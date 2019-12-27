Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?

Pinkbike Poll: Which Field Test bike do you want to try? Fourteen Field Test bikes but you can only try one. Which bike do you chose? Pivot Mach 4 SL (100/120mm)

Ibis Mojo HD5 (153/170mm)

Our annual Field Test is pretty much wrapped up, but that doesn't mean we can't still yell at each other about it all, and especially about the fourteen bikes that we included and why your favorite isn't someone else's favorite.The 2019 Field Test included enduro bikes, trail bikes, and everyone's favorite dead horse, down-country bikes. As you can imagine, they're all over the board when it comes to suspension and geometry, with rear-wheel-travel ranging from 100mm on the Mondraker and Pivot to 170mm on Rocky's new Slayer, and head angles from the Top Fuel's razor-sharp 68-degrees to the SB165's chopper-esque 63.5-degrees.In other words, a bit of something for everyone. So, now that the 2019 Field Test is coming to a close, which of the fourteen bikes would you like to spend a day aboard? Would you pick the wild-looking, all-aluminum Pole, the speedy and efficient Top Fuel, or the nearly-a-downhill-bike Enduro? Or does one of the other Field Test bikes have your eye? Tell us which bike, if any of them, you've put on your gotta-try list and why.