Pinkbike Poll: What Discipline is Your Favourite to Watch?

What's the most important ingrediant in a good bike race? The riders being challenged by the course

A tight and competitive field

The chance to see a once in a generation talent

Unexpected drama

Unpredictable or adverse conditions

A tight battle for the overall

The latest bike tech and a demanding setup

The entertainment value of the commentary and interviews

The chance of an unexpected winner from outside the established riders

How committed are you to following your preferred discipline? I never miss a race

I aim to watch all the races in a season but sometimes other things get in the way

I watch most races

I watch half the races

I watch less than half

I rarely watch any events

The belated start the to 2021 Downhill World Cup series starts this weekend and, compared to XC, it's a little late to the party.As we found out in the recent State of the Sport Survey , despite what many of us gravity-loving riders might think it's actually the XC riders that pull in a higher wage. This could be for a whole plethora of different reasons, and one of those reasons could be greater viewing numbers.Mass start XC races follow a very different format to a downhill or enduro race, which are essentially time trials. This opens up a whole range of strategies and viewing each rider's strengths and weaknesses is easy and compared in real-time. Other race formats have the excitement of time splits and the guesswork of wondering who's up and who's down as they approach the end of each section or stage.On a site such as this, where many of us are leaning towards downhill and enduro, it may well transpire that this is reflected in the sports being watched. That said, I think the sign of a good sporting spectacle is people who don't participate in the activity themselves are still eager to watch.