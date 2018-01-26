USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?

Jan 26, 2018
by Paul Aston  
We have a Skype meeting every day with the Pinkbike tech editors from around the globe. It normally starts off amicably, then descends into a battle about geometry, bike weight, gearboxes, and who would win racing scenarios even though we are all past it– basically arguing who would be the fastest loser over a lame course.

A recent weight battle during one of our meetings got me thinking about how important weight really is. Mountain bikers, and especially PB readers and commenters are very performance focused, but unfortunately, there are few things on a bike that can genuinely be proven to be better in one way or another, one of the few solid metrics we can fight over is weight. In fact, it is the only one: geometry, suspension setup, tire choice and all of the other variables are dependent upon opinion, riding style, trail choice, speed over fun or vice versa.

So, as I was being laughed at for riding a 36lb steel bike with downhill casing tires up road climbs, I realized that it seemed normal to me to ride a bike between 33-38lbs: downhill bikes or enduro/trail bikes built with droppers, big cassettes and my usual choice of DH rubber. Looking at my last few test bikes they have weighed in at 34.13lbs / 32.8lbs / 37.1lbs / 35.6lbs / 31.1lbs. The three bikes under 35.6lbs were not shod with downhill tires and would have gained a few more ounces if I changed their shoes.


The Nicolai of Jack Reading leady to go.
Jack Leading's downhill bike probably wasn't one of the lightest on the circuit, to begin with, and is easily the heaviest with the added lead ballast. Supposedly it's close to 50lbs, but Jack had his best season to date and finished 36th overall in the UCI World Cup.


XC riders are looking to save every gram, but Nino Schurter has won every major race over the last two years without the lightest bike on the circuit. Some downhill racers are even adding lead to their bikes to go faster, admittedly no race winners have been seen doing this, but these guys aren't doing it for attention.

After spending hours and hours riding eMTB's over the last year, I found it is like training in the gym, and it's free to boot; if you ride a 20lb hardtail as your only bike, it will feel normal on every ride. If you ride a 30lb full suspension bike for a few weeks, when you go back to your 20lb-er it will feel lighter and you will be able to move it around more easily. The same applies when going from a 50lb eMTB back to a coil sprung, heavy-tire shod, Pinion-driven, 37lb German tank, it feels light and 'flick-able,' and damn, I hate that F-word. The first time you ride the 50lb-er though, it feels horrible, after a few sessions strength increases and more importantly timing changes. I don't feel any discernible disadvantage riding the eMTB and can still endo around corners, ride technical sections and bunny hop - picking it up and over fences or fallen trees still sucks, though.

So to me, weight is never a deciding factor, unless it is when changing to something heavier and stronger. I also find that any time I have ever chosen a bike part to save weight, I usually break it, if somebody tells me how amazing their new lightweight component is, I will probably break it. Maybe I just need to ride better, or less, or on smoother trails. My safety limit for a bike seems to be over 33lbs.

Lastly, I ain't racing up any hills, or against any riders that haven't been stuffing croissants and espressos into their faces with me in a café pre-ride. My focus and enjoyment when riding comes from the feeling and performance riding technical and downhill trails.


What is the weight of your current bike?




What would your ideal bike weight be assuming strength and durability would stay the same?



