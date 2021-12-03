Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Perceive to Be the Riskiest Outdoor Sport?

Dec 3, 2021
by Matt Beer  
Kilian Bron and Danny MacAskill are professionals but raise the stakes with their ability to ride technical, exposed lines.


You may have noticed a massive spike in outdoor sports participation recently as new enthusiasts flocked towards beaches and trailheads in search of healthy fresh air. Access has never been easier. However, while technological advances offer improved safety equipment, the underlying risks still exist. I, for one, am excited to see new people out exploring the forests and seeking that epic view or adrenaline rush, but all the eagerness with less awareness is wearing our Search and Rescue resources thin. That got me thinking, where do all of the "extreme sports" line up in terms of risk?

On a recent ride, I asked a friend why he didn't surf, since the area was highly prolific for that sport. His one-word answer was enough, "Sharks!" - ocean-roaming dinosaurs with daggers between their jaws. An attack can happen to anyone at anytime in waters where they are known to prey, regardless of your athleticism or awareness. There is no way to protect yourself from sharks except by staying out of their waters.

That discussion further developed into how mountain biking was much safer than other outdoor sports where the environment is less controlled; no risk of getting hit any a car, drowning, avalanches, and definitely no sharks. Yes, wildlife can be present in remote regions on land as well, but encounters can be mitigated by announcing your presence. Getting buzzed by a car road is out of your control. All of these potentially fatal ends seem more extreme than riding a bike through the forest.

Plunging further into the dangerous activities, the inherent risk of drowning in any water activity is real, whether that may be caused by bumping your head on a reef or getting held under a rapid while kayaking. Similarly to avalanches on snow-capped mountains, there is little warning and only luck pulls a few out of these dire circumstances. These "no way out" scenarios have always sent chills up my spine. Snowmobiling, skiing, and snowboarding, in or out of bounds, throw in more dangers to the snow sports with hypothermia and tree wells. Preparation and discipline helps avoid these predicaments, but on the majority of rides, those risks don't exist when out mountain biking.

What about a safety net then - say a rope while rock climbing? Sure, that is a seemingly safe lifeline, however, equipment can fail. Falls from short routes can still be dangerous if equipment fails or communication with a your partner dissolves. I'm not saying that mountain biking isn't dangerous or that a bike component failure has never lead to serious injury, but the severity of the crashes are generally less than falling from those heights.


TITLE


We might try to fly off of jumps and ride down rock slabs that some would require a rope for, but it's dirt that we desire. Generally, mountain bikers travel on established roads or trails, which is not dissimilar to off-road motorcycles. However, speed is the perpetrator when motors get involved and the stakes are raised higher. To put this into a mountain biker's perspective, I'd go out on a limb to say that more severe injuries occur in downhill rather than in enduro racing. Still, there are no dirt avalanches to set off (at least not due to riding bikes down a slope), although I do wish dirt would fall from the sky sometimes.

After our mid-ride discussion, soaking in all of the elements around us, mountain biking seemed to be one of the most controlled outdoor sports. For the majority of the time, we purpose build what we want to ride. As we pushed up to session a well-built jump line, it left me in a satisfied place; well balanced on the risk versus reward scale. Most veterans in their respective sports take risk seriously and do their best to negotiate self harm, so where do you see mountain biking ranking in the danger of outdoor sport?


What do you perceive to be the riskiest outdoor sport?

Let's not get into subcategories and keep it fairly general. The highest risk may not necessarily be the most extreme.



Posted In:
Stories Polls


56 Comments

  • 36 1
 I'd rather jump off a cliff with a parachute than spend every day riding on the highway with distracted drivers. After working at a bike shop for several years, it's amazing how many people have died or been hit my cars in my town alone by drivers. Has my vote for riskiest sport period.
  • 2 0
 Strongly agree. Also my perception is that the most dangerous part of many of these activities is the drive the trailhead / ski hill / beach
  • 2 0
 I've done collegiate wrestling, collegiate pole vaulting, BJJ, mountain biking, skiing, whitewater rafting, etc, all of them producing pretty good injuries. In BJJ I completely tore off my pectoral in a scramble and had major surgery to get it reattached.

