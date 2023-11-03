Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Must-Have Features On a New Mountain Bike?

Nov 3, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

One’s satisfaction with any bike ride can be influenced by a great many things. For example, my contentment on any given ride can be heavily influenced by whether or not I over-cooked my eggs that morning, whether my shorts overlap my knee pads or not, ease of access to a mid-ride barista-made single-origin latte, how appropriately furnished my fork is with a mud guard, and how quickly my suspension is able to recover from repeated hits.

An appropriate suspension tune has a much greater impact on my enjoyment of riding than any flip-chip, frame storage, or integrated tool solution ever could.

But, let’s face it, mountain bikes aren’t sold on the basis of the appropriateness of their shock tune to the weight and riding style of the rider considering the purchase. Granted, that could have something to do with the fact it’s not visible to the naked eye.

Things that can be seen, and thus, things that have a better chance of influencing purchasing decisions, are features like in-frame storage, flip-chips, the presence of a UDH, external cable routing, number of batteries, and so on.


What features must your next mountain bike have?

Select all that apply.



129 Comments
  • 113 6
 Forgot to add reasonable pricing. Enough with this $12-$15K bike cost
  • 19 0
 Biggest factor
  • 69 21
 A Bugatti costs 1.7 million dollars. This does not affect my ability to buy a Tacoma. There is nothing inherently wrong with items that do not fit in my budget.
  • 13 5
 There is an endless supply of bikes that do not cost that much.
  • 23 15
 @hugepop: Okay, lets think critically. A new Tacoma starts around $30K, a Bugatti $1700K, that's 57 times as much. Let's look at a superbike that costs $15K, that's pretty much top spec. Can you get a functional, quality MTB for 1/57th of that price? No. For new full suspension bikes, $2K is about the lowest you can find something that isn't laughable quality and unreliable. It's super normalized to see $4-6K bikes described as a 'good value'. That would be like calling a $0.5M Tacoma a good value option compared to a Bugatti. Severe gaslighting from the bike industry.
  • 4 2
 I built up a complete Cotic FlareMax this summer for $4600. Granted I used some budget parts like Microshift Advent X and a Brand-X dropper, but overall it turned out amazing. Got a used Pike Ultimate on it. f*ck paying $10k for some barely-better spec and a cookie-cutter, boring ass bike with cable tourism.
  • 9 2
 @rideordie35: It's a false equivalence. A $15K mass produced Specialized isn't equivalent to a hand-made/bespoke Bugatti. But that's part of the point, there really isn't anything to justify the over-inflated cost of the top-end mass-produced bikes, other than greed. There are bikes with equivalent components and equivalent features for $5K less. The custom Brose motor and a few flip chips don't cost THAT much more to produce.
  • 3 1
 @rideordie35: Or, maybe, just possibly, it is possible for the cost ratio of super-high-end:basic automobile to be much bigger than super-high-end:basic bike because:
1) an automobile has dramatically more parts than a bicycle, each of which can be optimized;
2) there are enough super-wealthy people on the planet who like $M cars to sustain a supercar industry that makes $M cars, but not enough super-wealthy people on the planet who like $120K bicycles to sustain a >$100K bicycle industry, probably because (see point #1) you just don't get much performance improvement by investing that much engineering and manufacturing knowhow into improving a $15K bike.
  • 2 1
 @mkul7r4: Cable tourism is my new favorite expression. All my bikes have external routing. I'll fw internal derailleur but I hate bleeding my brakes when I get a new frame
  • 3 1
 @rideordie35: A top-spec bike costing two or three times the price of a value bike isn't the industry gaslighting you. It's very reasonable.

