Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?

Dec 27, 2019
by Mike Levy  


Our annual Field Test is pretty much wrapped up, but that doesn't mean we can't still yell at each other about it all, and especially about the fourteen bikes that we included and why your favorite isn't someone else's favorite.

The 2019 Field Test included enduro bikes, trail bikes, and everyone's favorite dead horse, down-country bikes. As you can imagine, they're all over the board when it comes to suspension and geometry, with rear-wheel-travel ranging from 100mm on the Mondraker and Pivot to 170mm on Rocky's new Slayer, and head angles from the Top Fuel's razor-sharp 68-degrees to the SB165's chopper-esque 63.5-degrees.


Photo by Trevor Lyden


In other words, a bit of something for everyone. So, now that the 2019 Field Test is coming to a close, which of the fourteen bikes would you like to spend a day aboard? Would you pick the wild-looking, all-aluminum Pole, the speedy and efficient Top Fuel, or the nearly-a-downhill-bike Enduro? Or does one of the other Field Test bikes have your eye? Tell us which bike, if any of them, you've put on your gotta-try list and why.


Pinkbike Poll: Which Field Test bike do you want to try?

Fourteen Field Test bikes but you can only try one. Which bike do you chose?



Posted In:
Stories


53 Comments

  • 43 0
 What person only wants to try just 1 bike?
  • 5 5
 Someone who doesn't really ride.
  • 3 0
 At the very least it could have been 1 from each category (assuming you count Downcountry as a category Razz ).
  • 22 1
 None. I need to keep thinking my bike is the best there is.
  • 19 1
 Seriously. When they invent a bike better than my Slingshot Team Issue I'll take a look.
  • 3 0
 @acali: amazing comment. Those were from an era in this sport where you could slap most anything on some links and argue why it makes sense. I often wonder how it’s taken mtb companies so long to get to where we are today. It’s like the completely ignored moto and auto suspension technology.
  • 18 1
 First of all, great work.

Maybe next year hold a poll on which bikes we want you to test. Maybe a 12/6 mix of us/you on the bike picks.

Ibis Ripmo AF is the bike I'd want to try.
  • 9 0
 The Enduro is the bike at whose ass I look while walking by holding hands with my Meta. It just seems like Specialized struck gold, all the reviews are raving about it, and it looks baller too.
  • 8 0
 Wow memes have transcended pictures to reach text form
  • 1 0
 @redshift: this needs more upvotes.
  • 2 0
 @redshift: modern problems require modern solutions
  • 4 0
 Optic since it would be ideal for my local trails and had such stellar reviews
  • 2 0
 The Optic and GG are most in line with what I think I want for my next bike (mid travel 29er). Ultimately I voted the Optic because I see nothing but great reviews and want to know what all the fuss is about.
  • 1 0
 Specialized Enduro seems to be having stellar reviews, hopefully they'll never release an alloy frame...

In other news, funny how not long ago bikes with very progressive geometry and not that much travel (Stumpy Evo, Pole Evolink 140, sometimes the Sentinel) were being criticized for being schizophrenic as the "geometry writes checks the travel can't cash" and now the Optic is being celebrated for being an even more extreme iteration of that concept. How things change
  • 1 0
 I chose the Specialized Enduro because of all the gushy reviews, but in terms of a full quiver:

Specialized for bike park/enduro racing, big mountain hero stuff

Trek Top Fuel because it's probably enough for the local east coast trails, and the light weight/tighter wheel base will be great on the technical climbs

Norco Optic to see how it compares to my Transition Smuggler (and whether it can be the one bike to do it all)
  • 1 0
 Optic for me and not surprised by the answers. Seems natural to want to try what reviewers thought was best in class to square with my own judgements and experiences and current favorite bike (my own ride).
  • 3 0
 The Occam. Bikemag loved it. Pinkbike was lukewarm on it. I have to judge for myself.
  • 1 0
 I do too. Orbea is kinda known to be more XCish, light, efficient pedaling, but not the most plush suspension. Lots of people really like them. It is difficult bike to demo though.
  • 2 1
 I woulda said the enduro until I watched the huck to flat and saw the BB basically on the ground. That could be fatal out here in Arizona with all of our damn rocks and boulders.
  • 3 0
 Well than you just buy a new frameset for 4k, what are you poor or something?
  • 3 0
 GG trail pistol just for something we don't see often over here.
  • 3 0
 GG... bought one so now I'm committed.
  • 2 0
 I’ll need to know about the other four bikes in the poll prompt before I can make my decision.
  • 2 1
 I want to do a burn out in Mikes mini.



What are the specs on that thing? inner car nut and Honda fan is truly curious. Honda motor?
  • 2 0
 Sounds like a honda at rev cut hey? Just the fact it has a rev cut says aftermarket lol
  • 1 0
 It looks like he broke it bouncing off the limiter in the video. Hopefully it wasn't fatal.
I have an LSX swapped rx7, maybe pink bike will let me do a burnout in next years field test?
Or maybe a tug of war against Mike's mini
  • 1 0
 The me that was all about huge drops in 2003 can’t believe here in 2020 we aren’t talking about bike w 450mm/450mm travel....
  • 3 1
 Mondraker and GT engineers, just got a legit gut punch.
  • 2 0
 Rocky Mountain - just for the Craic...
  • 1 0
 Ha ha
  • 1 0
 i also said the slayer just to be a butthead.
  • 3 0
 Canyon Strive 29
  • 1 1
 Damn. I got all excited thinking it was asking what Field Test I wanted to see done... and the answer is always urban & dirt jumping
  • 2 0
 Certainly surprised with the results
  • 1 0
 Fugitive or Prime v3 , shame they ain't on the list. May buy the Norco but would actually love a go on the GG Trail Pistol
  • 1 0
 I want to ride each of them plus the Revel Rail and Rascal and see how they compare
  • 1 0
 Agree on the rail, the 27.5 long travel has some awesome rides right now, rail, sb165, patrol, mojo hd5, Knolly warden, and many more. Good time to be a consumer.
  • 3 1
 the one with the gearbox
  • 1 0
 i want to AB the Trail Pistol, Optic, and Tallboy.
  • 1 0
 None of them, I want to try a Norco Sight, and Nukeproof Mega 275.
  • 1 0
 I can‘t hit multiple.
I am dissapointed and my day is ruined.
  • 2 0
 Norco Sight
  • 1 0
 Surprised the Specialized Enduro took the top spot on the poll.
  • 2 0
 Ibis Ripmo AF
  • 2 0
 Evil Wreckoning
  • 1 0
 Yeti.. just to see if they are worth all that money.. s-works Enduro too.
  • 1 0
 Lol no one wants to try the GT
  • 2 0
 NUKEPROOF MEGA
  • 1 0
 You can all ride your enduro. I wanna try that pole!
  • 1 0
 bike-curious, eh?
  • 1 1
 I want to Try and not break the Pole.
  • 1 0
 Where is 'OTHER' choice?
  • 1 1
 None, keep it real keep it steel

Post a Comment



