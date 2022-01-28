close
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?

Jan 28, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
War of attrition. Mechanicals were common place as Richie Rude helps Lewis Buchanan fix a puncture at the bottom of stage 2.

I recently punctured a front tire near the end of a ride, the result of smacking into a very pointy rock at full speed. There was the telltale hiss of air escaping, and then the always-fun plume of sealant spraying into the air. Luckily I had a plug kit and a hand pump, and I was able to get everything sealed up and back on my way before the sun set.

As I was in the middle of my repair I started thinking about how much less common flats are these days, especially ones that can't be fixed with a plug or two. Years ago I'd load up a pack with five tubes for one particularly rocky ride we used to do, and that wasn't even being over-prepared. Now, at least for me, flats tend to be the exception rather than the rule, thanks in part to tubeless setups and better tire casings.

Tire inserts can help as well, and while I don't personally see the need for them – I'll just run a DH casing tire if I really want to keep flats at bay – there's no denying that they're a handy solution for many riders. Flats obviously haven't totally been eliminated, and there's still room for improvement, but I'd say we're in a pretty good place, especially if the number of riders I encounter who are out on a ride without a way to fix a flat is any indication...

I hate walking out of the woods more than almost anything, so I always have at least the bare essentials with me – a pump, plugs, and a tube. There are more tire plug solutions than ever on the market, and they're a super handy way to avoid needing to install a tube. Sometimes I'll carry a CO2 cartridge, but I typically prefer carrying a mini-pump so I don't need to worry about not having enough air to get rolling again.

That brings us to this week's poll questions. Are you always prepared, or do you roll the dice and hope that you won't need to fix a flat?


What do you typically carry to fix a flat tire?

*Assuming you have a tire lever already




What tire setup do you run most often?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


73 Comments

  • 133 4
 I love always asking people I pass with flats if they need help even though I don't have anything to fix flats, it's my best quality!
  • 17 12
 Semen on a leaf. Stick it right on the puncture. Problem solved.
  • 12 0
 @stumphumper92: ^ This guy humps stumps
  • 3 8
flag RedBurn (16 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 "stupid son of a bitch"

Joe Biden


#LetsGoSemenuk
  • 48 0
 Where's the "Ride out flat" option for the insert connoisseurs?
  • 2 0
 I cracked a wheel once with cushcore in, slid the rear sideways and hit the carbon rim on a rock so there was nothing the insert could do to help that. But, I finished that run with the insert holding the rim together, I honestly just thought I had flatted.
  • 3 0
 @PeakHopper This does work much better than it should. Just extra shralp!
  • 3 0
 Did ride out flat(without insert) once during a race at fort william where i flatted the rear just above the deer fence and kept going to the finish with the rear completely flat. Ive never gotten so many cheers in my life i felt like a god albeit a terrified one as i was expecting the rim to just explode lol. amazingly the EX823 held up and only needed a bit of truing afterwards
  • 33 0
 [cannot take credit for this but...] go to Auto Zone or someplace and get the bacon strips used for car tires....cheaper than the MTB versions, wider (though you can rip them to make them smaller), and stickier. Had a good sized gash a few weeks ago that I tried to repair with 2-3 normal strips but could not get a seal, buddy pulls out the car bacon strips and sealed right up.
  • 5 0
 Been doing this for years. Wally World has a 30 pack for about $6. Use it with the much smaller MTB tools since the car stuff is pretty big to carry and if you're not careful you can easily punch right through the rim strip (ask me how I know).
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: totally, use the MTB tool, not the car tool (was hoping that was implied in my comment, lol). I use the OneUp EDC kit in the pump holder, I have a few strips of the car bacon in the little bacon holder that the chain pliers and tool go into.
  • 2 0
 I have used dissected kitchen sponges for plugs. Cheaper still.
  • 23 1
 Only flat when I blow up wheels…

Run dh casings on all bikes…don’t run silly low pressures either…never understood that.
  • 6 0
 Agreed. If you flat downhill tyres your going home anyway.
  • 5 0
 Ever since I ditched the "I need to find a durability vs lightness" compromise tire and just embraced DH tires at 28psi, I have had no issues.
  • 23 1
 Is this pole anonymous?
Just checking, cos I usually lie about carrying a tube and then act surprised
  • 5 0
 One tubolito, one master link, Granite master link plier/levers, one 16g co2, small hand pump, multi-tool.

