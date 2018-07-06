USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: What Injuries Have You Received While Mountain Biking?

Jul 6, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Keegan Wright had a massive crash through the rocks early in training.

Injuries suck, it's as simple as that. Flat tires, broken parts, running over a pile of steaming dog poo – all of those annoyances pale in comparison to to the feeling you get when a doctor (or the internet) tells you that you're going to have to stay off the bike for a few weeks, months, or even longer.

I've racked up my fair share of mountain biking injuries over the years, and I've got the scars and titanium plates in my body to prove it. Just like any action sport involving speed and immovable objects, getting hurt comes with the territory, no matter how much protective apparel you put on. My list of injuries is pretty extensive, but I like to put it all into perspective by considering how many rides I've gone on compared how many times I've been hurt over the last 23 years of riding - when I look at it like that the list doesn't seem so scary. Plus, I'd rather have a few extra aches and pains and a bunch of memories of incredible rides versus spending my life in a virtual world, staring at a TV or computer screen away from any danger or actual physical activity.

When you crash in a bog and half your handlebar gets eaten alive.

Despite all those painful encounters with trees and dirt, I've never really considered putting my bike away for good. Instead, I've used the thought of pedaling along a perfect stretch of singletrack as a motivating tool, something to look forward to once my wounds are healed.

Those first rides back always feel a little odd, especially if you've decided to interpret a doctor's orders to 'take it easy' a little differently than most. But before long the flashbacks to that last crash begin to subside, and the number of successful rides increases, restoring your confidence in your ability to successfully pilot a bicycle more than a few times in a row without needing to visit the hospital.

What does your list look like? Check all that apply below, and here's hoping that everyone has an injury-free season.

What injuries have you received while mountain biking? (Select all that apply)



69 Comments

  • + 33
 Anyone not clicking the “bruised ego” button is a liar...
  • + 2
 Cannot lie
  • + 4
 Use liberal amounts of alcohol to clean up the ego.
  • + 24
 Where is the option for beaten by wife after wrecking yourself? Asking for a friend
  • + 5
 What about after she finds out how much it'll cost to repair the bike
  • + 12
 @inked-up-metalhead:
Me: came off my bike today
Wife: how much will it cost
Me: hurt myself pretty bad
Wife: how much will it cost
  • + 3
 No doubt. I broke my hand this valentines day. Super killer timing.
  • + 1
 fractured my tibial plateau a week after my son was born. to put it lightly the wife was not happy to be helping me in and out of the shower a week after giving birth.
  • + 20
 My wallet is constantly broke.
  • + 6
 Facial trauma as the medical staff kept calling it. Broken nose, 14 stitches to the face, concussion, 3 days in the hospital. Went for my first downhill ride since the accident on Wednesday, it was nice.
  • + 3
 Well done for getting back on the bike mate
  • + 1
 Any sweet scars? I had a nice fall about a decade ago and had 150+ stitches in my face and inside my mouth (had braces at the time that ended up on the outside.) One reconstructive surgery later and I'm good as new. Plus the scars are always good conversation starters.
  • + 1
 @dburpasaurus: www.pinkbike.com/photo/2283734
  • + 3
 Once broke my spleen clean off and had to watch as an elk slurped it up while his buddy peed on my face. I knew I shouldn’t have tried the 1000ft death gap, the bloody spikes on the landing weren’t as bad as I expected but the running chainsaws and bear traps went pretty much exactly the way I envisioned.
  • + 1
 Look dude, if you want to keep your job here, stay off the drugs!
  • + 3
 There are some injuries there that would have me never want to see an mtb again (spinal injury w paralysis), respect to the guys with those injuries that got back on the horse - which ever for that took!
  • + 1
 *form
  • + 2
 Broken ribs, broken T7 spinous process, herniated disc at T11, more broken ribs, bruises galore, pedal pin scars up and down my calves (when I first went on flats and didn't have real shoes), concussion, and some broken ribs.
  • + 6
 you are missing broken wrist no?
  • + 1
 Thats what I was thinking. My wrists/hands have taken the far worst of injuries. I once had a purple hand for like a week from bruising that was so bad...it had to have been broken, but it still works!
  • + 1
 +1 for broken wrist
  • + 1
 Technically they are there, the wrist is just a junction of the hand and arm.
  • + 3
 split my kidney into 2 pieces, first knew about it 5-6 hours after the crash when i pi**ed pure blood... defy any man not to be fully freaked out when he see blood instead of pi** coming out of there
  • + 1
 I had a kidney stone that occurred because of surgery to plate the tibia and fibia I broke while on the bike.
And yeah....hobbling in to take a leak and seeing only thick blood coming out is a moment of shear terror! Oh wait...then 7 seconds later the onslaught of the most buckling pain I've ever felt in my life(been compared to giving birth).
I've got a high pain threshold and nothing has made me vomit...except kidney stone.
  • + 2
 Slide on my head into a downed log, head stopped, and scorpion'ed. Herniated a disc at the tail of my Leatt, and in my lower back. Major concussion (second in 3 months). Docs initially didn't believe the disc was herniated due to the force needed to herniate a disc in the rib cage. Figure without the Leatt, that would've been a broken neck. Thanks Leatt.

