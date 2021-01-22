Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Mountain Biker Do You Wish You Could Be?

Have you ever dreamed of being a different rider than who you are? I'm not talking about wishing you could race one category higher or your long term aspirations. Think about if you could be anyone...
Would you be the old school freerider? An amazing dirt jumper? A world-class XC racer? Or a top-ten UCI DH pro?
Me? I'd probably be the all-arounder. I'd love to be equally comfortable placing well in a stacked DH race and then going out the next weekend and beating up on people in a XC stage race. I did impose some constraints on my fantasy - I imagine in this scenario I probably wouldn't win anything outside of regional or national level races because I wouldn't be focused on one individual event, but I'd be able to ride anywhere and with anyone, having a good time.
How about you? Which rider from this list would you be?
46 Comments
probably lurking as another user, different name, different country....
wouldn't be surprised if it was @Supergirl56 lol
Riding hard since the mid seventies!
I just bought a Inspired Hex 26” trials bike, Macaskill special, gonna work on hopping, riding backwards, and nose wheelies!
f*ck being a pro at anything, much better to be an expert, and time and money to live your life. Pro athletes have a tough life.
EWS Pro = The Allrounder
