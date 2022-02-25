close
Pinkbike Poll: What Features Would You Like To See In a Flat Pedal MTB Shoe?

Feb 25, 2022
by Matt Beer  
Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch Mid WRX review

If you're a clipless pedal rider, you'll notice that there is a seemingly endless sea of footwear choices; from basic disco slippers to SPD sandals and arctic-worthy mukluks, but where are all the snazzy features and wet-weather options for flat pedal riders? Mike Kazimer put three flat pedal contenders head to head that each held unique attributes, but our readers still left comments wishing for more tech in a flat pedal shoe. On the other hand, there is no shortage of basic skate-style shoes that are adequate for dry, day use, but the rigors of tough freeriding require more than simple suede slippers with a generic gum sole.

The kings of flat pedals, Chris Kovarik, Nathan Rennie, and Sam Hill, each had their own signature shoe at one time. The common theme was that they had a wide, sticky sole with lots of protection. The Karver's featured a lace cover and taller inside ankle shank, while the Rennie's were tall, supportive, and more like a boot than a shoe.

Five Ten Sam Hill 3 shoes Review. Photo Ben Winder


Wet shoes suck. The iconic stompers above were bulletproof and game changing for flat pedal die-hards, but took a fortnight to dry and weighed a metric ton when wet. It's always blown my mind that a huge hole still exists in the market for waterproof flat pedal shoes. Five Ten came back swinging with the Trailcross GTX shoes which feature a tall cuff to lock out debris and moisture. Specialized also built their Rime shoes to deal with the occasional splash event, but where are all the technical features that you'd find on a clipless shoe, like lace covers, ankle protection, and BOA dials?

Only What's Necessary FR-01s were the black sheep in the flat shoe market with their "outside the box" thanks to their polarizing design divided that shoe into two pieces; an inner liner and outer boot section. The liner portion was offered in a warm/dry climate version, as well as a wet/cold weather pair, essentially offering two shoes in one. Unfortunately, the sole lacked grip and they quickly disappeared from the market before gaining any serious traction.

OWN FR 01 review
When Air Jordans met the Trailcross.
Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid review
Function over fashion. We're pedaling bikes around in the forest. Would you really sacrifice looks if the performance was top notch?

adidas Five Ten launch the Trailcross GTX - First ever flat pedal GORE-TEX Shoe.

Obviously, there isn't going to be one flat pedal shoe solution to cover all types of riding, but there's still certainly room for more full-featured options in the flat pedal shoe world.

What other features would you like to see added to a flat pedal shoe?

What features would you like to see added to flat pedal shoe options?



66 Comments

  • 35 1
 Definitely a poll that should be set up as "select all that apply"
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing
  • 3 0
 Sorry, you only get one. Gotta wait till next year's poll to ask for anything else. Baby steps.
  • 2 1
 Even the headline in the poll says "features" (plural)
  • 5 0
 @Tfield221 I've added the multiple choice option.
  • 1 2
 please add "dont look like diabetic shoes". There's some great bike shoes with great tech, but just look so dang ugly.
  • 31 1
 Umm….
Where is more durability???
That is at the top of my list
If I’m spending 150+ on shoes, they better last
  • 8 1
 You need a pair of Crocs then sir
  • 3 0
 @roryhemmings1: Careful what you wish for. They've already made SPD Crocs. Frown
www.pinkbike.com/news/clipless-crocs-are-a-thing-now.html
  • 2 0
 QUICK DRYING!!! I have waterproof socks so my feet stay dry. I need my shoes to dry quickly so I can wear them the next day.
  • 1 0
 @rozzamac: I'm getting tempted.
  • 1 0
 @fartymarty: boot dryer from Amazon. Can be had for $35. Wireless smart plug can be used to set a timer for drying overnight.
  • 4 0
 I'll just step on my soapbox again and remind that Adidas discontinued Stealth sole repair kits after they bought Five Ten
  • 2 0
 Exactly my thought, almost word for word.
  • 13 0
 Magnets?

