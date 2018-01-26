Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?

We have a Skype meeting every day with the Pinkbike tech editors from around the globe. It normally starts off amicably, then descends into a battle about geometry, bike weight, gearboxes, and who would win racing scenarios even though we are all past it– basically arguing who would be the fastest loser over a lame course.



A recent weight battle during one of our meetings got me thinking about how important weight really is. Mountain bikers, and especially PB readers and commenters are very performance focused, but unfortunately, there are few things on a bike that can genuinely be proven to be better in one way or another, one of the few solid metrics we can fight over is weight. In fact, it is the only one: geometry, suspension setup, tire choice and all of the other variables are dependent upon opinion, riding style, trail choice, speed over fun or vice versa.



So, as I was being laughed at for riding a 36lb steel bike with downhill casing tires up road climbs, I realized that it seemed normal to me to ride a bike between 33-38lbs: downhill bikes or enduro/trail bikes built with droppers, big cassettes and my usual choice of DH rubber. Looking at my last few test bikes they have weighed in at 34.13lbs / 32.8lbs / 37.1lbs / 35.6lbs / 31.1lbs. The three bikes under 35.6lbs were not shod with downhill tires and would have gained a few more ounces if I changed their shoes.







Jack Leading's downhill bike probably wasn't one of the lightest on the circuit, to begin with, and is easily the heaviest with the added lead ballast. Supposedly it's close to 50lbs, but Jack had his best season to date and finished 36th overall in the UCI World Cup. Jack Leading's downhill bike probably wasn't one of the lightest on the circuit, to begin with, and is easily the heaviest with the added lead ballast. Supposedly it's close to 50lbs, but Jack had his best season to date and finished 36th overall in the UCI World Cup.