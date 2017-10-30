USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Change About the Red Bull Rampage?

Oct 30, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Tyler McCaul escaping his own sand storm off the noblin.


Well, that was a hell of a show – the 2017 Red Bull Rampage did not disappoint. Then again, with a recipe that includes the most skilled, bravest riders this side of non-motorized, two-wheeled machinery, and some of the hairiest terrain imaginable being sculpted to their liking, the Rampage is always going to be an edge-of-your-seat way to spend a few hours. All these guys, from Ryan Howard in 18th to Sorge in 1st, leave more skill their sweat-soaked knee pads than most of us will ever possess, a fact that was most apparent while watching the live stream last Saturday.


Red Bull Rampage 2017


This was the twelfth running of the burliest event in mountain biking, and it's a competition that's evolved over the years from a raw, big-mountain huck fest to something that's akin to a slope competition held on Mars and tilted to near 90-degrees. More than a decade ago, it was a matter of doing a rake-and-ride off the biggest plumb-bob drop on the course while trying to keep your face off the handlebar, and now we see 720s on downhill bikes, flips and spins off of cliffs, and meticulously prepared lines being ridden with precision.

Just watch Simmons' winning run from 2001 below to see how much things have changed.




Things have progressed, no doubt, and there's no stopping that, but is the Rampage still what it should be? Or, after twelve years of desert drama, is it time for Red Bull to look at changing things up? Should it move to a jam format instead of two judged runs? The prize fund in 2001, the first year of the event, was just $8,000 USD and was up to $200,000 USD last year - is that enough? What if more restrictions were put on time and crew size when it comes to building lines to bring back some of that old Rampage rawness? Does there need to be more or less wood features? Is it time for a change of scenery?

Let's pretend for a minute that you're running the big show - vote first by choosing all that apply, and then tell us in the comment section why and how you'd change Red Bull Rampage.


How would you change the Red Bull Rampage?



Must Read This Week
Watch the Winning Run: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
80645 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2017
77340 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
62537 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
61878 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2017
58248 views
17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017
55299 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
53203 views
Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2017
50442 views

17 Comments

  • + 15
 I already know people on here are going to whine about judging. The fact is, every single judge this year had competed as an athlete in past Rampages and knows exactly how terrifying that terrain is to ride (do you really know better than Randy Spangler, Josh Bender, Mike Kinrade, Geoff Gulevich, and Kyle Jameson?). They also walk the course so they can see each line from the rider's perspective. Things look much different from the top, especially when you have a blind takeoff and have to guess the speed on a drop or stepdown without being able to see the landing. I can also tell you from personal experience that cameras cannot do justice to the steepness and size of the features these athletes are riding. It's a different event in person.
  • + 1
 Red Bull Rampage has to be the most creative mountain bike event ever to exist. DON’T RESTRICT THE RIDERS let them build what they want with what they want so so we can all pick our jaws off the floor when the next dare devil decides to huck a flat drop backflip off an up box or front flip and canyon gap!!!
The Creativity of RED BULL RAMPAGE is what drives the riders and the sport of big mountain freestyle mountain biking!!!
  • + 1
 It was definitely better this year without all the wood.
  • + 1
 After So many years in Virgin Utah, I think the most important change should be the venue area. Sure it might be semi- hard to find another place in the world logistically - but it's a big world. Some place like in the Andes would be both accommodating and plausible.
  • + 1
 Better camera angles that show the scale and grade of the place. I truly think people complain on the judging based solely on how it looks on the tv, and that is of course dependent on videography. Get some of the talent we see everyday in some of the edits posted on this site to lend a hand. I would be will to put money on it making a difference.
  • + 1
 Each rider has a story, a background, they’re choose for theirs accomplishments. If one one them is coming back from injury it has to be mentionned. And when they try do their with slopestyle’s move added to their line, it have to be rewarded! It’s an incredible show by the way, happy to have human like them rider on earth!
  • + 2
 I speak english like a French ... ????
  • + 1
 I like the venue and the format; would be interesting to have the event in new areas so lines are new; see how people adapt to new terrain. The judging was good but add live online voting to offset / balance the 6 judges, maybe make all the riders judge each other !??!?! . RED BULL More prize money!!!! Have some wildcard in there and add Nitro Circus in some how JK lol
  • + 1
 Move to a location where you can actually freeride without having to manicure all the lines and build jumps, such as Northern BC
  • + 2
 I would have it like nine knights and have the current riders judge each other than everyone will be happy
  • + 1
 200 000$?
Did they really say 200 000$?
I can't believe that our guys have finally started to earn the deserved money!
But how did it happen? I somehow missed it.
  • + 1
 This year everything went completely fine due to the weather. No other changes will be that much significant.
  • + 2
 Add a ladies category!
  • + 1
 Add Bender as a competitor on a banshee scream with super monsters.
  • + 1
 the judges
  • - 3
 A larger, more diverse panel of judges. And probably a different part of the world so that all riders can compete(aka Rémy Métailler)
  • + 2
 Remy could compete if he had gotten his head out of his ass and applied for the proper working Visa. You would think a pro who travels would know these things or have a team surrounding him who would.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.054564
Mobile Version of Website