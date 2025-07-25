Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Poll: What Protective Apparel You Typically Ride With?

Jul 25, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

I've noticed that more riders are wearing full face helmets these days. That has to be a good thing; the last time I checked, my face was a part of my head, and so it stands to reason that in protecting my head, I should endeavor not to leave that bit out. Reason doesn't always prevail however, and on most trail rides in summer I will still wear an open face helmet. The exception? When I'm on an eeBizzle.

I tend to ride up hills with almost exclusive use of the most powerful assistance mode. As a result, exertion levels and heat generation are comparatively low, making a full face helmet a more palatable option. I have wondered whether the rise in full face helmet usage can be partially accounted for by the rise in e-bike popularity, or whether riders are simply taking the risk of concussion more seriously these days, no matter what kind of bike they ride.

photo

I'll also sometimes throw on a chest and back protector to go over the top of my shirt if I'm just using the e-bike for lapping out fast and rocky downhill trails. Knee pads are statutory, unless I'm gravel riding on an XC bike. Elbow pads? They'll come out twice, maybe three times per year, usually when late luteal has lasted an actual century and I'm anxious for literally no logical reason whatsoever.

I judge myself for this, knowing that my decision making is not entirely logical here. After all, speeds are dangerously high no matter what bike I'm riding. Weirdly, the sketchier the tires, the less protection I wear.

What protection do you wear on the regular, and does the kind of bike you're riding influence what protection you wear?

When you ride a DH bike, what protection do you wear?



When you ride a Trail or Enduro Bike, what protection do you wear?



When you ride an XC Bike, what protection do you wear?



When you ride an eMTB (Trail or Enduro), what protection do you wear?



When you ride a hardtail, what protection do you wear?



 Gloves, for me at least, are not really protection necessarily. The main purpose is my hands get too damn sweaty without them and I can't hold on.
  • 101
 I've found that gloves save a lot of wear on the grips more than anything.
  • 120
 They do prevent those thumb web blisters for me though.
  • 91
 also, some grips will be destroyed if you sweat directly on em or wash them. For example ODI dreadlocks thanks for your time
  • 3528
 No glove gang. Let the breeze from my sick speed keep my hands dry. Not once have gloves saved my hands from getting jacked up.
  • 90
 I for sure wear my gloves because I live close to the Rockies.
  • 140
 +1, nothing feels like riding it raw, but I can only do it when it’s between like 13 and 15 celsius :/
  • 490
 They are protection for most, I’ve never fallen without cutting my hands a little bit.
  • 561
 @jray152: Im always surprised by people not wearing gloves. If you slide off hands go down. Ever since I took all the skin off my palms locking up the front at 16 I won't ride anything without them.
Possibly an unlucky accident but in the same type of incident I think the same thing would happen and I've damaged a few gloves in the past which Im glad weren't my hands.
Happy riding to ya
  • 190
 Gloves once saved my palms when my front wheel slipped on a wet rail which I have crossed under too slack angle and I fell on tarmac palms first. They are also better on overgrown trails where you occasionally have an encounter with a blackberry sprout.
  • 70
 I wear gloves when ride park, especially rocky terrain like mammoth, whistler, probably most used after kneepads equipment
  • 70
 I had this problem until I switched grips. Deity Megattacks, still have grip with wet hands. I used to be a glove every ride kind of guy, until I rode a few rides without them. now I feel like I can't feel any feedback from the bike and have less control with them on.
  • 50
 @pisgahgnar Honestly, I kinda prefer to ride without gloves. But I will admit, there has been a few times where they have minimized the wounds on my palms in a crash. And they've saved my knuckles from being abused by the vegetation occasionally as well.
  • 121
 Gloves always. I've punched a few trees in my day.
  • 713
flag DoubleCrownAddict (Jul 25, 2025 at 12:48) (Below Threshold)
 Ride a whole day with gloves then ride a whole day without gloves and discover they are necessary unless you only do short rides.
  • 20
 @jray152: this is true but having to pat your grips and hands dry after a 45 minute climb leaves some to be desired.
  • 70
 I wear the most minimalist gloves I can find. Super ventilated, single layer palm, etc. I don't like the feel through the bars being muted by the gloves, but I want that blister protection, and even just that thin layer of clarino between a hand and whatever you're crashing into makes a surprisingly big difference in the amount of pain you end up in after a crash.
  • 10
 @Ih8Hondas: this is kinda my approach too. Gave up the gloves with carbon knuckle protection many years ago lol.
  • 30
 yeah and gloves that 'protect' are awful.
  • 41
 @DoubleCrownAddict: I only use gloves when it’s too cold to ride without them and I hate it. Never had any issues with sweaty palms or sore hands even after the biggest days on the bike.
  • 30
 @jray152: crash harder then
  • 312
flag brighterlights (Jul 25, 2025 at 15:41) (Below Threshold)
 @DoubleCrownAddict: wrong. I ride 45+ miles per ride without gloves regularly. No issues. Maybe you should do something with them besides being a keyboard warrior, and build up some callouses.
  • 30
 I use gloves when I use kneepads.
Others than that,just when it's really cold (below 10ºC).
  • 13
 @Tristanssid: fall on your forearms with a clenched fist, hands out just leads to broken wrists
  • 10
 @jray152: You are in dry Arizona, where that is possible. Try it in Alabama in the summer and see how that feels.
  • 24
 I ride an ebike so dont get sweaty.
  • 31
 You’ll realize the clothes are protection when you bail at high speeds and rip apart your palms like I did

