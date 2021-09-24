Pinkbike Poll: What's the Longest Ride You've Been On?

Tiago Ferreira went all out, climbing 17,753 meters over 247.5 km in less than 24-hours. Bonkers.
Summer is the time to get after it, ticking off races on the calendar, hitting snow-free alpine trails, or just lapping the bike park all day long. It's also a time when the biggest rides of the year typically happen, mind-boggling feats of endurance that can leave other riders scratching their heads.
Pinkbike's own Tom Bradshaw took on his "Everest" challenge last year
, climbing more vertical than the world's tallest mountain in a single ride. The most insane part about his chamois-less accomplishment was that he rode the same descent on North Vancouver's Mt. Fromme seventeen times.
Not all heinously long rides require climbing, though. Another mind boggling 24-hour endeavour was Reg Mullet and Mark Haimes' twenty-seven laps of Mount 7
in Golden, B.C., which set a Guinness World Record for the most vertical distance descended on a bicycle, back in 2014. Through the rain and darkness, the pair were mentally focused enough to endure the steeps of Mount 7 for a staggering 32,797 m of downhill.
Recently, I caught wind of a friend who set out to complete not one, not two, but three North Shore Triple Crowns in a single go - pure lunacy. Any adventure that starts or finishes in the dark takes extra gumption, but this route required both. The physical and mental journey took over forty hours to gain 10,052m of vert over 260km.
For readers not familiar with the area, North Vancouver has three infamous mountains, each with its own unique set of trails and terrain. A regular Triple Crown involves getting to the top of each mountain under your own power in a single ride, roughly totally a distance of 90km and 4,000m of climbing. Keep an eye out for a further look into this story.
Even some enduro races these days are considerably long days for the average mountain biker. Maybe you have been on a ride that carried on much longer than expected or you added 24-hour race to your achievements. So, what is the most time you've spent in the saddle?
Not bad when you ride in the group, and have water supply