The existence of things you can't afford isn't a problem the market needs to fix.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: ya but this is PB and we gotta be mad about something. Also we all have to agree on everything. /s
  • 2 0
 Who needs a fancy car when a toyota corolla will send it just as hard?

www.chainreactioncycles.com/us/p/nukeproof-scout-290-race-alloy-bike-deore10

Perhaps you're a fan of the honda civic?

www.marinbikes.com/bikes/2024-san-quentin-29-2
  • 2 0
 @rideordie35: where are you finding a Tacoma starting at $30k?? closer to $40k
  • 1 0
 @mackster23: how often do you get a new frame?
  • 62 3
 Who was the asshole that chose headset cable routing.
  • 20 32
flag BermJunky (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Oh no! Differing opinions!
  • 17 0
 Show your self!!! We would also like your postcode so that we can send you some............Flowers!Wink
  • 15 1
 @BermJunky:well sorry to inform you but their opinion is wrong
  • 2 0
 I almost picked it just to be an asshole. I do however have a tempo and its not really been an annoyance other than putting the all the pieces together initially. BUT Id rather it just went in the frame
  • 2 0
 UNNO
  • 2 0
 Dangerholm has entered the chat.
  • 4 0
 the same people that picked press fit BB's.
  • 3 4
 @stephenzkie: that’s just like, your opinion, man.
  • 5 0
 Disappointed that non cable tourism wasn't an option. I wouldn't buy a bike with that shit.
  • 2 0
 It's really not that big of a deal. Although I prefer full external routing
  • 1 0
 @BermJunky: sorry man, funny quotes won’t save you on this one
  • 2 0
 @dchill: On my personal bike I wouldn't care. The issue is that it trickles down to entry level bicycles and commuters, and so customers who buy those bikes get sucked into larger repair prices than are necessary for a $700 bicycle. So in solidarity I would like it to not exist.
  • 1 0
 @mtbflow24:

I can't condone doxing...but voting for headset routing is tickling the tiger a bit.
  • 33 0
 Need a second poll of "What bike features are deal-breakers in your next purchase"

*cough* through-headset cable routing *cough*
  • 32 7
 650b wheels please , not everyone wants wagon wheels
  • 1 0
 Shit to see that going back to 27.5" hasn't taken off yet. Surely both sizes have their place but for fun-oriented bikes and S/M sizes, there should at least be an option to choose between. I presume that cost is the main factor for sticking with 29" as bike geometry needs to be designed individually for both sizes size and carbon molds are expensive..
  • 26 0
 Threaded BB
  • 4 0
 This was always me, but a few years ago, I got a deal too good to pass up on a bike with a PF bb that was otherwise amazing. Turns out it was a big non-issue. I run a Cane Creek BB with an RF 30mm spindle and have had no issues. No creaking, cracking, or premature bearing wear. The bike is a 2019. I'm the second owner as of 2020 and I'm on the second BB but the first one is still smooth enough to keep around as a spare. Maybe I've just been lucky though. IDK.

As for ease of maintenance, I had a headset cup remover and an Amazon bearing press kit already, so I get that if you don't have those it'd be a pain. But if you do (as do many of us that rode pressed-in headsets back in the day), really it's no more work than a threaded BB.
  • 1 0
 Would you actually not buy a specific bike because it's pressfit? My Commencal is pressfit and I've had no issues. Yeah I need more tools to install one, but if I'm pressing in headsets I'm gonna need the tools anyhow. All my other bikes are threaded, but I never paid attention to what they were when buying them.
  • 25 0
 available spare parts and bearing kits
  • 3 0
 Add to this clear support documentation.
  • 1 0
 I currently have a Pivot and they've been great about having spare parts when I need them both through customer support and their shop. It's made a big difference easily getting the parts that are designed for my bike!
  • 17 2
 The response of "a motor" feels like the trick test questions I'd see in college.

If your new mountain bike has a motor, its not a mountain bike, its an e-mountain bike. And the poll specifically says "mountain bike", which makes me feel like "a motor" is a trap question.