217 Comments

  • + 181
 in kg please. Thanks
  • + 12
 * 0.45
  • - 23
flag chillrider199 (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Just look up a conversion table...
  • + 32
 Unless they are only asking americans to answer the poll?
  • + 91
 Why would it be in kg? Don't you know that the entire world uses the Imperial system? Kilograms are un-American, and therefore not safe to use on the internet.
  • + 141
 @EnduroManiac: It's called the lowest common denominator. It is going to be the hardest for us to convert things to KG vs you converting to lbs. I mean, did you see who we elected prez? We are not so smart.
  • - 9
flag eugen-fried (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @EnduroManiac: didn't you get it that Americans and Brits are the target audience for this site? I mean we all know that Europeans just bash their cheap completes to unrideable condition, then buy new one. But imperial guys, they want the brand new Mondraker or Yeti costing more than a decent (a bit used) car...
  • + 17
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: We will build a 1 parsec long wall, and we will make Canadians pay for it!
  • + 20
 Just look up a pounds to bitcoin converter
  • - 2
 www.metric-conversions.org/de/gewicht/kilogramm-in-pfund.htm
  • + 2
 this is MERICA we don't use no stinkin metric around there here parts.
  • + 22
 My car gets four rods to the hogs head and thats how i likes it
  • + 37
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Actually Pinkbike is Canadian and West Coast Canadian at that. Sorry buds, it's metric round these parts. Time to catch up with the rest of the educated world. But it's nice that PB was thinking about the smaller minds down south. Sharing is caring.
  • + 3
 1st - who the fk knows?
2nd - who the fk cares?
  • + 41
 @WasatchEnduro:
1st - literally everyone but you
2nd - literally everyone but you
  • + 17
 @RedBurn Why, it is easy! It is 14 lbs in a stone so just compare your bike to some random rocks. About as heavy as two stones? That's 28 lbs for you! Basta, poll done, off to the comment section Smile .
  • + 19
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs:
We only use kilos when selling drugs.
  • + 5
 @raditude: that's hilarious
  • + 2
 @Robbyc78: Frickin' dentists buying $30k coke bags...
  • + 7
 Kg never got anyone to the moon..... Just kidding cheers!
  • + 1
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: unless you’re in the US military...
  • + 4
 lbs -> kg: subtract 10% and halve it
kg -> lbs: double it and add 10%
  • + 2
 @eugen-fried: Most bits that are under 50 years have only ever used kg, only old people use imperial.
  • + 9
 @pushingbroom: I thought Canada was just the US state between WA and AK?! Razz
  • + 2
 Good to see PB focussing on Liberian and Myanmarian Mountain bikers as well..
  • + 2
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: Don't you know the world is an American province ?
  • + 2
 @raditude: yup your so very right ! We not so smart!
  • + 1
 @pushingbroom: hahahaha..owned..
  • + 1
 I never understood giving bike weights in pounds. We used to use stones back in the 80s, now use metric, and have never used pounds! Ask a British person how much they weigh in pounds and they won't be able to tell you. Why is a British writer doing it for bikes in 2018?
  • + 1
 I remember the time I had entered my weight on Strava as a 180kg instead of 180lb.... Said I burned over 2000 calories on every ride... I was the fastest rider around at that weight!
  • + 1
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: yup - That flag didn't get put on the moon using no stinkin metric units!
  • + 1
 @millsr4: Look out! You're triggering all the kanucks here with little-brother inferiority complex.
  • + 109
 I like to build my bikes to weigh 28.99 pounds. I don't have a good reason, but it should be the industry standard.
  • + 7
 HAHAHA You win !!
  • + 3
 So funny, I have had similar conversation in my head too. Current bike is 35 lbs and 28ish sounds so right. Biggest complaint right now is rider weight.
  • + 5
 28.99 pounds is the right balance between bearing size, durability, and weight.
  • + 63
 Hmm, this is an interesting discussion and is bringing up some very relevant pointsWAIT YOU RODE AN EBIKE? GTFO OINOSUHVOUWNVIUUH(&@Y#%(&*@^
  • + 4
 Ya. That screws up your judgement right there. Might as well stop talking.
  • + 56
 What would my ideal bike weight be assuming strength and durability stay the same? Why wouldn't I want a 170mm enduro rig under 9lbs?
  • + 15
 because the weight of the bike helps with stability to some extent. My current ride is pretty heavy as far as enduro rigs go but the stability downhill is welcome.
  • + 1
 @adrennan: yeah what the guy above said, highly suggest taping a bit of lead to your bottom bracket and right by your headtube, you'll be astounded the strange effect it has on calming the ride and making the suspension more supple. I tried it and although I took it off eventually, being that my bike weighs 34 already, it was truly nice on the roughest descents.
  • + 1
 I don't weigh much! It's all relative haha
  • + 1
 @adrennan: if your riding involves some carrying on shoulder, then you'll want a lighter biker. Otherwise I agree with you
  • + 1
 Like a single use camera....
  • + 8
 I'm not buying this idea that a heavy bike is more stable. Yeah, it takes more energy to deflect from the path you intend. But it also takes more energy to put it back on that path after you get knocked about. It seems people are subconsciously trying to justify what they're used to or what they can afford. When lighter but just as durable bikes come about at a reasonable price, everyone on pinkbike will love them. They'll forget about ever having had this crazy notion that heavy bikes are good.
  • + 7
 @ryanandrewrogers:

Nonsense Mr. Rogers!!!!

I love it tho and can see it now! The next Enduro-trend!

160mm bike - check
Convertible fool face helmet - check
Knee pads - check
Integrated tools all over yer damn bike - check
Weights taped to yer frame to prove yer not a “casual all-mountain rider” but a genuine bad-ass endurobro/gal who’s so damn fast and so damn serious they have to prove they don’t give a fk about weight and it’s win or crash trying - double fkn check!
  • + 1
 @dfiler: IDK anything about subconscious justification, but I do know my wife weights 105 lbs and she feels much more stable on her DH bike compared to her trail bike. She doesn't get bucked around as much on her DH even though she is riding rougher trails.

Feel free to reply with innuendos.
  • + 7
 105 lbs is pretty light. She must be an unstable ride. ;-p

But seriously, If it were as simple as the heavier bike feeling better, you could simply strap weight onto her trail bike to make her happy.

