Pinkbike Poll: What Injuries Have You Received While Mountain Biking?

Injuries suck, it's as simple as that. Flat tires, broken parts, running over a pile of steaming dog poo – all of those annoyances pale in comparison to to the feeling you get when a doctor (or the internet) tells you that you're going to have to stay off the bike for a few weeks, months, or even longer.
I've racked up my fair share of mountain biking injuries over the years, and I've got the scars and titanium plates in my body to prove it. Just like any action sport involving speed and immovable objects, getting hurt comes with the territory, no matter how much protective apparel you put on. My list of injuries is pretty extensive, but I like to put it all into perspective by considering how many rides I've gone on compared how many times I've been hurt over the last 23 years of riding - when I look at it like that the list doesn't seem so scary. Plus, I'd rather have a few extra aches and pains and a bunch of memories of incredible rides versus spending my life in a virtual world, staring at a TV or computer screen away from any danger or actual physical activity.
Despite all those painful encounters with trees and dirt, I've never really considered putting my bike away for good. Instead, I've used the thought of pedaling along a perfect stretch of singletrack as a motivating tool, something to look forward to once my wounds are healed.
Those first rides back always feel a little odd, especially if you've decided to interpret a doctor's orders to 'take it easy' a little differently than most. But before long the flashbacks to that last crash begin to subside, and the number of successful rides increases, restoring your confidence in your ability to successfully pilot a bicycle more than a few times in a row without needing to visit the hospital.What does your list look like? Check all that apply below, and here's hoping that everyone has an injury-free season.
69 Comments
Me: came off my bike today
Wife: how much will it cost
Me: hurt myself pretty bad
Wife: how much will it cost
And yeah....hobbling in to take a leak and seeing only thick blood coming out is a moment of shear terror! Oh wait...then 7 seconds later the onslaught of the most buckling pain I've ever felt in my life(been compared to giving birth).
I've got a high pain threshold and nothing has made me vomit...except kidney stone.
TLDR; Herniated disc. Check.
Seriously though, that sounds truly awefull man.
One other question might be, how many people have had injuries that were never diagnosed or ever really looked at? I mean for example, I wiped out on a wooden bridge doing 30km/h on my cross bike about a month ago and my shoulder still feels it. How many times have you bashed your knees or something serious, but just got up and kept riding or took a day off to go swimming instead? I am sure there are a lot out there...
lets be honest gear now days is very good at protection from injury, light, breathable, and under a jersey almost invisible!
Anyone here's spending more time in it than riding.
Don’t ever let it stop you! Just look at Martyn Ashton. Ride on!!!!
- sprained wrists
- broken toes
- broken teeth
I’m still immature haha
Two and a bit years on and my leg is still weak and my balls have yet to return!
