Pinkbike Poll: What is Your MTB Capital of the World?

Jul 3, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
The Unlikely Mountain Bike Mecca of Bentonville AR
There's something for just about everyone in Bentonville, but you won't find any high alpine singletrack.

There are numerous locales and regions in the world that have, arguably, some of the best mountain biking that is to be found. I've heard Moab, Durango, The Northeast Kingdom in Vermont, Pisgah, Bellingham, Squamish, and even Santa Cruz called or named a mountain biking capital at some point. Head overseas and Finale Ligure, Les Gets, Andorra, Champery, Perth, Girona, and Pietermaritzburg are just a few of many places with great trails.

Many would argue that the Pacific Northwest in North America offers up some of the best and most diverse riding that is to be found, anywhere. Squamish, the 'Outdoor Recreation Capital of the World' sits between Whistler and the storied North Shore of Vancouver, BC. It's also the home of Pinkbike's headquarters. The number of trails, diversity, and accessibility to trails, along with the constant progression in that region has pushed the sport of mountain biking substantially in the last two decades. As with countries, capitals can move and evolve over time.


So, how did Bentonville, a town in Arkansas (that's in the US, bordered by Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, and western Tennessee) stake its claim by trademarking the title of 'Mountain Bike Capital of the World' this week?

Bentonville, AR, is home to the headquarters of Walmart. Steuart and Tom Walton are avid mountain bikers. With that, they've invested heavily in the sport, and in the trail network and infrastructure surrounding their local region and beyond. In the last several years, Bentonville has gone from a nearly unheard of place in mountain biking to a destination offering a trail network with hundreds of miles of trail, accessible from town.

Several years back, I heard one of the Waltons quoted as saying that they wanted to make Bentonville the Mountain Bike Capital of the World... Soon after, I visited the town itself and it was quickly apparent that they were on a mission to make riding bikes in the woods a priority.

bigquotesThis incredible distinction has come after years of intentional work from Bentonville’s city leaders, trail builders, maintenance teams, new and experienced riders, and countless others in our great community. From the outset of our shared vision to transform our city as a mountain biking paradise unique from other destinations, the city government and community leaders provided the support and balanced leadership we needed to help make the dream become a reality.Tom Walton

There are a lot of incredible places to ride and there is plenty of riding in the world that is more epic, scenic, challenging, what have you, than Bentonville. But as an all-encompassing destination, I've not visited anywhere more pleasant to ride, because there's more to bikes than simply terrain. The town is bike-friendly, there are phenomenal restaurants, entertainment, a badass museum, incredible coffee, top-notch bars, and a smorgasbord of other businesses that I actually want to visit. Take me to a resort with really great riding and I'm not really going to do anything else.

Bentonville? I'm going to go explore the town too. Not only that but the town has brought in the IMBA summit, trail-building workshops, retreats, and more. There are weeks of riding right from town and then plenty more within a short drive. Pump tracks, jumps, features, you name it. And it's all integrated into the town without the feel of a resort. It's Pleasantville for a mountain biker and it's a region with people behind it that are willing to do whatever it takes to grow the sport.

The entire town seems built for mountain biking and the infrastructure seems to be there for them to keep expanding that. So, does that make Bentonville the actual Mountain Bike Capital of the World? I'm not sure... it's hard for me to say so having spent time in other great riding destinations all over the world. It's definitely an example of how great a place can be for riding given a deep pool of resources and the correct people in place to make it happen. What's the 'Capital' in my mind? Mix the infrastructure, town, and feel of Bentonville, AR with the trails and terrain of the Pacific Northwest. Throw in a dash of Western NC and I'll call that place home...but a 'Capital' is still a little different.

If you had to choose a Mountain Bike Capital of the World, where would it be for you? What's important to you for that designation... is it just the trails? Or are there other factors at play? Let us know from the list below and if we happened to miss a spot (we really tried not to), select other, and drop it in the comments.

What is the mountain bike capital of the world?


What's the most important thing for a mountain bike capital?




Posted In:
Other


53 Comments

  • 24 0
 Trademark lawyer here: nothing is registered in the U.S., it's merely a common law trademark right, which is severely restricted in geographic scope (and, to be honest, difficult to enforce). You can tell by their use of TM instead of R (registered trademark).

Put another way, it's the same protection that would prevent a pizza shop from copying the name of another on the same block. Given the limited geographic scope of protection, there's nothing stopping another U.S. city from making the same claim.

Sincerely, "Best Lawyer in the World" TM
  • 8 0
 change your user name to "Best Lawyer in the World" TM
  • 22 1
 When a place with 500' vert and nothing but flow trails claims to be the MTB capitol of the world.... LMAO it's not even the best spot in the US. Whistler and Squamish must be rolling their eyes.
  • 27 2
 Hell no, whistler and Squamish suck. Go to Bentonville - way better.
  • 15 1
 @onemind123: Agreed. Don’t come here.
  • 2 0
 i wonder where else in canada contends with the shore/sea to sky
  • 3 0
 @SquamishSucks: Yeah, you definitely wanna avoid this place... Nothing to see here folks.
  • 2 0
 @SquamishSucks: name checks out.
  • 1 0
 @crysvb: You can probably list a few dozen places in BC alone
  • 10 1
 Anywhere you're on two wheels is the bike capital of the world. Rubber side down!!
  • 5 0
 I haven’t been to a lot of the places listed but voted for Vancouver area, BC even though I have never been.

They seem to have almost everything and it’s the place almost everyone wants to go. Plus they are home to a lot of bike industry.