It's the geometry, travel and everything else about the DH bike that makes it feel more stable. A light DH bike is even better. If you get knocked out of shape, you can actually pull the bike back under you. This is really obvious when watching kids ride. With a higher bike to body weight ratio, they can't recover well when shit gets out of hand. The bike is too heavy to muscle it around.
  • + 1
 @dfiler: i have ridden some very light bikes and this is just my opinion on the matter. I dont believe I would be as fast riding a 25-pound version of my bike.
  • + 0
 @adrennan: no it does not ...
  • + 1
 @adrennan: I was thinking, doesn't the mass moment of inertia of the wheels increase stability even more at speed? Obviously adding unsprung weight isn't good but we all need strong rims and tires so the added weight this comes with should be welcome. I think I use the gyroscopic effect a lot when steering at higher speeds (tilting the bike) and it also stabilizes the bike. But for low speed moves like riding up a steep switchback you have all your agility back. At least I don't think heavier wheels ever bothered me, though I asked the mikes what their take is on this. Personally I prefer my front wheel heavier than the rear. Would be nice my perception is right though. Just get heavy rims, tires and excess tire sealant and you solve all at once. Bigger wheels (29") have the edge here. The only downside would be the added unsprung weight.
  • + 2
 @duzzi: as i said just above your comment, this is just my opinion on the matter. i do not believe if somehow my canfield balance was 10 pounds lighter that it would feel as good at speed.
  • + 1
 @RichPune: is DH bike and trail bike a euphemism for something else?
  • + 4
 It blew my mind seeing that only a small percentage of people choose bikes under 19lbs.

There is no advantage in heavier bikes. Some people argue that they feel more stable, for example, in rockgardens, but you can achieve the same stability effect on a light bike simply bike entering the rockgarden faster. Here's the physics: p=m*v , p is linear momentum, m is mass, v is velocity.

Plus, on a light bike, you can manual, bunny-hop, endo, turn and corner easier. All of those allow you to go faster and/or smoother, so I dont understand why anyone wouldn't want the lightest bike possible.
  • + 2
 @XC-SCRUB: Same.. I mean, it says assuming strength and reliability remains the same!! Who wouldn't want a light bike!? I have been able to ride a xc bike at 7 kg.. amazing. I would love a 29er, 140mm travel under 10 kg..woohoo...
  • + 1
 This is worth a watch: www.youtube.com/watch?v=myFJTO8mdtw

Suspension allegedly performs better if there's a higher sprung to unsprung mass ratio (i.e. a heavier frame).
  • + 1
 /insert Pole joke/
  • + 38
 My wife weight is 21 stone and she rides gooood
  • + 80
 It's true, she does!
  • + 15
 @km79: Agreed Smile
  • + 6
 @km79: hahaha she loves a jock xxx
  • + 11
 @km79: I can second this. She does. Very, very well.
  • + 2
 @km79: lol....nice burn!
  • + 7
 Indeed, she is a bit of a legend.
  • + 6
 Just tried. Mmmyep, excellent!
  • + 6
 @BMXrad: Bloody predictive text changing it to jock.
  • + 7
 i am pleased to confirm it . breakfast was also nice
  • + 31
 I see the majority of us, so far, ride bikes between 31-32 pounds, but we want to ride bikes that weigh 27-28 pounds. That means we all bought $3000 - 3500 bikes with affordable parts, but we all wish we had the money to buy the full carbon $10,000 bling build.

Hmmm... seems about right.
  • + 1
 I like a 140/120 bike to be around 25 pounds. Pretty fun for up and down. I'd be fine with a 35 pound bike for lift-served, and I have ridden one in the past as my do it all bike.
  • + 1
 Um, my bike is a $10K carbon wonder bike and still just over 30 lbs. Once you put real tires and add CushCore along with truly durable wheels/cranks/bars/etc that is where you are going to be.

BTW I used to run what I "thought" was a solid 160 F/R setup that was 26.9 lbs. Then I put on some stronger bars. After that I went to more durable tires. That caused me to start cracking my carbon rims. Those needed more protection so had to add some more stuff. Etc, etc, etc.... End game 31 lbs and I am going faster than ever both up and down.
  • + 1
 You can stay at $1USD per gram for quite a while, and that's basically how it works up to $8k.
Past that, it's either bollocks, or the kind of diminishing returns nonsense that includes titanium hardware on a bike ridden by a fat out of shape oaf.
Of that last statement, I bring everything but the Ti goods.
  • + 3
 @kubikeman Nah, it means people currently ride a fully but decided a hardtail is actually good enough for what they ride.
  • + 1
 Nailed it!
  • + 1
 I ride a boutique bike and it is 32 lbs with 1,5 ply tyres. , 33 with 2 plies. Whenever I get asked about the weight people look at me as if I farted.
  • + 1
 Of course weight matters. If companies are going to keep banging us big $$$$ for carbon this and carbon that, it better damn well be light.
  • + 18
 Need a category for don't know, don't care.
  • + 16
 however heavy needed to not break all the time is how i build my bikes
  • + 1
 @adrennan: ditto
  • + 11
 How is the Ideal bike weight number so high?

