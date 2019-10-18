Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?

Oct 18, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Trying to remove the term 'quiver killer' from the mountain bike vernacular is like playing an endless game of Wack-a-Mole. It'll disappear for a few months, only to resurface in a not-so-cleverly worded press release touting the latest and greatest carbon wonder bike. As mountain bikers, we all know that there's never going to be a single bike that can magically do everything without any downsides. That's why many of us have more than one bike, or at least harbor dreams of adding another pedal-powered machine to the fleet.

Now, it may no longer be necessary to own a dedicated cross-country bike, a trail bike, and a downhill bike – there are plenty of genre-blurring machines out there, but if money (or garage / shed / bedroom space) was no object, wouldn't it be nice to add a fully decked out DH sled, or an ultralight XC race whippet to the lineup? Or what about a classy steel dirt jumper, or maybe an old school klunker, coaster brake and all?

There's always room for one more...

Personally, my mind starts drifting a little bit when the temperature drops and the leaves start to fall – that's the time of the year where I'll start thinking about building up a winter hardtail, or maybe getting one of those skinny wheeled bikes with knobby tires and trying my hand at a cyclocross race or two. That's how it starts, and before long I'll find myself getting pulled down all sorts of internet rabbit holes in search of my next project.

We all know that the proper number of bikes equals n+1, so if you could add one more steed to the shed, what would it be?

What kinds of bikes do you currently have?

Select all that apply.




What kind of bike do you want to acquire next?



92 Comments

  • 79 3
 I feel like I shouldn’t have to ‘define’ my bike. It’s 2019 after all.
  • 9 0
 My bike is gender neutral
  • 22 1
 saw a bumper sticker on a dodge ram 2500 "i identify as a prius" lol
  • 2 3
 @cragus-t: my bike likes some electronic stimulation
  • 2 0
 I don’t have a bike. . .. . .. it’s an apache helicopter. .. . ...
  • 1 0
 @applesauce42: I would never disrespect my Cummins like that
  • 18 0
 Do we do polls instead of Friday Fails, now?
  • 3 0
 Cannot upvote this enough!! Where are the fails?
  • 3 0
 Probably something to do with being sensitive to recent tragedies. Give it a bit of time and they'll come back.
  • 23 7
 Ebikes are going to slowly take over PB.. Soon its going to have to splint into pink(ie)bike.com and regular pinkbike.
  • 23 17
 Absolutly. It's another sport. Like motorbikes.
  • 11 2
 Everyday I feel like I have less and less in common with the mtb scene
  • 2 3
 @IluvRIDING: eh.. Have a moto, have a mtb, and have an Ebike.. It's much closer to the mtb than the moto.
  • 19 2
 No fat bikes?
  • 26 2
 No fat bikes.
  • 1 1
 No FAT bikes? Trials bikes, but no Fat bikes, makes sense.
  • 7 1
 Does tire width really define a bike? I figured fat bike owners could select the category their bike fits into.
  • 3 0
 Yeah. I am up to 5 bikes, including a fat bike for riding on the beach and in the snow. Wasn't able to flex on that one.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: yepp, a bike with 5" studded tires and pogies is not simply a rigid mountain bike. It's a purpose built machine that spends 7 months a year stashed in the basement.
  • 13 0
 I am currently trying to go from the N+1 rule to N-1. So it would make more sense to ask me which bike i am going to sell.
  • 19 1
 Let`s be honest, selling bikes is just some lie you tell your wife to make her happy...
  • 2 0
 @Caiokv: So true. There is the N+1 rule but it is limited by the S-1 rule (separation - 1). The only reason to sell 1 bike is to add a new one (-1 +1).
  • 1 0
 @lRaphl:
Glad my girlfriend lives by the n+1 rule, too so she can’t force the s-1 rule. I am only restricted by the size of the basement.
  • 1 0
 @lRaphl: N=N+1, but the limits are 1 (because noone wants zero bikes) and D. Where D is the number of bikes which would lead to divorce.
  • 4 0
 Sup 35 pound mountain bike competive in downhill and enduro racing capable of keeping up with 130mm bikes on epic slogs. efficient smooth pedaling kinimatics and great relaxed powerful aerodynamic pedaling position. handlebar climb switch shock with 200mm wheel travel, adjustable preload, bottom out, hsc, lsc and rebound. 29" fork with slender low A-C dual crown that doesnt hit knees. 29" fork with 200mm travel on the fly travel adjust down to 150mm for climbing under 6.5 lbs 20x110 boost spacing and torque cap compatible. 600% Gearbox. 445-470mm chainstays, 435 reach with +/-10 essentric cups. 27.5 rear wheel. 16" seat tube with 15" of dropper insertion. ~13.75" bottom bracket height. seat tube position where rear tire doesnt hit seat when slammed and bottomed out. external cable routing, no logos, flat black, angular contact pivot bearings.

compatible with 603mm BSD rim, halfway between 27.5" and 29" rims bead seat diameter.
  • 1 1
 Don’t think you’ll find a decent mountain bike for under £35
  • 7 1
 Have: an enduro bike
Want: another enduro bike.