I still don’t wear gloves
  • 36
 @lastminutetech: Classic no gloves attitude and intelligence.
  • 71
 Gloves? Please. While everyone else is busy comparing $80 sweat mittens with touchscreen fingertips and laser-cut ventilation, I’m over here grabbing a handful of dirt like a caveman and achieving peak grip through sheer earth magic. It’s not just a ritual — it’s performance art.
  • 50
 @ThatEbikeGuy: because the motor is doing all of the real work?
  • 10
 @jray152: yup, they won't protect much if you don't put them on
  • 30
 Yeah, same, the sweat runs down my arms to make it worse! I get it, people sweat differently, but I gotta squeeze my helmet out occasionally too. I remember an old Bell helmet would collect the sweat and when I hit a g out it would unload into my eyes.
  • 20
 @Tristanssid: Skin off the palms is such a slow injury to heal as well. I wear gloves for exactly the same reason. Not the grip, just the fear of repeating that injury!
  • 1033
 These are the wrong questions. When I ride at a bike park or race I wear more protection than on a trail ride. However the bike does not change.
  • 440
 fill it out like the DH poll is for park and the trail poll is for... trails
  • 100
 Yes 100%, where I ride and the situation dictates what protection I where more than what bike I ride.
  • 140
 @justinfoil: Yup, that’s how I answered too. I only have a trail bike, but I answered for DH for when I’m at a bike park, for enduro for when I’m riding sketchy trails, and XC for when I’m just out for a ride.
  • 20
 I fully agree the questioning is questionable at least. It’s not the bike which makes the difference, it’s how I ride it. Party labs on my e-bike after work, may require more protection as a alpine single trail adventure.
  • 552
 Why have neck braces fallen off so hard? My brother took an absolute hugey a couple weeks ago. Destroyed his helmet. I think the neck brace saved his life.
  • 193
 I totally agree. I rarely see another person wearing them at bike parks. Even in motocross they've fallen off, though I attribute that to people like Ryan Hughes who were very outspoken against them. Michael Mosiman is the only pro rider I can think of that still wears one. For me, it's hard for me to ignore data like the Great Lakes EMS study and come away thinking that neck braces are ineffective, regardless of the issues with the study. www.cyclenews.com/2018/12/article/neck-brace-effectiveness-study. I have an Atlas Air that I will continue to wear as long as I ride downhill/moto. A hobby is not worth a life changing injury.
  • 132
 I've taken a couple crashes in neck braces where the neck brace was pretty close to breaking my collar bone. Those crashes were otherwise not very notable, and I wouldn't have had any injuries or soreness. But my shoulder was pretty sore from the neck brace. I think they have value in certain crashes, and a broken collar bone is better than a broken neck. But I also think they're a bit of a liability in some of the less severe, more common crashes that I take, and they're fairly annoying to wear. So at least for me, I don't wear them anymore.
  • 330
flag DoubleCrownAddict (Jul 25, 2025 at 12:49) (Below Threshold)
 You lack maneuverability on the bike which makes you slower and can be dangerous.
  • 151
 @DoubleCrownAddict: then the brace didn't fit right. Once I put mine on I forget about it until it's time to take it off.
  • 38
flag jesse-effing-edwards (Jul 25, 2025 at 13:48) (Below Threshold)
 There are cases where neck braces lead to really severe collarbone brakes etc as all the force is isolated into areas that don't normally take it. Ive heard of one person hitting an artery this way and almost dying. Thats why I stopped wearing mine.
  • 122
 @jesse-effing-edwards: would you rather have a broken collarbone, or a broken spinal cord?
  • 24
 A lot of research in the motocross world have shown they're prohibitive and more dangerous. Likely applies to MTB.
  • 130
 @jesse-effing-edwards: the collar bone thing is a myth. Or at very least a loose correlation. 90% of breaks come from outstretch arms which along the axis of the clavicle only takes about 8lbs of force…

