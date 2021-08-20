Pinkbike Poll: What Would It Take For You to Become a Faster Rider?

Aug 20, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Greg Minnar keeping it low but far from slow in the opening meters of the track.
Greg Minnar is no stranger to going fast.


World Cup DH racing has returned after a too-long mid-season break, and the next Enduro World Series and World Cup XC events are on the horizon. That means a whole bunch of high-caliber athletes are out there spending serious amounts of time trying to figure out how to go even faster. If you've trained for months, or years, only to see the win slip out of reach by mere millisesonds, or maybe you're a former podium contender that's suddenly in the middle of the pack, I'm sure it can trigger some deep introspection in an effort to find that extra burst of speed.

It's not just elite athletes that find themselves scratching their heads either – plenty of riders have entered a race for the first time, convinced their natural abilities will power them to glory, only to be dissapointed when the final results sheet gets printed out.

Sure, going faster seems like it should be as simple as letting go of the brakes, or pedalling a little harder, but there's obviously more to it than that. I've seen ridiculously talented athletes crumble from the stress of the starting line, and we've all watched mechanicals prematurely end a winning run.

You don't need to be a racer to want to get faster – as the saying goes, fast is fun, which naturally means that faster is funner, or something like that. We all ride for different reasons, and I like goofing off on a bike as much as anyone, but there's also something addicting about trying to unlock the secrets of a particular section of trail, or figuring out how to keep up with that riding buddy who somehow always ends up in front.

For this week's poll, imagine there was a way to magically gain extra speed, no drugs or motors required. You can only pick one, though, so choose carefully – the fastest bike in the world won't make a difference if you have the reaction time of a sloth, or can't ride off a curb without crashing.


What would it take for you to become a faster rider?



  • 53 0
 I definitely need multi-select for this poll Frown
  • 6 0
 Yeah i was looking for an "all of the above option"
  • 2 0
 Where is the "training all of these skills as my full-time job," option?
  • 32 0
 Do rainbow stripes, as in the coloured wrist bands from different hospital days count?
  • 8 0
 Everyone on here could get better at all of it. Y'all are lying if you say otherwise. Hence, fewer obligations aka only training and riding kinda is the catch all to allow you to work on everything as needed.
  • 12 5
 A cultural shift towards masking acceptance in daycare and schools so that viral outbreaks and classroom closures are minimized. In that world I only have to balance fucking off at my job and riding bikes, rather than doing those things plus daycare myself or paying out the ass for babysitters.
  • 9 4
 I'm living this truth right now and its awful. No one is happy. Wife and I are stressed trying to juggle jobs and childcare. Kids are acting out because we are ignoring them while we try to get work done, but inevitably the work output goes down as you have to stop umpteen times an hour to deal with a new crisis (Why did you flush your spiderman down the toilet? No you can't paint the dog. What was that loud boom upstairs?). All because some Trumptards are too selfish to mask up and get a shot. Makes me livid.
  • 1 3
 preach!


"...something something don't infringe on my freedom to be a liability to society...and anyone with young kids can go f**k-off..." Oh wow, thanks. Frown
  • 2 0
 Making little kids (daycare age) at a critical stage of their emotional and psychological development hide behind masks all day surely won’t have lasting effects on them and their ability to interact with other humans will it? But as long as you get to mountain bike more it’s all good.

Covid isn’t going anywhere. Stop crying and accept it.

I’m vaccinated and wear a mask where needed, so don’t try and come at me with the “anti vaccine right wing” whatever just to affirm your opinions in your own mind.
  • 1 0
 there is no evidence that masks have any COVID-related health benefits for minors. There is very poor evidence that minors transmit the disease. Facial communication, touch, and physical connection is critical for proper human development. In the past 18 months, the increase in suicide and overdose among young adults has far exceeded that demographics death rate from COVID.

