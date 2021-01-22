Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Mountain Biker Do You Wish You Could Be?

Jan 22, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  
Wonder kid. Reece Wilson is your 2020 World Champion.
Do you ever dream of how it would feel to be the best? Can you feel yourself hitting all of the right lines and coming across the line in first? Or are you just the most stylish rider out there?

Have you ever dreamed of being a different rider than who you are? I'm not talking about wishing you could race one category higher or your long term aspirations. Think about if you could be anyone...

Would you be the old school freerider? An amazing dirt jumper? A world-class XC racer? Or a top-ten UCI DH pro?

Me? I'd probably be the all-arounder. I'd love to be equally comfortable placing well in a stacked DH race and then going out the next weekend and beating up on people in a XC stage race. I did impose some constraints on my fantasy - I imagine in this scenario I probably wouldn't win anything outside of regional or national level races because I wouldn't be focused on one individual event, but I'd be able to ride anywhere and with anyone, having a good time.

How about you? Which rider from this list would you be?

What type of mountain biker do you wish you could be?



46 Comments

  • 24 0
 Can't choose Waki, so nothing to see here folks. Next!
  • 2 2
 why would you want to be Waki
  • 18 0
 The next Waki will be chosen on PB’s new show, The Commenteer.
  • 1 0
 Where is waki?
  • 1 0
 Havn't seen him in ages. Did he get banned?
  • 3 0
 @mtb-jon: rumor has it that he's banned.
probably lurking as another user, different name, different country....
wouldn't be surprised if it was @Supergirl56 lol
  • 2 0
 @mtb-jon: I'm pretty sure he deleted his pb account.
  • 1 0
 I seem to remember he's a big fan of dumplings, maybe he's on a dumping forum these days. Specifically Polish dumplings, all others were not as good.
  • 14 0
 I don't see a 'Mitch Ropelato' category.
  • 2 0
 All rounder?
  • 10 0
 I'm 60-but-still-smash-kids-half-my-age-both-up-and-downhill-all-day option please. Probably a pipe dream, but something to aspire to one day - I'm the kid that sees those guys and wants to be them when I'm their age.
  • 1 0
 Keep fit and keep the passion and you'll get there Wink
  • 2 0
 i'm 61 and while i'm not "smashing"anybody these days, i'll admit it's an ego boost running into somebody young on a sketchy feature and them thinking it's cool i'm still trying
  • 1 2
 Im 55 and smash people half my age, maybe you need to try harder Wink
  • 1 0
 61 and smashed myself. There you are.
  • 9 0
 Kade Edwards. Guy shreds on everything
  • 1 0
 This or Brendon
  • 1 0
 Ffs autocorrect...Brendog
  • 7 1
 Fabio wibmer's Cousin....Lol
  • 3 0
 Imagin Gabriel Wibmer answering this...
  • 1 0
 @Lolo-the-frenchie: Scary to think....
  • 4 0
 Pro old school Freerider....guys like Tippie absolutely shredding every mountain for almost 40 years and having so much fun doing it, that should be the dream for most of us.
  • 2 0
 That would be awesome but then you wake up tomorrow and you're 51. I'm 47 and not trying to speed up my aging. I'll opt back to mid-20s please.
  • 1 0
 @AndrewFleming: Bah! I got you by five years, I still ride hard and take chances, and I plan on riding this way as long as I can.

Riding hard since the mid seventies!
  • 6 0
 Where's the "doing weird shit like Yoann Barelli" category?
  • 3 0
 Whatever category Phil Atwill is in. He's technically a World Cup DH pro, but what seems like would make him so fun to be is only partially that.
  • 5 0
 Whatever semenuk is, so I chose 'smoothest and most stylish'
  • 1 0
 Trials rider, by far the most applicable to all other riding styles.

I just bought a Inspired Hex 26” trials bike, Macaskill special, gonna work on hopping, riding backwards, and nose wheelies!

f*ck being a pro at anything, much better to be an expert, and time and money to live your life. Pro athletes have a tough life.
  • 4 0
 Can't believe more Pinkers don't want a career of losing to Nino.
  • 1 0
 I wish I could be the mountain biker who lives the dirtbag lifestyle who drives a crappy van, eats top ramen, and works a couple odd jobs every now and then to support my travels.
  • 1 0
 I believe in you
  • 2 0
 Every thing-er, like Vories.
  • 2 0
 Where's the Chris Akrigg option?
  • 1 0
 Trials ninja
  • 1 0
 I would not want to be Fabio' cousin because he would shine so bright that the cousin would just be in the shadows of Fabio
  • 2 0
 I’m gonna hold out til “competent” is an option.
  • 5 4
 Duplicate options:
EWS Pro = The Allrounder
  • 2 1
 Kyle Strait. For many reasons. MEATY PAWS!!!!!
  • 1 0
 R-Dog...so last one I guess.
  • 1 0
 None of the above. Chris Akrigg.
  • 1 0
 old school freeriders.. Ride or Die
  • 3 1
 No E-bike pro option...
  • 2 0
 E bikes were so 2020 .... Mountain Biking has no motors .... Welcome to 2021 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Time machine options? Same me but 25-30 years younger!
  • 1 0
 Emily Batty's Husband.......wait wrong Poll
  • 1 0
 Yes.

Post a Comment



