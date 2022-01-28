Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?

What do you typically carry to fix a flat tire? *Assuming you have a tire lever already Tube and a hand pump.

Tube and a CO2 inflator.

Tube, hand pump, plugs.

Tube, CO2 inflator, plugs.

Tire plugs and a hand pump.

Tire plugs and CO2 inflator.

Tube, hand pump, patch kit, tire plugs, CO2. I'm ready for anything.

Nothing. I'll walk out if I flat, or maybe borrow the necessary supplies

What tire setup do you run most often? Tubes

Tubeless

Tubeless with an insert in the rear

Tubeless with inserts front & rear

I'm not sure - I've never checked.

I recently punctured a front tire near the end of a ride, the result of smacking into a very pointy rock at full speed. There was the telltale hiss of air escaping, and then the always-fun plume of sealant spraying into the air. Luckily I had a plug kit and a hand pump, and I was able to get everything sealed up and back on my way before the sun set.As I was in the middle of my repair I started thinking about how much less common flats are these days, especially ones that can't be fixed with a plug or two. Years ago I'd load up a pack with five tubes for one particularly rocky ride we used to do, and that wasn't even being over-prepared. Now, at least for me, flats tend to be the exception rather than the rule, thanks in part to tubeless setups and better tire casings.Tire inserts can help as well, and while I don't personally see the need for them – I'll just run a DH casing tire if I really want to keep flats at bay – there's no denying that they're a handy solution for many riders. Flats obviously haven't totally been eliminated, and there's still room for improvement, but I'd say we're in a pretty good place, especially if the number of riders I encounter who are out on a ride without a way to fix a flat is any indication...I hate walking out of the woods more than almost anything, so I always have at least the bare essentials with me – a pump, plugs, and a tube. There are more tire plug solutions than ever on the market, and they're a super handy way to avoid needing to install a tube. Sometimes I'll carry a CO2 cartridge, but I typically prefer carrying a mini-pump so I don't need to worry about not having enough air to get rolling again.That brings us to this week's poll questions. Are you always prepared, or do you roll the dice and hope that you won't need to fix a flat?