Upgrade and keep the old one for the GF
  • 1 0
 For the GF...of course it is.
  • 9 5
 Very ponderous. Who is this enigmatic dude that looks at a motorized bloated bicycle shaped object and instead of throwing up in mouth, forks over thousands and takes it to trail head for eternal ridicule from peers.
  • 3 3
 What's enigmatic about a person who doesn't give a f*ck about your opinion and wants to have fun?
  • 2 4
 Well you should recognize him by now as he has effortlessly passed you and your mechanical relic 3 times already on his way up the hill for another joyous lap at a pace that wouldn't allow him to hear any ridicule that could possibly diminish that giant grin on his face... CHEERS...Cheers.........cheers.....che...
  • 5 0
 120mm travel 28-30lb bikes are just so much fun. Not as fast as the Enduro racer but the feeling of speed is easier to achieve than an Enduro bike
  • 7 1
 This is too hard, we need an N+2 option
  • 9 5
 I own a dirt jumper. And would like to add a slopestyle bike. They are not the same.
  • 3 2
 What is the difference? Enlighten me!
  • 3 1
 @Hambo24: One's a hard tail, the other full suspension.
  • 5 0
 How did you get downvoted??? Hardtail jumpbikes =/= slopestyle bike at all!!! Never thought this needed to be explained on PinkBike...
  • 2 1
 @focofox37: Because PB has gone soft.
  • 3 0
 @focofox37: Not enduro enough. /s
  • 4 0
 Except the majority of dudes in slope comps are on hardtails.
  • 1 0
 Tell that to 80% of the FMB guys
  • 1 1
 i agree. You shouldn't be able to slopestyle on a dirt jumper. Courses need to be gnarlier.
  • 1 0
 @lognar: Ya you can get away with that shit when you're 22 years old and weigh 140lbs.
  • 1 0
 I'm old/past it now, i run a old dh bike singlespeeded plush as fook to lap the park. I've an old transition double for the jumpy trails with an eagle setup so can pedal back up so as not to fook up my knees for the next few days. Was thinking of an ebike but would rather just do uplift holidays whenever i can.
  • 2 0
 Full suspension bike with a 10.5” eye to eye shock, but it believes itself to be a hardtail. I’ll race it in the hardtail class and if you don’t think my bike is a hero you are nothing but a bigot.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer , I just want to say THANK YOU for this poll format. I was ready to immediately comment something how it's meaningless without knowing the current bike(s), then I did a double take and was pleasantly surprised. Salute tup
  • 1 0
 Currently have a trek stache ss and a 2017 transition patrol.