As far as a clean break from an impact to say the middle of your collar bone, much more force is required. Not impossible but you’re just as likely to break your clavicle from the edge of your helmet, or a natural feature. But there’s not meaningful data that suggests the neck brace accelerates this specific injury.
  • 24
 I used neck braces for a long time when riding on more challenging trails. However, I noticed that wearing them harmed my posture and put me in more dangerous situations. Without them, I can position myself better on the bike and ride more safely.
  • 71
 @chriskneeland: I'd be very interested in seeing this research because all I've ever seen from the motocross side is opinions saying it is more dangerous, I've never seen anything research-wise showing they are more dangerous.
  • 20
 @chriskneeland: A study done by some emergency services provider that was linked in the motocross subreddit a while back found the opposite. Can't look it up at the moment as I'm at work.
  • 90
 My leatt collar has saved my life at least 3 times now. Would never wear a full face without one, I have no clue why it seems to be so unpopular. I have had a neck brace break my collar bone once, but I would have 100% been paralyzed without it. I would take a broken collar bone over a neck injury any day.
  • 30
 @Gustavotomasi: How old were those braces? Modern braces are far less intrusive. I don't even notice the Atlas Air that I have now as long as I have the straps to hold it on my shoulders in steeps (without those it slides into my helmet and is a distraction). On the moto bike I don't even bother with those straps and still don't notice it. My old Leatt definitely reduced my range of motion in normal riding situations though, which was a large part of why I switched to the Atlas.
  • 60
 First off, glad your brother is ok.
Regardless of all other stuff that’s the important stuff.
RIP my brother - I miss him every day.
  • 22
 @Ih8Hondas: i always found it hard to integrate my neckbrace with my back protector, so i stopped wearing it
  • 20
 @bhuff: Ya, I guess I shouldn't have used the word research. More track testing by riders and coaches that claim it affects their riding position so much that it's more dangerous to wear one. Who knows, maybe it affects their times on the track more than anything else and they just choose to risk it. Ryan Hughes is one of the most vocal ones against them. And you hear a lot of riders that have previously warn them giving the same reasons to why they don't anymore.
  • 80
 This!
I used to wear a neck brace and then stopped because it fell out of fashion.
Then a I took a crash and fractured my spine. It would have 100% been avoided if I was wearing a brace.

Now I wear one again Smile

Trust me. Being in a neck brace 24/7 for 6 months REALLY sucks.
  • 10
 @wburnes: I don't think it's necessarily that you have to crash in such a way that you would have broken your spinal cord. It was my second time hearing about the potential for injury from a doctor buddy that actually had me ditch mine. But that was partly due to it just being annoying with my back protector. I don't ride super hard or get huge air, so not wearing one at the bike park for me is about as risky as not wearing one on normal pedally trails, where people don't even wear a full face. I think if I was getting big air I might be more inclined.
  • 11
 @bhuff: one of the reasons they have fallen out of favor is because there is no real evidence of them protecting spines but there is real evidence of them breaking collarbones.Ftr I’m not knocking neck braces (I don’t know a serious car racer that would strap in without a HANS device) I’m just observing trends
  • 20
 @Kopkins: It fit fine, and there was no way to adjust it so it didn’t interfere. Neck braces aren’t for everybody, especially if you have flexible shoulders.
  • 20
 @bhuff: @bhuff: Ryan Hughes is kooky with his takes. He also thinks knee braces don't help and only hurt, which is an insane take.
  • 10
 @bhuff: While the study includes a lot of injury data, it only looks at riders who were already hurt. Without knowing how many total riders wore braces, we can’t measure actual injury risk. It also doesn’t account for key factors like crash severity, rider experience, terrain, or even age—all of which affect outcomes. So while the numbers may look convincing, we can’t draw meaningful conclusions about how effective neck braces really are.
  • 10
 @bhuff:

the only comment that presents actual data and still gets downvotes.
  • 551
 flip flops, jorts, and my protec.
  • 273
 Crocs > flip flops
  • 330
 @jsnfschr: Crocs are way to much protection, You might start thinking you can do anything and push it too far. Stick with flops, more likely to make it home in one piece.
  • 30
 The bucky lasek classic helmet got me through my teens
  • 30
 @justinfoil: That's fair. I've seen some pretty rowdy moves on a bike with Crocs. Grip for days.
  • 50
 @justinfoil: y'all are wimps. I prefer the grip I get from letting my pedal pins dig into the skin of my bare feet.
  • 40
 The old roadie backwards caps for XC rides.
  • 10
 @WildboiBen: too much grip. You'll get lazy and stop dropping your heels and get bounced. The blood from your feet will make you slip on the ground and you'll slide all the way down the trail on your ass and need skin grafts. Just wear the flops!
  • 20
 @justinfoil: you've fallen for big flip flop propaganda. I'm sorry, I don't talk to sheeple.
  • 20
 @WildboiBen: You probably wear slides and socks. I don't talk to cro-magnons.
  • 10
 @justinfoil: SOCKS AND CROCS GET IT RIGHT YOU TROGLODYTE
  • 10
 @WildboiBen: that's a croc-magnon intelligence-level move.
  • 471
 My massive balls and inflated ego do the trick just fine.
  • 290
 Riding within my limits and knowing how far I can push myself is my #1 method of protection. Gear is my last line of defense.

That said, I always wear a full face and knee/elbow pads when doing chairlift/shuttle/winch riding, and a chest/back protector at lift parks. Gloves are always on just for grip (sweaty hands). Typically in a half shell while trail riding unless it's particularly gnarly/unfamiliar, though I've started wearing knee and elbow pads more often.