If strength, durability, etc are all the same I would ride a freaking 10lb bike if I could. I remember going from a 34lb beast to a 28lb bike and I would drop another 6-10lbs easy if I could and not have a bike that would be constantly broken.

Cheap, Light, Durable... Pick two.
  • + 3
 Higher weight=stability
Given how many pinkbike users are endurbros who tend to shuttle, heavy stability outweighs (pun intended) light and twitchy rides.
  • + 2
 I'm with you..
  • + 0
 Throw a balloon as far as you can. Now fill a balloon with water or sand and throw it. There is some low range where it’s too light to toss around. There is an upper range where it’s too heavy. That’s why 10lb bikes would suck. Harder to throw around. You need some substance.
  • + 0
 @speed10: exactly, it's a case of momentum. 29ers and slack geo only go so far!
  • + 1
 Stability is part of it, but notice that part of the poll mentioned nothing about price, performance, or maintenance. Less weight would be nice of course to a point, but not at the expense of performance or increased maintenance or costing a non-maintainable amount of money. Cause you know, shit always breaks anyways. A rule I have for components and such is don't buy it unless you can afford to buy two of them, or the extra bit money ensures it outlasts two or more of something else.
  • + 1
 @Metacomet: how about a 5kg bike, of which 4kgs are the wheels and tyres. You still get your stability, and also lose a ton of weight.
  • + 13
 Bike weight matters at the airport
  • + 1
 this
  • + 10
 It weight what it weighs... It cheaper to lose the 6 lb I packed on over Christmas from over endulging!!!
  • + 1
 i'm with you - still fighting that christmas stuff
  • + 1
 You're right, unless you start analyzing a trade off at time spent at work for some professions... There is always a breakout point where spending money and enjoying some beers is more palatable
  • + 4
 Weight off your bike makes a huge difference compared to weight off your body.
  • + 11
 I've no idea what any of my bikes weigh.
  • + 3
 Same. Can kinda guess but don't know for sure.
  • + 2
 Same here, just a wild guess. 13kg for my steel hardtail (130mm forks) seemed reasonable. Kind of silly poll not to ask what kind of bike people ride though. For an XC race bike this may seem heavy. For a DH bike it would be amazing. For an e-bike, I should probably do a better guess Wink .
  • + 1
 I used to weigh my bikes but found psychologically it didn't help because they were always heavier than I thought.
  • + 6
 It really depends on what the bike is for. And anyone that says it doesn't matter hasn't gone from a heavy bike to a light one.

Example. My old DS race bike was a hard tail and weighed in at 35lbs. My current bike build has 150/160 travel and will be plenty durable and should come in around 28-29lbs.

If it didn't matter Transition would have sold a LOT more Smugglers. That's been the best low travel bike around for a few years now and it doesn't sell as much as it should because it weighs 32-33 pounds. That bike should weigh more like 28. That is a big big difference and does matter.

Dedicated DH bikes or free ride bikes. Not as much. More important that it's trustworthy. Bas Van Steenbergen's Rampage Hyper was heavy as hell but when you're building a bike to huck off huge cliffs weight isn't your number 1 priority.
  • + 1
 Truth. When buying my DH rig I didn't care about weight. My XC bike is pretty darn light, and I'd like a full squish trail bike under 29-30lbs...
  • + 2
 The smuggler is a great bike. But really it's just another good looking bike with FSR suspension. I agree that it would have sold better at a lower weight.
  • + 3
 Bullshit, bollocks, rubbish and utter bullshit.
  • + 6
 pedaling a heavier bike uphill will make YOU weigh less. personally that's what matters to me. mtb is fun, but it's a great workout that never gets boring. allows me to drink all the beer i want without gaining anything. if i didnt do that, i might actually lose weight.
  • + 9
 Props to the 4 committed monsters who would stick with a 40+ pound bike.
  • + 2
 Wouldn't these just be e-bikes? They probably don't easily go below 40 lbs.

