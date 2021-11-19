Pinkbike Poll: What Was the Greatest Advancement In Mountain Bike Technology?

Nov 19, 2021
by Matt Beer  
1989 Mantis Valkyrie
This 1989 Mantis Valkyrie is equipped with a Hite Rite, a primitive dropper post that came into existence before suspension or disc brakes. Why did it take so long for someone to marry an office chair hydraulic cartridge and a seat post?


I may have bitten off more than I can chew with this topic, but I was recently reminiscing about the bike I owned twenty years ago, which had me thinking about how far mountain bike technology has come and what is now considered the norm on bikes in 2021, if you can find one.

It all began for me with a 1999 Kona Muni-Mula that I was lucky to get my hands on after my parents agreed to match my funds collected from yard work. I won't get too nostalgic, but even for a 14-year old kid, weighing 45 kg soaking wet, things broke; rims and cranks bent, chains bounced into unimaginable places, head angles were scary steep and stems were obnoxiously long, not to mention the terrible control points like cast pedals, slip-on grips, and plastic tires. I loved that blue bike, despite over-riding it. I know other veteran readers are scoffing about the troubles they faced further back in history, but a steady stream of mechanical mountain bike tech has started to plateau.

In case you haven't caught on by now, mountain biking is a mainstream sport and it's been an imperative step for the demand in technology at a base level. There are knee-high kids bouncing down bike parks after school, YouTube stars are rocketing 30-meter gaps on a daily basis, and downcountry bikes are as capable as some freeride machines from 2005. World Cup downhill races are now consistently decided by hundredths of a second, heck, even qualifying is an achievement for a privateer because the equipment is top notch. The top pros are barely keeping a leg up on the field as developments are prototyped so rapidly.

Bikes like the 2001 Norco Shore were built for the growing freeride scene, but were actually enduro bikes in disguise with a clunky 1x drivetrain, telescopic post, and hydraulic disc brakes governed by large rotors. There was still some refinement needed to say the least.
Now we were getting somewhere - my favorite bike I've owned. This custom built 2006 Intense Uzzi was reliable, albeit heavy, allowed me to do almost any type of riding with confidence. It featured a dual crown fork, platform shock, wider range 11-36-tooth cassette, UST rims and tires, and although it had a full length seat tube for climbing, reliable dropper posts were just out of sight.

New enduro bikes are available for $3,000 that don't disintegrate over a weekend of riding and have all the fixings: dropper posts, lock-on grips, air suspension, hydraulic brakes, tubeless tires, and wide-rang 1x drivetrains that hold the chain in place without a guide. Even bottom brackets and hub bearings are tremendously more reliable than before. Modern geometry lets beginners feel like heroes tackling local trail networks that used to be reserved exclusively for a diehards, all on budget. Sure, things still break, but for the number of riders pushing bicycles to the upper limits it's incredible when you stand back and observe from the outside. To cast a parallel, it's like when the whole ski industry moved to parabolic skis. Everything clicked and the masses caught up. We as mountain bikers have it very, very good right now.

RockShox's wireless electronically controlled suspension, Flight Attendant, adjusts compression circuits based on the bike's inclination.

All of that trickle-down technology seems to be drying up though. So, where do we go from here? The next chapter, electronic integrated. In our digital era, it's the next logical step - like it or not. We've seen small gains in the last few years with Shimano's Di2 drivetrain, then small odds and ends appeared like the ShockWiz suspension app, but RockShox's new wireless electronically controlled suspension, Flight Attendant, is soaring into the future of premium bike technology. The system gives the best performance downhill while seamlessly monitoring the dampers based on inclination, free of any wires.

Battery powered, wireless motor-controlled components are the furthest advancement to date, but do they edge out something as simple as soft compound, tubeless tires, the only point of contact between the bike and the ground, or is there a more polarizing part that changed the game for you?

What is the greatest advancement in mountain bike technology?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


95 Comments

  • 32 1
 It has to be disc brakes, and not just for the stopping part, without them we would not have big wheels, fat bikes, better fs geometry, etc ....
  • 9 8
 The poll days hydraulic discs. I'd rather use cable avids than go back to using tubes off road.
  • 2 0
 @mrkkbb 100% agree. I think Hydraulic Disc Brakes allow greater control at higher speeds, that is what helped push the need for better traction for larger/wider tires, and then better control with longer, lower and slacker geometry.