To be honest though, my riskiest riding is probably when I'm flying down blue trails on XC tires with minimal pads and a half shell. I'm much more conscious about risk assessment when I'm riding harder trails, making easy trails riskier ironically.
  • 10
 This! My worst accident was in the mildest of conditions going less than 2 miles per hour when I was fatigued. It required surgery. No amount of protection could have saved me from it (triple fracture due to foot getting caught in frame while losing balance).
  • 320
 Seventeen layers of bubble wrap.
  • 220
 you'll sound like popcorn when you crash and roll down the hill.
  • 251
 Investors- we ride all the bikes and wear all the protective gear. Knee pads, full face helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, back protector, chest protector, gloves, thigh pads, hip pads, tailbone pads, and mouth guard! And yes that includes my slope style bike, gravel bike and road bike.
  • 190
 Also, all my bikes are 2025 model!
  • 261
 If I frequented a bike park i'd wear a back protector and a neck brace. They're so low profile now and honestly quite comfy.. I've seen the smallest of crashes change someone's life.
  • 160
 I do not understand why chest and back protector is not used as much as helmet and knee pads… some of the injuries are life treating specially perforating your chest into the middle of no where… just hug a tree with broken branches, falling on sharp rocks… stab your handlebar… Until know these might been too hot but seems to start appearing more pedal friendly options finally.
  • 163
 Seriously where is the neck brace on the list? Head and spine injuries are the two truly life changing injuries. You can live with a blown up knee without major lifestyle changes. A severed spinal cord high up... Not so much
  • 22
 @PauRexs: for me it’s because I can’t afford a chest/back protector. I don’t ride park enough to really justify the expense. Maybe by next year I’ll have saved enough. I have my old Diane’s back protector still though
  • 40
 @PauRexs: personally, its because I cant be bothered with the faff of finding one that fits well and is comfy enough that I would wear it enough to justify. Bike shops in NZ are allergic to holding stock, so that idea is stored firmly in the too hard basket. That reminds me, I need a bigger too hard basket.
  • 60
 @flyinflynn: as someone who is currently going through a series of major knee surgeries I wholeheartedly disagree with that comment, my life has changed drastically and it sucks. Better than a severed spinal cord obviously, but it is definitely still significant.
  • 30
 @st-alfie: I 've heard from ppl who tried the new Rockintor Airmax pedaling armor that you don't notice at all you're wearing one and is level 2 everywhere and has an organprotect feature exactly for aiding these stabbing elements.., Waiting for it...
  • 30
 Agree. Understand they aren't for everyone but did find it strange that neck braces weren't a choice.
  • 10
 @PauRexs: I was somewhat intrigued by those, but fail to see any review or first-hand experience with those. Did you find any?
  • 10
 @PauRexs: Because doing a lot of climbing on a trail ride with a heat index over 100 degrees and super high humidity puts me at a lot more risk of heat stroke than a bad crash
  • 10
 @PauRexs: also, how did they test it, since the Rockintor site states production starts in september this year? Were they product testers?
  • 10
 Only found a reporter from Spain from ruedasgordas.es on their insta so far
  • 20
 @Mac1987: Some sponsored test/riders already using in some races around Barcelona. I am waiting mine for end september-october.
  • 230
 I went OTB at Dyfi about 8 weeks ago, full-face, knees & back protector. I broke 7 ribs and had a bleed on the lung. I'm sure it would of been worse without protection. I spent on some nice gear that makes me want to wear it, I'm not worried about looking daft.
  • 1113
 Not to be a dick but... Do you think all the protective gear might have given you a false sense of security? Would you have still ridden as hard/fast without them? I know I've been guilty of thinking: "I've got gear on, I'll try xxx" when I wouldn't have without it...
  • 80
 Since my latest crash doing trail (also with several ribs broken), I carry my back and chest protector (D3O) in a small backpack while climbing (it's crazy how little space they take up when folded) and put them on for the downhills
  • 240
 @G-Sport: Oddly, for me personally I don't feel much more reckless with all my protection gear on. Maybe I've crashed enough with it on to know it'll still hurt.
  • 10
 @G-Sport: it‘s an interesting thought. I broke my collarbone 3 times, 1 with protective gear, 2 times only with open face helmet and nothing else.
  • 20
 Out of curiosity what chest/ back protector were you wearing? I've noticed other then the high end moto ones don't seem to offer much rib protection
  • 10
 @theredthread: What protector do you have? I have a D3O one but it's a bit bulky, would love to check out a more portable solution.
  • 11
 @theredthread: ive always thought of my backpack as being pretty good back protection. pads, straps and a balloon of water.
  • 40
 @jesse-effing-edwards: make sure there's nothing pokey in there. You dont want an Allen key or something shivved into your back in a crash
  • 60
 I ride with full protection at Dyfi - even a neck-brace and shin guards. Don't think anyone has ever noticed that I'm in armour from head to toe. I actually think those that wear little armour there stand out more.it's been really dry at Dyfi recently and I've seen some shocking abrasions from people wearing no elbow pads or gloves. It's not a place to have a high speed crash wih no protection, and it's even worse when it's currently so dry.
  • 20
 @G-Sport: absolutely no offense taken, totally get you. I'm 47 & have been riding DH for years & Dyfi a regular. TBH I was just unlucky, first half of the first day, if anything riding too casual on a track that demanded my attention.
  • 20
 @BullMooose: my fav one is the Racer Plastron armor (to wear on top), super compact when folded, very comfortable and you can adjust the height, which is a great point if you want to cover properly your ribs. Some riders from the Commençal Mucoff still wear it even if sponsored by Dharco. I also have a Fox Baseframe Pro D30 vest (to wear underneath), which has a thicker back protection, but it's a bit more bulky and you can't adjust the height. Both are great, tho, and both fit in my small and cheap backpack that I hide inside the internal frame storage of my Santa Cruz when I go down. I can even put my goggles and gloves in the frontal pockets of the backpack when I climb.
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: sure, better than nothing, but I hate going down with a backpack, I find it very uncomfortable, while I don't even notice the armor.
  • 40
 @G-Sport: I'm disappointed to see how many downvotes people gave you for this one. Risk Compensation is a real thing as confirmed by tons of research.
  • 10
 @Niseach1: I think it's what the cool kids do. Vans & an oversized t-shirt seem pretty standard. Each to their own, but I have a mortgage and my boss wasn't overly chuffed & me having to take time off.
  • 261
 If you ride an ebike, your mom should have used protection
  • 70
 As much as ebike bashing is annoying to me. This was a good one!
  • 251
 Neck brace should be added to at least the DH bike poll!
  • 160
 Teeth are expensive so I like a full face whenever I’m riding anything that is remotely fast. Also still rock a neck brace at the bike park. They have fallen out of fashion, but I have gone otb fairly severely with it on and felt it do its job so it has earned its keep
  • 51
 Not to mention a badly broken nose lasts a lifetime.
  • 30
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Can attest to both of these. Having many bonding repairs done on one of my front teeth and a repaired nose I've never again been able to breathe through properly sucks. Proper full face helmets are so good, light and breathable now, can't recommend getting a good one (and wearing it) enough
  • 31
 It amazes me clip on face guards aren't the norm, especially when you ride in mountains and do pretty much all the downs at once. I can clip mine onto a fanny or bag no problem. An acquaintance lost teeth and 1000s in a fall. I pretty much never ride without.
  • 50
 @jesse-effing-edwards: clip on fun face helmets are heavier and more expensive than lightweight and breathable DH helmets like the IXS Trigger FF, Dainese Linea, and Limar Livigno
  • 50
 @jesse-effing-edwards: Cousin just face planted in one of those clip on chin bar contraptions the other day. All it did was break and smash his face anyway. Told him that's exactly the reason I refuse to take half measures with helmets. Proper chin bar or nothing.
  • 150
 Broke my radial head this weekend at Whistler. Might be time to buy some elbow pads 😩
  • 1613
 Then you gotta wear long sleeves or you look like a nerd.
  • 100
 I hate wearing elbowpads. But they honestly are probably the useful bit of protection. In any crash your almost guaranteed to scrape up your elbow forearm.
  • 40
 Not sure if pads fix that problem. Broke mine along with the ulna while wearing elbow pads. Pads had to be cut off at the ER.
  • 30
 I broke mine a few weeks ago (radial head and neck - for anyone else this is an arm bone we are talking about) from an impact to my palm.