If we were really serious about COVID, we would publicly try and reduce the #1 risk factor for being hospitalized from it- obesity. If we were really serious about preventing this from happening again we would look into how this virus formed in the first place- and the best evidence we have right now was that it was created by the very people and agencies trying to edict mask orders.
  • 6 0
 I wish there was a section for more consistent access to more advanced trails. I'm sure that I am not alone in being in the situation of reaching the boundaries of my local trails and terrain and would greatly benefit from being able to consistently ride harder trails.
  • 9 0
 All the above except for the bike
  • 5 0
 This might just be me with my complete lack of competitive drive but... I don't actually care about how fast I am. I just want to have fun. Yes, fast is fun, but I never race so all that matters is that I'm fast enough to have fun...
  • 5 0
 Corners. I'm slow as shit in corners.
  • 5 0
 Cornering abilities
  • 6 2
 Steroids needs to be an option cough Richie Rude cough Jared Graves
  • 1 6
flag AndrewFleming (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 you understand that typing cough doesn't do anything, right?
  • 4 0
 I get passed on Aline jumps by guys I just passed in the Aline tech. FML.
  • 1 0
 Endurance for me because it seems the one thing most regulated by genetics. I can continue to work on everything else and expect improvements but genetics already decided where my endurance will top out.
  • 4 0
 Turn back time, crashing f..king hurts for a middle age guy
  • 3 0
 If I could crash repeatedly and not feel any pain nor get injured, I'd be a fuckton faster.
  • 2 0
 I can rider faster if I knew that when I inevitably crash, I will be completely fine and can go to work the next day to pay for the bike I just destroyed.
  • 1 0
 This! If I knew I couldn't get hurt, or it would only hurt for a minute, I'd be so much faster. As I age, my time off the bike increases and the sympathy I get from my wife decreases with every injury.
  • 3 0
 More Trails … if people could stop destroying them and criminalizing this sport, that would be great
  • 3 0
 as with any kind of racing if I could nail those corners mannnn
  • 2 0
 More time to ride and living in a place that didn't have harsh, 6 month long winters would probably make me a better rider.
  • 4 0
 Big gorilla balls!
  • 3 0
 Where is the: "I'm just scared of going fast..." option?
  • 2 0
 Skills, ball fitness, bike and practice. That should do it.
  • 1 0
 Wish we could multi-select so I could pick everything except the last choice.
  • 3 0
 20 pounds.
  • 2 0
 Where is the larger testicles option ???
  • 2 0
 About 30 less pounds, I'm FAT. Feeling Another Taco.
  • 2 0
 Turning…. It’s really hard
  • 2 0
 Braking & corners. Clicked "tech" for that reason.
  • 1 0
 better eye sight, bigger balls, better lungs, better muscles and more skill.
  • 1 0
 Where is the "No risk of crashing and long term injury/time away from work" option? That is all that is holding me back.
  • 1 0
 Where's the "balls of steel" option. Or the "not be a coward of speed" option?
  • 1 0
 My parents to let me move back in and pay for all my food gas and races like all the fast kids.
  • 1 0
 Could easily tick 7 out the 8 options…….
  • 1 0
 I need an all of the above option.
  • 1 0
 A lot.... It'd take a lot.
  • 1 0
 Where's the 'doping' option?
  • 1 0
 Just gotta eat clen and tren hard
  • 2 0
 Time.
  • 1 0
 oh wow, 25 rainbow strippers answering the poll!
  • 1 0
 I need to slow down. I’m getting to old to go fast.
  • 1 0
 Where is the bigger balls, stop being a pussy option !!
  • 1 0
 Not needing to work so I can ride instead
  • 1 0
 More local races and trail spots
  • 1 0
 Where's the to be 30 years younger again option..
  • 1 0
 Be born Steve Peat!
  • 1 0
 YOUTH
  • 1 0
 HGH, Clen, Test
  • 1 0
 eBike.
  • 1 0
 A Time Machine.
  • 1 0
 40 years younger.
  • 1 0
 Talent
  • 1 0
 Drugs, like cocaine.

