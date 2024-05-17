Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Look For In a Clipless Pedal?

Not much more than a decade ago, there were only a few players in the clipless pedal market. Shimano, Speedplay, Crankbrothers, and Time each use their own system to connect a purposely designed shoe to a spring-loaded binding of sorts located in the pedal body. Now, there's a plethora of pedals to choose from. One of the most ubiquitous systems in the world of clipless mountain bike pedals is the Shimano Pedalling Dynamics (SPD) interface.
If you aren’t totally aware of how clipless pedals work or why they’re beneficial, you’ll want to check out Ben Cathro’s “Science Behind How Pros Clip In
” insights first.
In terms of features and sizing, the pedals vary from a robust platform with grippy pins around them, while others are so svelte they look like they’re missing pieces, depending on the riding discipline.
The SPD system, as it’s universally known, offers adjustable degrees float between the pedal’s clip mechanism and a steel cleat bolted to the specifically made shoe. This requires the rider to connect their foot to the pedal by pushing the leading edge of the shoe into the mechanism first - toes first.
For riders’ new to clipless pedals to find the connecting sweet spo, they’ll often resort to sitting down on the saddle or placing the pedals at 6 and 12 o’clock in order to unweight the foot which needs to connect. On smooth, flat terrain, that’s not usually an issue, but try that on a difficult trail and you might end up getting bucked off the bike or striking the lower pedal.
Similarly, but lacking any float or lateral positioning in the cleats, Time’s parallel, spring-loaded bars connect in the same fashion. A machined ramp on the platform aids locking into the pedals. Like the SPD system, this requires the rider to precisely place the cleat behind the forward latch, but not behind the rearward latch. On their newer models, the tension in the spring is adjustable and traction pins are found around the platform.
Another popular take on connecting the rider’s feet to the bike is Crankbrothers Eggbeater system. This uses a patented design featuring a four-sided spring-loaded mechanism which rolls 360 degrees around the axle, independent of the platform, something no other clipless system allows for.
A key benefit here is that the rider can place their foot on the pedal with the cleat in front of or behind the Eggbeater and slide their foot in either direction to connect. That’s something that no other clipless system can achieve.
One downside is that the spring retention system has more of an even tension on the cleat throughout the rotation. The tension also isn’t adjustable. For riders accustomed to SPDs, this can feel vague as the tension does not build before the cleat releases.
Crankbrothers’ and Time cleats are also formed from brass to slide on the springs easily. The compromise is that the slippery material is also soft and therefore wears faster than steel, which is most commonly used in most SPDs.
Durability, security, and user friendliness are the most widely contested characteristics. Each one has pros and cons, but once a rider draws enough experience from a system, it’s rare for them to switch from their preferred “clip” type.
EXACTLY!!!!!
I have ridden them for over a decade but just bought HTs this year because I broke 2 spindles in the span of a year. All I got was a "well this doesn't normally happen".
I'm hoping the HTs hold up better. When you have to rebuild crank bros they are never the same again.
I'd love to be wrong, I'm not thrilled about spending nearly $200 on pedals with no tension adjustment that wear out relatively quickly, but I haven't seen anything that could be a viable alternative to the mallet DH
I really like the feel of them but I'm taking a break until it is proven that replacing $50 spindles at 6 month intervals is not preventative maintenance.
they dont have a ice skatey feel like a SPD, especially shimano's version.
Durability? Had my mallet enduro's for 2 years, no issues.
Another biggie not mentioned is that their brass cleats protrude less from the shoe. Way better for hike a bike sections. SPDs feel like walking on a bottle cap.
Spent many years on SPDs, Times, CBs. All of them. XTs and Times were super durable. CBs performed best for me by far.
I was clip curious, I resolved it by going back to flats.
I know I've used mine. Sometimes you are actively in trouble and don't have time or whatever to get clipped in again.
- tuff as nails
- easy to adjust
- spring is on the back of the cleat not the front , imo has a more natural clip in feel …..Like a ski binding
- even the spindles don’t bend
- can literally get replacement cleats any where
Down side . Needing a special tool to properly service the spindals
Cheap as chips they work and they bloody indestructible!!!