I hit the ground with my hands, somehow didn't break my wrist (but bruised my palms) and fractured the radial head and neck (no direct impact to my elbow).

It's easy to live with break as breaks go (no cast, cannot lift more than a coffee cup for 6 weeks). But still annoying.

So pads would not have helped in that instance.

But DH riding at a park, elbows pads all the way.
  • 10
 @Ososmash: ah yeah I gave a rock slab the people’s elbow. They definitely would’ve saved mine. Heal up man.
  • 60
 @DoubleCrownAddict: I will gladly look like a nerd if it saves me a busted elbow. Smashing elbows into things hurts. Like, a lot.
  • 40
 I don't understand why people will wear knee pads but no elbow pads. they're equally important but elbows seem to be less robust.
  • 161
 Maybe I’m just old… but it’s crazy to me how knee pads have gone back out of style for trail/all mountain type riding
  • 131
 Same. Wear them every ride. They're so good now you forget you have them on; the cost / benefit makes it an easy choice.
  • 44
 I only wear knee pads when riding DH/ park / jumps / fast trails. Everywhere else just seems like overkill with flats. If it were clipless I would consider knee pads more often.
  • 80
 Personally my knees never really take much damage in falls. Its the upper body (arms, back and shoulders) that seem to get beat up.
  • 10
 I have light g-form kneepads for that matter
  • 40
 I get knee pain when i wear them uphill, so maybe more people have that issue
  • 20
 @Stokedonthis: Depends on the type of pads maybe. I have knee issues and find that the pedal friendly, light weight knee pads give me more support. Kind of like a knee brace.
  • 20
 @Skyline32: we must fall differently
  • 30
 If I don't wear knee pads I get little bruises on the inside of my knees from the top tube. Go figure.
  • 10
 I've crashed myself hard many times over many long years on bikes of all types - MTB, road, moto, even unicycle! Broken bones, hospitalization, and all kinds of trauma. Every one of those injuries was upper body. I have never hurt knees or legs on a bike other than a scrape. So I'm fully armored on top, but have never even worn a knee pad on a bike. I get my lower body injuries from skiing...
  • 120
 What about eye protection,I have recovered from a broken back,busted rotator cuff ligament.bicep tear,broken ribs, torn knee ligament, hand and wrist injuries, scars on my face,and head from branches and 4 concussions all this does not mean i a some sort of badass,, I have been doing it 35yrs am nearly 70 yrs young, and love riding more than ever but I would NEVER NEVER NEVER ride without eye protection! years ago in MBUK I remember, a lad writing in,saying he was out on a ride and he felt a thump and he was knocked off the bike. The thump was a branch hitting then back of his eye socket! he was lucky, it pushed his eye out so it was hanging on his cheek, to hospital and they popped it back in. lucky boy!!!!!!!!!!!! over the years i have forgotten most bits of kit and carried on with the ride. but when i forgot my glasses,its was off to screwfix for somre cheapo safety bins, BE WARNED LADS,not at all cool to lose an eye
  • 140
 Yesterday I got passed on the way up by an ebike. Rider was wearing jeans, cotton tee and backwards ball cap.
  • 110
 If I find myself on a trail where most folks are wearing full face helmets along with back and chest protectors, I know I am on the wrong trail for me. I ride plenty of black diamond trails but I'm closer to 60 than 55 years old and want to continue riding so if in doubt, I'll walk a drop that is beyond my risk level and I don't do jumps. I'm always impressed with the folks that can ride the gnarly stuff and glad they are pushing the limits, but that's not me.
  • 50
 Ultimately all the rad is great but just riding & doing it pain free & having fun is what it's all about
  • 90
 Shin guards for me. The part of my body that takes the most hits (rocks flung up by front wheel and pedal strikes) and the least uncomfortable piece of protection since they don't (or at least shouldn't) bend...
  • 40
 Yup! When I’m riding at a bike park (only three or four times a year) I add shin guards to the mix, along with the usual knee pads. Also I have some little ankle-bone protector things, because my shoes don’t protect them and I smacked them against rocks enough to think they need something.
  • 30
 And me when riding DH. Wrist braces as well.
  • 60
 Last Sept I was taking a chill lap
down my local rowdiest trail in western NC (now completely obliterated by Helene) and took a 1" diameter stick to the shin - it penetrated, went in 4 inches deep just under the skin & stopped shy of coming back out the upper end

