Pinkbike Poll: What Was the Greatest Advancement In Mountain Bike Technology?

I may have bitten off more than I can chew with this topic, but I was recently reminiscing about the bike I owned twenty years ago, which had me thinking about how far mountain bike technology has come and what is now considered the norm on bikes in 2021, if you can find one.
It all began for me with a 1999 Kona Muni-Mula that I was lucky to get my hands on after my parents agreed to match my funds collected from yard work. I won't get too nostalgic, but even for a 14-year old kid, weighing 45 kg soaking wet, things broke; rims and cranks bent, chains bounced into unimaginable places, head angles were scary steep and stems were obnoxiously long, not to mention the terrible control points like cast pedals, slip-on grips, and plastic tires. I loved that blue bike, despite over-riding it. I know other veteran readers are scoffing about the troubles they faced further back in history, but a steady stream of mechanical mountain bike tech has started to plateau.
In case you haven't caught on by now, mountain biking is a mainstream sport and it's been an imperative step for the demand in technology at a base level. There are knee-high kids bouncing down bike parks after school, YouTube stars are rocketing 30-meter gaps on a daily basis, and downcountry bikes are as capable as some freeride machines from 2005. World Cup downhill races are now consistently decided by hundredths of a second, heck, even qualifying is an achievement for a privateer because the equipment is top notch. The top pros are barely keeping a leg up on the field as developments are prototyped so rapidly.
New enduro bikes are available for $3,000 that don't disintegrate over a weekend of riding and have all the fixings: dropper posts, lock-on grips, air suspension, hydraulic brakes, tubeless tires, and wide-rang 1x drivetrains that hold the chain in place without a guide. Even bottom brackets and hub bearings are tremendously more reliable than before. Modern geometry lets beginners feel like heroes tackling local trail networks that used to be reserved exclusively for a diehards, all on budget. Sure, things still break, but for the number of riders pushing bicycles to the upper limits it's incredible when you stand back and observe from the outside. To cast a parallel, it's like when the whole ski industry moved to parabolic skis. Everything clicked and the masses caught up. We as mountain bikers have it very, very good right now.
All of that trickle-down technology seems to be drying up though. So, where do we go from here? The next chapter, electronic integrated. In our digital era, it's the next logical step - like it or not. We've seen small gains in the last few years with Shimano's Di2 drivetrain, then small odds and ends appeared like the ShockWiz suspension app, but RockShox's new wireless electronically controlled suspension, Flight Attendant, is soaring into the future of premium bike technology. The system gives the best performance downhill while seamlessly monitoring the dampers based on inclination, free of any wires.
Battery powered, wireless motor-controlled components are the furthest advancement to date, but do they edge out something as simple as soft compound, tubeless tires, the only point of contact between the bike and the ground, or is there a more polarizing part that changed the game for you?
Tubeless tires is important, but on the sideline when you consider the above. I would say dropper posts are way more important than tubeless tires. The trails I ride I can ride with tubes or without - it doesn't change the enjoyment of the ride, but take away the dropper, some of the trails would be miserable if I didn't have one.
I'd take a 26" bike with no dropper post all day, over a rigid bike with a dropper and rim brakes.
And get off of my lawn!!!
Hey Shimano brake users: your bite point wouldn't wander if you had cable-actuated brakes.
My 2c
I love my dropper, and when I recently broke the cable I was pretty miserable riding a 170mm bike with the post up. But my XC bike is rigid post and I still enjoy that bike too, so I can't vote dropper.
Tubeless is great, but I almost NEVER puncture the tires on my trail bike with DD tires. My XC bike with EXO, sure. I could be just fine running tubes with DD tires. Not as enjoyable, but still plenty fine.
No electronic anything makes my ride better.
I have enjoyed every wheel size I have ridden. I prefer 29, but I like them all.
I converted a bike to 1x without a clutch or narrow-wide. A home made chain guide saved me a lot of headache.
I have enjoyed bikes with 1x 10, 11, and 12. 1x I liked, the 12 on back is a minor improvement.
I never use a climb switch.
My E29 is has a coil front/rear. I don't need air.
Carbon is just an incremental improvement, but not necessary. I saved my aluminum E29 frame as a backup.
My favorite XC bike so far had a QR rear.
Part of the reason I upgraded my E29 from Al to carbon was for the storage, but that was just a convenience, I still had great rides with stuff strapped to the frame.
In desperate times I have had people give me some crap tires. Soft compound is nice, but maybe it is my local, but the knob shape made the bigger difference.
I vote for geo.
Some may point to examples like Isak Leivsson racing a homemade welded steel bike at WC as CAD not being important. But I would still argue that computer aided design is what helped speed up the advancements in geometry and suspension design with more rapid design and prototyping. Now that we have the knowledge of what geometries and suspension pivot systems work well, they can be replicated without it.
Tubeless - Used to spend half the ride changing flats
1x drivetrains and clutched derailleurs - No more dropped chains and trying to figure out which chainring you’re in.
Disc brakes - Hey, I can stop when it’s wet now!
Dropper - No longer have to wear hot pants to not catch the nose of the saddle on your crotch.
The change in stopping power from cantis to v-brakes was way more consequential than v-brakes to disc brakes.
1. Suspension Forks
2. Dropper Posts
3. Aheadsets
2) Dropper. Puts the seat out of the way when it needs to be. Beats getting (another) nasty sternum punch on steep descents.
3) Tires holding up, seat out of the way-having brakes that actually work (and don’t slowly weaken your rim from use) makes carrying a LOT more speed possible.
Being able to flow and ride a trail without having to compromise in saddle height or stopping to adjust it, that just can’t be beat.