Edit: Just learned from the comment section that at least one of these is a chromo tandem.
  • + 4
 I ride Moto,l so anything under 104kg (230lbs) feels light and is easy to move around.
My Genius LT comes in at 12.79KG (28.2lbs) and I love how it feels and my M9 is 18.5kg (40.8lbs) and I love how it feels as well.
Would I like my Genius to climb up a logging road like a 6KG cross bike? Yes, but I wouldn't like it snapping in half at speed sending me and its dead carcass into a tree causing irreparable damage to my ego and my wallet. Plus I would have to deal with my wife telling me to be more careful and stop riding bikes like i'm still 21.....and she doesn't forget anything so that's a conversation I will end up having for the next 50+ years or until I die doing something awesome
  • + 3
 I posted the weight of my 3 bikes:

Full Suss Trek Fuel XC 26er: 26lbs
Commuter/Adventure 700c/29er Rigid Steel Bike: 28lbs
Chromoly Rigid MTB Tandem 26er: 42lbs

They all feel pretty good for what they're designed for. None of them feel too heavy.
  • + 3
 I filled this out for a DH bike, so 39lb actual weight, wish it was a 32lb. Gonna be way different from XC folks out there. Just wanted to say hello to the other 18 dudes with 40lb bikes that buy all the cheapest heaviest parts that lasts forever
  • + 4
 It's not my 32lb (14.5Kg) Process... it's my eating... I could be way faster climbing if I just lost 30lb (13.6Kg) my self.... or maybe the extra keep me grounded... gravity does suck.....
  • + 2
 I'd add to the few people on here that say some weight in the bike helps with stability. I've ridden a few long travel, lightweight wonderbikes from a company that seems to place all of their emphasis on prioritizing lightweight, and they descended horribly. Didn't feel planted at all, felt skittish and pinballed all over the trail. Couldn't hold a line to save my life. Riding those same trails on my own bike, which was about 6lbs heavier felt light night and day. Stable, confidence inspiring, held whatever line I wanted.
  • + 4
 A Scott huh?
  • + 1
 @Triber66: lol!
  • + 2
 Years ago my (in my XC youth) my sponsor built a Fat chance Ti Eddy that came in at 19 lbs..
Bike was horrible to ride, really tweaky. bounced an skipped off every root an bump in the trail
For me an ideal weight of any non DH bike is sub 30.
Over 30 for DH
  • + 4
 I have changed bikes, going from 29 lb to 32-33 lb, with the same wheels/tires... Did not notice the weight 'cause the heavier bike had a very nice pedal position and platform. Geometry is more important than what people think..
  • + 3
 To be fair, everything sucked back then (I had an '87 Fisher Hoo Koo e Koo). I built up a 2015 Pivot LES hardtail 29er at sub-21 lbs. and that thing is amazing – fast and stable.
  • + 4
 I have a 20lb xc machine and the thing rips and I would want it lighter. The twitchiness comes from the short wheelbase. Use your legs as shock absorbers and your butt as a rudder to weight the bike properly at the right times and it wont bounce around so much.
  • + 6
 If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.
  • + 2
 So, doesn't it matter how weight is distributed between sprung and unsprung weight, mass moment of inertia of the wheels vs total system weight. We're geeks here right? We're not just going to answer how much our bikes weight. It is not a nice thing to ask either


(and to be honest I don't even know).
  • + 3
 I use water as a ballast. I put it in a bottle and mount it just forward of the bottom bracket in a convenient little holder. If I ever get tired on a climb I just drink some to lighten the load.
  • + 1
 The title asks if weight matters but there is no answering option that expresses that it doesn't matter. I don't know what my bike weighs. Weighed it once but I can't remember the number and replaced various parts since than anyway...

/edit: To be clear: I don't think that bike weight doesn't matter I just don't care about the number.
  • + 2
 Honestly having a bike that weighs less is great for climbing but kinda sucks for descending. Reason is there's no rotational weight to keep you going and when the wind is a factor you're pretty much hooped.
  • + 1
 This poll is a bit "light" as the weight question is a twisted question, because you talk about total weight, meaning static global weight, but you don't talk about the most important overall: the masses in movement. This is where weight counts the most and makes sense. A 10 kg bike with shitty wheels rides bad, whereas a 15kg bike with well-balanced wheels including good hubs, right spoke tension and good tires at the right pressure can be really awesome. I've experienced that so many times. Weight problems mainly appears when you have to carry or push your bike on steep ascents.
  • + 2
 Sorry, but I HAVE NO IDEA how much my bike weights, rilly! So I cannot answer in this poll. It lacks the most important answer - "I give a sh*t as long as it is lighter than an e-bike".
  • + 1
 What do I do with the fact that the difference between the most common weight range (31-32) and the most desired weight range ( 27-28 ) is 4 lbs, which is at least what I've put on in weight since sliding into sloth over this winter so far
  • + 1
 I'll take durability and comfort over weight (to a degree). When possible, money spent on wheels and tires is the best investment, IMHO, as it lowers your rotating mass. Personally, I'll go for the lightest,widest rim I can (the two are not always mutually exclusive, especially if you tend to ride gingerly), and pair it with a high volume tire. Air doesn't weigh much, and the volume allows you to run lower pressures for traction, especially tubeless. TCS is the best thing that's happened for my hardtail in a long time.
Seems like all my bikes, regardless of if they're full sus. or not, always end up back at around 31 lbs regardless of cost or farkles.
  • + 1
 I'd rather see the poll let us answer "what do you think a bike of XC category should ideally weigh?" - 22lbs "what do you think a bike of AM/TR/EN category should ideally weigh?" - 26lbs "what do you think a bike of DH category should ideally weigh?" - 34lbs
  • + 2
 Need to work on your second question. Of course if strength and durability stay the same I would want the bike under 19lbs. However, in the spirit of the question I selected 27-28lbs.
  • + 1
 It blew my mind seeing that only a small percentage of people choose bikes under 19lbs.