Or maybe thats just college/test taking PTSD speaking Razz .
  • 13 1
 i get confused when people ask 'what should we call non-ebikes? amish, analog, muscle (my favorite) etc.'
when the answer is.. mountain bike. same words we've used for decades
  • 7 12
flag Henchman21 (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @twonsarelli: sounds just like the "cis" garbage.
  • 3 0
 @twonsarelli: Normal or regular work just fine. "Analogue" and "acoustic" definitely triggers me. Did anyone ever describe their toothbrush this way when electric ones hit the market?
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: I like trad bike, but I've never heard anyone else use it
  • 11 2
 Long chainstays. They don't need to adjustable or size specific, but at 6'3" anything shorter than 445mm is gonna suck for me with how long large and XL reaches are getting these days.
  • 3 0
 110% agree!!
  • 9 0
 Good value at any given price point.
  • 7 0
 3/134 responses did not check 'Two wheels'... please let this kick off the April 1st unicycle field test planning.
  • 4 0
 I met a mountain unicyclist on a trail once. Very flat nose.
  • 4 0
 Since I'm a 27.5 lover, I made a spreadsheet of remaining enduro+ frames with 27.5 F/R and shopped by geometry.

My top 5: Norco Shore, GG Megatrail, Nukeproof Mega 275, SC Nomad v5, Knolly Endorphin.
Considerations: Geo (stack/reach, seat tube length, HTA, STA, travel, front and rear center balance, etc.)

What's disheartening is Guerrilla Gravity just closed its doors and Nukeproof is at high risk of closing theirs. And the new Nomad is full mullet. 27.5 is a dwindling market, it appears.
  • 1 0
 can confirm the norco shore is an awesome bike, despite what the field test will have you belive
  • 8 1
 Paint job that matches my truck.
  • 3 0
 Periwinkle?
  • 1 0
 Heck yes dude! Buuuut wait… is it electric. If its electric you probably have integrated stem bars haha jk
  • 2 0
 And your nail polish too?
  • 1 0
 @mariomtblt: no, the order is this:

