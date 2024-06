Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Look For In a Clipless Pedal?

Yoshimura is latching onto the idea of clipless pedals.

Time Speciale 12 is an enduro pedal with a firm hold and fixed cleat position.

The retired Shimano DX model was coveted by SPD fans. It featured a plastic platform that was spring-loaded at a lower angle and rotated on the axle independently from the clip mechanism. Shimano has since simplified the SPD system by bolting the spring mechanism to the platform. For better or worse that fixes the clip mechanism in place, parallel to the pedal body.

Hope Tech has also entered the clipless market with three platform sizes. They appear to run on the SPD system, but in fact use their own proprietary cleat.

Crankbrothers Mallet DH features their exclusive and unique Eggbeater mechanism to clip in.

Not much more than a decade ago, there were only a few players in the clipless pedal market. Shimano, Speedplay, Crankbrothers, and Time each use their own system to connect a purposely designed shoe to a spring-loaded binding of sorts located in the pedal body. Now, there's a plethora of pedals to choose from. One of the most ubiquitous systems in the world of clipless mountain bike pedals is the Shimano Pedalling Dynamics (SPD) interface.If you aren’t totally aware of how clipless pedals work or why they’re beneficial, you’ll want to check out Ben Cathro’s “ Science Behind How Pros Clip In ” insights first.In terms of features and sizing, the pedals vary from a robust platform with grippy pins around them, while others are so svelte they look like they’re missing pieces, depending on the riding discipline.The SPD system, as it’s universally known, offers adjustable degrees float between the pedal’s clip mechanism and a steel cleat bolted to the specifically made shoe. This requires the rider to connect their foot to the pedal by pushing the leading edge of the shoe into the mechanism first - toes first.For riders’ new to clipless pedals to find the connecting sweet spo, they’ll often resort to sitting down on the saddle or placing the pedals at 6 and 12 o’clock in order to unweight the foot which needs to connect. On smooth, flat terrain, that’s not usually an issue, but try that on a difficult trail and you might end up getting bucked off the bike or striking the lower pedal.Similarly, but lacking any float or lateral positioning in the cleats, Time’s parallel, spring-loaded bars connect in the same fashion. A machined ramp on the platform aids locking into the pedals. Like the SPD system, this requires the rider to precisely place the cleat behind the forward latch, but not behind the rearward latch. On their newer models, the tension in the spring is adjustable and traction pins are found around the platform.Another popular take on connecting the rider’s feet to the bike is Crankbrothers Eggbeater system. This uses a patented design featuring a four-sided spring-loaded mechanism which rolls 360 degrees around the axle, independent of the platform, something no other clipless system allows for.A key benefit here is that the rider can place their foot on the pedal with the cleat in front of or behind the Eggbeater and slide their foot in either direction to connect. That’s something that no other clipless system can achieve.One downside is that the spring retention system has more of an even tension on the cleat throughout the rotation. The tension also isn’t adjustable. For riders accustomed to SPDs, this can feel vague as the tension does not build before the cleat releases.Crankbrothers’ and Time cleats are also formed from brass to slide on the springs easily. The compromise is that the slippery material is also soft and therefore wears faster than steel, which is most commonly used in most SPDs.Durability, security, and user friendliness are the most widely contested characteristics. Each one has pros and cons, but once a rider draws enough experience from a system, it’s rare for them to switch from their preferred “clip” type.