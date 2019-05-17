Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Upgrade On Your Current Mountain Bike?

If you could upgrade one area of your bike, what would it be?

If you could upgrade one area of your bike, what would it be? I'd go with new wheels, preferably round ones. Mine are square.

Different geometry. An angleset and some offset bushings could be my ticket to downhill glory.

Drivetrain. Mine sounds like a metal spoon in a garbage disposal.

I need a new dropper post, ideally one that I don't need to get off my bike to activate.

Fresh tires. I don't even think mine even qualify as semi-slicks anymore.

Better brakes. Preferably ones that stop when I squeeze the lever.

Better suspension. Maybe my brakes would work if oil wasn't running down the fork legs...

Fresh grips. My callouses are developing callouses.

A new seat. Long rides cause issues I don't want to talk about.

My bike is fully dialed in. It doesn't need anything. Responses: 3412 Faves: 0 Comments: 2

It's easy start daydreaming about getting a shiny new mountain bike, even when there's a perfectly rideable one already sitting in the garage. All it takes is a clever promo video, a gallery of alluring studio shots, or a geometry chart with all the right numbers and suddenly you're doing some creative math in an effort to figure out exactly how much overtime and how many bowls of instant ramen will be required to afford that dream machine.But while new bikes are nice, sometimes a few simple steps are all that's required to get that trustworthy workhorse ready for another season. A basic tuneup, combined with some fresh grips and a set of tires has the potential to transform a bike, making it possible to put those daydreams to rest for a little while longer. More extensive measures like upgrading a drivetrain, installing a new fork, or even installing an angle adjusting headset are additional ways to breathe new life into a bike that seemed ready to be put out to pasture.Of course, it's important to know when to pull the plug - if your bike has a Girvin Flexstem, anodized purple cantilever brakes, and Panaracer Smoke tires, well, it's probably time for an upgrade, at least if you're planning on doing more than riding to the grocery store.That brings us to this week's poll question: