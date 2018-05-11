USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: What Mountain Bike Event Are You Most Likely to Watch?

May 11, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Gwinning ain t easy but AG sure makes it look that way.
Smile, you're on camera.

Remember when it took weeks, not seconds, to find out race results? Print magazines, not computer screens, used to be the medium that delivered race recaps, and I can remember eagerly watching the mailbox to find out who won last month's NORBA National. Fast forward a couple decades and it's a different story - we've grown so accustomed to having instant access to photos, videos, and results from all the major mountain bike events that even a slight hiccup in a live stream broadcast from the other side of the globe can cause a flurry of angry comments to appear.

But that doesn't meant there isn't room for improvement – imagine being able to see entire World Cup DH or Enduro World Series race runs from top to bottom, without any blind spots. Or what if every racer had a helmet cam, and you could watch the race from their perspective in real time? Hopefully there will come a time when the quality and amount of coverage between all mountain bike disciplines is equal, without sacrificing the difficulty or length of the race track, and choosing which event to watch will become the hard part.

For this week's poll, imagine that the weekend has arrived, and in some sort of scheduling snafu there's a World Cup, Enduro World Series, Red Bull Rampage and Crankworx all taking place at the same time. You only can only choose one event to watch live, and having multiple screens going simultaneously isn't possible. The coverage is exactly the same for all of the events – good camera angles, entertaining commentators, the works. Which one do you choose?



What mountain bike event are you most likely to watch?

It's the weekend. You've already gone on a long ride, and now you want to sit back and watch some mountain bike racing. If all of the coverage was of equal quality, but you could only watch one event, which one would you pick?



4 Comments

  • + 3
 If EWS coverage was like World Cup DH coverage... I would be so excited. Even if they picked 1 or 2 stages to film live, it would be so awesome! I love the existing coverage, but some live coverage would be so sweet, and would make it more exiting to watch with friends. Whenever the WC happens, I always get a group of folks together to watch. It'd be nice to see the EWS the same way.
  • + 2
 Why isnt there a free ride world circuit similar to that of skiing and snowboarding? It's basically Rampage, but for skiis and snowboards.
  • + 1
 That is too hard of a choice, can I pick my top three?
  • + 1
 Other: Redbull Hardline no doubt.

Post a Comment