I couldn't walk or ride so I had to pull it out - got all my 1st aid ready, cried, and then yanked it - gushing. Got it plugged & covered, rode out to the car in total pain and a week later was released from the hospital - I am am still removing bark chunks nearly a year later

The ride before that one I was adamant that the next ride would be with shinguards because of rocks to the shin from being so dry & halfway out on the fatal climb I debated going back to get my shin guards and instead said "just chill & go slow, you'll be fine". Huge mistake

I now wear shins everywhere, more to protect the infected crater where I was stabbed - but to prevent further stabs & I don't give a f*ck who sees them or comments... spend $10k of your own money on your one-way Game of Thrones torture bike stab & you'll do the same!!!
  • 10
 Yep! i wear hard Leatt knee and shin guards, saved me from injuries at rock garden crashes more than once
  • 100
 I know most people don't bother with neck braces, but we really should be wearing them, and pinkbike should add them to the polls to promote wearing them.
  • 18
flag Matt115lamb (Jul 25, 2025 at 13:27) (Below Threshold)
 You’re joking right?
  • 20
 I have one and feel bad about not wearing it haha
  • 10
 @luca-thekid: better safe than sorry - i wear one when i'm out by myself on black-diamond trails. saved my neck when i fell down a cliff once
  • 132
 "I don't ride an eMTB" being the number one answer restored my faith in the Pinkbike community
  • 70
 Decent crash on a berm the other day at the park, fullface, back, chest, elbow and knees covered and walked away to keep on riding. Not a chance I would have walked out fine with just a full face and jeans and a tshirt. More riding is winning.
  • 60
 In the past 3 weeks alone I’ve seen/known 4 people who shredded their elbow in the bike park. One showed the X-ray with rocks in there. Another was a guy sitting there being treated with a 4x3 inch section of skin literally hanging, you could see everything inside there.
I just don’t get it… but to each their own!
  • 50
 Of all the pads available. Elbow pads seem the hardest to make to fit the masses comfortably.
  • 30
 @jlb77: I'll deal with some discomfort that I don't even notice while riding in order to avoid smashing my elbows on stuff.
  • 10
 @jlb77: it's difficult to find ones that fit my elbows comfortably and stay in place
  • 100
 Neckbrace ?
  • 60
 How capable modern short travel bikes are now leads (at least me) down a dangerous path. I go out on my spur prepped for XC but end up riding stuff as if I was on a trail/enduro bike
  • 50
 It’s not which bike I ride, it’s what I’m doing with it. Uplift day I wear a full-face. When I’m pedalling uphill I wear an open-face. Same approach on everything from fairly long travel ebike to singlespeed hardtail! Always wear knee pads. And add a back protector for uplift days (in the pack).
  • 40
 Why am I seeing so many puny chest/back protectors that are at best level 1 protection? What happened to proper body armor with attached elbow pads and full-length spine protection? POC makes a couple and Leatt, too, but all I see in shops and at parks are those useless chest/back "protectors." What happened? I personally like my spinal cord and elbows...
  • 70
 no options for neck brace on a DH bike? wtf?
  • 50
 Where are neck-brace and ankle protection?