Tubeless tires is important, but on the sideline when you consider the above. I would say dropper posts are way more important than tubeless tires. The trails I ride I can ride with tubes or without - it doesn't change the enjoyment of the ride, but take away the dropper, some of the trails would be miserable if I didn't have one.
  • 1 0
 I agree but I voted for dropper post. Mostly because I find the dropper post to be a more innovative advancement.
  • 1 0
 Nah- you don't need disc brakes if there is no suspension on your bike. The first air forks still had brake posts and it was OK.
  • 18 0
 Whoever voted for boost needs to schedule a psychiatrist right now.
  • 14 1
 It's hard to describe the visceral horror of pulling on a cantilever brake so hard the lever starts bending, but you just keep going faster and faster down the mountain. Disc brakes are the biggest improvement in bikes, they're so good even the roadies started using 'em.
  • 2 0
 "the brake boosters .... the do nothing!!!!!" - McBain
  • 2 0
 then you hit a tree, taco your front wheel (hey - rims were made of cheese back then) to the point banging on a rock only gets it to the point of clearing the fork and not the brake. So you do the rest of the ride with only a shitty cantilever rear brake and get a fantastic lesson on why the front braking is so important, as he ride then become defined by a series of poorly controlled skids (tires were made out of superball rubber back then). Ask me how I know...
  • 1 0
 Now that I have disks it's the first I've used one finger braking. Less pressure required and they work consistently in rain too.
  • 12 0
 As someone who rode a rigid mountain bike in the early nineties, took a long break, and then returned to the sport about a decade ago, I have to say that disc brakes and reliable suspension have made the biggest differences. Back in the day, riding through a muddy puddle could absolutely throttle your braking performance, or not, it wasn't always predictable.

I'd take a 26" bike with no dropper post all day, over a rigid bike with a dropper and rim brakes.
  • 10 0
 V-brakes used to suck in the wet so bad. Disc brakes allow you go go faster for longer. Obviously they'd suck without a good set of tyres but I'd rather ride a rigid with discs the a full sus with v-brakes.
  • 7 0
 V-brakes sucked? You should have tried cantilever and all the rest...
  • 14 0
 @singlespeedman: Cantilevers? You should have tried under the chainstay U-brakes...

And get off of my lawn!!!
  • 3 0
 It’s funny I remember when Vs came in after the older cantilever shape. They seemed awesome powerful enough and whilst I weighed about as much as a pair of downhill tyres back then I thought they were awesome. Dropper post though? Absolutely genius
  • 5 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Chainstay U-brakes? You should have tried the penny farthing spoon brake. Literally a spoon shaped piece of metal pressed into the top of the wheel. I tell you- you'd pick up speed by the ol' typewriter factory and wouldn't stop till past the third corn plot by Jenkin's Magic Snake Oil wagon.
  • 1 0
 Apologies for the confusion everyone. I meant v, u, canter and spoon brakes. Like Brewster's millions 'none of the above'.
  • 11 0
 Answers will depend on when a rider entered the sport. Some here have only known disc brakes and therefore wouldn't have experienced things like u-brakes.
  • 3 0
 Eh, I still think a dropper could be transported to any era and have the largest impact in comparison to everything else listed.
  • 12 2
 Any one who chose geo over brakes clearly grew up never riding with rim brakes.
  • 6 0
 My guess is the responses here depend a lot on the age of the responder. If you were never around during the pre-disc-brake days, disc-brakes probably don't seem that important. If you never experienced trying to adjust a QR seatpost while moving, you probably don't think droppers mattered that much. If you never experienced the 8-speed drivetrains that needed adjusting after every. single. ride. And often in the middle of a ride, you probably don't understand the benefits of a reliable drivetrain. I'd be interested to see the results where people get to choose their top 3 instead of just 1.
  • 4 2
 I've ridden some of my older bikes a bit recently. While they're certainly worse in almost every way, they actually get along alright. Then I tried descending on my modern 170mm enduro bike with the seat still up at pedaling height and just about fucking died. So yeah. Dropper posts. No question.
  • 4 0
 quick release seat collars existed before droppers.
  • 1 0
 My noticed my cable frayed with only two strands left, and the set screw stripped. I decided to just do my ride with my GF anyway and ride my enduro bike XC style for the night. I survived, but, that sucked. My XC bike doesn't have a dropper either.
  • 2 0
 Modern steep seat angles will make riding with a rigid post terrible. Old bikes weren't quite as bad with the seat up.
  • 2 0
 It wasn't a choice but reliable 1x drivetrains changed my riding experience. I can't tell you the number of broken chains, ruined derailleurs, and poorly shifting drivetrains I have dealt with in my 20 years of riding. I wanted to front derailleur to die 20 years ago. With 1x12 and a narrow wide chainring, I can't tell you the last time I go-shifted, dropped a chain, or broke a chain. It really minimizes the walking out of the woods factor.
  • 2 0
 If you split 'hydraulic disc brakes' into 'hydraulic brakes' and 'disc brakes', would one of them still be in the lead? I'd argue that the 'disc' portion was a massive improvement with little draw-back, while the 'hydraulic' part was more of a refinement which introduced new challenges.

