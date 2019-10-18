Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?

There's always room for one more...

What kind of bike do you want to acquire next?

Trying to remove the term 'quiver killer' from the mountain bike vernacular is like playing an endless game of Wack-a-Mole. It'll disappear for a few months, only to resurface in a not-so-cleverly worded press release touting the latest and greatest carbon wonder bike. As mountain bikers, we all know that there's never going to be a single bike that can magically do everything without any downsides. That's why many of us have more than one bike, or at least harbor dreams of adding another pedal-powered machine to the fleet.Now, it may no longer be necessary to own a dedicated cross-country bike, a trail bike,a downhill bike – there are plenty of genre-blurring machines out there, but if money (or garage / shed / bedroom space) was no object, wouldn't it be nice to add a fully decked out DH sled, or an ultralight XC race whippet to the lineup? Or what about a classy steel dirt jumper, or maybe an old school klunker, coaster brake and all?Personally, my mind starts drifting a little bit when the temperature drops and the leaves start to fall – that's the time of the year where I'll start thinking about building up a winter hardtail, or maybe getting one of those skinny wheeled bikes with knobby tires and trying my hand at a cyclocross race or two. That's how it starts, and before long I'll find myself getting pulled down all sorts of internet rabbit holes in search of my next project.We all know that the proper number of bikes equals n+1, so if you could add one more steed to the shed, what would it be?