When the apocalypse finally happens an the surface of the earth is cooked into a nuclear desert... Eons and eons into the future alien archaeologists will find a working, fully functional set of SPD pedals an shoes & marvel in wonder & awesome at what this mechanical device from billions of years into the past could actually be for.......
Flat pedals are clipless! (and superior - LOL)
We’ve since switched to SPD.
I would like to try other brands like Time but pedals are too expensive to just buy and hope they work.
planetcyclery.com/time-atac-dh-4-pedals-dual-sided-clipless-with-platform-aluminum-9-16-black-red?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw6uWyBhD1ARIsAIMcADqaHVGdo1Q53ysZcheznILNps5idfsfjq9ONIAxduYchSMbTqIPg28aAluaEALw_wcB
Very tough lesson to learn……
the best thing to do is go for a walk in your cleats, regardless of brand.
the best thing for you is now shimano's SPD with worn easy cleats - they will float and unclip easier than flats lol.
Clearly beforehand your legs wernt up for clips.
Good bet on your situation,I tried them once and found it too easy to unclip,scary at times.
Crank Bros: I broke 2 spindles in the last year. The first one was abused but the second one basically had a season on it. Pretty unacceptable.
Time: I had always heard good things about them but it looks like Sram owns them now and you literally can't buy replacement parts. At all. At the end of their 2 year warranty they're done.
I ended up buying HTs. Hopefully they hold up. I have heard they need frequent rebuilds but if they can be rebuilt to like-new condition I don't mind.
The 12 still exists and is still overpriced.
Funny story about that the first time this happened: I was climbing Blackcomb to access Dark Crystal. Later on that trip I was riding the bike park and coming out of dirt merchant into mid-Aline my pedal completely came off the spindle attached to my shoe. Great timing for that to happen vs. on DM.
Great pedals while they work. I'm ready to try something different however Shimano keeps warrantying them for me.
Personally I went from SPD to CB to Time (atac) and I think the Times have the best feel both for clipping in/out and whilst clipped in.
I want durability and EASE of rebuilding. The 2008 pedals above are an abomination to maintain - Shimano had awful designs in those years. But I'll probably go with them again.
Maybe for noobs who never unclip while cornering etc, but having pins is nicer than not if you somehow can’t get clipped back in before a tech section and need to just ride it like a flat.
It isn’t critical, but definitely makes a difference…
Nothing beats the platform feel of the Mallets and if you use the beginner cleats ( reddish ones) it's almost like wearing flats. I never have issues unclipping.
There must be something to them given their dominance in DH.
That's easy - I look for the words "XT Trail"!
The feedback .
I have the trail Hopes and like them a whole lot. Ive previously had Times and Shimano XTs. The clip in feels pretty similar to the XTs and the platform actually provides support for my foot which helps keep my foot from tiring out on long descents.
I moved on from the Time pedals because the clipping mechanism could pop loose if you hit the bottom on a rock which annoyed the hell out of me. Both the XTs and Hopes don't have this issue
for reals tho.
-you can exit shimano's upwards and thats scary asf.
-Will last forever because they are so sketchy i dont use them.
-easy clip in for new to clips.
No doubt shimano's are good for pedaling and i prefer them for pedaling.
Crank bro's Mallet E LS
Foot sits onto the platform giving a stable platform(duh the whole reason for clips)
no vertical release
Durability has been fixed many years ago.
The pins you should lower or wear in your shoes so it gives them an 'ally' and makes your feet solid.
Last saying: theres a damn good reason shimano sponsored riders choose to run Mallets and i've listed it above.
p.s clips are superior to flats for proper riding.
I got the mallet E LS 2 years ago and love them still. Zero issues :/ Took about 15 rides to break them in but they're perfect imo.
It's like the brake argument, Fanboys everywhere regardless if they are any good or not lol.
Saint spd’s have a large platform and are great. Vertical release? Uh no.
I don’t have an issue with mallet dh pedals, I think they especially excel in muddy conditions, you can get into them easier with gunk in your cleats from what my friends tell me. You can also clip in from either front or back direction, whereas spd is more limited.
But most of your criticisms of spd are simply baseless.
CB has egg beaters and other pedals w no platform just the same as spd xc pedals. Even the spd trail pedals have a platform.
It’s okay for 2 different brands products to exist and also be good, people. Wild concept, apparently.