I use ankle protection quite a lot, especially on DJ bike

Neckbraces for whatever reason not common anymore
  • 50
 I rock a mouth guard in the bike park. I am pretty sure it saved me a concussion last year so I would recommend it to anyone doing DH.
  • 10
 Have you tried many? Any reccos?
  • 20
 Whoa! This is a good idea/reminder. Probably not for everyone but I have read there can be some benefits to a mouthpiece.
  • 20
 Probably wouldn't be a bad idea for me to get one of those.
  • 20
 @owl-X: no recommendations. I am just using a cheap Walmart one that you boil in water to shape
  • 30
 I 'had to' buy a full face as a prerequisite for some coaching my club organised and recently for an enduro race. Since then I wear it every time I ride unless I ride to the trails from my house.
On uphills (unless techy, up/down) I take it off because the heat is too much. Every part of my body boils like liquid fire while I'm exercising so I've no choice but to take it off.

Also bought a back protector this year and wear it every ride because why not. I have it now so I might as well use it.

Gloves every ride all the time because of already mentioned body heat and subsequent sweaty palms.

As an aside I was out for a ride yesterday evening and came across a group of young lads, aged 12-15. These are usually riding the one bike park with uplifts 90% of the time, but were out on some normal trails yesterday. Every single one had full face and back/chest protector. It's the norm for this age group and lower I feel
  • 20
 Yeah I got a TLD Stage for the bike park and was shocked at how comfortable and light it was compared to the old-school FFs I’d borrowed/rented in the past. I rarely notice the difference except on scorching hot days. I ended up using it on the riskier trail rides as well just because why not?
  • 30
 Strange that neck brace is not on there. I still wear my Leatt brace when I am going to the bike park. I never want to get injured, but some injuries I will go to great lengths to prevent.

For me, comfortable elbow pads are super underrated. Good ones generally fit well and stay in place, even if you have muscled arms. The number of crashes I've had that have resulted in very torn up elbows means they are an "every time" thing for me now. Most of my trail rides are long climbs to long descents. I stop at the top and pull on my elbow guards, which fit nicely in my hip pack.

I took one particularly gnarly crash at high speed off a jump in my 20's. Spent 4 hours in the hospital with doctors picking gravel out of my elbow. Internal and external stitches - doctor equated the injury to "being shot by a .22 caliber bullet". If I had had elbow guards on, I would've dusted myself off and kept riding.
  • 30
 Missing the non-removable chinbar lightweight FF helmet option (IXS Trigger, TLD Stage etc). Even if it's DH certified it's a different thing from a full-on DH helmet.

I ride a 160/140mm trailbike and protection is lightweight FF, goggles, kneepads and gloves. In the rare occasion it's a fireroad only, no trails ride I will leave the kneepads at home and take an open face helmet and glasses. Same when I raced a marathon event a few weeks ago (although there were some tasty trails involved).
  • 30
 Why are these polls related to bike type? It's not the bike that makes the risk, it's the trail. Doing a mellow XC trail on an Enduro bike? Open face helmet and gloves. Black lift-assisted run on a hardtail? All the gear (especially on a hardtail...).
  • 20
 I got a Fox Proframe for a bike park roadtrip two summers ago, and honestly it’s so light and ventilated that I wear it nearly all the time now, no matter how mellow the trails are. The only exception is when it’s so cold I need a balaclava, which doesn’t fit under it.

I really should get one of these new age spine protectors too, since I don’t wear my moto-style chest/back protector unless it’s a lift day.
  • 50
 There needs to be a distinction between a lighter "enduro" full face and a full DH helmet.
  • 50
 ...Does a crown on a tooth count as a micro helmet??
  • 10
 My downhill bike is when I've visited Whistler. I wore most of the standard safety stuff minus back protection (which I would next time).

My main injuries are pedal strikes on my calf - an area not covered except when wearing pants. Otherwise knee pads and sometimes elbow if I'm ambitious - almost always FF helmet.
  • 40
 My hardtail is my downhill bike, so I may have skewed the results. Blame Chromag, I guess.
  • 20
 I’ve been using this new brand CASED! Stuff is so comfortable and way more durable and protective than anything out there tbh! Stuff is insanely affordable too for what you’re getting! You guys should look into it!
  • 40
 I also think long sleeve shirt is protection. Might not save injury, but saves skin.
  • 10
 Yeah, I wear one both to avoid cuts and scratches, and to avoid sunburn. Although I do push the sleeves up when I'm doing a fire road ascent in the shade.
  • 20
 To me, it matters less which type of bike I ride, and more on how I get to the top.
Shuttle or lift = Full Face
Legs = open face
(And, as I’m owning a protector backpack, more often a back protector than not)
  • 20
 Weird categories. I wear an open face, gloves and light kneepads on trail rides. Enduro: Fullface, gloves and proper kneepads. DH: same as enduro but add back/chest protector.
  • 30
 Googles with fullface, glasses with open face.
  • 20
 No neck brace option? Is it that rare now that it's statistically insignificant? I wear a neck brace for park days, or really anytime I'm pulling out the DH sled. It's my stylish protective toilet seat.
  • 20
 I guess Leatt neck braces just aren't cool...because someone started a wives tail about them potentially breaking your collar bone? ....because thats more important than your neck LOL...silly kids
  • 10
 I'm hear to say that I think I may have to move to long sleeves all year as a form of protection. falling and scraping the crap out of my forearms is one of the most tedious injuries. Obviously it's not life changing, but wrecking shirts and sheets and trying to bandage around hair etc. is the worst! Some elbow pads come down pretty far, but I almost feel like abrasion protection is more of an issue on my falls, which often involve losing the front end on dust or gravel.
  • 30
 My hard tail is my pump track bike. Usually not many riders with helmets there so I feel over protected.
  • 80
 I don't know how people do that. I literally can't ride a bike without a helmet. It doesn't feel right and my body gets all discombobulated. It's like my riding abilities are stored in my helmet.
  • 10
 I wear a convertible helmet when I hit the gnarly trails. I wear the chinbar around my neck when climbing cuz I like air and put the helmet together before I'm about to drop in. Best of both worlds.
  • 10
 Unless there is a chance of collision on tight 2-way singletrack it seems like you'd be safer overall climbing with a proper fullface strapped to your bike or person to put on for descents. How much do the jerry chin bars really do?
  • 40
 @tornare: I see this line a lot (and I don't wear a convertible helmet) but the force required to knock out a tooth or break your nose is almost certainly quite a bit less than the force needed to break the chinbar. Like they're probably not as strong as a true full face, but if your alternative is just doing the ride in a half shell it's almost certainly an upgrade.
  • 20
 @tornare: they do a lot. I have a Bell Super DH which is dh rated (not sure if that means anything) and once cased a road gap and went full flying otb, landed on my face breaking my helmet in two. Luckily i had the chinbar on and my face was perfectly fine. Brain was not lol.

