Pinkbike Poll: What Protective Apparel You Typically Ride With?

I've noticed that more riders are wearing full face helmets these days. That has to be a good thing; the last time I checked, my face was a part of my head, and so it stands to reason that in protecting my head, I should endeavor not to leave that bit out. Reason doesn't always prevail however, and on most trail rides in summer I will still wear an open face helmet. The exception? When I'm on an eeBizzle.
I tend to ride up hills with almost exclusive use of the most powerful assistance mode. As a result, exertion levels and heat generation are comparatively low, making a full face helmet a more palatable option. I have wondered whether the rise in full face helmet usage can be partially accounted for by the rise in e-bike popularity, or whether riders are simply taking the risk of concussion more seriously these days, no matter what kind of bike they ride.
I'll also sometimes throw on a chest and back protector to go over the top of my shirt if I'm just using the e-bike for lapping out fast and rocky downhill trails. Knee pads are statutory, unless I'm gravel riding on an XC bike. Elbow pads? They'll come out twice, maybe three times per year, usually when late luteal has lasted an actual century and I'm anxious for literally no logical reason whatsoever.
I judge myself for this, knowing that my decision making is not entirely logical here. After all, speeds are dangerously high no matter what bike I'm riding. Weirdly, the sketchier the tires, the less protection I wear.
What protection do you wear on the regular, and does the kind of bike you're riding influence what protection you wear?
Possibly an unlucky accident but in the same type of incident I think the same thing would happen and I've damaged a few gloves in the past which Im glad weren't my hands.
As far as a clean break from an impact to say the middle of your collar bone, much more force is required. Not impossible but you’re just as likely to break your clavicle from the edge of your helmet, or a natural feature. But there’s not meaningful data that suggests the neck brace accelerates this specific injury.
RIP my brother - I miss him every day.
I used to wear a neck brace and then stopped because it fell out of fashion.
Then a I took a crash and fractured my spine. It would have 100% been avoided if I was wearing a brace.
Now I wear one again
Trust me. Being in a neck brace 24/7 for 6 months REALLY sucks.
the only comment that presents actual data and still gets downvotes.
That said, I always wear a full face and knee/elbow pads when doing chairlift/shuttle/winch riding, and a chest/back protector at lift parks. Gloves are always on just for grip (sweaty hands). Typically in a half shell while trail riding unless it's particularly gnarly/unfamiliar, though I've started wearing knee and elbow pads more often.
To be honest though, my riskiest riding is probably when I'm flying down blue trails on XC tires with minimal pads and a half shell. I'm much more conscious about risk assessment when I'm riding harder trails, making easy trails riskier ironically.
I hit the ground with my hands, somehow didn't break my wrist (but bruised my palms) and fractured the radial head and neck (no direct impact to my elbow).
It's easy to live with break as breaks go (no cast, cannot lift more than a coffee cup for 6 weeks). But still annoying.
So pads would not have helped in that instance.
But DH riding at a park, elbows pads all the way.
down my local rowdiest trail in western NC (now completely obliterated by Helene) and took a 1" diameter stick to the shin - it penetrated, went in 4 inches deep just under the skin & stopped shy of coming back out the upper end
I couldn't walk or ride so I had to pull it out - got all my 1st aid ready, cried, and then yanked it - gushing. Got it plugged & covered, rode out to the car in total pain and a week later was released from the hospital - I am am still removing bark chunks nearly a year later
The ride before that one I was adamant that the next ride would be with shinguards because of rocks to the shin from being so dry & halfway out on the fatal climb I debated going back to get my shin guards and instead said "just chill & go slow, you'll be fine". Huge mistake
I now wear shins everywhere, more to protect the infected crater where I was stabbed - but to prevent further stabs & I don't give a f*ck who sees them or comments... spend $10k of your own money on your one-way Game of Thrones torture bike stab & you'll do the same!!!
I use ankle protection quite a lot, especially on DJ bike
Neckbraces for whatever reason not common anymore
On uphills (unless techy, up/down) I take it off because the heat is too much. Every part of my body boils like liquid fire while I'm exercising so I've no choice but to take it off.
Also bought a back protector this year and wear it every ride because why not. I have it now so I might as well use it.
Gloves every ride all the time because of already mentioned body heat and subsequent sweaty palms.
As an aside I was out for a ride yesterday evening and came across a group of young lads, aged 12-15. These are usually riding the one bike park with uplifts 90% of the time, but were out on some normal trails yesterday. Every single one had full face and back/chest protector. It's the norm for this age group and lower I feel
For me, comfortable elbow pads are super underrated. Good ones generally fit well and stay in place, even if you have muscled arms. The number of crashes I've had that have resulted in very torn up elbows means they are an "every time" thing for me now. Most of my trail rides are long climbs to long descents. I stop at the top and pull on my elbow guards, which fit nicely in my hip pack.
I took one particularly gnarly crash at high speed off a jump in my 20's. Spent 4 hours in the hospital with doctors picking gravel out of my elbow. Internal and external stitches - doctor equated the injury to "being shot by a .22 caliber bullet". If I had had elbow guards on, I would've dusted myself off and kept riding.
I ride a 160/140mm trailbike and protection is lightweight FF, goggles, kneepads and gloves. In the rare occasion it's a fireroad only, no trails ride I will leave the kneepads at home and take an open face helmet and glasses. Same when I raced a marathon event a few weeks ago (although there were some tasty trails involved).
I really should get one of these new age spine protectors too, since I don’t wear my moto-style chest/back protector unless it’s a lift day.
My main injuries are pedal strikes on my calf - an area not covered except when wearing pants. Otherwise knee pads and sometimes elbow if I'm ambitious - almost always FF helmet.
Shuttle or lift = Full Face
Legs = open face
(And, as I’m owning a protector backpack, more often a back protector than not)
Yeah it’s not a dedicated full face and probably a little less safe, but I dont ride park that much.
If I did then I’d get a real full face. Never thought I looked like a Jerry but oh well, mtb fashion police can sue me
Anyways my point is moreso that a DH helmet isnt that much more inconvenient than carrying a helmet in 2 pieces, but will protect your head a fair bit more, not just the face
Never had a pedal hit my knee. Have pedals eating away at my shins all the time.
