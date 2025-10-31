Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Poll: What Stops You From Riding Year Round?

Oct 31, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  
Whyte s120
A snowy lap back in 2019.

Here in the Pacific Northwest it's possible to ride year round, although there are some pretty grim days ones where the the sun never actually seems to rise and the rain just won't let up. In other parts of the world, riding season comes to an abrupt end when the snow falls, Mother Nature's way of shutting things down until the spring time. That is, unless you have a fat bike and don't mind the chance of frostbite.

For some riders, the end of the season is almost a welcome change, a chance to mix things up by grabbing the skis or running shoes, or maybe catch up on all those projects that were put aside in favor of riding on sunny summer days. For others, the off-season is a test of patience, something that needs to be endured before that mountain biking itch can be scratched again.

That brings us to this week's poll questions - how many months out of the year to you typically ride?


How long is your riding season?



What stops you from riding year round?

Select all that apply.



What off-season activities to you participate in?

Select all that apply.



26 Comments
  • 60
 i ride year round, IF we get snow. Last year was great, but the few years before that sucked, we didnt get real winter. I can ride if we get real winter, i cant ride if its 35 and raining for 3 months straight. Snow is such a wonderful thing that i didnt appreciate enough until we didnt get it any more.
  • 20
 Bike changes in the winter: fatbike gets ridden when there is snow on the ground. The only thing preventing us from riding is the shoulder season when the ground is semi frozen and snow is rotten or more ice than snow. Usually lasts about 2-3 weeks.
  • 10
 1) I hate the cold
2) 1 can be mitigated with proper gear, but the trails are generally wet and can't ride wet trails here
4) It's not snowy enough down here to ride a fat bike, which in spite of 1 I would totally do
5) I don't go far from home.
  • 50
 You forgot the option that says the bike park is closed.
  • 30
 Made the mistake of moving to Texas,and it's actually a good 3 months in the summer that it is too hot to go out for a ride. Who knew?
  • 10
 I ride all year but ride less in winter.

It's darker, it's colder and for much of winter certain trails are better not ridden to avoid damaging them or myself. With freeze/thaw and ice buildup in gullies.

I also need winter to catch up on all the projects I neglected while I was riding the rest of the year.
  • 10
 Live in Southern California. Bout the same all year long. Dont really change how I ride, maybe a little earlier in the summer and later in the winter but only by an hour or 2.
  • 30
 too busy converting my ebike to amish bike
  • 30
 Battlefield 6 is easier than going out in the wet and wind.
  • 21
 I blow my bike budget during the summer and don't have enough to get a capable fat bike for proper winter riding (which is available), 10 years running
  • 20
 Life is full of choices.
  • 10
 Winter DH fatbiking on packed, snowshoed hiking trails that are too chunky to ride in warmer seasons. Its like riding mud but with zero erosion or trail impact.
  • 20
 Always see mountain bikers in the middle of ski season at Cypress.
  • 20
 Bike riding is the off-season activity from snowboarding.
  • 20
 I love riding bikes, but I only ride bikes when I can’t ski.
  • 10
 Injuries. Seems like I always end up in physical therapy for one thing or another before I get into really good condition.
  • 20
 Interesting that skiing is so much more popular than snowboarding
  • 20
 Is it though?
  • 10
 Thank god I have hockey and bouldering in the winter otherwise I would go crazy. I tried fatbiking and it wasnt for me
  • 10
 Winter is our trail building season! Still ride though
  • 10
 Heat Exhaustion, Heat Stroke, & Sun Poisoning all suck bigly.
  • 10
 Only Legolas and Kaz can ride down a camber of frozen ferns.
  • 10
 Night riding is scary in the deep woods in cougar country.
  • 10
 The lack of daylight
  • 10
 LA supremacy
  • 10
 Fat bike.