TLDR; Herniated disc. Check.
  • + 1
 My latest injury is the only one that's had me off the bike for any length of time. Considering my age and injuries I've had I'd count my self lucky for that. It's fortunate if you can list the injuries and reflect with a smile as some people can't so we should remember that.
  • + 6
 I can smile about everything aside from my ripped nutsack... I still shake when I think about it. Why isn't that injury on the list?
  • + 2
 @scott-townes: genital injury bro
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: pictures, or it never happened!
Seriously though, that sounds truly awefull man.
  • + 1
 Hurt ego, broken thumb, separated shoulder and severe bruising. Luckily have never needed stitches and have yet to knock my head; knock on wood.


One other question might be, how many people have had injuries that were never diagnosed or ever really looked at? I mean for example, I wiped out on a wooden bridge doing 30km/h on my cross bike about a month ago and my shoulder still feels it. How many times have you bashed your knees or something serious, but just got up and kept riding or took a day off to go swimming instead? I am sure there are a lot out there...
  • + 1
 MTB is gnarly Im not sure why some rider choose not to gear up ? I have to wonder if he had good elbow pads on would he have been able to pick the bike back up and finish the race and not have to sit the rest of the season out? It seems like gear is smart for a racer as it allows you to keep racing and also screw unnecessary pain. if gear allows me to ride more and take less time off Im all in! Gear really does greatly decrease the amount and severity of injury/injuries!

lets be honest gear now days is very good at protection from injury, light, breathable, and under a jersey almost invisible!
  • + 2
 Toe, foot, and knee impact injuries are missing from the list and have to be pretty common. I’ve broken a toe and cracked a patella.
  • + 2
 "versus spending my life in a virtual world, staring at a TV or computer screen"
Anyone here's spending more time in it than riding.
  • + 1
 One of only three spleeless animals by the look of it. You know you’ve been riding a long time when you’ve nearly ticked every box. 12 was my total!

Don’t ever let it stop you! Just look at Martyn Ashton. Ride on!!!!
  • + 1
 I have 16 at the age of 23.. ride or die ????????
  • + 1
 I consider myself lucky in that a few trips to urgent care followed by weeks of hobbling around or weird looks from a stranger at some stitches in my face is a small price to pay for the 20 years of good times.
  • + 3
 I broke collar bone into 4 witch resulted in punctured lung and broke ribs man i love my downhill lol
  • + 1
 I like how this is titled with the word 'Received'. As if these were bestowed upon us by the mtb gods. ...which the probably were
  • + 2
 looking down this list, I'm thinking "Who would do this sport???"......yet we do
  • + 1
 Broke my tibia plateau and snapped ACL in 2006 on a road gap. Still experiencing pain from that injury. Fortunately, I can still ride bikes.
  • + 1
 still recovering from dislocating and breaking my elbow into more than 3 pieces in May. Needed a plate and 10 screws to put it back together.
  • + 1
 Torn rotator cuff should probably have a spot on that list. I ticked plenty of other boxes though. Also, if you have kids, 'Dreams' should be up there too.
  • + 1
 How about some of my others:
- sprained wrists
- broken toes
- broken teeth
  • + 1
 Wrist. That needs to be added to the list. It’s kept me off the bike more than any other injury.
  • + 3
 God's bless the NHS
  • + 2
 My dick bled once, does that count as a "genital injury"?
  • + 1
 Be fair yes it pretty close to a a cedric gracia injury lol
  • + 1
 O_0
  • + 1
 What about broken foot? (Broke my metatarsal jumping off my bike down a steep chute)
  • + 2
 Genital injury . snickers
I’m still immature haha
  • + 1
 Does a wasp sting to the nuts count?
  • + 1
 LOL! Wait til it happens to you... "life changer." LOL!
  • + 1
 Shattered collar bone, couple of sprained ankles, and DMR vaults to the shins
  • + 3
 Yeah, shin diggers should be on that list
  • + 2
 @nojzilla: couldn’t agree more on shindiggers! My son get scrapes on his legs now (4 years old) and he tells his mom he has pedal scars like dad. Shinners are badges for sure!
  • + 1
 @VwHarman: both my shins are aboot 90% scar tissue
  • + 2
 Props to everyone who checked more than 5 and still sending it.
  • + 1
 Does it count of two of them were in the same crash?

Two and a bit years on and my leg is still weak and my balls have yet to return!
  • + 1
 Us Americans get really beat up with hospital bills.Really sucks.
  • + 1
 Broken teeth and broken nose.
  • + 1
 Don't tell me those things, not now.
  • + 1
 2 concussions and a torn hip flexor.
  • + 1
 Mountain bike will ruin your life!
  • + 1
 I need to tick broken ribs aboot ten times
  • + 1
 This poll brought to you by the insurance industry.
  • + 1
 i have one not on the list, Broken big toe!
  • + 1
 May I suggest the 'Other' category.
  • + 1
 Snapped my ulna in half

Post a Comment