Those LED things kids have in the heel?

Oh and while we're at it, what about flats like those heelies kids have with the inbuilt inline skate wheel?
How sick would that be round corners??!!
Foot out ...
  • 11 0
 The feature I'd like to see added to this article is a multiple-select poll.
  • 12 3
 Cleats?
  • 3 0
 I would like my shoes to have more toe protection - a bigger toe box that extends further up the top of my foot over my toes. Too many softball-size rocks have hit my toes after getting kicked up by my front wheel, and occasionally my toe will catch on a rock and get forced under my pedal while pedaling (which huuuuuurts).
  • 3 0
 Waterproof shoes are a misnomer tho. There is a good reason hikers aren't all about waterproof hiking shoes. Especially if they know what they are doing. All shoes get wet because feet sweat. If they are waterproof, that just means they sweat more and hold the wet in more, are heavier, and are harder to dry. Water inevitably gets in via the top if its nasty out too. its a silly concept for most of us. Better to have a shoe with non-water holding materials and breaths well. Boas suck too, there's a good reason these aren't on basketball shoes. Just tie your shoes and wear a good sock. I've got Boas on snowboard boots, wading boots etc etc...they break eventually and they don't fit nicely like a proper lace up. Its a big pain when they break too and I don't want to carry spares and have to "service my shoe".

A nice, super sticky soled, mid-top shoe like a modern Kobe\Kyrie basketball would be sweet. (no ugly gasket on the ankle either). You'd get a bit of ankle protection (sorely overlooked feature/need) and it'd still be light, decent looking and stick like glue to the pedals.
  • 3 1
 Don't understand the hate on vans-type shoes on this comment thread. They're cheap, grippy and dry relatively quickly if you have to walk through a stream or creek. If they're good enough for Sam Hill and Fabio Wibmer, they're probably good enough for 95% of flat pedal riders.
  • 2 0
 I am willing to sacrifice amlost thing (excluding grip) for a legitimate EE or EEEE width flat pedal shoe. To my knowledge, there is not a single wide width flat pedal shoe on the market. Us hobbits are out here using our barefoot running shoes cause they're the only things that fit.
  • 2 0
 this might be my US ignorance but you measure width with "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"?
  • 1 0
 @ltharris: US shoe sizes is the sytem that uses letters to denote the last width. D = medium or average, this is most shoes. E = wide, the more E's the wider it is. B = narrow, and you guessed it A=extra narrow. If there is no letter next to the size (ie US 12 EE, my size) then it is safe to assume it is a D width.
  • 1 0
 I think pull-lace is probably favourable to a high-strike location such as the feet than BOA.

Something not on the list, but that I value most, is either a highly durable sole or one that is replaceable. Flat pedal shoes can really tear up the soles on a shoe and that's usually why I end up buying a new pair.

