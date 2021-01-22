Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Mountain Biker Do You Wish You Could Be?

Do you ever dream of how it would feel to be the best? Can you feel yourself hitting all of the right lines and coming across the line in first? Or are you just the most stylish rider out there?

What type of mountain biker do you wish you could be? World Cup DH Pro

World Cup XC Pro

The All-Arounder

Pro Old School Freerider

Pro New School Freerider

Fabio Wibmer's Cousin

EWS Pro

Pump Track Legend

Ultra Endurance Badass

Trials Ninja

Have you ever dreamed of being a different rider than who you are? I'm not talking about wishing you could race one category higher or your long term aspirations. Think about if you could be anyone...Would you be the old school freerider? An amazing dirt jumper? A world-class XC racer? Or a top-ten UCI DH pro?Me? I'd probably be the all-arounder. I'd love to be equally comfortable placing well in a stacked DH race and then going out the next weekend and beating up on people in a XC stage race. I did impose some constraints on my fantasy - I imagine in this scenario I probably wouldn't win anything outside of regional or national level races because I wouldn't be focused on one individual event, but I'd be able to ride anywhere and with anyone, having a good time.How about you? Which rider from this list would you be?