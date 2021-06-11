Pinkbike Poll: What Discipline is Your Favourite to Watch?

Jun 11, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Thomas Griot fighting his way through the field and into the top 10.

The belated start the to 2021 Downhill World Cup series starts this weekend and, compared to XC, it's a little late to the party.

As we found out in the recent State of the Sport Survey, despite what many of us gravity-loving riders might think it's actually the XC riders that pull in a higher wage. This could be for a whole plethora of different reasons, and one of those reasons could be greater viewing numbers.

Mass start XC races follow a very different format to a downhill or enduro race, which are essentially time trials. This opens up a whole range of strategies and viewing each rider's strengths and weaknesses is easy and compared in real-time. Other race formats have the excitement of time splits and the guesswork of wondering who's up and who's down as they approach the end of each section or stage.

Jamie Edmondson wins privateer of World Cup Round 3 with a massive 10th place finish.

On a site such as this, where many of us are leaning towards downhill and enduro, it may well transpire that this is reflected in the sports being watched. That said, I think the sign of a good sporting spectacle is people who don't participate in the activity themselves are still eager to watch.

EWS leader Sam Hill sliding sideways.

What's the most important ingrediant in a good bike race?



Which disciplines do you regularly watch?



Which is your favourite discipline to watch?



How committed are you to following your preferred discipline?



What's your main method of following your preferred discipline?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls


20 Comments

  • 13 0
 Just one remark, people prefer watching DH over enduro simply because, well, you cannot really watch enduro. 25min highlights is just not comparable to live broacast. I would love to watch enduro live, simply no one wants to give me this possibility.
  • 3 0
 I think live coverage of one stage or select parts of key stages for Enduro would be definitely worth watching, but I don't think it would be as good as DH, might be up there but I just couldn't see how it could beat DH. XC is also surprisingly good to watch, but again, it is not at DH level. Basically anything but e xc Smile
  • 4 0
 I knew PinkBike had a gravity-focused readership, but I didn't realize it was DH/enduro over XC 4 to 1. Especially since XC has a higher viewership than DH these days.
  • 1 0
 I too know the PB clientele is heavily weighted toward the gravity side but I'll be interested to see the tally after a day or two. The sample size is pretty miniscule right now.
  • 3 1
 climbing sux
  • 1 0
 @Augustus-G: Good point. Maybe all my fellow XC fans are busy watching the short tracks right now.
  • 1 0
 DH commands a higher viewership versus participation because it's just objectively more exciting/entertaining to watch than XC. There's a helluva lot more joggers than sprinters in the world, but the Olympic 100m gets a lot more people watching it than the marathon.
  • 1 0
 @nattyd: It's the last half of the work day for a lot of the western hemisphere right now.
I'm working but just happened to get a "Hurry up and Wait" break.
Don't tell me about the XCC Race, I'm saving it unit after work tonight....maybe. LOL
  • 1 0
 @safety: In other words, DH commands a higher viewership because of short attention spans and Instant Gratification Syndrome.....LOL
  • 1 0
 @Augustus-G: XC has surpassed DH viewership at least in a some races over the last couple of years:

www.pinkbike.com/news/cross-country-world-cups-were-viewed-by-more-people-than-downhill-for-the-first-time-in-2018.html

Don't worry, no spoilers!
  • 1 0
 @mior: Only if you sux at it!
  • 1 0
 I chose DH, but XC is a seriously close second, if I could have chosen two disciplines I would have chosen both of them. I just chose DH because if for some reason they were both happening at the same time and I could only watch one it would be DH. I suspect that is the case with alot of people.
  • 2 0
 My wife says the DH "outfits" are much better coordinated than the XC ones.
  • 1 0
 I was slightly disappointed there wasn't an all of the above option for the choice of discipline.
  • 1 0
 Thought there would be more slopestyle/freeride fans. Somewhat surprising to me.
  • 2 0
 Hey PB where's the 4X tick box???
  • 1 0
 I am sad that there is no e xc option, that's surely the pinnacle.
  • 1 0
 You missed the only discipline that’s perfect as a spectator sport, 4x
  • 1 0
 Very reassuring
  • 2 2
 No comment.