There is no advantage in heavier bikes. Some people argue that they feel more stable, for example, in rockgardens, but you can achieve the same stability effect on a light bike simply bike entering the rockgarden faster. Here's the physics: p=m*v , p is linear momentum, m is mass, v is velocity.

Plus, on a light bike, you can manual, bunny-hop, endo, turn and corner easier. All of those allow you to go faster and/or smoother, so I dont understand why anyone wouldn't want the lightest bike possible.
  • + 1
 I think rider weight plays into this... at 195cm (6'5) and 100kg (220lbs) I'm gonna notice a 33lb bike that wont break on me over a 30lb bike a lot less than a 75kg rider will... That's why I chose to go with a Knolly Delirium.. alloy battle tank with a bit more mass to it than most would be okay with but proportionally speaking I don't think I really notice it so much... then again I've never cared much for the uphill bits anyways!
  • + 1
 Overall bike's weight hardly tells anything about it's performance on the trail. Light rims plus burly DH shock vs heavy rims and xc Shock may end up weighting the same. Yet on the trail I'd choose the first one to the other any day... I think 14 kg should be the limit for an all-mountain rig that aims at climbing as well as pinning down, though.
  • + 1
 does the weight of your bike matter? Of course it does. Depending on it's main purpose weight plays a crucial role no matter how good/experienced rider one may be.

An XC rider isn't going to win medals on a 30+lbs bike against other riders and a DH rider isn't going to make it down the mountain with a super light bike that won't be able to hold up to the harsher terrain.

It's all relative but overall weight will always matter when it comes to endurance & speed.
  • + 3
 What are these lbs you speak of ?
Whenever I hear Americans talk about weight I feel like I have been transported back to 1918.
  • + 2
 Steampunk!!!
  • + 1
 Get used to it, they're gonna be a yuuuge trading partner for you (or not) unless someone pulls the emergency brakexit. How many pounds is a lb of euros worth?
  • + 1
 @BenPea: bout 3 stone.
  • + 3
 I want my bike to weigh negative 3 pounds....so I have to tether it down when my fat-ass isn't sitting on it. Helium injected.
  • + 2
 Try an ebike, it would at least be able to ride on its own.
  • + 3
 We KNOW most of Pinkbike readers are from USA or Canada... but PLEAASSSE!!!! use Kilograms also... at least a close aproximation.!!!
  • + 3
 What about the Brits. They weigh in stone. Now that is one that most of the world need to look at conversion tables for ;-)
  • + 1
 @MMOF: we weigh ourselves in stone. Everything else is kind of interchangeable but don’t ask me to convert something in my head!
  • + 1
 @ThomDawson: Aagh, I have family over there and I still don't know it. How big is the stone is a common joke ;-)
  • + 3
 @MMOF: whoops sorry hit the wrong button man! Yeah the uk is an odd place, we do use metric but whether it’s inches, mm, lbs, kg nobody really cares all that much it seems. Everything comes in different measurements. Perhaps it’s a conspiracy to keep us all guessing while the man takes all our lbs?
  • + 1
 Printed tire size on MTB sidewall is in inches while the metric size is microscopic. Perhaps you would like a chart for that too? While we are at it, can we stop calling 29ers "29ers"? I'd like to refer to them by their metrically correct (or MC) dimension. But travel, shock sizes and everything else shall remain metric... as a form of compromise.

