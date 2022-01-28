Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?

I recently punctured a front tire near the end of a ride, the result of smacking into a very pointy rock at full speed. There was the telltale hiss of air escaping, and then the always-fun plume of sealant spraying into the air. Luckily I had a plug kit and a hand pump, and I was able to get everything sealed up and back on my way before the sun set.
As I was in the middle of my repair I started thinking about how much less common flats are these days, especially ones that can't be fixed with a plug or two. Years ago I'd load up a pack with five tubes for one particularly rocky ride we used to do, and that wasn't even being over-prepared. Now, at least for me, flats tend to be the exception rather than the rule, thanks in part to tubeless setups and better tire casings.
Tire inserts can help as well, and while I don't personally see the need for them – I'll just run a DH casing tire if I really want to keep flats at bay – there's no denying that they're a handy solution for many riders. Flats obviously haven't totally been eliminated, and there's still room for improvement, but I'd say we're in a pretty good place, especially if the number of riders I encounter who are out on a ride without a way to fix a flat is any indication...
I hate walking out of the woods more than almost anything, so I always have at least the bare essentials with me – a pump, plugs, and a tube. There are more tire plug solutions than ever on the market, and they're a super handy way to avoid needing to install a tube. Sometimes I'll carry a CO2 cartridge, but I typically prefer carrying a mini-pump so I don't need to worry about not having enough air to get rolling again.
That brings us to this week's poll questions. Are you always prepared, or do you roll the dice and hope that you won't need to fix a flat?
73 Comments
Joe Biden
#LetsGoSemenuk
Run dh casings on all bikes…don’t run silly low pressures either…never understood that.
Just checking, cos I usually lie about carrying a tube and then act surprised
Plugs, a little bit of skinny gorilla tape, and a park tool tire boot if things get real wild and I just have to throw the tube in. All of it fits in a small Dakine hip pack and SWAT box. Pretty much not noticeable
I go from "over-prepared weirdo" to hero real quick with friends and stranded strangers. Will never forget the Aussie who said "yer an absolute legend mate" when I gave him a tube, smack in the middle of Blue Velvet like 10 min before Garbo closed. Hopefully got my guy an extra lap -- luckily that was a regular tube. Giving away my tubolito might require a Venmo transaction up front lol
If I lived in someplace rockier I’d pack more stuff, but I’m in Oregon in the mid-Willamette Valley where the sharpest features are moss and lichen.
If I'm going road/gravel riding I always bring a tube. I've been stranded twice because of an unfixable tube and I'm mentally done with that song and dance of begging for rides
OneUp EDC Tool with plugs preloaded, masterlink tool, masterlink
Oneup 70CC pump with CO2 cartridge in storage compartment, electrical tape around shaft
Racefast Stash Strap with Tubolito S-Tubo, tire boot, valve core tool, spare CO2 chuck, dynaplug racer pro, derailleur hanger, and valve stem
I've had to repair smashed hangers multiple times, several flats (pinch, too low pressure), among miscellaneous other fixes. I can understand why no one brings spares anymore as I have friends who have never flatted even with exo casing. Personally, I choose terrible lines and in general don't ride well.
A bud of mine just installed rimpact inserts and feels like these also provide more suspension in addition to sidewall protecton. Nothing is bulletproof, but having gone from replacing DH casing tires every 1-2 months to literally wearing them out to replace - I'm beyond sold.
/Sarcasm
Seriously though plugs, pump, tube + 1 CO2 canister should see me out of most situations.
I guess I should start carrying/ using bacon strips, but I usually just throw in a tube and fix the tire at home with ShooGoo on the inside (works like a hot damn).
Cushcore works well, but is a more noticeable change to the bike's handling, and I find it deadens the ride a bit too much (though I think it'd be pretty good for racing).
Nothing. I'll walk out if I flat, or maybe borrow the necessary supplies
If I did large group rides that involved great distances from my car, then it's a different story. I wouldn't want to be "that guy" who's holding up other riders (assuming they wouldn't leave me lol) or having to borrow tools.
BTW I have ~2,000 KM's on my first tubeless setup (running ~22/23 PSI front/rear) and haven't encountered a flat yet.
short rides = just plugs and co2
"*Assuming you have a tire lever already"
Post a Comment