Also, more wide (EEE or F) options.
  • 2 0
 I should note, I run pull-style speed laces and think they are great. I have BOA system on my snowboard boots and while easy to replace/repair, It's nicer if you don't have to repair.
  • 1 0
 I wish there was a deep winter mtb shoe with insulation and a gaiter to keep mud and muck out. The five ten trailcross gtx are almost there, but they don't have insulation. Other than that I think the shoe selection these days are pretty solid.
  • 1 0
 Why a boa lace system on a flat pedal shoe? Unless the sole was easily replaceable, this could be one of the dumbest, and least economical AND environmentally impactful additions to a wear item. Some of the people on here though...
  • 1 1
 I had the pearl izumis x alp GTX (pic above) and at a high level really checked every box. High Top. BOA. Wide. Comfortable. Looked Good. Ultimately though the durability wasn’t there. The grip was also whatever but I run super grippy pedals so not that big of a problem. But that upper design was perfect. That BOA and strap was great for locking in the lower foot while allowing the top more flexibility. I’m now on the Five Ten trailcross high and they’re alright. Not wide enough though but the grip is better. Overall. If I could mix the sole of the 5.10s with what pearl izumi did with their shoe it was be PERFECT. Somebody just do that please.
  • 2 0
 If 5.10 put a BOA on their trailcross shoes and made them a touch wider that would be ideal.
  • 1 0
 @Deanosuar: or just go whole hog and make them the widest on the market. That way on every "I have wide feet, what shoes should I get?" forum thread they are recommended head and shoulders above all the other slightly wide shoes, drowning out the competition.
  • 1 0
 On-shoe storage. I can't find a single flat shoe with room for a standard-size water bottle! Let alone tool storage, room for a baguette, spare tube, chin bar holder for the climbs. It's a disgrace!
  • 2 0
 Do people not realize that if they want a pull lace system that they can just buy one of the many options that tri-athletes put into running shoes?
  • 3 1
 I need my next flat pedals to actually win medals. How come Sam Hill rides flats and wins on them, I was sold a lie!!!
  • 1 0
 Being winter, I'd like to see shoes with a rubber compound that stays grippy in cold temps. I've found diminished grip to be an issue with every flat pedal shoe I've run.
  • 1 0
 Replaceable soles actually, there are a couple cobblers that'll put vibram approach rubber on shoes. Its no 5.10 rubber, but its something.
  • 1 0
 Legitimately, I would like to see some that offer some real ankle support and protection. My last crash resulted in a very nasty twisted ankle.
  • 3 1
 If you want me to design my ideal shoe you're going to have to pay me
  • 2 0
 How about a warm waterproof shoe for winter?
  • 1 0
 Why is "better traction" not on here? Flat shoes generally suck for hike-a-bike in dry conditions
  • 1 0
 I feel like it would be extremely hard to make a riding shoe that doesn’t compromise on pedal grip for the sake of hiking traction. Otherwise why wouldn’t all riding shoes soles be a similar tread as a hiking shoe/boot?
  • 1 0
 I've always had a problem with velcro. It gets gummed up and starts to lose it's grip after a year of use.
  • 1 0
 I want a flat pedal shoe that clips in to my pedals. Didn't see that option.
  • 1 0
 If you're going to make flats with regular laces you better damn well put some lace covers on your shoe.
  • 1 0
 Stash spot in the tongue like the old school overbuilt skate shoes! And bottle opener!
  • 1 0
 Ankle protection and waterproof for me, so I could potentially use it in the winter or wet muddy days.
  • 2 1
 look better and not resemble a bike nerd or skateboarder wannabe?
  • 1 0
 Just give me the next version of the OWN flats, but with a grippier sole.
  • 1 0
 Here's my review for every single boa equipment I've had: it's fine.
  • 2 1
 People actually want boa laces? Also, no option for stiffer soles??
  • 1 0
 The "MID VCS" liner and straps, but on an impact pro.
  • 2 0
 W I D E options please!
  • 1 0
 Right, especially the Five Ten EPS (the one with the leather upper and primaloft insulation) needs a wider last and larger toebox to fit proper wool socks without constricting blood flow
  • 1 0
 Soes that aren't $150. I'd like to pay $75 at the most
  • 1 0
 Clipless cleat integration would be sick!
  • 1 0
 Bottle opener and corkscrew.
  • 1 0
 Why can i only pick one
  • 1 0
 All of the above Smile
  • 1 0
 CLEATS !
  • 1 0
 SPD cleats
  • 1 0
 That it be a 5:10
  • 4 6
 What about shoes that do not look like skate shoes??
  • 1 0
 That would have been my number one choice. Had to settle for lace cover...
  • 1 0
 agreed. that's the number one thing I'd like. a durable shoe that doesn't look like Etnies for oversized toddlers.
  • 2 0
 You mean like a penny loafer? What other shape would a low top athletic shoe look like?
  • 1 0
 5.10 Trailcross
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: naw, I need mine to match my yeezy’s. Gotta look fly and all

Post a Comment



