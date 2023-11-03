Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Must-Have Features On a New Mountain Bike?

One’s satisfaction with any bike ride can be influenced by a great many things. For example, my contentment on any given ride can be heavily influenced by whether or not I over-cooked my eggs that morning, whether my shorts overlap my knee pads or not, ease of access to a mid-ride barista-made single-origin latte, how appropriately furnished my fork is with a mud guard, and how quickly my suspension is able to recover from repeated hits.
An appropriate suspension tune has a much greater impact on my enjoyment of riding than any flip-chip, frame storage, or integrated tool solution ever could.
But, let’s face it, mountain bikes aren’t sold on the basis of the appropriateness of their shock tune to the weight and riding style of the rider considering the purchase. Granted, that could have something to do with the fact it’s not visible to the naked eye.
Things that can be seen, and thus, things that have a better chance of influencing purchasing decisions, are features like in-frame storage, flip-chips, the presence of a UDH, external cable routing, number of batteries, and so on.
1) an automobile has dramatically more parts than a bicycle, each of which can be optimized;
2) there are enough super-wealthy people on the planet who like $M cars to sustain a supercar industry that makes $M cars, but not enough super-wealthy people on the planet who like $120K bicycles to sustain a >$100K bicycle industry, probably because (see point #1) you just don't get much performance improvement by investing that much engineering and manufacturing knowhow into improving a $15K bike.
The existence of things you can't afford isn't a problem the market needs to fix.
As for ease of maintenance, I had a headset cup remover and an Amazon bearing press kit already, so I get that if you don't have those it'd be a pain. But if you do (as do many of us that rode pressed-in headsets back in the day), really it's no more work than a threaded BB.
If your new mountain bike has a motor, its not a mountain bike, its an e-mountain bike. And the poll specifically says "mountain bike", which makes me feel like "a motor" is a trap question.
when the answer is.. mountain bike. same words we've used for decades
My top 5: Norco Shore, GG Megatrail, Nukeproof Mega 275, SC Nomad v5, Knolly Endorphin.
Considerations: Geo (stack/reach, seat tube length, HTA, STA, travel, front and rear center balance, etc.)
What's disheartening is Guerrilla Gravity just closed its doors and Nukeproof is at high risk of closing theirs. And the new Nomad is full mullet. 27.5 is a dwindling market, it appears.
"NOT Thru-headset cable routing"
"A reputation for honouring their warranty in a sensible timeframe"
"No proprietary suspension components"
Just got a Santa Cruz Bronson and love it, literally no notes (even though it doesn’t have internal frame storage haha). The only complaints I might have are complaints with every mtb: drivetrain headaches—expensive to maintain, always needs fiddling with, weight of the cassette changing how the rear suspension feels, etc. I know gearbox tech isn’t completely there yet, but the advantages of having a sealed gear system with little weight on the rear wheel seems ideal (granted, I haven’t tried any of this Transmission stuff). To be honest, I kind of feel like I wouldn’t want/need a new bike until this tech gets dialed (or catastrophe strikes beforehand).
I all seriousness, nothing there is a real deal breaker for me if the rest of it falls in line. A quality wheel set is one of the more important things for me, preferably 29.