Plugs, a little bit of skinny gorilla tape, and a park tool tire boot if things get real wild and I just have to throw the tube in. All of it fits in a small Dakine hip pack and SWAT box. Pretty much not noticeable

I go from "over-prepared weirdo" to hero real quick with friends and stranded strangers. Will never forget the Aussie who said "yer an absolute legend mate" when I gave him a tube, smack in the middle of Blue Velvet like 10 min before Garbo closed. Hopefully got my guy an extra lap -- luckily that was a regular tube. Giving away my tubolito might require a Venmo transaction up front lol
  • 1 0
 Nice! This is what I cram in my SWAT box. www.pinkbike.com/photo/19786730
  • 9 1
 Nothing but I make sure I have well prepared friends
  • 4 0
 Little stabby fork with bacon strips and a lightweight hand pump is enough to fix my setup.

If I lived in someplace rockier I’d pack more stuff, but I’m in Oregon in the mid-Willamette Valley where the sharpest features are moss and lichen.
  • 6 0
 People laugh at the price but those Tubolito tubes are awesome. Save half a pound of weight over a regular tube and they pack up really small.
  • 4 0
 Depends on the ride type. If I'm going for a ride that will be more than an hour hike back, I'm bringing a tube, but if I'm just going for a rip I leave the tube back at the car.

If I'm going road/gravel riding I always bring a tube. I've been stranded twice because of an unfixable tube and I'm mentally done with that song and dance of begging for rides
  • 3 0
 I carry a CO2 inflator, plugs, innertube, multitool, etc when I'm more than a 20 minute walk from the car. On my local trails I carrry nothing now because I park at the trailhead and there's not much to puncture tires here in Wisconsin.
  • 1 0
 Come out to lacrosse, plenty here to add some spice. Shoot me a message if you want to ride in the spring
  • 2 0
 I ride a size S SB130 and the frame has limited storage. However, all my ride essentials are on the bike, including:

OneUp EDC Tool with plugs preloaded, masterlink tool, masterlink
Oneup 70CC pump with CO2 cartridge in storage compartment, electrical tape around shaft
Racefast Stash Strap with Tubolito S-Tubo, tire boot, valve core tool, spare CO2 chuck, dynaplug racer pro, derailleur hanger, and valve stem

I've had to repair smashed hangers multiple times, several flats (pinch, too low pressure), among miscellaneous other fixes. I can understand why no one brings spares anymore as I have friends who have never flatted even with exo casing. Personally, I choose terrible lines and in general don't ride well.
  • 2 0
 I only run the thickest DH casing (all conditions) but kept getting flats even at pressure I felt was too high / hard. Got onto Cushcore 2 yrs ago & haven't had a slash or a flat since, even at very low pressures - park, raw / rocky terrain (which is 95% of my DH) - it handles. Will swear by Cush but maybe more so about the added suspension it gives that other inserts don't. Its another issue but seriously - try a set of tubeless in park / rough terrain then try Cush - the suspension / damping difference Cush provides is astonishing and while I initially got it to stop slashes, its the added suspension that has me singing its praises… slash prevention is just an added bonus
  • 2 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13 , how does Cushcore help with slash prevention?
  • 1 0
 @railbender: oddly its not even the primary reason Cush was invented (which was for added suspension) but like most other inserts (and you can probably better/ faster look up the actual physics of it on their site or PB insert reviews) it helps reduce cuts or slashes but can't entirely prevent them. The shape of the foam insert presses against the lower sidewall at the rim level for about 1/2 (or maybe 1/3) of the tire airspace, thus helping prevent slashing of the tire because of the physical pressure of the foam against the rubber. I should add that it also undoubtedly protects from rim-shots & rim bashing that might otherwise damage a rim with just tubeless (and no foam) but that depends on keeping tire pressure correct for your body weight. You can still eff yr rims up if going too low on pressure in rocky or severe terrain.