Hey Shimano brake users: your bite point wouldn't wander if you had cable-actuated brakes.
  • 2 0
 I picked modern geo. I couldn’t pick hydraulic disc brakes because I had a bike with hydraulic rim brakes and they were almost as good, so that was a pretty minor performance jump. #2 is dropper posts because modern geo doesn’t work without it. #3 is “big wheels” - 27 or 29, doesn’t matter.

My 2c
  • 2 0
 Nitpick, but cable actuated disc brakes aren't great, but still better than rim brakes. So I can't vote "hydraulic disc brakes".

I love my dropper, and when I recently broke the cable I was pretty miserable riding a 170mm bike with the post up. But my XC bike is rigid post and I still enjoy that bike too, so I can't vote dropper.

Tubeless is great, but I almost NEVER puncture the tires on my trail bike with DD tires. My XC bike with EXO, sure. I could be just fine running tubes with DD tires. Not as enjoyable, but still plenty fine.

No electronic anything makes my ride better.

I have enjoyed every wheel size I have ridden. I prefer 29, but I like them all.

I converted a bike to 1x without a clutch or narrow-wide. A home made chain guide saved me a lot of headache.

I have enjoyed bikes with 1x 10, 11, and 12. 1x I liked, the 12 on back is a minor improvement.

I never use a climb switch.

My E29 is has a coil front/rear. I don't need air.

Carbon is just an incremental improvement, but not necessary. I saved my aluminum E29 frame as a backup.

My favorite XC bike so far had a QR rear.

Part of the reason I upgraded my E29 from Al to carbon was for the storage, but that was just a convenience, I still had great rides with stuff strapped to the frame.

In desperate times I have had people give me some crap tires. Soft compound is nice, but maybe it is my local, but the knob shape made the bigger difference.

