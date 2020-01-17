Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Racing Plans for 2020?

Jan 17, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Men s start through the village.
The Olympics are coming... Do you have any XC racing planned in 2020?

Not all mountain bikers approach winter time the same way. Some are content to sit on the couch, binge watching whatever Netflix suggests while counting down the days until the grass reappears from underneath the snow. Others revel in the white stuff, heading to the mountains to ski and snowboard, or donning showshoes and cross-country skis to trounce around in mellower terrain.

Then there are the die-hards, the riders who refuse to accept the idea of an off-season. They're the ones spinning away furiously in basements and garages, fixated on defeating their virtual opponents, or bundling up in clothes suitable for an Everest attempt in order avoid frostbike on their fat bike adventures. Every ride is a training ride, and many of these riders are chomping at the bit to dive into another year of racing.

No matter which category you fall into, it's not going to be long before the winter melts away into spring in the Northern Hemisphere, a transition that also signals the start of the race season. Many races open up registration this time of the year, and not only do you need to be fast on a bike, you need to be quick on the mouse just to participate – entries into events like the Enduro World Series sell out in a matter of minutes.

Sam Hill is the chaser with nothing to lose and everything to gain
Racing can be a chance to ride through some spectacular scenery.

Of course, racing's not for everybody, and plenty of riders out there are competition adverse. There's nothing wrong with that, either – racing's not easy, or cheap, and it's tougher than ever to get a spot on the podium, even at little local races. Still, signing up for a race every once in a while is a good way to step out of your comfort zone, to see how those Strava times stack up in the real world, or simply to get the chance to ride in an entirely different part of the world. Multi-day cross-country or enduro races make it possible to sample a massive amount of trails in a relatively short amount of time, with the benefit of having aid stations scattered along the route. And don't forget the underground race scene, those unregulated, informal events where the entry is cheap, the racing is fast and furious, and the prize is usually drinkable.

Last month's poll question revealed that a large number of Pinkbike readers were planning on racing enduro this year, which made me curious about how many many races people were planning on attending. Are you a committed competitor, traveling every single weekend in the summer, or do you pick and choose, participating in a couple races, just for fun?


What type of racing are you planning to do in 2020?

Select all that apply.



How many races are you planning to participate in this year?



How far are you willing to travel to race?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls


Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
102140 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
61732 views
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
60757 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
52097 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
44125 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
41932 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
39467 views
3 MTB Adjacent Tech Trends From the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show
37753 views

9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Canadian DH Nationals - July 26th 2020 - Golden BC
  • 5 2
 Last year I didn't race at all. That's after racing for 20 years strait. I rode where I wanted, when I wanted, and with who I wanted. It was amazing.
  • 1 0
 EWS80 at Burke Mountain, Burke, VT. Can't wait to see everyone, plus I will be getting credentials to take photos. First race since doing the Red Bull Fox Hunt in 2017, 2018 in Ireland. Whoo hoo.
  • 2 0
 Racing myself! Daily improvements racing myself on Strava! #whateverittakes
  • 3 0
 Ill beat all you fuckers to Baskin Robbins
  • 1 0
 If there were more Slalom races, if race them. Many I know you feel the same way.
  • 1 0
 Olympics, Tour de France, Downhill WC, Crankworx, EWS, Red Bull Rampage... Even some Artistic Cycling. I'll watch it all.
  • 2 2
 Check out TEAM TRAIL PARTY for all your racing needs.
  • 1 0
 This would’ve been the one race I would’ve done last year, I ran into some of the organizers at random one day at a bike park, unfortunately I was busy flipping burgers the next day when the race actually took place

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011468
Mobile Version of Website