When I looked at going to Bentonville it was pain to get to, had only a few trail systems and didn’t have much elevation gain/loss. I’d put most of the Colorado areas (none listed except Fruita) above Bentonville.
  • 7 0
 Most important thing to be mountain bike capital is there is a walmart
  • 7 0
 where else am i supposed to get a bike?
  • 4 0
 Sea to sky, Vancouver up to pemby and everything inbetween. There is good riding all over the world but nowhere can come close to the amount, quality, variety and local support that the sea to sky offers.
  • 1 0
 I've ridden in a lot of different places and I'd have to agree. I haven't been for 10 years, but I've yet to visit somewhere better than it was then, let alone now. For me, Finale is the only place that's come anywhere near the quality and diversity.
  • 1 0
 If you normalize for geographic area, I imagine the Cumberland/Comox Valley/Mount Washington folk would have something to say about "nowhere com(ing) close".

Sea to Sky is fantastic, but a huge advantage for it is simply proximity to more people. Lots of amazing places throughout BC that have equally great riding, and everyone's always going to have their biases.

If Sea to Sky has anything that's a clear advantage, is historical impact on how MTB developed. (And even then, some would argue for, say, Kamloops)
  • 1 0
 A little self serving, but I would say Chile has a range of riding that few if any other regions have. The Andes run north to south and you are never more than an hour away from some of the highest mountains in the world. From the driest desert in the world (Atacama) in the north, through the center of the country that best resembles California through Oregon, to Patagonia in the south that is very similar to Canada to Alaska. Chile has accessible single track trails absolutely everywhere including right in the center of its modern and safe capital of Santiago, but also bike parks and remote trails hidden all over the Andes mountains and and its coastal range. It's hard to say what is "The Best" at anything, but Chile is up the with the best spots in the world for sure. On top of that, the riding scene is as big and active as any.
  • 1 0
 Don’t get me wrong... Bentonville is cool AF and what they’ve done there is mind blowing. Ever wonder what it would be like if someone spent a bizzilion dollars on your average terrain with below average dirt building trails in the middle of no where? Go see Bentonville. At the end of the day though, it’s a cool place to live and play but not a very inspiring place to mountain bike.
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz is a strange one. Very few trails are sanctioned by the local authorities, so you cant find them on trail maps. You need to ride with someone that knows the area, to find the trails. Then you are also risking getting ticketed by Rangers. It is more of a mountain bike underground there. I met some guys from Archer Components out there one day and they were nice enough to let me tag along with them. The trails were really nice. Steep as hell, with lovely dirt and beautiful redwoods. They made it look easy, but the trails pushed my limits.
  • 1 0
 An extensive trail network with a variety of trails and backcountry riding options. Year round riding is a must, ya can’t be a capital if you’re only open for part of the year.

So pretty much nothing in the East or Midwest of the USA.

Folks voting for Bentonville and Brevard, you all need to get out more, thems’ ponds compared to the oceans of riding out west.

I’m not sure I’d vote for BC riding or PNW as riding capitals due to limited riding seasons. For me, Bend is as good as it gets for a “central place” for mtb, but I’d never say any one place in the world is the capital I’d mountain biking.
  • 1 1
 Valle switzerland? Is that supposed to say Valais? Verbier is the unquestionable mountinbike capital of Europe

How is champery always getting mentioned as a world class riding destination? I found the riding there dissapointing and lacking variety
  • 1 0
 There's a small up and coming place called Queenstown, but shhh. Sometimes people get it confused with Queensland which is more known for it's world class surf than it's mountain biking.
  • 3 0
 First question for consideration. Are there mountains there.
  • 3 0
 Technically no, but in the US we like to make mountains out of mole hills so our sense of scale is a little bit skewed.
  • 2 0
 Is this some kind of trick question? The news video says Bentonville is the mountain bike capital of the world.
  • 1 0
 I had an amazing time in Nelson, NZ a couple of years ago. A great MTB local scene, with some stellar trails within riding distance of town.
  • 3 0
 Whistler
  • 3 2
 Vote for New Zealand. Most important quality: Everything is open and doing business to pre-covid levels.
  • 1 0
 Saw rhe title and thought of Peille, south of France, the place where it started for bruni barel and vouilloz.
  • 3 0
 Lake Tahoe
  • 3 1
 Vancouver Island is the worst
  • 3 0
 Regina, SK
  • 2 0
 YES! I just hucked off a 6" high curb yesterday! I really put the supermonsters through their paces...
  • 2 0
 And randomly Hong Kong is on the list.......... Batman
  • 1 0
 Innsbruck based on never being there.... but I hear the town is just as awesome as the trails.
  • 1 0
 The person riding the pumptrack with drop bars at 0:13 knows whats up. Pump-cross capital of the world!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for not putting Pisgah! Im from NYC but ridden out in so cal and rockies front range but NC took the cake!
  • 1 0
 Yes.. please move to Arkansas and NOT Colorado. Nothing to see here.. LOL.

P"
  • 1 0
 Rychlebské stezky, Czechia
  • 1 0
 It would be nice if the mountainbike capital of the world is a place that people can actually pronounce...
  • 2 3
 Wales..... hahahahahahahhahahhahahhahahahhahahhahahahhahhahahahhahahhahahhhaahahhahhahHhhahahHhHahahahahhahahhahahhahahhahah.....
  • 2 0
 The ignorance of people on this website is mindblowing! Have you ever ridden there?
  • 1 0
 Says someone from London. LOL
  • 2 0
 Rossland BC
  • 2 0
 Not telling you...
  • 1 0
 Whis
  • 2 1
 Durango by far
  • 1 0
 fontucky.
  • 1 0
 Kamloops, BC!
  • 1 0
 Surrey Hills!
  • 1 0
 Canader, eh?
  • 1 0
 Salida, Colorado
  • 1 0
 Red 15

Post a Comment