I vote for geo.
  • 1 0
 A vote for geo is a vote for droppers. Modern bikes are designed around the seat being able to drop out of the way, try to ride a 78 degree bike with the seat up and you won't have much fun.
  • 1 0
 @levon: I even said that, when I said I rode my E29 with the seat up for a few hours the other night. But I don't need a dropper on my XC bike, which is still modern geo.
  • 5 4
 Anybody who does not say “tires” at once has not been riding mountain bikes for very long. It’s absolutely incredible how those were improved in the last 30 years. Give me a rigid fork, non-dropper post and rim brakes any day, but please don’t make me ride those early day mountain bike tires ever again.
  • 1 0
 Yep, also a huge advancement. When I had my 2003 Gary Fisher, I was amazed at the grip of newer tires. Stuff I wouldn't attempt on my old bike.
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure I'd prefer a modern FS with a dropper and shit tires over a fully rigid bike and no dropper with good tires.
  • 1 0
 I think Finite Element Analysis and CAD/CAM has been one advancement in mountain bike technology and should be on this list. This has been the biggest advancement in allowing frames and components to become lighter and more reliable. I think geometry would have eventually gotten to where it is today with enough trial and error iterations, but without the advancements in computer aided design and stress analysis, bikes would still be heavy and overbuilt and likely still just made of welded together tubes. By designing bikes to be lighter and stronger, it has allowed them to be pedaled longer, and ridden and raced faster which has driven the need for other advancements.
Some may point to examples like Isak Leivsson racing a homemade welded steel bike at WC as CAD not being important. But I would still argue that computer aided design is what helped speed up the advancements in geometry and suspension design with more rapid design and prototyping. Now that we have the knowledge of what geometries and suspension pivot systems work well, they can be replicated without it.
  • 1 0
 I wish we could rank them as I think they all impacted the sport. I am a fat guy that sweats A LOT. Lock on grips were amazing when I first got them. I still rank disc brakes and the dropper ahead of them but it would be close to my top 5. I guess seeing everyone's top 5 would be interesting 1. Disc Brakes 2. Dropper 3. Modern Geo 4. Tire compounds 5. Lock on grips
  • 1 0
 Interesting to see all the dropper post votes. At 48, I finally moved to a dropper post this year. While I like it and I wish I had it years ago when I rode nastier technical terrain, I definitely would give it up before I ditched modern geo, disc brakes, tubeless tires or 29er wheels. I guess if you started riding with a dropper then it's hard to imagine not having them.
  • 1 0
 Ignoring the obvious such as the wheel, the ratcheting freehub, and metal welding; there is a good argument for dripper posts, modern geometry, and reliable air suspension. But for me it has to be tubeless tyres. The benefit it has brought to all mountain bikers is difficult to overstate.
  • 1 0
 I have a 4 way tie unfortunately.

Tubeless - Used to spend half the ride changing flats
1x drivetrains and clutched derailleurs - No more dropped chains and trying to figure out which chainring you’re in.
Disc brakes - Hey, I can stop when it’s wet now!
Dropper - No longer have to wear hot pants to not catch the nose of the saddle on your crotch.
  • 1 0
 Back in the day I transitioned from BMX to a couple of different mountain bikes. Both were cheaper brands to see if I wanted to make the transition. I hated how they felt. Nothing felt correct. The bars and angles all felt awkward. That is why I said geometry. After a 20 year absence, I bought a hard tail 3 years ago to get back into mountain biking. I can get around limited suspension and oddly enough, limited brakes. I may not be riding as fast as I would with hydraulic but I do think I would still be riding. That may have to do with location. I am located in MN. No big mountains here. Max is 2000ft or so. A bike has to feel comfortable for me to ride and geometry does that.
  • 2 0
 One generation before disc brakes: v-brakes.

The change in stopping power from cantis to v-brakes was way more consequential than v-brakes to disc brakes.
  • 1 0
 @nosmallplans Agreed. And aftermarket options like my Brooklyn Machine Works Snot Rockets were even better, or the Magura hydraulic rim brakes I had on a Foes LTS for a while in 94. Dropper post is such a game changer, I challenge anyone not saying it's their choice to ride XC height and see how it feels. Or XC height with a QR and see if they really can change height and keep a straight saddle without stopping or crashing.
  • 1 1
 None of those advances mean anything if a bike doesn't fit right. It's taken 30+ years and brands are only now starting to realize that XS people are different from XXL people. Kudos to Geometron and Nicolai who have been doing it right forever.
  • 2 0
 personally, i think the suspension fork as a whole is the answer to the question, closely followed by disc brakes and modern geo
  • 6 3
 2010 had it all figured out, since then every "advancement" is a gimmick
  • 4 0
 Disc brake. Easy.
  • 2 2
 Dropper posts. I really don't think I'd be into mountain biking if droppers weren't a thing. There's too much undulating terrain where I live and I'm not about that high post life.... because of my #BMXbackground.
  • 3 1
 Narrow wide chain rings are a significant innovation. Losing the front derailleur was also very helpful.
  • 2 0
 As a life long goathead dodging SoCal high desert rider, it's tubeless for me.
  • 1 2
 It's Geometry for me. If you took away all the advancements from the past 30+ years I would still ride a longer, lower, slacker steel 26" hardtail with no suspension, dropper, or disc brakes. I'm glad 71HA 73SA, short reaches, and 120mm stems are a thing of the past (except for gravel bikes lol).
  • 1 0
 Yes modern geometry is great but the speed, stability, and performance means nothing without the brakes. Trying to stop with fingers that pumped out and stopped functioning 6km ago and a slightly slick rim that now just slides the honking, lurching rubber stopper... no beuno. For me all of the other things are great but disc brakes added the control that mountain biking needed to progress. There is no longer, lower, slacker without the control to benefit from it.
  • 1 0
 @snl1200: good point - disc brakes and suspension are tied for 2nd for me. I think the opposite argument could also be made. That if you’re riding rowdy downhills on late 80’s geometry you wouldn’t have the same level of control being pitched over the front wheel with a squirrelly short wheelbase.
  • 2 0
 Was looking for the 1x drivetrain answer... major item missing from the list....
  • 1 0
 Yea, I agree. Though the option to run 1x was always there but the gear range wasn't. I had a bike set up 1x with a 32t ring and 11-34 cassette. It was good but limited.
  • 2 0
 The green bike is the perfect candidate for the Vintage MTB festival next year: vintagemtb.org
  • 2 0
 Lock on grips is the first choice and the obvious answer here.
  • 2 0
 Bar ends are back my friend, see that previous article. Mind the gap! Wink
  • 2 0
 Slogans like "Business here and party there"
  • 2 1
 I may be a bit old-school, but for me the top three are:

1. Suspension Forks
2. Dropper Posts
3. Aheadsets
  • 3 3
 Dropper posts hands down, I would ride a fu rigid with canti brakes and a 84 head angle and still have a hoot if the seat wasn’t trying to impregnate me on the downs
  • 3 5
 When there was differant types of bikes. Slope, freeride, DH, all with 26 so you could dirt jump and ride steeps on the same bike Smile Ever since then bikes have become way less versatile with bigger wheels and stupidly long/slack frames, restricted to pedalling uphill and riding basic generic trails. There's steep lippy jumps that have worked great for decades but suddenly they need to be rebuilt because everyones on 29" xl trail bikes trying to ride park.
  • 2 0
 Disk brakes. Huge advancement.
  • 3 0
 the wheel?
  • 1 0
 I voted dropper posts but tubeless tires and inserts made dropper posts practical.
  • 1 0
 What? How so? I had tubeless tires looooooooong before I had a dropper post, like 15 years.
  • 1 0
 Well considering you can only go as fast as you can stop.... there is only one clear winner here.
  • 2 0
 Why isn’t Outside’s purchase of Pinkbike an option?!
  • 1 0
 the quality and manufacturing processes for Carbon Frames have increased significantly from the Cannondale Crack'n Fail days
  • 1 0
 Went seat post and not disc brakes because they weren't unique to mountain biking at the time.
  • 1 0
 the greatest advancement in mountainbiking to the masses is surely Outside taking control of Pinkbike
  • 1 2
 It's gotta be tubeless. My old schwinn homegrown rigid was significantly more capable on tubeless 2.4's than it had any right to be.
  • 1 4
 1) Tubeless. Not getting flats every few rides and having reliable grip is a revelation compared to crappy, slow rolling tubes tires

2) Dropper. Puts the seat out of the way when it needs to be. Beats getting (another) nasty sternum punch on steep descents.

3) Tires holding up, seat out of the way-having brakes that actually work (and don’t slowly weaken your rim from use) makes carrying a LOT more speed possible.
  • 3 3
 Geometry, geometry, GEOMETRY...... and probably a little bit more of geometry; DEFINITELY!!!
  • 1 0
 Bring back the Uzzi! A M279 with dropper and 12speed would be mint AF
  • 1 0
 Dropper posts over geometry? seriously?
  • 1 0
 Bar ends for aggressive squid rides around town!
  • 2 0
 Boost spacing lol
  • 1 0
 i vote motor.....hahahahahahahaha
  • 1 0
 e-bikes and short cranks... too easy.
  • 1 0
 Where’s Sticky Rubber flat shoes on this list?
  • 1 0
 those Bullseye cranks are cool
  • 1 0
 Astromical pricing…people can’t afford to buy bikes = greener
  • 1 0
 Broken frames
  • 1 0
 e-bikes
  • 1 0
 on board storage lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