Above all, we need a safe space for those who get confused, offended, or triggered by non-MC Numbers and discussions. A place where everyone is included and coddled whether they are imperial, metric, or bi-numerical.
  • + 2
 @MMOF:
1 stone =14 lb or 6.36 kg
So a light Xc bike would be a good stone and a half ,
Enduro 2 stone , DH maybe 3 to 3 and a half stones !!
  • + 1
 @flyingfox49: Thanks flyingfox. Glad that the welsh have this off the top of their heads :-) I'd 100 x upvote you for this knowledge.
  • + 1
 I think it depends massively on where you ride your bike. If you live in a bike park you probably don't care at all what you bike weighs, you just want it to be plush and durable. If you ride more Trail/XC or actually race enduro then the weight matters a lot more. More watts per kilo is more speed up the climbs or putting in less energy to ride the same speed. Win either way.
  • + 1
 I think the point though is that you quickly adapt. If you live in the Himalayas for three months, then come back to sea level, for a while you're realizing the benefits of having adapted to the higher altitude, but then after time you lose it as your body adapts again to sea level. Ideally, you would only ride your light race bike on race day, so that you realize the performance gains of the lighter bike.
  • + 1
 My local trails take a lot of pedaling, no hills longer than like maybe a mile - so it's up and down and flat and up and down. So I think if you don't have sustained descents, a lighter bike is nicer because you're pedaling it all the time. Not that my bike is super light (about 30lbs), but if I got drop any weight for free, I'd take it. I could certainly drop weight for a sum of cubic dollars, but it's not really worth it to me - that's the math everyone has to do.
  • + 0
 Does the weight affects your riding? Yes of course. But not always as much of us think. Meaning it is not always a desirable thing to have the lightest bike. I guess it is a personal preference as everything in modern bikes.

Beer
  • + 0
 It does not have to be feather weight, climbing must be easy, and going down must be secure. Everything between 11-13 KG (24 - 30 lbs) is ok, of course assuming that a bigger travel most of times means more weight.

PS: not everybody use pounds!!!
  • + 4
 I'm curious to hear some people weigh in on this...
  • + 4
 No
  • + 1
 what a load of fucking shite geomatrons must be if you need to add lead weights so it rides ok ,talk about fashion victim to the long reach possie ....hahahaaaaa........ flat bars sir....or maybe a bottle cage or two.....
  • + 1
 If you're fast, you're fast! If you're slow, you're 1st loser! This seems like an experiment of mechanical or mental advantage that didn't work! Get you some Richie Rude time!
  • + 1
 I don't like a DH bike under 35lbs, as I don't like that flighty feel n the air.
My enduro weighs 34lbs+, and while it works fine on gravity runs, it tends to kick my ass a bit climbing with it
  • + 2
 Anyone can lose 3-5lbs of riding weight by eating vegetables and visiting a bathroom pre-ride. No need for $$ and carbon, just soft toilet paper.
  • + 1
 my bronsonCC was 5 pounds lighter than my alloy '18 smuggler and I can notice. But they are both fun. I'd prefer my bike was lighter though. It makes a big difference on the ol' 1500ft climb every time I ride
  • + 1
 Same as chicks- built for comfort. Or built for speed?

Ones built for speed need careful handling or you'll break something.

Ones built for comfort....go nuts! They suck that shit right up!
  • + 1
 I don’t remember any time being at any of the bike parks in Canada and shooting the $h1t with the racers and riders and referring to bikes or parts weight in Kg... Just saying.
  • + 3
 When you are over weight and can loose 10 to 20 lbs, does it matter what your bike weighs??
  • + 1
 Assuming durability would stay the same? As in stay pretty terrible? Then ideally I’d like it to be lighter. But I’d happily take more strength and the weight that comes with that.
  • + 3
 It only matters if it's more than about 32 lbs. If your bike is there or under you're golden.
  • + 2
 wheres the "weighs 27- 28 pound option with stock paper thin tires, 30+ once you put tires on that can survive an enduro race,
  • + 2
 For me. Ideal bike weights vary depending on bike type. DH bike i 34-36lbs. Enduro bike is 28-30lbs.
  • + 1
 Why? What are the advantages over a 19lbs bike?
  • + 2
 I wish it didn't matter so I could get a 50 lb Brooklyn with an Avalanche fork.
  • + 2
 Depends of the category of the bike ... My Trek Slash 9.7 2018 is just over 30lbs but it's good for a 29er monster truck!
  • + 1
 Right. I want my XC/TR 120mm bike to be as light as possible while maintaining reliability (and a dropper). I want my Enduro bike to weigh between 25-30lbs, depending on the amount of climbing necessary.
  • + 1
 You should divide the answers HT vs. Fully. I actually like mine the same weight, but I use my HT like a cudgel & my FS like a. scalpel... ok, like a ... lighter cudgel.
  • + 1
 I want a bike that has adjustable, on the fly weight adjustment. It needs to be negative 180ish lbs on the climbs and positive 25ish lbs on the downhill... via a twist grip.
  • + 1
 So added weight to a bike improves stability. How about wheels? If a light wheel and heavy wheel are equally strong, which is more stable?
  • + 1
 On the poll you forgot the option of "I don't know how much my bike weighs because I'm not a weight weenie".

