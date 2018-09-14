USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll - What Matters Most: World Cup or World Champs?

Sep 14, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Well, that was a hell of a season. On the downhill side, we had some of the tightest racing in the history of the sport, at least in the men's field. We also have a new World Cup overall winner in Amaury Pierron who, while he had some success previously, really came into his own in 2018. The new generation is here, it seems, and they're fast as hell. And what's left to say about Rachel Atherton? She returned from some injuries to add to her World Cup tally (is it 1,000 wins yet?) and yet another World Champs title. Legendary domination, really.

The cross-country crew made it an exciting year, too, with Nino having his work cut out for him, and battle after battle in the women's field that culminated in an incredible final lap upset by Kate Courtney in Lenzerheide. Wild times. Cross-country racing is strong and, thanks to some great live coverage, and it's more electrifying than ever before.


Image by Piotr Staron
That's gotta feel good. Kate Courtney slipped away from Annika Langvad on the final lap and took America's first elite cross-country gold medal in seventeen years.


If you follow racing, and I mean really follow racing, you no doubt have an opinion when it comes to what's more important: A season-long World Cup series that takes into account consistency over the year, different venues and courses, and some strategy... Or the one-day, all or nothing World Champs where racers must deal with a special kind of pressure.

So, if you were a top-flight racer who needs to pick one to focus on, would you care more about the World Cup overall title, or would representing your country at the one-day World Championships sit at the top of your priority list?


What would matter more to you: The World Cup overall title or winning World Champs?

If you were a top racer, would you care more about winning the World Cup overall title, or would you put more weight on being a World Champion?



12 Comments

  • + 9
 I never understood why one random race per year was designated "World Champs" and everyone places so much importance on it despite the fact that it really isn't any different than any individual World Cup race. It's not like in golf for example, where the top pros might skip some of the smaller tournaments but then everyone attends The Masters. In world cup MTB everyone shows up to every race anyways.
  • - 2
 Clearly you haven't raced which explains your lack of understanding.
  • + 1
 I think it’s more about the competition between countries. Taking the teams out of it and letting the racers race among their fellow countrymen under the same flag.
  • + 1
 As a part time golfer/mtbr I agree. I would add that Hardline would be a major....
  • + 1
 Ever heard of the Olympics?
  • + 8
 If I were to win only one race, world champs it is. However if given the choice I would choose world cup overall title vs world champion.
  • + 5
 World Cup overall win demonstrates your regularity and committment as a racer during the whole season. World Champs is a great highlight to a career and the rainbow stripes is prestigious, but it does not reflect an overall domination like WC wins (as much as I love Bruni).
  • + 10
 STRAVA KOM!
  • + 1
 This one ^^ especially when you are competing against e bikes going uphill!!
  • + 4
 I always wonder why World Championship is such a big deal when obviously the most consistently superior World Cup racer is clearly a better demonstration of a racers abilities.

The whole “winning for your country” thing is pointless, as everyone is aware of what country the World Cup overall winner hails from.

Bruni seems like a nice guy, but Pierron clearly deserves all the accolades. Which is why I find World Championship somewhat obnoxious as it only serves to take away from the rider who just crushed an entire World Cup season.

They need to tweak it somehow so that it’s still a big deal, but so that it doesn’t detract from World Cup.
  • + 2
 World Cup overall is way more of a achievement
  • + 2
 World Cup Champs FTW!!