By far, head and shoulders above the rest, the worst injury I've ever had was road biking. I was hit by a car from behind when I was riding on a country road on the shoulder.

Road biking is the most dangerous (except I guess the flying stuff, where its only a matter of time until you die) of any traditional outdoor sport.
  • 1 0
 painfully accurate
  • 1 0
 I think the danger of road biking can vary a lot depending on where you live. In my area I think we've had more mountain bike deaths than road bike deaths in the last couple of years.
  • 1 0
 Word... Soccer / Hockey-moms in Suburbans texting and feeding the kids at the same time while driving...
  • 1 0
 110% agree with this!
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Of all the activities that I've gotten very involved in, and there has been quite a variety, road cycling is the only one I know of friends, associates, and local community members to die doing. It blows my mind when purely road cyclists scoff at mountain biking because it's more dangerous.
Similarly, my worst cycling injury out of 25 years of mountain biking and 2013-2019 road cycling was having a person behind me cross wheels in a sprint. I was fortunate to not have any encounters with drivers or vehicles.
  • 11 3
 Dude died in a hang gliding accident. What an idiot! Ha ha. "A-a-ah! I'm hang-gliding, honey! Take a good picture! I'm dead!" What a freak!

- Chaz
  • 2 0
 Any and all downvotes are from folks who just don't know ...
  • 9 2
 100% Mountaineering. Regardless what people perceive as good conditions it's just a matter of time before they get stuck in an avalanche
  • 1 0
 Just watched 14 Peaks with Nims Purja… THAT is a must watch. The guy is otherworldly. The Nepalese people are incredible and do not get the respect they deserve in the world of Mountaineering.
  • 3 0
 These are all so dangerous for different reasons... If we can assume gear doesn't fail, personal safety and skill were controlled, I'd put the highest risk in the activities where the danger is out of your control. Road biking, backcountry snow sports since when things go bad there, it's often fatal. If the risk is due to mistakes in performance, probably air or river sports. motocross is really dangerous too.. Idk man they're all risky in their own way and this survey is comparing apples to golf balls to car tires.
  • 3 0
 may be biased as a long time skier but there are so many backcountry deaths every year that it breaks your heart i would not be surprised if jumping out of a plane is riskier percentage-wise, though
  • 2 0
 I spent 8 years on a volunteer SAR team and responded to calls involving of all of those disciplines except surfing (no ocean nearby). In my experience, the common denominator amongst most backcountry emergencies is compounding poor decisions (poor risk assessment, underpreparedness, groupthink, ego, etc...), not necessarily the underlying activity.
  • 4 0
 I just instantly lost one of my best friends this week at Tokul to an OTB crash. Mountainbiking is dangerous af.
  • 1 0
 When I was younger I thought that the flying sports are the coolest and most dangerous, I've done also my fair share of free solo climbing. But now I think that all depends on enviorment and factors you can control, and riding bike with cars is what scares me the most...
  • 1 0
 Seems like people were going with what causes more deaths, I was going with what causes the worst injuries that you survive. I think motocross is high up there. Motor vehicle speeds but you're hanging your neck out, literally, every time. If I insta die in a base jump at least I'm not paralyzed with a broken femur etc like motorcycle accidents.
  • 1 0
 I know it's not on the list but I'd put quads/3 wheelers/atvs up there towards the top of the list. I grew up in the desert and I don't know how many people I knew who got seriously messed up on quads. All the speed of a motorcycle but they didn't require any skill/talent/technique other than pushing a lever with your thumb.
  • 1 0
 For most of those, you, nature and your equipment are the only part of the equation and i'm ok with that. It's risky but controlled for the most part... then their is ROAD CYCLING... where it involves A LOT OF RANDOM PEOPLE, some might be drunk, some on drug or on their phone... If say you get passed by 200 cars on your average road bike ride, cars passing by you with an average of 4 feet distance at 30mph... chances of having a distracted driver are pretty high and the margin not big... My vote has to go to ROAD CYCLING.
