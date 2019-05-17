Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Upgrade On Your Current Mountain Bike?

It's easy start daydreaming about getting a shiny new mountain bike, even when there's a perfectly rideable one already sitting in the garage. All it takes is a clever promo video, a gallery of alluring studio shots, or a geometry chart with all the right numbers and suddenly you're doing some creative math in an effort to figure out exactly how much overtime and how many bowls of instant ramen will be required to afford that dream machine.
But while new bikes are nice, sometimes a few simple steps are all that's required to get that trustworthy workhorse ready for another season. A basic tuneup, combined with some fresh grips and a set of tires has the potential to transform a bike, making it possible to put those daydreams to rest for a little while longer. More extensive measures like upgrading a drivetrain, installing a new fork, or even installing an angle adjusting headset are additional ways to breathe new life into a bike that seemed ready to be put out to pasture.
Of course, it's important to know when to pull the plug - if your bike has a Girvin Flexstem, anodized purple cantilever brakes, and Panaracer Smoke tires, well, it's probably time for an upgrade, at least if you're planning on doing more than riding to the grocery store.
That brings us to this week's poll question: If you could upgrade one area of your bike, what would it be?
Most of us will say "busyness". Sometimes that's the fruit of not thinking enough about our priorities, sometimes that's an excuse, and sometimes that's a reality that is hard to escape.
School-age kids signed up lots of sports and lessons is a common problem for American parents... which category that falls in is up to you
For me personally it's: 3 kids, supporting my wife when she needs to work in the evenings, and a lot of things I can't afford to pay people to help with (yard work, house repairs, bike repairs, car repairs, taxes, dishes, etc)
On my wish list when it is time to replace drivetrain
When will it end?
Use this = bikegeo.muha.cc