A bud of mine just installed rimpact inserts and feels like these also provide more suspension in addition to sidewall protecton. Nothing is bulletproof, but having gone from replacing DH casing tires every 1-2 months to literally wearing them out to replace - I'm beyond sold.
  • 2 0
 I start the season on tubeless and then as I flat I end up runnin tubes at the end of the season. Currently have an insert in the rear, but If it goes then ima just run a tube on DH casing
  • 2 1
 The kitchen sink! I'd rather spend longer fixing it than it takes to walk home and carry 3 metric tons of stuff with me every where I go than be that begging douchebag needing help

/Sarcasm

Seriously though plugs, pump, tube + 1 CO2 canister should see me out of most situations.
  • 4 0
 Always roll with plugs, tube, and pump. Usually they get used on other's bikes.
  • 2 0
 No option for tube, pump, CO2, and patch kit.
I guess I should start carrying/ using bacon strips, but I usually just throw in a tube and fix the tire at home with ShooGoo on the inside (works like a hot damn).
  • 1 0
 Figuring out how many options there should be in the poll to cover all possible combinations is nice introductory lesson in combinatorics. They have to stop somewhere, which indeed goes to show how pointless these polls are. How are you going to make sense of the results if you don't provide the option to tell the truth? I just click the last option to both questions and move on to the comment section Smile .
  • 1 0
 I've learned the hard way that being overprepared is always worth it. I think the mtb community is great. I've been saved by other riders a few times even when I thought I was prepared. I rented a bike in SLC and shuttled up to Guardsman Pass to ride the Wasatch Crest. Why rental shops still setup their bikes with tubes beats me! Even though I had a spare tube and CO2, I was till in trouble. I pinch flatted 3 times. By the third flat I was out of stuff to fix the flat and was looking at many hours of hiking out. Thankfully a couple of other riders on the Crest stopped and saved me. Moral of the story; the next time somebody you see somebody stuck, help them out. Everybody gets in a tight spot at some point.
  • 1 0
 I was against inserts until I experimented with a variety of casings, inserts or no inserts, and came to the realization that inserts really do make the bike handle better when cornering. I also damaged a rim when riding a DD casing without inserts and that help put an exclamation mark on the need for inserts. That said, they really are terrible when flats inevitably occur that won't plug. Not worth the hassle or extra money for a lot of riders. But I will admit I am a convert.
  • 1 0
 Lunch rides out of the office I don't carry anything. Destination rides/road trips I bring everything tubes/tire sidewall patch/c02 inflator/minipump/baconstrips/fork and a chamber pump/stans to reset tubless at camp or hotel.
  • 1 0
 I used to run fully tubeless, but a while back got a puncture that didn't seal and I couldn't get to reseal tubeless even though it's a small cut, so now I have a tube in one tire and the other remains tubeless. I should really try a patch on the tire then tubeless, but haven't gotten around to it. I did just get an air compressor though, so maybe it's in my future. Until then I carry basically every possible flat tire option save plugs.
  • 2 1
 ‘Tire inserts can help as well, and while I don't personally see the need for them’ apart from not being able to spell ‘tyre’ I struggle that a senior Pinkbike editor thinks inserts are only used to stop punctures - WTF
  • 1 0
 The rear insert has been a game changer for not killing tires. I was going through a few tires (and denting rims pretty bad) if I didn't run uncomfortably high pressures that sacrificed grip. I highly recommend the Tannus or Rimpact inserts. They're not super heavy, and work really nicely at preventing snakebites and rim dings.

Cushcore works well, but is a more noticeable change to the bike's handling, and I find it deadens the ride a bit too much (though I think it'd be pretty good for racing).
  • 1 0
 Oh good, I'm not alone (We're #1!):

Nothing. I'll walk out if I flat, or maybe borrow the necessary supplies

If I did large group rides that involved great distances from my car, then it's a different story. I wouldn't want to be "that guy" who's holding up other riders (assuming they wouldn't leave me lol) or having to borrow tools.