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised many people chose flying sports, I think that sports like base jumping are actually relatively safe these days with the large advances in equiptments quality. Don't get me wrong, they are still scary af but I don't really think they're that dangerous. I would say motocross is much more dangerous because of the speed those things can travel at and the massive gaps people are jumping on moto's
  • 1 0
 Depends on how you define most dangerous, but Moto scares me more than anything else. The barrier to entry is low and the consequences and risk for serious injury very high. All my riding friends worst injuries are from Moto. Also RIP Stevie Smith.
  • 1 0
 All those sports are dangerous when you start pushing the limits .However, Road Cycling is the only one that a has massively unpredictable element, humans attempting to drive a lump of steel whilst playing on the phone. In saying that, river kayaking is the one that scares me the most.
  • 3 0
 Alpinism and ("big" wave) surfing are the only things that even come close to BASE in the risk department.
  • 1 0
 I think you should sperate inbounds and backcountry snowsports. I don't think they are the same and hopefully shouldn't be viewed as the same due to the risks and knowledge required for the backcountry.
  • 1 0
 Define the risk you are talking about. Risk of death? Yeah, MTB is probably pretty far down the list. Risk of serious injury (i.e. broken bone at minimum)? I think MTB is probably at or near the top.
  • 1 0
 Motocross is higher than MTB for sure
  • 1 0
 danger depends on how accessible the sport is too, air sports may be dangerous but it's not as easy for inexperienced people to get in trouble but skiing and kayaking it's easy to get in a situation you aren't ready for
  • 1 0
 Mountaineering should be included (too many sub categories to list- ice climbing, alpine climbing etc) but the objective hazards are great and the mountain is always the one in control.
  • 1 0
 I think being in the back country whether it’s skiing/boarding or snowmobiling is probably one of the most deadly maybe not the highest amount of injuries but gotta be up there for deaths.
  • 4 0
 riding on friday.!
  • 4 3
 USA hunting season you should add it on another row roughly 1,000 hunting accidents each year. Nearly 100 of these are fatal
  • 4 0
 That’s a pretty small number compared to the active participants.
  • 3 0
 With estimates ranging from 10-15 million hunters in the US, not too worried. I'd like to know where your stats came from, the one i saw mentioning 1k incidents included Canada.
  • 3 0
 Motocross for prolific injuries. Backcountry skiing for most deaths
  • 1 0
 Of these options, yes flying sports are riskiest. Look up the death rates of 8,000+ meter mountains though. Annapurna has a 32% fatality rate. K2 has a 25% rate.
  • 1 0
 Just stay home and watch tv))
You guys make a wrong poll
It should be how many % people return to sports after serious crash
  • 3 0
 It's base jumping.
  • 2 0
 I always assumed the risks of horse riding were fairly high
  • 1 0
 paragliding probably have higher death / participant ratio comparing to other sport's
  • 1 0
 put your wingsuit on and it feels good, cause it feels goooood
  • 1 0
 Actually wingsuit flying is the riskiest. It has the highest participant death rate.
  • 2 0
 Cave diving
  • 3 2
 Reminder: you are the product
  • 4 2
 date night
  • 2 0
 Wanking in a bush.
  • 1 0
 Is this a joke? Moto is easily the highest risk
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure there’s data on this. What’s the point of the survey??
  • 1 0
 Can we get the data on which one is actually the most deadly?
  • 1 0
 Not many wingsuiters get to make more than one mistake!
  • 1 0
 Rock climbing (without ropes) would have been the clear winner.
  • 1 0
 Road riding, especially at night!
  • 1 4
 Riskiest activity...living in the US. Gotta have them there guns....for my own safety obviously
  • 1 0
 Pretty ignorant statement unless you are joking.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



