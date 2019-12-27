Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?

Our annual Field Test is pretty much wrapped up, but that doesn't mean we can't still yell at each other about it all, and especially about the fourteen bikes that we included and why your favorite isn't someone else's favorite.
The 2019 Field Test included enduro bikes, trail bikes, and everyone's favorite dead horse, down-country bikes. As you can imagine, they're all over the board when it comes to suspension and geometry, with rear-wheel-travel ranging from 100mm on the Mondraker and Pivot to 170mm on Rocky's new Slayer, and head angles from the Top Fuel's razor-sharp 68-degrees to the SB165's chopper-esque 63.5-degrees.
In other words, a bit of something for everyone. So, now that the 2019 Field Test is coming to a close, which of the fourteen bikes would you like to spend a day aboard? Would you pick the wild-looking, all-aluminum Pole, the speedy and efficient Top Fuel, or the nearly-a-downhill-bike Enduro? Or does one of the other Field Test bikes have your eye? Tell us which bike, if any of them, you've put on your gotta-try list and why.
Maybe next year hold a poll on which bikes we want you to test. Maybe a 12/6 mix of us/you on the bike picks.
Ibis Ripmo AF is the bike I'd want to try.
In other news, funny how not long ago bikes with very progressive geometry and not that much travel (Stumpy Evo, Pole Evolink 140, sometimes the Sentinel) were being criticized for being schizophrenic as the "geometry writes checks the travel can't cash" and now the Optic is being celebrated for being an even more extreme iteration of that concept. How things change
Specialized for bike park/enduro racing, big mountain hero stuff
Trek Top Fuel because it's probably enough for the local east coast trails, and the light weight/tighter wheel base will be great on the technical climbs
Norco Optic to see how it compares to my Transition Smuggler (and whether it can be the one bike to do it all)
What are the specs on that thing? inner car nut and Honda fan is truly curious. Honda motor?
I have an LSX swapped rx7, maybe pink bike will let me do a burnout in next years field test?
Or maybe a tug of war against Mike's mini
I am dissapointed and my day is ruined.
