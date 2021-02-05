Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Change About Your Current Bike?

There's a good chance that you know what it feels like to work hard, squirrel away at least some of that money, and then hand it over in exchange for a shiny new mountain bike. Damn rewarding, right? Of course, but something strange can happen not too long after that. That's right, your dream bike, the very machine that was supposed to elevate your riding abilities to new heights, your fitness to new levels, and your Instagram feed to new followers can start to feel... pretty damn normal. I know, how disappointing.
There's no denying the leap in performance if your new machine is a few seasons or more recent than the bike it replaced, but now you've owned it long enough to wear out some tires and realize that it'll probably end up on the Pinkbike Buy & Sell, just like the one you owned before. Hopefully, you get offered more than an old Xbox this time around.
All the ol' 8-Ball needs is a fresh coat of blue paint and more headset spacers to bring it up to 2021 enduro standards.
But what if you could change just one thing about your current bike to modernize it instead of purchasing yet another one? In this parallel multi-verse of mine, it's literally that simple: You get to choose one method from the list below to make the bike you own today the best it can be. Leave a comment below to let us know what you're currently riding, when you bought it, and the one thing you'd change.
I ended up using a hydroformed down tube, so I'm considering cutting a hole in it to make SWAT style storage. Cable routing could use some work though.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/20056691
Longer, slacker, "less" travel out back at 135mm, on frame storage, good cable routing, space for a long dropper, bottle bodged into the frame, boost 148mm. The perfect bike! It's built not to break, not to a weight
445 reach and 600 stack on size large is too small for me