1. Buy truck
2. Buy bike in color that matches truck
3. Paint nails in color that matches bike and truck
4. ???
5. Profit
  • 3 0
 Barely want any of these... Give me a 650b bike (two wheels, please) with a lower standover but still clearance for a long dropper and I'm in. Sadly that seems to be nearly too much to ask for these days. And in terms of other I think moderate (I guess these days conservative) geometry is nice, staying between 65-66 and not making every trail bike 64 degrees with chainstays and reach that make it feel like a lowered winnebago. Also obligatory throw Microshift or Deore on any bike youw ere thinking of speccing SX. Leave SX to the cheapest of dirt cheap hardtails, fine, but leave the really good builds with nice suspension and other parts out of it. Or at the very least just do an NX derailleur, not SX. Or that new CUES Shimano set. Surely even that's better than SX...
  • 2 0
 not the cheapest but Pivot Shadowcat seems like a prime candidate for you
  • 3 0
 The Airdrop Filter, Knolly Endorphin, Pivot Shadowcat, Yeti SB135, Transition Scout, Marin Rift Zone 27.5, Giant Trance X 27.5, and probably a couple others all roughly fit your criteria, lots of decent options to choose from!
  • 1 0
 @souknaysh: Believe me I would if I could. I was giving a good long glance at the Shred Dogg (from GG) and then they up and went out of business. I don't mind buying bikes like this secondhand later on down the line but... Who knows what will even be available then. I've noticed the 275 becoming like a 'boutique' wheel with Yeti and Pivot and I suppose Ibis still running it. Each year I've been watching the models drop like flies. SC became no 275s, YT recently is no 275s aside from I guess DH? I'm wondering how long the Transition Scout will last. And Vitus may even be going out of business. Polygon is size specific wheel sizing. It's rough out here boiz lol
  • 1 0
 @scotteh: Not sure about lots (by market share) but the Marin Rift Zone is a REALLY well sorted bike and almost certainly the bike I would buy if I was gunning for a new one now. And although I'm super happy with my 2016 Kona Process, I am very aware of its shelf life particularly with Kona's new owners and the fact that it's basically one specific part break away from being wall art. Sadly the Trance went a lil too progressive geo wise, but I do appreciate the changes they made for the general market I think many will love that bike. Scout is also laughably slack for a short travel 275er. And the rest are too rare/expensive for me to source.
  • 1 0
 As a shorter guy with short legs for my height, low standover is huge. One of the first things I look at when shopping for a bike
  • 1 0
 Totally agree, low standover with room for a long dropper, yes please!!!
  • 1 0
 An SX derailleur is just a brand saying: "We're out of budget, YOU buy the derailleur."
  • 5 1
 More accurate question: Which shitty features am I willing to deal with if the rest of the bike is awesome? I think thru-headset cable routing is the only one that's an absolute deal breaker.
  • 6 1
 Semi external cable routing. As in rear brake line. No batteries Also doesnt cost 10K
  • 1 0
 My Transition hardtail has this cable configuration. It's the best.
  • 7 1
 Alright who checked headset cable routing!
  • 7 0
 Getting the pitchforks and torches ready...
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: come at me bro
  • 6 0
 Properly greased pivot points from the factory, please.
  • 2 0
 Three extra options I'd like to be able to tick in this list - these are all non-negotiable for me:
"NOT Thru-headset cable routing"
"A reputation for honouring their warranty in a sensible timeframe"
"No proprietary suspension components"
  • 9 3
 + Shimano brakes
  • 1 0
 If a bike comes with Shimano or SRAM brakes they are the first thing to go in my mind...
  • 6 0
 No batteries
  • 1 0
 I have wanted a gearbox on a big pedal bike for over 15 years, and the tech has easily been around that long. I think if they haven't done it now with mainstream commercial success, it's a pipedream on a normal pedal enduro bike. The efficiency/weight doesn't seem to be getting there, and basics like offering a friggin' normal click shifter seem to be difficult for some reason. I get the feeling at this point the gearbox people don't want to sell bikes to the masses.
  • 1 0
 Other (tell us in the comments) ~ What I want and not what the industry is trying to force down the consumers throats by taking away choices that have worked for years ... Jesus H Christ, how many wheel size, spacing, ergonomic, kinematic, aesthetic changes can this group of manufactures come up with to sell the public a bicycle... and the vast majority of changes are only to sell more bicycles and feed peoples insecurities about their image and lack of performance. There is a simplicity in two wheels that's been robbed from us by people wanting to sell shit. I remember as a little kid just being happy to have two wheels, handlebars and enough air in the tires to go have fun. Now it's a mass of extraneous data that insists that if things don't align just so we're going to suck and there is no way for us to enjoy the experience. Just my two cents from a crotchety old guy that still rides 26" wheels and happens to like bright colors on bikes cause' it makes me happy I hope folks have a great weekend making memories on what ever bike you ride.
  • 1 0
 I’m gonna put in my new must have….a Switchgrade saddle tilt adjuster. I just got one and have been hoping for something like this for 30 years. It’s absolutely awesome and a game changer for comfort, fit, and adaptability.
  • 1 0
 a non-molded in headset (like what the Specialized Enduro has). I liked dropping in an angle set on my previous bike after a couple years. made it feel like I got a whole new bike for the cost of a headset. Still sold it though so I could have in frame storage. Smile
  • 1 0
 Curious what the Pinkbike crowd thinks about this…

Just got a Santa Cruz Bronson and love it, literally no notes (even though it doesn’t have internal frame storage haha). The only complaints I might have are complaints with every mtb: drivetrain headaches—expensive to maintain, always needs fiddling with, weight of the cassette changing how the rear suspension feels, etc. I know gearbox tech isn’t completely there yet, but the advantages of having a sealed gear system with little weight on the rear wheel seems ideal (granted, I haven’t tried any of this Transmission stuff). To be honest, I kind of feel like I wouldn’t want/need a new bike until this tech gets dialed (or catastrophe strikes beforehand).

Anyone else feeling this way?

(feel free to flame me if this is the wrong comments section to post this in, just what’s rolling around the noggin rn)
  • 1 0
 I would prefer a shock progression adjustment system on the frame, rather than geometry adjustment features. Almost everyone seems to leave the geometry adjust in low and slack. I think progression adjustment is more useful as rider weight and riding style is a bigger factor. Plus, it allows the rider to choose between air and coil without compromise.
  • 3 0
 i'm gonna go out on a limb, and say a mtb bike must have pedals and no battery!!!!!! crazy huh?
  • 2 0
 Very interesting how Shimano is currently beating out sram for Drivetrain selection, given how few companies are stocking in on their bikes.
  • 2 1
 SRAM gives huge discounts to manufacturers to spec all SRAM as I understand it. I don't care for SRAM and actively avoid anything from them if possible.
  • 1 0
 Chain retention…

I kid. I kid.