What Id really like next is a not quite cross country bike like the Pivot 429 trail. I had a old pivot Mach 429 and that thing was fast.. however too small for me and a bit too cross country. I find it odd that so many company’s trail bikes now are 140mm and super slack, or you go straight to a pure cross county race machine.
  • 1 0
 Exactly! Trail bikes are now mini enduro bikes. To leave space for the down country bike you definitely need in your garage.
  • 1 1
 Trials bike would probably teach me most. Wonder if it would make a good pumptrack bike too. The gearing is useless for pedaling and the bike is nice and roomy for moving around so at first sight that makes it a nice double duty bike (for both trials and pumptrack).
  • 1 0
 trials bike definitely would be awful at the pump track. I have a DJ and had a trials bike and they are nothing alike. Get a DJ, trials just hurts and is discouraging haha. The pros make it look easy.
  • 1 0
 @shredthegnar79: Alright, thanks. I already have a dj bike and a BMX. The trials bike would still be welcome for trials but apparently it doesn't replace any of these other bikes.
  • 4 4
 I've got 3 bikes. Trail hardtail - SC Chameleon Carbon with a 140mm for. My most ridden bike. Short travel trail - SB100 with stronger brakes and DD rear tire. My fun and fast as fuck bike. This thing has seen Telluride bike park, Lake Leatherwood, Spider Mountain, and all kinds of trails in between. Never in a million years have I ever thought a 100mm travel 'down-country' bike would be so capable and robust. My favorite bike so far. And a trail-duro - SB130. Trail bike travel with enduro-ish parts, 203 rotors, dual ply tires, bash guard, etc. Used to have a Slash, getting rid of it for the SB130. Riding a 150mm travel bike around isn't that fun any more. Drank the enduro kool-aid. Had enough of it. Going back to fun again. I've come full circle. Less is more.
  • 7 0
 I’ve got 4
  • 3 5
 Less is more. Yes somehow you have to rationalize owning three nearly identical bikes. Taking a high fly line out of context tends to work. Too bad man who said it, spent incredible amount of time and skill achieving highly advanced compositions of basic forms, marriage of fundamental materials that is so sophisticated it borders with impractical and non functional. All to become best at minimalism, at the cost of everything else. I love his creations, I wouldn’t be able to spend more than 3 days in them.
  • 4 0
 @WAKIdesigns: The SB130 is identical to a Chameleon? Uh....
  • 8 1
 @WAKIdesigns: 1st bike - no rear travel. 2nd bike - 100mm rear travel. 3rd bike - 130(136)mm rear travel. Right. 'Identical'. If you spent just as much time riding bikes as much as you did being an internet a*shole, the world would be a better place.
  • 4 0
 No commuter bike category?
  • 2 3
 they've been listed as 'ebike' here.
  • 1 1
 So, what defines the categories, most, "Enduro" bikes can cope with a downhill track, a "Trail" bike can cope with an Enduro track, a Cross Country bike can handle a "Trail" bike course, surely a bike is a bike and how you choose to use an tide it shouldn't matter, a bike is just that, a bike, throw your leg over whatever it is, and ENJOY IT FFS!
  • 3 0
 I want a titanium XC hardtail, like all 90s children should.
  • 1 0
 lol so true. i'm 40 this year and i remember we all drooled over the Litespeeds, Moots YBB, Dean that would be shown in the Nashbar or Performance catalogs that would come in the mail. I eventually was able to get a Dean Ti hardtail with the first gen RockShox SID that was blue and black. LOVED that bike. those were the days we'd race xc and ds on the same bike which had a 100mm stem, xtr v-brakes, Mavic 217/xtr hubs, 2.1 wtb velociraptors
  • 1 0
 I have 2 full-suspension trail bikes and want to replace one with a different full suspension trail bike......does not compute /=.
  • 1 0
 2 for me.

100/120 XC bike for normal trails and xc racing of course
160/160 enduro for park, traveling, and trails I know would suck with the XC bike
  • 1 0
 Fail on have a Tri bike option and a klunker option but no road bike option lol
  • 1 0
 One with a gearbox, non-boost, threaded bb, standard shock mounts and NOT A specialized or trek
  • 1 0
 I have an enduro bike and will get a DJ bike and a Klunker and a DH rig but my current 160mm bike does it all.
  • 2 0
 my endure bike identifies as a trail bike on some occasions.
  • 1 0
 I've done 3 enduros and 1 XC race on my Anthem. Maybe i bought the wrong bike.
  • 1 0
 What happened??? How do so few of us own a dirt jumper? Poll has me feeling like a freeride dinosaur...
  • 1 0
 Wow. There are almost as many Gravel bikes as there are DH bikes. Let's hope the DH numbers go up!!
  • 2 0
 I'm at 3. DH All Mountain DJ
  • 1 0
 Luckyyyyyy... Drool tup
  • 1 0
 if that thumbnail is for the 2019 field test it looks like it's gonna be pretty sick!
  • 3 0
 Fat bikes FTW!
  • 2 0
 Fat bikes no longer considered bikes?
  • 2 0
 if you buy used you can afford many bikes
  • 1 0
 Does a new in box frame that I can't afford to build yet count as a current bike or a next bike?
  • 1 0
 surprised to see gravel bikes as 3rd most popular already owned bikes (at the time of writing this)
  • 3 1
 ebike, but no road bike?
  • 3 0
 Oops, good catch. Can't forget about those - I added that option in.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: CROSS BIKE?
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: lumped in with gravel bike even though they are not the same
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: No fat bike option? Some of us have longer winters than summers...
  • 2 2
 I get that the industry wants data but this is just being sold so that makers can increase their prices accordingly.
  • 7 0
 Wait, how would this data be sold? The results are all there for the world to see.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: you could provide a demographic breakdown Wink
Youre welcome
  • 1 0
 Something like a hightower or that new optic would be nice.
  • 1 0
 Freeride bike. Remember them?
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised downcountry isn't one of the options....
  • 1 0
 I have my eyes on an Enduro unicycle
  • 1 0
 No moto option = fail
  • 1 0
 short travel norco!

Post a Comment