Yeah it’s not a dedicated full face and probably a little less safe, but I dont ride park that much.

If I did then I’d get a real full face. Never thought I looked like a Jerry but oh well, mtb fashion police can sue me
  • 20
 @robomatic: bell super DH is the quintessential piece of jerry gear in my mind but this stuff is subjective, I like riding in jeans

Anyways my point is moreso that a DH helmet isnt that much more inconvenient than carrying a helmet in 2 pieces, but will protect your head a fair bit more, not just the face
  • 41
 If I could, it’d vote shin pads!

Never had a pedal hit my knee. Have pedals eating away at my shins all the time.
  • 31
 With proper riding technique and good shoes (with grippy rubber) + matching pedals are pedal shin strikes almost non-existent. The last time I have scratched my chin on pedal pins was several years ago when I was pushing the bike uphill :-)
  • 31
 Neck brace…..if you were only allowed one item for bodily protection for Dirt Merchant laps, it’d be the neck brace. Then nut protection, then a full face helmet.
  • 20
 Elbow fractures are nasty…
  • 30
 Not even worth asking if anyone besides hardtail riders would consider a mouthgaurd
  • 30
 I switched back to a lightweight full face for all riding. Half shells are not safe enough Best decision ever
  • 30
 I think a lot of people don't *want* neck braces to be effective so they can feel better about not wearing them.
  • 31
 neckbrace is a must and shin guards are on my list and i like to keep my pearl white teeth so the molded mouth guard
  • 10
 For protection while riding I wear a ribbed Trojan. Feel like that should’ve been an option for “When you ride an eMTB…”
  • 30
 No option for neck brace?
  • 20
 Are we lumping lighter weight enduro full face helmets in with downhill helmets?
  • 30
 knee shin pads isn't an option? does no one wear them anymore?
  • 30
 Add a box for neck brace when riding DH bike.
  • 20
 Needs an option of lightweight full-face trail helmet like the Kali Invader...
  • 30
 What about a neck protector for riding the DH bike? not even an option?
  • 20
 Shoulder pads are also missing from the list, I wouldn't buy a back protector without them
  • 31
 Mouthguard, especially on trail rides with just a half shell on
  • 41
 What about shoulders?
  • 10
 So many positive answers for "Gloves". The antipodal folks must be sleeping.
  • 10
 No gloves rules, But in reality I have either sweaty hands, or cold AF hands. Kiwi out
  • 10
 Can’t wait for good AIRBAG vests. Any news on that Dainese prototype? Also looking at you, Alpinestars…
  • 10
 this thing where ppl ride with knees but no elbows is killing me, as if one is protecting a less important part of your body
  • 20
 Goggles for DH Glasses for everything else. Thanks for asking!
  • 20
 Needs a sub poll: did you get the late luteal reference?
  • 10
 What about glasses or goggles🤷‍♂️ I don’t ride without eye protection!
  • 20
 Canadian tuxedo eh.
  • 10
 I’d like to get a star wars stormtrooper outfit for the bike park.
  • 10
 Start with the Ruroc helmet my dude!
  • 10
 @nlauer1985: gotta get the gear
Like in portlandia!
  • 20
 Condoms
  • 10
 What's the difference between an open and 3/4 helmet?
  • 80
 About 1/4
  • 20
 But my 3/4 helmet also has an open face...
  • 10
 @JSTootell: My downhill helmet has an open face, too. Riding with a closed face helmet seems a lil risky.
  • 10
 @machaut: 3/4 helmet -1/4 = 1/2 shell (open Face)

... looks like that adds up.
  • 10
 You forgot to mention neck protector
  • 10
 I need goggles but how would I know, since they aren't on the list?!
  • 10
 Pinkbike , do you realize you just jinxed everyone in the comments ?
  • 10
 Why are tailbone pads so low?
Below threshold threads are hidden







