Pinkbike Poll: What's the Longest Ride You've Been On?

Sep 24, 2021
by Matt Beer  
Tiago Ferreira went all out, climbing 17,753 meters over 247.5 km in less than 24-hours. Bonkers.

Summer is the time to get after it, ticking off races on the calendar, hitting snow-free alpine trails, or just lapping the bike park all day long. It's also a time when the biggest rides of the year typically happen, mind-boggling feats of endurance that can leave other riders scratching their heads.

Pinkbike's own Tom Bradshaw took on his "Everest" challenge last year, climbing more vertical than the world's tallest mountain in a single ride. The most insane part about his chamois-less accomplishment was that he rode the same descent on North Vancouver's Mt. Fromme seventeen times.


Not all heinously long rides require climbing, though. Another mind boggling 24-hour endeavour was Reg Mullet and Mark Haimes' twenty-seven laps of Mount 7 in Golden, B.C., which set a Guinness World Record for the most vertical distance descended on a bicycle, back in 2014. Through the rain and darkness, the pair were mentally focused enough to endure the steeps of Mount 7 for a staggering 32,797 m of downhill.

World Record Descent on Mt 7 images by Robb Thompson

Recently, I caught wind of a friend who set out to complete not one, not two, but three North Shore Triple Crowns in a single go - pure lunacy. Any adventure that starts or finishes in the dark takes extra gumption, but this route required both. The physical and mental journey took over forty hours to gain 10,052m of vert over 260km.

For readers not familiar with the area, North Vancouver has three infamous mountains, each with its own unique set of trails and terrain. A regular Triple Crown involves getting to the top of each mountain under your own power in a single ride, roughly totally a distance of 90km and 4,000m of climbing. Keep an eye out for a further look into this story.

Even some enduro races these days are considerably long days for the average mountain biker. Maybe you have been on a ride that carried on much longer than expected or you added 24-hour race to your achievements. So, what is the most time you've spent in the saddle?

What is the longest ride you have been on?

This ride is considered a single outing - naps in the gondola are ok, but doesn't include overnight camping. We're talking moving time, which may be more than 24 hours.



Posted In:
Stories Polls


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
113014 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63732 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
61274 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
60672 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
55290 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
53533 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
50172 views
Slack Randoms: Adidas' New Gravel Shoe, The UCI's MTB Goof, Road Rage, & More
45763 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 6.5 hour XC MTB race. (Salty Dog). Something you have to try once...my case twice. Never again...lol. Takes a month to recover. Used to ride massive rides. 6-7 road days to train for these XC races and to see what I could do. Now I typically I keep the volume lower. Dont think all that cardio is really good for you.
  • 1 0
 I did a 24h race 10 years ago. I was racing in the single rider category because I did not want to share that 24h with a team member Big Grin . Google "Semmering 24 DH" for more details Smile .
  • 2 0
 Are we talking inside or Outside?
  • 1 0
 8:30-4:30 bikepark; 4:30 -8:00 enduro;

Not bad when you ride in the group, and have water supply
  • 1 0
 There needs to be a 12-16 and also 17-20
  • 2 0
 How many of us had the experience "this was supposed to be a 4-6 hour ride but turned into 12+"? haha
  • 1 0
 I’ve done 18

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009512
Mobile Version of Website