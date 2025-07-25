Pinkbike Poll: What Protective Apparel You Typically Ride With?

When you ride a DH bike, what protection do you wear? Downhill helmet

I've noticed that more riders are wearing full face helmets these days. That has to be a good thing; the last time I checked, my face was a part of my head, and so it stands to reason that in protecting my head, I should endeavor not to leave that bit out. Reason doesn't always prevail however, and on most trail rides in summer I will still wear an open face helmet. The exception? When I'm on an eeBizzle.I tend to ride up hills with almost exclusive use of the most powerful assistance mode. As a result, exertion levels and heat generation are comparatively low, making a full face helmet a more palatable option. I have wondered whether the rise in full face helmet usage can be partially accounted for by the rise in e-bike popularity, or whether riders are simply taking the risk of concussion more seriously these days, no matter what kind of bike they ride.I'll also sometimes throw on a chest and back protector to go over the top of my shirt if I'm just using the e-bike for lapping out fast and rocky downhill trails. Knee pads are statutory, unless I'm gravel riding on an XC bike. Elbow pads? They'll come out twice, maybe three times per year, usually when late luteal has lasted an actual century and I'm anxious for literally no logical reason whatsoever.I judge myself for this, knowing that my decision making is not entirely logical here. After all, speeds are dangerously high no matter what bike I'm riding. Weirdly, the sketchier the tires, the less protection I wear.What protection do you wear on the regular, and does the kind of bike you're riding influence what protection you wear?