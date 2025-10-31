Pinkbike Poll: What Stops You From Riding Year Round?

Here in the Pacific Northwest it's possible to ride year round, although there are some pretty grim days ones where the the sun never actually seems to rise and the rain just won't let up. In other parts of the world, riding season comes to an abrupt end when the snow falls, Mother Nature's way of shutting things down until the spring time. That is, unless you have a fat bike and don't mind the chance of frostbite.
For some riders, the end of the season is almost a welcome change, a chance to mix things up by grabbing the skis or running shoes, or maybe catch up on all those projects that were put aside in favor of riding on sunny summer days. For others, the off-season is a test of patience, something that needs to be endured before that mountain biking itch can be scratched again.
That brings us to this week's poll questions - how many months out of the year to you typically ride?
2) 1 can be mitigated with proper gear, but the trails are generally wet and can't ride wet trails here
4) It's not snowy enough down here to ride a fat bike, which in spite of 1 I would totally do
5) I don't go far from home.
It's darker, it's colder and for much of winter certain trails are better not ridden to avoid damaging them or myself. With freeze/thaw and ice buildup in gullies.
I also need winter to catch up on all the projects I neglected while I was riding the rest of the year.