BTW I have ~2,000 KM's on my first tubeless setup (running ~22/23 PSI front/rear) and haven't encountered a flat yet.
  • 1 0
 Since going tubeless in 2012ish, I've had 3 flats. 2 punctures, one failed Tubeless valve. Bacon strips / plugs can't fix valve or rim issues. I run homebrew sealant, which stops all but big gashes. I carry a DH tube, Topeak mini pump, Pedros plastic levers and multi tool all banded together, strapped to the top tube. IMO the only true fix, and only adds maybe 1.5lbs to the bike. I hate walking !
  • 1 0
 Running Cush Core, putting in a tube trail side is out of question. One several occasions I have used 10+ tire plugs combined with gorilla tape to keep them from popping out and have managed to finish the ride while riding at close to the same level as before the flat. Gorilla tape is a must have part of my kit!
  • 1 0
 Tube, lever, chainlink, pump, multitool, plugs, plug tool live in my SWAT room along with a small plastic bag/envelope with a strip of duct tape on one side. The bag/tape is for closing off huge gashes so the tube can't escape. Saved the day for riding mates a handful of times.
  • 3 0
 Longer rides = tube, plugs, co2 and hand pump.
short rides = just plugs and co2
  • 5 1
 I haven't had a flat since I switched to tubeless 7 years ago...
  • 4 0
 Sounds like you may need to do some more adventurous rides.
  • 2 0
 Depends where you ride I guess. I see flats in my group of 4 every third ride or so. Everyone riding tubeless and everyone riding decent pressures.
  • 1 0
 If you answered 'dont bring anything and mooch off everyone else and their kind hearts' and you do that every ride...i would rethink my approach to life (riding). Unless you never flat, then whatever.
  • 1 0
 My go to option is to not flat. If that fails I'll walk of shame to the car where my tools and tubes are stored. It's not like I'm riding 40km into the woods.
  • 2 0
 Tube, pump, patch kit, plugs, core remover, spare valve core.
  • 2 0
 Entirely depends on the nature of the ride I'm on.
  • 4 2
 Pro tip, just ride with a buddy who carries everything you might need.
  • 3 1
 Agreed. Have a quick scan of the group to see if anyones wearing a backpack, check they have the appropriate tools and spares if not give them appropriate tools and spares to put in their back pack. They clearly hate riding anyway or they wouldn’t have turned up in a back pack. Also run downhill tyres so you never get punctures in the first place.
  • 2 0
 I usually end up carrying my bike so I don't mess up the rim.
  • 2 0
 Patch kit, hand pump, tube
  • 1 0
 Tubolito Tube, crankbrothers tool, lenzye pump, tire lever and it all weighs less than 1 LB, why not always carry?
  • 3 0
 Hope and prayers.
  • 1 0
 Plus a a positive attitude and sunny disposition
  • 2 1
 Switchblade and balaclava and wait for somebody else to ride by with the same hub spec/wheel size
  • 1 0
 tire plug kit in bars, tube, lever and pump in swat compartment. No pack or things strapped to the frame.
  • 1 0
 Tube, 1 CO2, pump. CO2 if I loose too much air before the tire seals up, tube and pump in case all else fails.
  • 1 0
 I don't always forget my puncture-kit, but when I do, you can be damned sure I'm getting that puncture!
  • 2 0
 Buttplugs and Co2
  • 1 0
 A tube, LEVERS and a pump. Where was tire levers in the poll?
  • 1 0
 Smallprint above first option

"*Assuming you have a tire lever already"
  • 1 0
 why does this not have a friends pack as an option?
  • 1 0
 I bring my friend he always has a ton of shit in is bag
  • 1 0
 No just CO2 option?
  • 2 1
 I run Schwable tires
  • 1 1
 I just carry a whole spare wheel
  • 1 0
 My phone to call a cab
  • 1 0
 My cellphone
  • 1 0
 Tubes > Tubeless

Post a Comment



