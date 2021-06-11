Pinkbike Poll: What Discipline is Your Favourite to Watch?

The belated start the to 2021 Downhill World Cup series starts this weekend and, compared to XC, it's a little late to the party.
As we found out in the recent State of the Sport Survey
, despite what many of us gravity-loving riders might think it's actually the XC riders that pull in a higher wage. This could be for a whole plethora of different reasons, and one of those reasons could be greater viewing numbers.
Mass start XC races follow a very different format to a downhill or enduro race, which are essentially time trials. This opens up a whole range of strategies and viewing each rider's strengths and weaknesses is easy and compared in real-time. Other race formats have the excitement of time splits and the guesswork of wondering who's up and who's down as they approach the end of each section or stage.
On a site such as this, where many of us are leaning towards downhill and enduro, it may well transpire that this is reflected in the sports being watched. That said, I think the sign of a good sporting spectacle is people who don't participate in the activity themselves are still eager to watch.