I all seriousness, nothing there is a real deal breaker for me if the rest of it falls in line. A quality wheel set is one of the more important things for me, preferably 29.
  • 4 0
 a clapped out taco
  • 4 0
 No battery
  • 1 0
 Good geo for my desired riding, good suspension, good brakes. The rest sorts itself out given how good pretty much all bikes are these days.
  • 2 0
 Another poll of things that would be make you avoid a particular bike on your next bike purchase needs to follow.
  • 2 0
 How about minimalist suspension design and/or easily maintainable bearings?
  • 2 0
 4 piston brakes with large rotors on anything with more than 140mm of travel.
  • 4 0
 Has to be a MTB
  • 1 0
 Interesting that the majority of respondents want full 29ers. Just reinforces my suspicion that mullet bikes is just an industry ploy to sell new bikes.
  • 3 0
 Car-maker brand
  • 1 0
 Seems like press fit BBs at the only thing more hated than headset cable routing
  • 3 0
 I vote hate neither. Former threaded BB die hard I have converted thanks to @bbinfinite. Well, I guess they're not on here... but worth a check if press fit is the only thing holding you back from a frame. And I managed to install mine with the hardware store special: threaded rod, two nuts, and fender washers. It's amazing.
  • 1 0
 Press fit bbs are the best for carbon frames, saves on weight and complication, with the caveat that the manufacturer does proper QC on their bb shells. For metal bikes threaded all the way, there is no reason not to do threaded. Pressing in a press fit bb correctly isn't hard and you won't have any more problems with creaking than you would with threaded.
  • 1 0
 Although I prefer threaded BBs I've had a bike with a pressfit BB and it wasn't a problem. However I can't see myself ever buying a bike with cable tourism.
  • 1 0
 Steep seat tube angle (>77 degrees) and SRAM transmission would be nice to try out!
  • 1 0
 Available spare and upgrade parts. Frames should last longer than a British prime minister.
  • 2 0
 26 inch rims, stock Schrader valves and Zees. Should be good…..
  • 1 0
 must have a fox x2!!!! like i know they blow up and stuff but like fox x2 on a blue yt capra core 4
  • 1 0
 PB: make a list of things guaranteed to trigger bicyclists of some stripe or other, and grab some popcorn!
  • 1 0
 Any decent cable routing. If its internal, make it good at least.
  • 1 0
 Quiet, Durable and a rock solid warranty!
  • 1 0
 Actually I could do with an unicycle
  • 1 0
 ISCG tabs, threaded BB, and 2 wheels is all I cared about
  • 2 0
 Steel and singlespeed
  • 1 0
 Amen brother.
  • 1 0
 Shimano, long travel dropper and two wheels
  • 1 0
 52mm chainline on boost frame. 55mm or 57mm on SB+.
  • 1 0
 This needs to go to the inbox of every major MTB manufacturer.
  • 1 0
 Room for a long travel dropper post for the win.
  • 1 0
 Wow...it turns out I'm a pretty simple guy
  • 1 0
 Back in my day, we cared about water bottles!
  • 1 0
 Coil friendly leverage curve. Steep seat tube. Supre drive.
  • 1 0
 Add in decent rest stay protection and silencing.
  • 1 0
 "not effin' super boost' should be a category...
  • 1 0
 butler and sommelier are not on the list?
  • 1 0
 Long warranty, decent customer care/support
  • 1 0
 Auto steer, auto shift, auto brakes, or its a no from me dog
  • 2 1
 Rim brakes
  • 1 0
 ISCG tabs?????
  • 1 1
 Is motor with gearbox splitting hairs here?
  • 1 0
 Wheels
  • 1 0
 Tires
  • 1 0
 *Quality tires spec'd stock
  • 2 2
 Fucking water bottle cunts
  • 2 1
 Shimano Brakes!
  • 1 0
 Simple to service
  • 1 0
 Stableizers!







