Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?

Trying to remove the term 'quiver killer' from the mountain bike vernacular is like playing an endless game of Wack-a-Mole. It'll disappear for a few months, only to resurface in a not-so-cleverly worded press release touting the latest and greatest carbon wonder bike. As mountain bikers, we all know that there's never going to be a single bike that can magically do everything without any downsides. That's why many of us have more than one bike, or at least harbor dreams of adding another pedal-powered machine to the fleet.
Now, it may no longer be necessary to own a dedicated cross-country bike, a trail bike, and
a downhill bike – there are plenty of genre-blurring machines out there, but if money (or garage / shed / bedroom space) was no object, wouldn't it be nice to add a fully decked out DH sled, or an ultralight XC race whippet to the lineup? Or what about a classy steel dirt jumper, or maybe an old school klunker, coaster brake and all?
Personally, my mind starts drifting a little bit when the temperature drops and the leaves start to fall – that's the time of the year where I'll start thinking about building up a winter hardtail, or maybe getting one of those skinny wheeled bikes with knobby tires and trying my hand at a cyclocross race or two. That's how it starts, and before long I'll find myself getting pulled down all sorts of internet rabbit holes in search of my next project.
We all know that the proper number of bikes equals n+1, so if you could add one more steed to the shed, what would it be?
Glad my girlfriend lives by the n+1 rule, too so she can’t force the s-1 rule. I am only restricted by the size of the basement.
compatible with 603mm BSD rim, halfway between 27.5" and 29" rims bead seat diameter.
Want: another enduro bike.
Upgrade and keep the old one for the GF
What Id really like next is a not quite cross country bike like the Pivot 429 trail. I had a old pivot Mach 429 and that thing was fast.. however too small for me and a bit too cross country. I find it odd that so many company’s trail bikes now are 140mm and super slack, or you go straight to a pure cross county race machine.
100/120 XC bike for normal trails and xc racing of course
160/160 enduro for park, traveling, and trails I know would suck with the XC bike
Youre welcome
