty durable and should come in around 28-29lbs.
If it didn't matter Transition would have sold a LOT more Smugglers. That's been the best low travel bike around for a few years now and it doesn't sell as much as it should because it weighs 32-33 pounds. That bike should weigh more like 28. That is a big big difference and does matter.
Dedicated DH bikes or free ride bikes. Not as much. More important that it's trustworthy. Bas Van Steenbergen's Rampage Hyper was heavy as hell but when you're building a bike to huck off huge cliffs weight isn't your number 1 priority.
Edit: Just learned from the comment section that at least one of these is a chromo tandem.
My Genius LT comes in at 12.79KG (28.2lbs) and I love how it feels and my M9 is 18.5kg (40.8lbs) and I love how it feels as well.
Would I like my Genius to climb up a logging road like a 6KG cross bike? Yes, but I wouldn't like it snapping in half at speed sending me and its dead carcass into a tree causing irreparable damage to my ego and my wallet. Plus I would have to deal with my wife telling me to be more careful and stop riding bikes like i'm still 21.....and she doesn't forget anything so that's a conversation I will end up having for the next 50+ years or until I die doing something awesome
Full Suss Trek Fuel XC 26er: 26lbs
Commuter/Adventure 700c/29er Rigid Steel Bike: 28lbs
Chromoly Rigid MTB Tandem 26er: 42lbs
They all feel pretty good for what they're designed for. None of them feel too heavy.
Bike was horrible to ride, really tweaky. bounced an skipped off every root an bump in the trail
For me an ideal weight of any non DH bike is sub 30.
Over 30 for DH
(and to be honest I don't even know).
/edit: To be clear: I don't think that bike weight doesn't matter I just don't care about the number.
Seems like all my bikes, regardless of if they're full sus. or not, always end up back at around 31 lbs regardless of cost or farkles.
An XC rider isn't going to win medals on a 30+lbs bike against other riders and a DH rider isn't going to make it down the mountain with a super light bike that won't be able to hold up to the harsher terrain.
It's all relative but overall weight will always matter when it comes to endurance & speed.
Whenever I hear Americans talk about weight I feel like I have been transported back to 1918.
Above all, we need a safe space for those who get confused, offended, or triggered by non-MC Numbers and discussions. A place where everyone is included and coddled whether they are imperial, metric, or bi-numerical.
1 stone =14 lb or 6.36 kg
So a light Xc bike would be a good stone and a half ,
Enduro 2 stone , DH maybe 3 to 3 and a half stones !!
PS: not everybody use pounds!!!
My enduro weighs 34lbs+, and while it works fine on gravity runs, it tends to kick my ass a bit climbing with it
Ones built for speed need careful handling or you'll break something.
Ones built for comfort....go nuts! They suck that shit right up!
And if you think your bike is too heavy your just weak.
Carbon fybre is pritty expensive, no?
Correct.
So take a typical carbon fybre handel bar and compare it to a typical aluminum handel bar.
You see?
Now, lets dig deeper.
Some people buy carbon seatposts. Why. Well, good question.
Now, lets dig deeper.
Many buy carbon because they feel they have too. Why. f*ck the industy. good point. a cheers.
Well, at the end of day, you do bit of this and bit that and you've got a bike that weighs a little bit more or maybe less than that one.
Who cares anywho. Not me.
so at the end of the day, ride what you got and just ride.
be seeing you, on the, trails.
My answer to both polls: I don't know.
Yes
The end.
