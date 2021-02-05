Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Change About Your Current Bike?

Feb 5, 2021
by Mike Levy  
There's a good chance that you know what it feels like to work hard, squirrel away at least some of that money, and then hand it over in exchange for a shiny new mountain bike. Damn rewarding, right? Of course, but something strange can happen not too long after that. That's right, your dream bike, the very machine that was supposed to elevate your riding abilities to new heights, your fitness to new levels, and your Instagram feed to new followers can start to feel... pretty damn normal. I know, how disappointing.

There's no denying the leap in performance if your new machine is a few seasons or more recent than the bike it replaced, but now you've owned it long enough to wear out some tires and realize that it'll probably end up on the Pinkbike Buy & Sell, just like the one you owned before. Hopefully, you get offered more than an old Xbox this time around.


All the ol' 8-Ball needs is a fresh coat of blue paint and more headset spacers to bring it up to 2021 enduro standards.


But what if you could change just one thing about your current bike to modernize it instead of purchasing yet another one? In this parallel multi-verse of mine, it's literally that simple: You get to choose one method from the list below to make the bike you own today the best it can be. Leave a comment below to let us know what you're currently riding, when you bought it, and the one thing you'd change.


What Would You Change About Your Current Bike?

The tricky part is that you're only allowed to choose one answer.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


35 Comments

  • 13 0
 I just designed my own bike to make the geo 100% the way I want.

I ended up using a hydroformed down tube, so I'm considering cutting a hole in it to make SWAT style storage. Cable routing could use some work though.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/20056691
  • 1 0
 Wait, are your bars upside down?
  • 12 1
 It's a Brodie 8-Ball that I bought used in 2018. All it needs is fresh 'enduro blue' paint and a few more headset spacers.
  • 5 0
 ... and a double telescoping seat post
  • 4 0
 and a second seat taped in front of the other
  • 1 0
 Considering this same line was in the article, and the timestamp was from a week ago, looks like this was supposed to be deleted before publishing.
  • 3 0
 My 2017 Geometron was ahead of the curve.

Longer, slacker, "less" travel out back at 135mm, on frame storage, good cable routing, space for a long dropper, bottle bodged into the frame, boost 148mm. The perfect bike! It's built not to break, not to a weight
  • 2 0
 My Ibis Ripmo AF is at 38lbs and the water bottle situation is not ideal considering the gusset between the seat tube and down tube. Do not buy the original design with this gusset my friends.
  • 1 0
 I was on an XL and could only get a small bottle in there. Also weighed in at 39#. Amazing bike, but nothing is perfect.
  • 2 0
 I have a 2020 Norco C2 Optic. I voted for more suspension, because I think 150mm on the front would be better than 140mm. Everything else is good - cornering, geometry, dropper post et al. Very capable machine.
  • 2 0
 Luckily for the first time I'm completely satisfied with my bike as-is. Maybe some wear parts like brake pads and tires, beyond that it's cherry Smile
  • 3 0
 A threaded bottom bracket
  • 1 0
 This was going to be my answer as well. MY PF92 hasn’t caused me a single issue, but I miss the ease of a BSA threaded BB.
  • 1 0
 I answered 29" wheels cause I need an XC style bike in my fleet. Otherwise I'm happy with my hardtail and long travel Enduro rigs.
  • 1 0
 I didn't see the option for internal gearbox. But really that's what's keeping me from committing to an eMTB. That and a battery re-charging system based on pedaling.
  • 1 0
 I put new paint job as had to say something , but to be fair my transition spur is just about perfect and wouldn't change a thing
  • 1 0
 Are they doing all of these polls and information grabs to input into the actual production release of the Pinkbike grim donut? I wonder....
  • 1 0
 The only thing I would change to my custom Nicolai G1 is to increase the tire clearance on the chainstays. So I am already 99% happy with my bike! =)
  • 1 0
 0.25 to 1 degree adjustable headset and SWAT box (feel free to call it anything you want)
  • 1 0
 I would change the fact that my firm yet supple ass ain't getting enough starfish-to-saddle time.
  • 1 0
 Longer reach and higher stack

445 reach and 600 stack on size large is too small for me Smile
  • 2 0
 More dropper post insertion needed on my 2017 Patrol and I'm good.
  • 1 0
 Transition Smuggler, carbon 2019, custom build. Nothing, I love her just the way she is.
  • 1 0
 All AXS, but otherwise going on year 4 and wouldn't change a thing. '17 S-Works Enduro.
  • 1 0
 Currently on a '19 heavily modded Evil Offering.. where's the option for 'I'd change nothing?'
  • 2 0
 ..
  • 3 0
 Yeah, same.
  • 2 0
 But at what cost?
  • 2 0
 My favorite color is ham
  • 1 0
 I do wish my seat tube was shorter
  • 1 0
 I ride a cove shocker 27.5. It's awesome fun but its heavy.
  • 1 0
 make it lighter!? bunch of xc weenies on this site..
  • 1 0
 Good question - I want boost spacing... >.>
  • 1 0
 Why isn't there a mullet option??
  • 2 2
 I'd put a motor in it

Post a Comment



