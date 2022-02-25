Pinkbike Poll: What Features Would You Like To See In a Flat Pedal MTB Shoe?

If you're a clipless pedal rider, you'll notice that there is a seemingly endless sea of footwear choices; from basic disco slippers to SPD sandals and arctic-worthy mukluks, but where are all the snazzy features and wet-weather options for flat pedal riders? Mike Kazimer put three flat pedal contenders head to head
that each held unique attributes, but our readers still left comments wishing for more tech in a flat pedal shoe. On the other hand, there is no shortage of basic skate-style shoes that are adequate for dry, day use, but the rigors of tough freeriding require more than simple suede slippers with a generic gum sole.
The kings of flat pedals, Chris Kovarik, Nathan Rennie, and Sam Hill, each had their own signature shoe at one time. The common theme was that they had a wide, sticky sole with lots of protection. The Karver's featured a lace cover and taller inside ankle shank, while the Rennie's were tall, supportive, and more like a boot than a shoe.
Wet shoes suck. The iconic stompers above were bulletproof and game changing for flat pedal die-hards, but took a fortnight to dry and weighed a metric ton when wet. It's always blown my mind that a huge hole still exists in the market for waterproof flat pedal shoes. Five Ten came back swinging with the Trailcross GTX shoes which feature a tall cuff to lock out debris and moisture. Specialized also built their Rime shoes to deal with the occasional splash event, but where are all the technical features that you'd find on a clipless shoe, like lace covers, ankle protection, and BOA dials?Only What's Necessary FR-01s
were the black sheep in the flat shoe market with their "outside the box" thanks to their polarizing design divided that shoe into two pieces; an inner liner and outer boot section. The liner portion was offered in a warm/dry climate version, as well as a wet/cold weather pair, essentially offering two shoes in one. Unfortunately, the sole lacked grip and they quickly disappeared from the market before gaining any serious traction.
Obviously, there isn't going to be one flat pedal shoe solution to cover all types of riding, but there's still certainly room for more full-featured options in the flat pedal shoe world.
What other features would you like to see added to a flat pedal shoe?
66 Comments
Where is more durability???
That is at the top of my list
If I’m spending 150+ on shoes, they better last
www.pinkbike.com/news/clipless-crocs-are-a-thing-now.html
Those LED things kids have in the heel?
Oh and while we're at it, what about flats like those heelies kids have with the inbuilt inline skate wheel?
How sick would that be round corners??!!
Foot out ...
A nice, super sticky soled, mid-top shoe like a modern Kobe\Kyrie basketball would be sweet. (no ugly gasket on the ankle either). You'd get a bit of ankle protection (sorely overlooked feature/need) and it'd still be light, decent looking and stick like glue to the pedals.
Something not on the list, but that I value most, is either a highly durable sole or one that is replaceable. Flat pedal shoes can really tear up the soles on a shoe and that's usually why I end up buying a new pair.
Also, more wide (EEE or F) options.
