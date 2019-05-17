USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Upgrade On Your Current Mountain Bike?

May 17, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

It's easy start daydreaming about getting a shiny new mountain bike, even when there's a perfectly rideable one already sitting in the garage. All it takes is a clever promo video, a gallery of alluring studio shots, or a geometry chart with all the right numbers and suddenly you're doing some creative math in an effort to figure out exactly how much overtime and how many bowls of instant ramen will be required to afford that dream machine.

But while new bikes are nice, sometimes a few simple steps are all that's required to get that trustworthy workhorse ready for another season. A basic tuneup, combined with some fresh grips and a set of tires has the potential to transform a bike, making it possible to put those daydreams to rest for a little while longer. More extensive measures like upgrading a drivetrain, installing a new fork, or even installing an angle adjusting headset are additional ways to breathe new life into a bike that seemed ready to be put out to pasture.

Of course, it's important to know when to pull the plug - if your bike has a Girvin Flexstem, anodized purple cantilever brakes, and Panaracer Smoke tires, well, it's probably time for an upgrade, at least if you're planning on doing more than riding to the grocery store.

That brings us to this week's poll question: If you could upgrade one area of your bike, what would it be?


If you could upgrade one area of your bike, what would it be?



87 Comments

  • + 49
 The rider, duh!
  • + 0
 beat me to it...
  • + 5
 having the time to ride more as well...(why is it always raining in Vermont?)
  • + 2
 Yup, I was looking for a box labeled "skills" or "fitness", but let's face it, most of us would rather try to buy speed!
  • + 1
 I just wish the bike industry would try to change hub standards at almost a yearly basis, maybe a different wheel size or two, steeper head tube angles, drivetrain speeds etc. Then at least I would feel like I'm being left in the dust and be forced to keep up with the current trend while spending less time riding my bike.
  • + 1
 The problem is not the chassis, it's the motor! (and what's between his ears).
  • + 1
 Exactly!
  • + 25
 Reading reviews makes me wanting change my whole bike, but to be perfectly honest, i would trade my left nut just for possibility to ride more.
  • + 10
 The older I get, the more this is relevant. To be able to ride whenever is the most valuable 'upgrade' one can ask for!
  • + 1
 @bman33: So true..!!!!
  • + 1
 Yes, please, I'd give a lot to ride every weekend...
  • + 3
 Just curious - what keeps people from riding? I am 40, married, 2 kids, and a 40 hour a week job. I can ride every single day.
  • + 1
 @steelpolish: Access to close by trails, so that I can ride everyday. Even if it's the same "steak" with different sauce.
  • + 1
 @steelpolish: well, I'm 40, married, two kids, and between my wife's schedule and mine, plus all the extracurriculars encumbant upon 8 and 10 year old girls, I'm lucky if my tires see dirt more than once a week. Since my wife works 80+ hours a week, there's no leaving the kids with her to go ride during the week. That's what the indoor trainer is for.
  • + 1
 @steelpolish: I can ride to work and do a minor to major detour home every night I guess, weekends I can ride as much or little as I want I guess - wanting to spend time with my wife and our dog are choices that limit my riding.
  • + 1
 @bman33: This. I've saved up over the years (the clue's in the vintage bike and worthless car) to be able to work less and squeeze out what's left of myself before age hits for real).
  • + 1
 @steelpolish: I can get a short ride in any day that I'm willing to ride at 5:30am! For some reason that doesn't happen every day. Riding in the evening with others is an awesome luxury

Most of us will say "busyness". Sometimes that's the fruit of not thinking enough about our priorities, sometimes that's an excuse, and sometimes that's a reality that is hard to escape.

School-age kids signed up lots of sports and lessons is a common problem for American parents... which category that falls in is up to you Wink

For me personally it's: 3 kids, supporting my wife when she needs to work in the evenings, and a lot of things I can't afford to pay people to help with (yard work, house repairs, bike repairs, car repairs, taxes, dishes, etc)
  • + 1
 @steelpolish: Over complicated lives.
  • + 7
 I've had bad luck with Eagle drivetrain bits. It's great when it's dialed, but I've bent 3 hangers (my fault) and can't for the life of me bend them back even with the appropriate Park Tool. 12sp seems to be too sensitive. I've also had 3 derailleur pulleys eject while pedaling for unknown reasons, despite my adding Loctite after the first issue. If only Shimano had a wide range 12sp drivetrain...
  • + 20
 maybe I am doing it wrong, but 11 speed Shimano is all I could ever ask for. the range is there. the reliability is there. and its a fraction of the price.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: XT shifter and cassette. Steel front ring (lasts forever). Cheap 11sp chain. Sunrace 11-46 cassette off ebay. Why change anything? (well, now you can get sunrace in 11sp 11-50...). Anyone on here experimented with the sunrace/microshift rear mechs? I am keen to give one of those a shot, especially because I won't have to change from my beloved XT shifter.
  • + 1
 TRS Plus 9-46, eagle beating 511% range in 11 speeds. Using the same xx1 11 spd derailleur and shifter that came on the bike 4 years ago.
  • + 1
 @shrockie: with the same cage?
  • + 2
 @dglass: +1 on shimano XT + sunrace 11-46. Even aluminum oval chain ring lasts forever
  • + 2
 Hear this all the time about eagle but I have had good luck with mine.. I put X01 eagle cassette and derailleur with 32 tooth front ring on my Hightower and have about 4000km on it in 2.5 seasons and it still runs flawless, I have replaced the chain twice after they have broke, each at around 1500km of use... I also will admittedly jump off on a climb than risk a shitty shift just to make it. Just my two cents
  • + 0
 Eagle sucks in performance and sucks out your money. All that bullshit with long cages, pizza sized cassettes, unnecessary chain length, crazy sensitivity and the fact that it's not under chainstay but besides it like a kickstand simply sucks. Fuck off with 12sp and all that nonsense around
  • + 3
 @bok-CZ: you seem upset
  • + 1
 @shrockie:
On my wish list when it is time to replace drivetrain
  • + 2
 Was a die hard Shim fan and stayed on a 1x10 for a long time before hitting 1x11. Ran the 1x11 for many miles then finally gave Sramy 12 a go - ooohhh... First few rides out and I'm really digging it. So much so, I'm likley upgrading my second trail bike to the eagle.
  • + 2
 The engine that sits on the seat that hurts my ass and pulls the brakes too much when the suspension starts to move up and down when the tires roll over the roots and rocks and shake the rider that he can’t hold on to the grips anymore.
  • + 6
 MUST. CONSUME. MORE.
When will it end?
  • + 8
 Don't buy another part for your bike unless you break it or wear it out. There you go.
  • + 2
 If you would only buy what you really, really need you wouldn‘t buy a lot. It wouldnt kill consume but it would at least reduce the MUST CONSUME
  • + 1
 At coke and hookers.
  • + 1
 Sometimes a fresh set of bearings is all you need to bring new life to an old steed. Due to their slow degradation and your ability to compensate for it, you don't appreciate it till you change them. BB's to pivots. a rebuild or a replace will improve the ride.
  • + 1
 If you would have asked me a week ago I would have said wheels, but I just got a new wheel set. Some XM421 rims with DT 350 hubs. They were take-offs from a Yeti SB5 Turq. They are a huge upgrade to my stock wheelset on my Diamondback house wheels. I can honestly say I am completely happy with my current build on my Diamondback Release.
  • + 4
 First I would change my frame to carbon, then I would upgrade all the parts, other than that it doesn't need anything!
  • + 1
 I have an angleset that I've yet to have installed, so I guess I'll go with that. I have a first gen Bronson with the 67 degree head tube angle. I'm going to add a 1 degree angleset to bring it down to 66 degrees (in line with the second gen). People seem to really like the change. I'm fine with the current HTA for everyday trail riding, but I would like slacker for my park days.
  • + 2
 Still happy with the spec of my 4 year old build, but dam geometry has changed so much, all i want is a new modern geo frame (slack, long & steep seat-tube)
  • + 1
 Only have about 3 weeks on my new-to-me Sentinel. Overall I’m pretty stoked about it. Only thing I’d change is really more of a preference than upgrade, adding Cushcore in the rear tire.
  • + 1
 I need someone in Europe to send me a chikadeehill AWK for my fox 40, since they won't ship to the USA. Diaz or Vorsprung could also start making a runt/luftkappe for the 40. Either way, I need that plush supportive stroke
  • + 2
 don't we all.
  • + 1
 @lightsgetdimmer: no
  • + 2
 Probably tapered steer tube. I've had straight steer tubes bend on me before, but I built my bike out of old parts as kind of a hobbyist project.
  • + 2
 I would like to upgrade my legs to Captain America's legs, and maybe also add on Captain America's butt if the price is right.
  • + 1
 I'd like a slacker front end, currently running a 150mm fork with a 67° HTA. Either I could go for the angleset with offset bushings, or just upgrade to a 160mm fork. I'd prefer a new fork, but the angleset would be cheaper
  • + 2
 And be better for the rest of your geometry. Longer fork reduces reach AND raises bottom bracket height AND slackens seat angle.
  • + 1
 BOTH! I did this with my previous bike. A 10mm bump in travel + 1.5 degree Sworks anglset preserves almost all your geometry except you end up with a 2 degree slacker HA and longer wheelbase. Cheap (if you can just swap the air shaft) and awesome upgrade.

Use this = bikegeo.muha.cc
  • + 2
 Are you riding a 29er? Get a 27 for back end. Benefits of Anglesey with lower BB and awesome cornering / steep riding
  • + 1
 @chainspotting: I'm on a 27.5 so that won't work for me
  • + 1
 @islandforlife: I did the same for my new bike! For my bike it worked out that 10mm longer fork + 2° Works Components headset preserved the original STA , reach, bottom bracket height, etc while giving me a ~2.5° slacker front end. Bikegeo is a great tool for stuff like this
  • + 1
 My tires are fine, but there is nothing as satisfying as the first ride on new rubber. I am always willing to upgrade to new tires. My wallet isn't as keen on the notion.
  • + 1
 Unless they've all made no-budget dream builds, I don't get how three hundred something people said their bike is perfect and couldn't use any upgrades.
  • + 3
 maybe they are all happy with what they have
  • + 2
 My bike is perfect but...let me read a couples of reviews so i can think otherwise...
  • + 3
 The pinkbike coment section
  • + 1
 My manitou circus is bleeding oil like a stuck pig. Right after being serviced too. Guess it's gonezo. Dreaming of a pike DJ or an 831.
  • + 1
 Had same prob with marzocchi forks, someone told me I put the seals in upside down. Thought it was BS at first but, put new ones in correctly and all good.
  • + 1
 @bikeetc: ...how do you install seals upside down? I am assuming you are talking about fork seals you hit into the lowers with a tool (or proper sized socket if your cheap).
  • + 1
 Going to go with wheels, I hate straight pull spokes. Looking at you, Roval. The specialized dropper post is a real close second.
  • + 3
 I picked better brakes cuz I currently have guides LOL!
  • + 1
 I have guides on both my bikes and they are a bit shit. Not that powerful but also with little feel or modulation.
  • + 1
 Thankful for and happy with my bike. But I am considering a Sunrace wide-range 10spd cassette to help me go after some new riding areas and big climbing days
  • + 1
 have put about 2 years on my Sunrace 40t, its holding up fine.
  • + 2
 Ummm.... Where's the option of just replacing the bike lol
  • + 2
 A bell. Spokey dokeys. Bar tassels. In that order.
  • + 1
 Super dialed and have been for a several years. Kill tires...replace with new rubber....repeat...
  • + 2
 Nothing, I built it how I wanted
  • + 4
 Same here. I was broke much of my life and rode 80% or so of what I wanted. I am fortunate enough now to be able to build what I want AND to have friends managing shops for the occasional strategic discounts. That said, one can have fun on a $1000 bike and a $10000 bike.
  • + 2
 No cockpit upgrades? I need new handlebars
  • + 1
 New frame. I'd like to go to the next larger size. All my parts are great; dependable ride after ride.
  • + 1
 29'er 160mm fork with short axle to crown so i can build a 79'er without screwing up the geometry
  • + 1
 Wheels. Carbon, baby ????
  • + 1
 "New Frame" More longer lower slacker please.
  • + 1
 That Push ElevenSix is looking mighty tasty.
  • + 1
 My aurum’s tires are super bald
  • + 1
 Rider, my bike deserves it!
  • + 1
 Where is "build up the damn frame that is sitting in the garage" option?
  • + 1
 Swap this Super Deluxe for an X2 or something more supportive.
  • + 1
 Where is the f**k all option?
  • + 1
 All bikes need a Luftkappe.
  • + 2
 Sounds like a German beer, I’ll go for that.
  • + 1
 My dialed bike needs a new rider.
  • + 1
 the meat bag operating the damn thing
  • + 1
 A pair of stronger legs
  • + 1
 Wheels for me.
  • + 1
 My hubs are so f-ed

Post a Comment



