Pinkbike Poll: What Stops You From Riding Year Round?

A snowy lap back in 2019.

How long is your riding season? 3 months or less. I live in an igloo.

4 months

5 months

6 months

7 months

8 months

9 months

10 months

11 months

12 months - I can ride year round. Responses: 502 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What stops you from riding year round? Select all that apply. Snow.

Rain - I don't live somewhere that's rideable in the wet.

Cold. Frostbite's no fun.

Heat. I live in the desert, so I ride more in the winter and less in the summer.

Boredom. I like mixing it up with other sports - I don't want to ride year round.

Darkness. I don't like night riding, so I'll do something else.

Other.

Nothing, I already told you I can ride year round. Responses: 482 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What off-season activities to you participate in? Select all that apply. Skiing

Snowboarding

XC skiing

Running

Hiking

Trail building

Ice climbing

Ice hockey

Ice fishing

Weight lifting / other gym activies

Zwift / other stationary bike activities

Partying

Sitting on the couch

Hibernating

Other Responses: 463 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Here in the Pacific Northwest it's possible to ride year round, although there are some pretty grim days ones where the the sun never actually seems to rise and the rain just won't let up. In other parts of the world, riding season comes to an abrupt end when the snow falls, Mother Nature's way of shutting things down until the spring time. That is, unless you have a fat bike and don't mind the chance of frostbite.For some riders, the end of the season is almost a welcome change, a chance to mix things up by grabbing the skis or running shoes, or maybe catch up on all those projects that were put aside in favor of riding on sunny summer days. For others, the off-season is a test of patience, something that needs to be endured before that mountain biking itch can be scratched again.That brings us to this week's poll questions - how many months out of the year to you typically ride?