And if you think your bike is too heavy your just weak.
  • + 1
 doesnt matter at all. i couldn't tell you the weight of a single component on my bike and it will never matter to me. durability is far more important than weight.
  • + 1
 I use to own (but still have the frame) a 2001 Brodie 8 Ball which weighed in a approx 56lbs and let me tell you... that bike threw me around on the trail.
  • + 1
 The only weight that matters on a bike is my own weight. If Im not fit and healthy the weight of the bike does'nt make any difference.
  • + 2
 "Heavy is good. Heavy is reliable. If it doesn't work, you can always hit them with it." - Boris the Bullet Dodger
  • + 0
 You mean Boris the sneaky f*ckin Russian?
  • + 1
 I really did not believe that bike weight mattered all that much, until I road my first lightweight carbon bike Wink
  • + 1
 I'll take all the weight off from the wheels, tires and suspension. The rest of the bike can be as light as possible.
  • + 2
 What is this "lbs" you are talking of?
  • + 1
 I would prefer to be able to pedal a 15kg bike, heavy bike feels good in air
  • + 1
 If Jack Leading used a Nicolai Ion 20 with gearbox, he wouldn't have to tape lead on it.
  • + 1
 I think where weight matters the most is actually street riding/park and dj's.
  • - 2
 Lets brake this down.
Carbon fybre is pritty expensive, no?
Correct.
So take a typical carbon fybre handel bar and compare it to a typical aluminum handel bar.
You see?
Now, lets dig deeper.
Some people buy carbon seatposts. Why. Well, good question.
Now, lets dig deeper.
Many buy carbon because they feel they have too. Why. f*ck the industy. good point. a cheers.
Well, at the end of day, you do bit of this and bit that and you've got a bike that weighs a little bit more or maybe less than that one.
Who cares anywho. Not me.
so at the end of the day, ride what you got and just ride.
be seeing you, on the, trails.
  • + 1
 Good to see I'm not the only one feeling a little "tired".
  • + 2
 The adage still applies: Strong, Light, Cheap. Pick Two.
  • + 1
 If it mattered i wouldnt ride a 24 pornking DH with marz monster T forks up front lol so hellz no it dont matter ????????
  • + 1
 It does to a point, but when you start making stupid sacrifices it's a curse.
  • + 2
 This is for DH rigs only I'd imagine....
  • + 2
 Its easier to buy ti and carbon than eat less cake.
  • + 1
 What is this "lb" and "lbs" you speak off?

My answer to both polls: I don't know.
  • + 2
 Less than 10kg is a good weight to start.
  • + 2
 Just get fit and loose 10lbs
  • + 0
 I have one thing to say to non pro weight weenies: I too seek ways of enriching my masturbatory experience. Lately pseudoephedrine.
  • + 2
 honestly i dont care about weight is just about fun
  • + 1
 I dont race, so weight doesn't matter.
  • + 1
 Drink beers, eat donuts, and fried chicken...10-20lbs easy!
  • + 1
 Use International System of Units for God's sake!
  • + 4
 I'd have figured God could do simple unit conversions. I could be wrong about that though...
  • + 1
 Go look at your tire and tell me what tire size is printed on it in big numbers. How on earth did you manage to get the size you wanted?? And your suspension settings... how do you function when the American companies like Fox, Rock Shox etc are using Psi and not Bar? Your struggle is most certainly real.
  • + 1
 Did anyone tell these guys to use pedals? You can’t win without pedals!
  • + 1
 My bike weighs 27.5 inches. And that’s just right!
  • + 1
 My niner is about 30lbs while my dh bike is about 46... Lol
  • + 1
 No one here has only one bike, need more options
  • + 1
 Same problem again with these polls. Assuming only 1 current bike...
  • + 1
 Once you ride a light bike its hard to go back to a heavy bike.
  • + 1
 the biggest weight problem is usually the rider.
  • + 1
 Air shock + lead weights ...
  • + 2
 FREEDOM UNITS!
  • + 1
 Any weight as long as it's not an e-moped
  • + 1
 That histogram is a thing of beauty.
  • + 1
 Does anyone even bother to weigh their bike? Just go out and have fun!
  • + 1
 This doesn't even take into account the frame size.... stoopid poll!
  • + 1
 Does bike weight matter ?

Yes

The end.
  • + 1
 That much.
  • + 1
 20#, 7" Ebike FTW!!!!
  • + 1
 EDIT
  • - 1
 Pinkbike poll: Does having a bike that fits you matter
  • - 3
 weiner size matters more
  • + 11
 What size weiners do you prefer ?

Post a Comment



